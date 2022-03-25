Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : Proxy Statement 2022 - (PDF 2.08 MB)

Street address:

Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este

Mailing address: P.O. Box 0819-08730

Panama City, Republic of Panama

Dear Shareholder:

March 24, 2022

You are cordially invited to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex) which will be held on April 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time).

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our Board of Directors, employees and shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held this year in a virtual-only format via live webcast. Because the Annual Meeting is virtual and being conducted electronically, shareholders may not attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders can attend the meeting, vote their shares electronically and submit their questions via thewww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2022by using the 16-digit control number that appears on the accompanying voting form.

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of all classes will be asked to vote:

1) to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (Proposal 1);

2) to ratify the appointment of KPMG (''KPMG'') as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 2);

3) to elect four directors (one director to represent the holders of the Class A shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class A Director'') and three directors to represent the holders of the Class E shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class E Directors'')), each to serve a three-year term (Proposal 3);

4) to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers (Proposal 4); and

5) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 are more fully described in the attached Proxy Statement. Also attached are a Notice of the Annual Meeting and a proxy card. Copies of the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, may be obtained by writing to Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez at Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este, P.O. Box 0819-08730, Panama City, Republic of Panama, or by visiting the ''Investor Relations'' section of the Bank's website athttps://www.bladex.com/en/investors.

Important notice to beneficial shareholders of Class E shares who hold their shares through a broker rather than directly in their own name: In accordance with the New York Stock Exchange (''NYSE'') rules, your broker will not be able to vote your shares with respect to any non-routine matters (including the election of directors) if you have not given your broker specific instructions to do so. There are two routine matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting: the approval of the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The election of directors and the advisory vote on executive compensation are matters considered non-routine under applicable rules.

A broker or other nominee cannot vote without instructions from the beneficial owner on non-routine matters, and therefore broker non-votes may exist in connection with such proposals. Most of our outstanding shares are held in this manner, so it is important that you submit a vote. We strongly encourage all shareholders to vote. Please vote as soon as possible.

To ensure that you are properly represented at the Annual Meeting as a shareholder, we ask that you please read and complete the enclosed materials promptly, and that you duly sign and date the proxy card with your vote. All shareholders shall have the option to use the Internet, telephone, or mail to vote their proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in their proxy cards.

The Board of Directors of the Bank (the ''Board'') recommends that you vote FOR the proposals as set forth in the proxy card. Your vote and support are important to the Bank.

On behalf of the Board, we thank you for your cooperation and continued support, and look forward to your attendance at the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Sincerely,

Miguel Heras Castro Chairman of the Board

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all holders of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a banking institution incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Panama (hereinafter called the ''Bank''), as of the record date set forth below, that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (such meeting, including any postponements or adjournments thereof, hereinafter referred to as the ''Annual Meeting'') of the Bank will be held virtually via live webcast atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2022on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time). Shareholders who participate in the Annual Meeting by way of the link above will be deemed to be ''present in person,'' as such term is used in this Proxy Statement, including for purposes of determining a quorum and counting votes.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VOTING METHODS

BEFORE THE MEETING

Date

BY INTERNET Go towww.proxyvote.comfor voting instructions or scan the QR code on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card, then cast your vote electronically.

BY TELEPHONE You may call 1-800-690-6903 on a touch-tone telephone and follow the instructions provided by the recorded message to vote your shares by telephone.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 27, 2022

BY MAIL You may promptly mail your completed and executed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope.

DURING THE MEETING

Time

10:30 A.M. (PANAMA TIME)VIRTUAL MEETING Go towww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2022and follow the posted instructions. You will need the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or the voting instructions that accompany your proxy materials.

The Annual Meeting has been called for the following purposes:

Proposal 1 to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (See Proposal 1); Proposal 2 to ratify the appointment of KPMG (''KPMG'') as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (See Proposal 2); Proposal 3 to elect four directors (one director to represent the holders of the Class A shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class A Director'') and three directors to represent the holders of the Class E shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class E Directors'')),each to serve a three-year term (See Proposal 3); and Proposal 4 to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers (See Proposal 4)

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 21, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. The presence (in person or by proxy) of holders representing at least one half (½) of the total issued and outstanding shares of all classes of the Bank's common stock, plus one additional share of the Bank's common stock, is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting generally. In addition, the presence (in person or by proxy) of holders representing at least one half (½) of the issued and outstanding shares of each class of the Bank's common stock electing directors at the Annual Meeting, plus one additional share, of each such class is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting for the purpose of electing directors of such class. If a quorum is not attained at the Annual Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time), then a second meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, also virtually via live webcast. At such second meeting, a quorum at the Annual Meeting generally will be constituted by the shareholders present (in person or by proxy) at such meeting; and for the purpose of electing directors, a quorum will be constituted by the shareholders of each separate class of shares present (in person or by proxy) at such meeting.

Shareholders are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed proxy card and return it promptly in the envelope provided, even if they expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Shareholders shall have the option to use the Internet, telephone or mail to vote their proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in their proxy cards. If shareholders attend the Annual Meeting, they may revoke their proxies and vote directly online if they so desire, even if they have previously mailed their proxy cards.

The enclosed proxy card is being solicited by the Board. Each Proposal and the instructions for voting, in person or by proxy, are more fully described in the attached Proxy Statement.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Jorge Luis Real

Secretary

March 24, 2022

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT TO US. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LIVE WEBCAST OF OUR ANNUAL MEETING, WE HOPE YOU WILL VOTE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. VOTING NOW AT WWW.PROXYVOTE.COM WILL ENSURE YOUR REPRESENTATION AT THE ANNUAL MEETING REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU PARTICIPATE IN OUR LIVE WEBCAST. IF YOU HAVE ALREADY VOTED, THERE IS NO NEED TO VOTE AGAIN UNLESS YOU WISH TO CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2022

This Proxy Statement is being furnished to holders of shares of common stock of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (hereinafter called the ''Bank'') in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Bank (the ''Board'') of proxies to be used at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') to be held virtually via live webcast atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2022on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time), and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to the Annual Meeting in this Proxy Statement will mean the Annual Meeting and any postponements or adjournments thereof. References to ''$'' are to United States dollars.

The Annual Meeting has been called for the following purposes:

1) to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (See Proposal 1);

2) to ratify the appointment of KPMG (''KPMG'') as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (See Proposal 2);

3) to elect four directors (one director to represent the holders of the Class A shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class A Director'') and three directors to represent the holders of the Class E shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class E Directors'')),each to serve a three-year term (See Proposal 3);

4) to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers (See Proposal 4); and

5) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

The Board recommends that all shareholders vote FOR each of Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. With respect to Proposal 3, the Board recommends that (i) all holders of the Class A shares (''Class A Shareholders'') vote FOR granting proxy holders the discretion to vote, in accordance with their best judgment, for any Class A Directors nominated at the Annual Meeting, and (ii) all holders of the Class E shares (''Class E Shareholders'') vote FOR Ricardo Manuel Arango, Roland Holst and Lorenza Martínez as directors to represent the holders of Class E shares of the Bank's common stock. With respect to Proposal 4, the Board recommends that all shareholders vote FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Bank's named executive officers as disclosed in ''Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors'' and the related narrative disclosure included elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This Proxy Statement is being mailed to shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting on or about March 24, 2022. If the enclosed proxy card is properly executedand returned to the Bank in time to be voted at the Annual Meeting, the shares represented thereby will be voted in accordance with the instructions marked thereon. Shareholders shall have the option to use the Internet, telephone or mail to vote their proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in their proxy cards. The participation of a shareholder at the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke that shareholder's proxy. Shareholders may, however, revoke a proxy at any time prior to its exercise by delivering to the Bank a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, by virtually attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person, or by providing written notice of revocation to the Secretary of the Bank at Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este, P.O. Box 0819-08730, Panama City, Republic of Panama. Unless revoked or unless contrary instructions are given (either by voting in person or by subsequent proxy), if a proxy is duly signed, dated and returned, but has no indication of how the applicable shareholder wants to vote with respect to any of the proposals set forth in such proxy, then such proxy will be deemed to grant authorization to vote as follows: (1) FOR Proposal 1 to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; (2) FOR Proposal 2 to ratify the appointment of KPMG as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; (3) FOR Proposal 3 to grant proxy holders the discretion to vote, in accordance with their best judgment, to elect Ricardo Manuel Arango, Roland Holst and Lorenza Martínez as directors to represent the Class E Shareholders; (4) FOR Proposal 4 to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's named executive officers as disclosed in ''Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors'' and the related narrative disclosure; and (5) in accordance with the best judgment of the proxy holders with respect to any other matters which may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

To reduce the expense of delivering duplicate proxy materials to our shareholders, we will be delivering only one set of proxy materials to multiple shareholders who share an address unless we receive contrary instructions from any shareholder at that address. This practice, known as ''householding,'' reduces duplicate mailings, saving printing and postage costs as well as natural resources. Each shareholder retains a separate right to vote on all matters presented at the Annual Meeting. If such a shareholder wishes to receive a separate set of proxy materials, the additional copy can be requested by contacting the Secretary of the Bank at Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este, P.O. Box 0819-08730, Panama City, Republic of Panama. A separate set of proxy materials will be sent promptly following receipt of the request. If such shareholder wishes to receive a separate set of proxy materials in the future, the request may be made at the same address provided above.

2022 Proxy Statement | 1