Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands of US dollars) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Notes (Unaudited) (Audit) Assets Cash and due from banks 3,4,5 1,820,024 1,241,586 Securities, net 3,4,6 1,009,857 1,023,632 Loans, net 3,4,7 6,820,865 6,760,434 Customers' liabilities under acceptances 3,4 310,814 163,345 Derivative financial instruments - assets 3,4,10 138,877 68,159 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 16,979 17,282 Intangibles, net 2,255 2,104 Other assets 11 14,021 7,368 Total assets 10,133,692 9,283,910 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits 590,589 233,757 Time deposits 3,483,866 2,956,959 3,4,12 4,074,455 3,190,716 Interest payable 24,783 14,670 Total deposits 4,099,238 3,205,386 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,4,13 407,572 300,498 Borrowings and debt, net 3,4,14 4,048,071 4,416,511 Interest payable 49,508 47,878 Lease liabilities 3,15 16,596 16,745 Acceptances outstanding 3,4 310,814 163,345 Derivative financial instruments - liabilities 3,4,10 39,454 33,761 Allowance for losses on loan commitments and financial guarantee contract 3,4 5,269 3,628 Other liabilities 16 29,648 26,811 Total liabilities 9,006,170 8,214,563 Equity: Common stock 279,980 279,980 Treasury stock (110,715) (114,097) Additional paid-in capital in excess of value assigned to common stock 119,960 120,498 Capital reserves 22 95,210 95,210 Regulatory reserves 22 136,362 136,019 Retained earnings 599,069 543,612 Other comprehensive income (loss) 7,656 8,125 Total equity 1,127,522 1,069,347 Total liabilities and equity 10,133,692 9,283,910 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of US dollars, except per share data and number of shares) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Notes 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Deposits 19,002 1,756 33,401 2,259 Securities 6,577 6,338 12,962 10,631 Loans 133,923 55,959 256,518 96,167 Total interest income 19 159,502 64,053 302,881 109,057 Interest expense: Deposits (50,542) (8,774) (90,600) (12,314) Borrowings and debt (54,358) (22,434) (104,915) (38,029) Lease liabilities 15 (144) (146) (288) (294) Total interest expense 19 (105,044) (31,354) (195,803) (50,637) Net interest income 54,458 32,699 107,078 58,420 Other income (expense): Fees and commissions, net 18 6,507 4,269 11,319 8,218 (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net 9 (3,637) (74) (1,933) 492 Other income, net 52 24 91 40 Total other income, net 19 2,922 4,219 9,477 8,750 Total revenues 57,380 36,918 116,555 67,170 Provision for credit losses 3,19 (4,691) (833) (11,022) (8,944) Operating expenses: Salaries and other employee expenses (9,862) (8,246) (19,598) (15,691) Depreciation of equipment and leasehold improvements (552) (515) (1,099) (1,048) Amortization of intangible assets (190) (126) (377) (250) Other expenses (5,019) (4,176) (10,439) (7,096) Total operating expenses 19 (15,623) (13,063) (31,513) (24,085) Profit for the period 37,066 23,022 74,020 34,141 Per share data: Basic earnings per share (in US dollars) 17 1.02 0.63 2.03 0.94 Diluted earnings per share (in US dollars) 17 1.02 0.63 2.03 0.94 Weighted average basic shares (in thousands of shares) 17 36,492 36,313 36,426 36,281 Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands of shares) 17 36,492 36,313 36,426 36,281 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of US dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period 37,066 23,022 74,020 34,141 Other comprehensive income: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Change in fair value on financial instruments, net of hedging 3,498 (538) 108 9,447 Reclassification of gains (losses) on financial instruments to profit or loss (773) (217) (577) 95 Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,725 (755) (469) 9,542 Total comprehensive income for the period 39,791 22,267 73,551 43,683 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of US dollars) Common stock Treasury stock Additional paid-in capital

in excess of value assigned

to common stock Capital reserves Regulatory

reserves Retained earnings Other comprehensive

income Total equity Balances at January 1, 2022 279,980 (115,799) 120,043 95,210 136,019 487,885 (11,548) 991,790 Profit for the period - - - - - 34,141 - 34,141 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - 9,542 9,542 Issuance of restricted stock - 1,148 (1,148) - - - - - Compensation cost - stock options and stock units plans - - 1,214 - - - - 1,214 Exercised options and stock units vested - 663 (663) - - - - - Dividends declared - - - - - (18,150) - (18,150) Balances at June 30, 2022 279,980 (113,988) 119,446 95,210 136,019 503,876 (2,006) 1,018,537 Balances at January 1, 2023 279,980 (114,097) 120,498 95,210 136,019 543,612 8,125 1,069,347 Profit for the period - - - - - 74,020 - 74,020 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - (469) (469) Issuance of restricted stock - 1,148 (1,148) - - - - - Compensation cost - stock options and stock units plans - - 2,844 - - - - 2,844 Exercised options and stock units vested - 2,234 (2,234) - - - - - Regulatory credit reserve - - - - 343 (343) - - Dividends declared - - - - - (18,220) - (18,220) Balances at June 30, 2023 279,980 (110,715) 119,960 95,210 136,362 599,069 7,656 1,127,522 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of US dollars) Notes 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 74,020 34,141 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of equipment and leasehold improvements 1,099 1,048 Amortization of intangible assets 377 250 Provision for credit losses 3 11,022 8,944 Loss on financial instruments at FVTPL 9 - 101 Loss on sale of financial instruments at amortized cost 3,167 - Compensation cost - share-based payment 2,844 1,214 Net changes in hedging position and foreign currency 27,428 (6,299) Interest income (302,881) (109,057) Interest expense 195,803 50,637 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Pledged deposits (11,882) (25,400) Loans (14,674) (1,029,219) Other assets (6,679) (614) Due to depositors 883,739 73,451 Other liabilities 2,829 17,636 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 866,212 (983,167) Interest received 298,213 103,561 Interest paid (178,184) (40,689) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 986,241 (920,295) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of equipment and leasehold improvements (427) (443) Acquisition of intangible assets (528) (260) Proceeds from the sale of securities at amortized cost 45,988 - Proceeds from the redemption of securities at amortized cost 204,218 71,397 Proceeds from the redemption of securities at FVOCI 78,600 45,600 Purchases of securities at amortized cost (324,838) (406,161) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,013 (289,867) Cash flows from financing activities: Increase in securities sold under repurchase agreements 107,074 259,541 Net (decrease) increase in short-term borrowings and debt 14 (424,273) 228,057 Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt 14 71,645 511,321 Payments of long-term borrowings and debt 14 (158,416) (181,329) Payments of lease liabilities 15 (518) (494) Dividends paid (18,210) (18,125) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (422,698) 798,971 Increase (decrease) net in cash and cash equivalents 566,556 (411,191) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,190,936 1,211,001 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 5 1,757,492 799,810 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 7

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1.Corporate information Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ("Bladex Head Office" and together with its subsidiaries "Bladex" or the "Bank"), headquartered in Panama City, Republic of Panama, is a specialized multinational bank established to support the financing of foreign trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean (the "Region"). The Bank was established pursuant to a May 1975 proposal presented to the Assembly of Governors of Central Banks in the Region, which recommended the creation of a multinational organization to increase the foreign trade financing capacity of the Region. The Bank was organized in 1977, incorporated in 1978 as a corporation pursuant to the laws of the Republic of Panama, and initiated operations on January 2, 1979. Under a contract law signed in 1978 between the Republic of Panama and Bladex, the Bank was granted certain privileges by the Republic of Panama, including an exemption from payment of income taxes in Panama. The Bank operates under a general banking license issued by the National Banking Commission of Panama, predecessor of the Superintendence of Banks of Panama (the "SBP"). In the Republic of Panama, banks are regulated by the SBP through Executive Decree No. 52 of April 30, 2008, which adopts the unique text of Law Decree No. 9 of February 26, 1998, modified by Law Decree No. 2 of February 22, 2008. Banks are also regulated by resolutions and agreements issued by this entity. The main aspects of this law and its regulations include: the authorization of banking licenses, minimum capital and liquidity requirements, consolidated supervision, procedures for management of credit, liquidity and market risks, measures to prevent money laundering, the financing of terrorism and related illicit activities, and procedures for banking intervention and liquidation, among others. Bladex Head Office's subsidiaries are the following: - Bladex Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America (USA), on May 30, 2000. Bladex Holdings Inc. has ownership in Bladex Representaçao Ltda. - Bladex Representaçao Ltda, incorporated under the laws of Brazil on January 7, 2000, acts as the Bank's representative office in Brazil. Bladex Representaçao Ltda. is 99.999% owned by Bladex Head Office and the remaining 0.001% is owned by Bladex Holdings Inc. - Bladex Development Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama on June 5, 2014. Bladex Development Corp. is 100% owned by Bladex Head Office. - BLX Soluciones, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. ("BLX Soluciones") was incorporated under the laws of Mexico on June 13, 2014 and suspended its operations on July 28, 2021. The company specializes in offering financial leasing and other financial products such as loans and factoring. BLX Soluciones is 99.9% owned by Bladex Head Office, and Bladex Development Corp. owns the remaining 0.1%. Bladex Head Office has an agency in New York City, USA (the "New York Agency"), which began operations on March 27, 1989. The New York Agency is principally engaged in financing transactions related to international trade, mostly the confirmation and financing of letters of credit for customers in the Region. The New York Agency also has authorization to book transactions through an International Banking Facility ("IBF"). The Bank has representative offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina; in Mexico City, Mexico; and in Bogota, Colombia, and has a representative license in Lima, Peru. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2023.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

2.Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

As all the disclosures required by IFRS for annual period consolidated financial statements are not included herein, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, contained in the Bank's annual audited consolidated financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of results expected for any future period.

3.Financial risk review

This note presents information about the Bank's exposure to financial risks:

A. Credit risk

i.Credit quality analysis

The following tables set out information about the credit quality of financial assets measured at amortized cost, and debt instruments at FVOCI. Unless specifically indicated, for financial assets the amounts in the table represent the outstanding gross balances. For loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, the amounts in the table represent the amounts committed or guaranteed, respectively.

Loans at amortized cost, outstanding balance June 30, 2023 PD Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 3,001,645 - - 3,001,645 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 3,390,312 123,808 - 3,514,120 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 235,823 42,681 - 278,504 Grades 9 - 10 34.52 - 100 - - 10,107 10,107 6,627,780 166,489 10,107 6,804,376 Loss allowance (31,016) (6,023) (5,629) (42,668) Total 6,596,764 160,466 4,478 6,761,708 December 31, 2022 PD Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 2,864,686 - - 2,864,686 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 3,645,901 50,625 - 3,696,526 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 123,603 48,098 20,000 191,701 Grades 9 - 10 34.52 - 100 - - 10,107 10,107 6,634,190 98,723 30,107 6,763,020 Loss allowance (28,589) (5,050) (21,561) (55,200) Total 6,605,601 93,673 8,546 6,707,820

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A.Credit risk (continued)

Loan commitments, financial guarantees issued and customers' liabilities under acceptances

June 30, 2023 12-month PD

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Commitments and financial guarantees issued Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 547,378 - - 547,378 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 321,247 1,700 - 322,947 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 124,335 3,958 - 128,293 992,960 5,658 - 998,618 Customers' liabilities under acceptances Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 135,175 - - 135,175 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 8,237 - - 8,237 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 167,402 - - 167,402 310,814 - - 310,814 1,303,774 5,658 - 1,309,432 Loss allowance (5,177) (92) - (5,269) Total 1,298,597 5,566 - 1,304,163

December 31, 2022 12-month PD

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Commitments and financial guarantees issued Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 302,260 - - 302,260 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 279,550 1,700 - 281,250 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 195,864 - - 195,864 777,674 1,700 - 779,374 Customers' liabilities under acceptances Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 34,258 - - 34,258 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 19,782 - - 19,782 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 109,305 - - 109,305 163,345 - - 163,345 941,019 1,700 - 942,719 Loss allowance (3,605) (23) - (3,628) Total 937,414 1,677 - 939,091

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A.Credit risk (continued)

Securities at amortized cost June 30, 2023 12-month DP

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 874,546 - - 874,546 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 92,601 33,090 - 125,691 967,147 33,090 - 1,000,237 Loss allowance (1,562) (693) - (2,255) Total 965,585 32,397 - 997,982 December 31, 2022 12-month PD

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 736,139 - - 736,139 Grades 5 - 6 0.75 - 3.80 154,248 46,589 - 200,837 Grades 7 - 8 3.81 - 34.51 - - 4,995 4,995 890,387 46,589 4,995 941,971 Loss allowance (2,170) (1,779) (4,002) (7,951) Total 888,217 44,810 993 934,020 Securities at FVOCI June 30, 2023 12-month PD

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 - - - - - - - - Loss allowance - - - - Total - - - - December 31, 2022 12-month PD

Ranges Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Grades 1 - 4 0.03 - 0.74 77,972 - - 77,972 77,972 - - 77,972 Loss allowance (10) - - (10) Total 77,962 - - 77,962

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

The following table presents information of the current and past due balances of loans at amortized cost in stages 1, 2 and 3:

June 30, 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Current 6,627,780 166,489 - 6,794,269 Past due - - 10,107 10,107 Total 6,627,780 166,489 10,107 6,804,376 December 31, 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Current 6,634,190 98,723 - 6,732,913 Defaulters - - 20,000 20,000 Past due - - 10,107 10,107 Total 6,634,190 98,723 30,107 6,763,020

The following table presents an analysis of counterparty credit exposures arising from derivative transactions. The Bank's derivative fair values are generally secured by cash.

June 30, 2023 Notional value

USD Derivative

financial

instruments -

fair value asset Derivative

financial

instruments -

fair value

liabilities Interest rate swaps 294,966 2,879 (2,038) Cross-currency swaps 1,144,009 135,998 (37,029) Foreign exchange forwards 98,010 - (387) Total 1,536,985 138,877 (39,454) December 31, 2022 Notional value

USD Derivative

financial

instruments -

fair value asset Derivative

financial

instruments -

fair value

liabilities Interest rate swaps 368,711 483 (544) Cross-currency swaps 1,175,570 45,806 (33,217) Foreign exchange forwards 189,173 21,870 - Total 1,733,454 68,159 (33,761)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

ii.Loss allowances

The following tables show reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the loss allowance by class of financial instrument.

Loans at amortized cost Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 28,589 5,050 21,561 55,200 Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses (135) 135 - - Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses (1,376) 523 5,212 4,359 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (12,339) (526) - (12,865) New instruments originated or purchased 16,277 841 - 17,118 Write-offs - - (21,144) (21,144) Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023 31,016 6,023 5,629 42,668

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021 20,115 16,175 5,186 41,476 Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses (29) 29 - - Transfer to 12-month expected credit losses 176 (176) - - Transfer to credit-impaired financial instruments (130) - 130 - Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses (1,718) (10,146) 16,072 4,208 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year (12,385) (832) - (13,217) New instruments originated or purchased 22,560 - - 22,560 Write-offs - - (893) (893) Recoveries - - 1,066 1,066 Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 28,589 5,050 21,561 55,200

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

Loan commitments, financial guarantee contracts and customers' liabilities under acceptances

The allowance for expected credit losses on loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts reflects the Bank's management estimate of expected credit losses of customers' liabilities under acceptances and contingent liabilities such as: confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees, and credit commitments.

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 3,605 23 - 3,628 Net effect of changes in reserve for expected credit losses (13) 27 - 14 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (2,639) - - (2,639) New instruments originated or purchased 4,248 18 - 4,266 Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023 5,177 92 - 5,269 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021 3,472 331 - 3,803 Transfer to 12-month expected credit losses 133 (133) - - Net effect of changes in reserve for expected credit losses (160) (39) - (199) Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year (2,981) (136) - (3,117) New instruments originated or purchased 3,141 - - 3,141 Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 3,605 23 - 3,628

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

Securities at amortized cost Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 2,170 1,779 4,002 7,951 Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses (60) 60 - - Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses (112) 2,132 1,253 3,273 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (595) (2,058) - (2,653) New instruments originated or purchased 159 - - 159 Write-offs - (1,220) (5,255) (6,475) Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023 1,562 693 - 2,255

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021 1,790 - - 1,790 Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses (46) 46 - - Transfer to credit-impaired financial instruments (33) - 33 - Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses (13) 941 3,969 4,897 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year (420) - - (420) New financial assets originated or purchased 892 792 - 1,684 Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 2,170 1,779 4,002 7,951

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

Securities at FVOCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 10 - - 10 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (10) - - (10) Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023 - - - -

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021 26 - - 26 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year (16) - - (16) Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022 10 - - 10

The following table provides a reconciliation between:

-Amounts shown in the previous tables reconciling opening and closing balances of loss allowance per class of financial instrument; and

-The (reversal) provision for credit losses' line item in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

June 30, 2023 Loans at amortized

cost Loan commitments

and financial

guarantee contracts Securities Total At amortized cost FVOCI Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses 4,359 14 3,273 - 7,646 Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (12,865) (2,639) (2,653) (10) (18,167) New financial assets originated or purchased 17,118 4,266 159 - 21,543 Total 8,612 1,641 779 (10) 11,022

June 30, 2022 Loans at amortized

cost Loan commitments

and financial

guarantee contracts Securities Total At amortized cost FVOCI Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses (1,877) (329) 437 - (1,769) Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period (8,140) (2,569) (255) (6) (10,970) New financial assets originated or purchased 19,125 1,623 935 - 21,683 Total 9,108 (1,275) 1,117 (6) 8,944

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

iii.Credit-impaired financial assets

Credit-impaired loans and advances are graded 8 to 10 in the Bank's internal credit risk grading system.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of changes in the carrying amount of the allowance for credit losses for credit-impaired financial assets:

June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Credit-impaired loans at beginning of period 21,561 5,186 Classified as credit-impaired during the period - 130 Change in allowance for expected credit losses 5,000 14,606 Interest income 212 1,466 Write-offs (21,144) (893) Recoveries of amounts previously written off - 1,066 Credit-impaired loans at end of period 5,629 21,561 June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Investments at amortized cost with credit impairment at beginning of period 4,002 - Classified as credit-impaired during the period - 33 Change in allowance for expected credit losses 1,250 3,717 Interest income 3 252 Write-offs (5,255) - Investments at amortized cost with credit impairment at end of period - 4,002

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

iv.Concentrations of credit risk

The Bank monitors concentrations of credit risk by sector, industry and country. An analysis of concentrations of credit risk from loans, loan commitments, financial guarantees and securities is as follows.

Concentration by sector and industry Loans at

amortized cost Loan commitments

and financial guarantee contracts Securities At amortized cost FVOCI June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Carrying amount - principal 6,804,376 6,763,020 310,814 163,345 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972 Amount committed/guaranteed - - 998,618 779,374 - - - - Concentration by sector Corporations: Private 2,982,602 2,553,193 564,877 409,139 616,654 543,381 - 24,773 State-owned 877,657 1,115,932 232,847 110,468 20,653 51,388 - - Financial institutions: Private 2,117,645 2,245,385 138,979 120,614 274,850 250,975 - - State-owned 719,322 719,882 372,729 302,498 28,616 31,902 - 53,199 Sovereign 107,150 128,628 - - 59,464 64,325 - - Total 6,804,376 6,763,020 1,309,432 942,719 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972 Concentration by industry Financial institutions 2,836,967 2,965,266 511,709 423,112 327,846 282,878 - 53,199 Manufacturing 1,617,755 1,341,453 403,165 293,659 369,803 339,914 - 14,898 Oil and petroleum derived products 1,021,382 1,244,491 204,598 104,426 90,518 77,553 - 9,875 Agricultural 295,291 317,037 958 3,854 - - - - Services 341,331 267,868 77,150 55,430 65,250 64,412 - - Mining 217,905 150,707 20,671 - 14,527 24,381 - - Sovereign 107,150 128,628 - - 59,464 64,325 - - Other 366,595 347,570 91,181 62,238 72,829 88,508 - - Total 6,804,376 6,763,020 1,309,432 942,719 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

Risk rating and concentration by country

Loans at

amortized cost Loan commitments

and financial guarantee contracts Securities At amortized cost FVOCI June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Carrying amount - principal 6,804,376 6,763,020 310,814 163,345 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972 Amount committed/guaranteed - - 998,618 779,374 - - - - Rating 1-4 3,001,645 2,864,686 682,553 336,518 874,546 736,139 - 77,972 5-6 3,514,120 3,696,526 331,184 301,032 125,691 200,837 - - 7-8 278,504 191,701 295,695 305,169 - 4,995 - - 9-10 10,107 10,107 - - - - - - Total 6,804,376 6,763,020 1,309,432 942,719 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972 Concentration by country Argentina 50,181 55,598 45,448 - - - - - Australia - - - - - 9,628 - - Belgium 14,255 25,362 - - - - - - Bolivia - - 5,365 3,759 - - - - Brazil 937,897 980,205 99,711 54,907 51,091 69,501 - - Canada - - - - 33,324 13,503 - - Chile 509,389 416,714 59,178 44,846 88,727 112,586 - - China - 2,800 - - - - - - Colombia 863,334 702,409 86,045 54,333 34,117 54,484 - - Costa Rica 219,401 260,625 51,441 56,718 7,981 9,926 - - Denmark - - - 11,880 - - - - Dominican Republic 518,588 579,918 74,281 27,534 4,767 4,828 - - Ecuador 185,677 110,466 251,801 305,168 - - - - El Salvador 51,072 30,032 - - - - - - France 92,061 126,929 147,787 66,906 - - - - Germany - - 15,000 10,000 14,714 - - - Guatemala 588,692 745,837 57,817 67,456 - - - - Honduras 198,249 176,270 975 3,615 - - - - Ireland - - - - 14,729 9,579 - - Israel - - - - 4,834 4,880 - - Jamaica 5,769 14,083 - - - - - - Japan 13,374 14,712 - - 38,093 4,353 - - Korea - - - - 1,812 - - - Luxembourg 114,694 114,557 - - - - - - Mexico 906,956 823,028 82,773 69,080 90,189 100,870 - - Norway - - - - 9,872 - - - Panama 362,389 533,452 18,568 19,240 29,335 29,065 - - Paraguay 96,056 151,287 230 3,430 - - - - Peru 539,861 478,998 249,446 114,941 18,633 60,575 - - Singapore 155,848 152,208 17,474 24,333 - - - - Trinidad and Tobago 175,421 128,846 - - - - - - United States of America 99,352 53,463 17,349 3,349 514,346 458,193 - 43,464 United Kingdom 40,257 51,221 - - 28,939 - - - Uruguay 65,603 34,000 28,743 1,224 - - - - Multilateral - - - - - - - 34,508 Total 6,804,376 6,763,020 1,309,432 942,719 1,000,237 941,971 - 77,972 20

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

v.Offsetting financial assets and liabilities

The following tables include financial assets and liabilities that are offset in the condensed consolidated interim financial statement or subject to an enforceable master netting arrangement:

a)Derivative financial instruments - assets June 30, 2023 Gross

amounts of

assets Gross amounts

offset in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Net amount of

assets presented

in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Gross amounts not offset in

the consolidated statement of

financial position Net

amount Financial

instruments Cash collateral

received Derivative financial instruments used for hedging 138,877 - 138,877 - (135,021) 3,856 Total 138,877 - 138,877 - (135,021) 3,856

December 31, 2022 Gross

amounts of

assets Gross amounts

offset in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Net amount of

assets presented

in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Gross amounts not offset in

the consolidated statement of

financial position Net

amount Financial

instruments Cash collateral

received Derivative financial instruments used for hedging 68,159 - 68,159 - (50,615) 17,544 Total 68,159 - 68,159 - (50,615) 17,544

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

A. Credit risk (continued)

b)Securities sold under repurchase agreements and derivative financial instruments - liabilities June 30, 2023 Gross

amounts of

liabilities Gross amounts

offset in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Net amount of

assets presented

in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Gross amounts

not offset in the consolidated

statement of

financial position Net

amount Financial

instruments Cash collateral

received Securities sold under repurchase agreements (407,572) - (407,572) 450,427 16,655 59,510 Derivative financial instruments used for hedging (39,454) - (39,454) - 33,877 (5,577) Total (447,026) - (447,026) 450,427 50,532 53,933

December 31, 2022 Gross

amounts of

liabilities Gross amounts

offset in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Net amount of

assets presented

in the

consolidated

statement of

financial

position Gross amounts

not offset in the consolidated

statement of

financial position Net

amount Financial

instruments Cash collateral

received Securities sold under repurchase agreements (300,498) - (300,498) 791,956 22,947 514,405 Derivative financial instruments used for hedging (33,761) - (33,761) - 17,702 (16,059) Total (334,259) - (334,259) 791,956 40,649 498,346

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued) B.Liquidity risk

i.Exposure to liquidity risk

The following table details the Bank's liquidity ratios: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 At the end of the period 136.24 % 167.46 % Period average 186.63 % 132.63 % Maximum of the period 356.99 % 276.86 % Minimun of the period 111.49 % 81.18 % The following table includes the Bank's liquid assets by country risk: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in millions of USD dollars) Cash and due from

banks Securities FVOCI Total Cash and due from

banks Securities FVOCI Total United State of America 1,695 - 1,695 1,151 43 1,194 Latin America 12 - 12 15 - 15 Multilateral 50 - 50 25 35 60 Total 1,757 - 1,757 1,191 78 1,269

The following table includes the Bank's demand deposits from customers and its ratio to total deposits from customers: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions of USD dollars) Demand and "overnight" deposits 905 583 Demand and "overnight" deposits to total deposits 22.21 % 18.27 %

The liquidity requirements resulting from the Bank's demand deposits from customers is satisfied by the Bank's liquid assets as follows: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions of USD dollars) Total liquid assets 1,757 1,269 Total assets to total liabilities 43.13 % 39.77 % Total liquid assets in the Federal

Reserve of the United States of America 84.59 % 90.23 %



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

B.Liquidity risk (continued)

Even though the average term of the Bank's assets exceeds the average term of its liabilities, the associated liquidity risk is diminished by the short-term nature of a significant portion of the loan portfolio, since the Bank is primarily engaged in financing foreign trade.

The following table includes the carrying amount for the Bank's loans and securities short-term portfolio with maturity within one year based on their original contractual term along with its average remaining term:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions of USD dollars) Loan portfolio at amortized cost and investment portfolio less than/equal to 1 year according to its original terms 3,839 4,008 Average term (days) 187 200

The following table includes the carrying amount for the Bank's loans and securities medium term portfolio with maturity over one year based on their original contractual terms along with their average remaining term: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions of USD dollars) Loan portfolio at amortized cost and investment portfolio greater than/equal to 1 year according to its original terms 3,965 3,775 Average term (days) 1,367 1,367

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

B.Liquidity risk (continued)

ii.Maturity analysis for financial liabilities and financial assets

The following table details the future undiscounted cash flows of financial assets and liabilities grouped by their remaining maturity with respect to the contractual maturity: June 30, 2023 Up to 3

months 3 to 6 months 6 months to 1

year 1 to 5 years More than 5

years Gross inflows

(outflows) Carrying

amount Assets Cash and due from banks 1,820,361 - - - - 1,820,361 1,820,024 Securities 45,344 51,330 113,454 852,352 50,917 1,113,397 1,009,857 Loans 2,133,735 1,545,521 1,295,257 2,389,104 92,974 7,456,591 6,820,865 Derivative financial instruments - assets 13,603 1,271 362 123,641 - 138,877 138,877 Total 4,013,043 1,598,122 1,409,073 3,365,097 143,891 10,529,226 9,789,623 Liabilities Deposits (3,187,772) (535,740) (286,186) (133,192) - (4,142,890) (4,099,238) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (255,622) (24,353) (138,089) - - (418,064) (407,572) Borrowings and debt (872,580) (877,581) (355,739) (2,149,440) (28,520) (4,283,860) (4,097,579) Lease liabilities (259) (234) (484) (4,258) (11,361) (16,596) (16,596) Derivative financial instruments - liabilities (1,746) (197) (18,445) (16,952) (2,114) (39,454) (39,454) Total (4,317,979) (1,438,105) (798,943) (2,303,842) (41,995) (8,900,864) (8,660,439) Subtotal net position (304,936) 160,017 610,130 1,061,255 101,896 1,628,362 1,129,184 Off-balance sheet contingencies Confirmed letters of credit 191,373 110,879 1,230 - - 303,482 Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees 131,659 29,846 231,819 40,926 - 434,250 Credit commitments 66,677 - 30,634 163,575 - 260,886 Total 389,709 140,725 263,683 204,501 - 998,618 Total net position (694,645) 19,292 346,447 856,754 101,896 629,744

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

B.Liquidity risk (continued) December 31, 2022 Up to 3

months 3 to 6

months 6 months to 1

year 1 to 5 years More than 5

years Gross inflows

(outflows) Carrying

amount Assets Cash and due from banks 1,241,779 - - - - 1,241,779 1,241,586 Securities 129,983 105,789 98,345 744,996 10,293 1,089,406 1,023,632 Loans 2,294,259 1,478,494 1,223,661 2,244,454 158,967 7,399,835 6,760,434 Derivative financial instruments - assets 4,216 10,831 14,015 39,097 - 68,159 68,159 Total 3,670,237 1,595,114 1,336,021 3,028,547 169,260 9,799,179 9,093,811 Liabilities Deposits (2,770,754) (256,989) (161,889) (39,805) - (3,229,437) (3,205,386) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (53,418) (64,513) (55,144) (138,286) - (311,361) (300,498) Borrowings and debt (776,584) (895,531) (934,288) (2,212,704) (41,523) (4,860,630) (4,464,389) Lease liabilities (384) (384) (738) (5,769) (13,771) (21,046) (16,745) Derivative financial instruments - liabilities (3,702) (764) (63) (26,882) (2,350) (33,761) (33,761) Total (3,604,842) (1,218,181) (1,152,122) (2,423,446) (57,644) (8,456,235) (8,020,779) Subtotal net position 65,395 376,933 183,899 605,101 111,616 1,342,944 1,073,032 Off-balance sheet contingencies Confirmed letters of credit 166,367 117,398 21,024 - - 304,789 Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees 132,353 117,750 92,750 8,772 - 351,625 Credit commitments - 13,102 32,906 76,952 - 122,960 Total 298,720 248,250 146,680 85,724 - 779,374 Total net position (233,325) 128,683 37,219 519,377 111,616 563,570

The amounts in the tables above have been compiled as follows:

Type of financial instrument Basis on which amounts are compiled Financial assets and liabilities Undiscounted cash flows, which include estimated interest payments. Issued financial guarantee contracts, and loan commitments Earliest possible contractual maturity. For issued financial guarantee contracts, the maximum amount of the guarantee is allocated to the earliest period in which the guarantee could be called. Derivative financial assets and financial liabilities Contractual undiscounted cash flows. The amounts shown are the gross nominal inflows and outflows for derivatives that simultaneously settle gross or net amounts. 26

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

B.Liquidity risk (continued)

iii.Liquidity reserves

As part of the management of liquidity risk arising from financial liabilities, the Bank holds liquid assets comprising cash and cash equivalents.

The following table sets out the components of the Banks's liquidity reserves: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amount Fair value Amount Fair value Balances with Federal Reserve of the United

States of America 1,486,676 1,486,676 1,144,896 1,144,896 Cash and due from banks (1) 270,816 270,816 46,040 46,040 Total 1,757,492 1,757,492 1,190,936 1,190,936 (1)Excludes pledged deposits.

iv.Financial assets available to support future funding

The following table sets out the Bank's financial assets available to support future funding: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Pledged as collateral Available as collateral Pledged as collateral Available as collateral Cash and due from banks 62,532 1,757,492 50,649 1,190,936 Securities 450,855 550,349 331,571 672,042 Loans at amortized cost - 6,804,376 - 6,763,020 Total 513,387 9,112,217 382,220 8,625,998

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

C.Market risk

The Bank manages market risk by considering the consolidated financial situation of the Bank.

i.Interest rate risk

The table below details the Bank's exposure based on interest rate repricing/maturity date on interest-bearing financial assets and liabilities: June 30, 2023 Up to 3

months 3 to 6

months 6 months

to

1 year 1 to 5

years More than 5

years Without interest

rate risk Total Assets Cash and due from banks 1,811,116 - - - - 8,908 1,820,024 Securities 39,482 40,982 69,868 804,995 44,910 - 1,000,237 Loans 4,224,088 1,648,062 709,911 204,221 18,094 - 6,804,376 Total 6,074,686 1,689,044 779,779 1,009,216 63,004 8,908 9,624,637 Liabilities Demand deposits and time deposits (3,157,279) (518,779) (270,579) (114,222) - (13,596) (4,074,455) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (252,260) (23,686) (131,626) - - - (407,572) Borrowings and debt (2,090,715) (789,493) (152,808) (1,001,192) (13,863) - (4,048,071) Total (5,500,254) (1,331,958) (555,013) (1,115,414) (13,863) (13,596) (8,530,098) Net effect of derivative financial instruments held for interest risk management 12,046 1,271 (18,082) 106,689 (2,114) - 99,810 Total interest rate sensitivity 586,478 358,357 206,684 491 47,027 (4,688) 1,194,349

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

C.Market risk (continued)

December 31, 2022 Up to 3

months 3 to 6

months 6 months

to

1 year 1 to 5

years More than 5

years Without interest

rate risk Total Assets Cash and due from banks 1,233,700 - - - - 7,886 1,241,586 Securities 112,736 114,815 82,666 701,749 7,977 - 1,019,943 Loans 2,956,268 2,531,067 1,007,343 240,949 27,393 - 6,763,020 Total 4,302,704 2,645,882 1,090,009 942,698 35,370 7,886 9,024,549 Liabilities Demand deposits and time deposits (2,746,776) (250,299) (153,862) (35,082) - (4,697) (3,190,716) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (52,164) (62,968) (53,740) (131,626) - - (300,498) Borrowings and debt (1,354,457) (953,503) (1,083,543) (999,151) (25,857) - (4,416,511) Total (4,153,397) (1,266,770) (1,291,145) (1,165,859) (25,857) (4,697) (7,907,725) Net effect of derivative financial instruments held for interest risk management 476 41 2,145 12,215 (2,350) - 12,527 Total interest rate sensitivity 149,783 1,379,153 (198,991) (210,946) 7,163 3,189 1,129,351

Following is an analysis of the Bank's sensitivity to the most likely increase or decrease in market interest rates at the reporting date, assuming no asymmetrical movements in yield curves and a constant financial position: Change in

interest rate Effect on

profit or loss Effect on

equity June 30, 2023 +50 bps 3,148 (4,573) -50 bps (3,345) 4,734 December 31, 2022 +50 bps 4,559 676 -50 bps (4,629) (206) Interest rate movements affect reported equity in the following ways: - Retained earnings: increases or decreases in net interest income and in fair values of derivatives reported in profit or loss; - Fair value reserve: increases or decreases in fair values of financial assets at FVOCI reported directly in equity; and - Hedging reserve: increases or decreases in fair values of hedging instruments designated in qualifying cash flow hedge relationships. This sensitivity provides an analysis of changes in interest rates, considering the previous year´s interest rate volatility.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

C.Market risk (continued) Managing interest rate benchmark reform and any risks arising due to reform

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has USD LIBOR exposures totaling $181 million in syndicated credit facilities that have yet to incorporate to an alternative reference rate and or transition language in the respective agreements. The Bank's Administration has assessed possible impacts and does not foresee material risks with the process of updating those contracts by the relevant acting administrative agents to incorporate the necessary provisions therein. The Bank expects the process of incorporating such changes to take place before each transaction repricing date.

ii. Foreign exchange risk The following table presents the maximum exposure amount in foreign currency of the Bank's carrying amount of total assets and liabilities, except for hedging relationships June 30, 2023 Brazilian

real European

euro Japanese

yen Colombian

peso Mexican

peso Other currencies (1) Total Exchange rate 4.79 1.09 144.28 4,166.67 17.12 Assets Cash and due from banks 33 188 3 96 2,102 23 2,445 Loans - 13,640 - - 415,885 - 429,525 Total 33 13,828 3 96 417,987 23 431,970 Liabilities Borrowings and debt - (13,640) - - (417,762) - (431,402) Total - (13,640) - - (417,762) - (431,402) Net currency position 33 188 3 96 225 23 568

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

3.Financial risk review (continued)

C.Market risk (continued) December 31, 2022 Brazilian

real European

euro Japanese

yen Colombian

peso Mexican

peso Other currencies (1) Total Exchange rate 5.29 1.07 130.96 4,854.37 19.50 Assets Cash and due from banks 26 53 4 9 5,439 38 5,569 Loans - - - - 301,765 - 301,765 Total 26 53 4 9 307,204 38 307,334 Liabilities Borrowings and debt - - - - (306,603) - (306,603) Total - - - - (306,603) - (306,603) Net currency position 26 53 4 9 601 38 731

(1) It includes other currencies such as: Argentine pesos, Australian dollar, Swiss franc and Sterling pound. .

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

4.Fair value of financial instruments

A.Recurring valuation

Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis by caption on the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position using the fair value hierarchy are described below: June 30, 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Derivative financial instruments - assets: Interest rate swaps - 2,879 - 2,879 Cross-currency swaps - 135,998 - 135,998 Total assets at fair value - 138,877 - 138,877 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - liabilities: Interest rate swaps - 2,038 - 2,038 Cross-currency swaps - 37,029 - 37,029 Foreign exchange forwards - 387 - 387 Total liabilities at fair value - 39,454 - 39,454 December 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Securities at FVOCI - Corporate debt - 78,372 - 78,372 Derivative financial instruments - assets: Interest rate swaps - 483 - 483 Cross-currency swaps - 45,806 - 45,806 Foreign exchange forwards - 21,870 - 21,870 Total derivative financial instrument assets - 68,159 - 68,159 Total assets at fair value - 146,531 - 146,531 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - liabilities: Interest rate swaps - 544 - 544 Cross-currency swaps - 33,217 - 33,217 Total derivative financial instruments - liabilities - 33,761 - 33,761 Total liabilities at fair value - 33,761 - 33,761

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

4.Fair value of financial instruments (continued)

B.Non-recurring valuation

The following table provides information on the carrying amount and the estimated fair value of the Bank's financial instruments that are not measured on a recurring basis: June 30, 2023 Carrying

amount Fair

value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Cash and deposits on banks 1,820,024 1,820,024 - 1,820,024 - Securities at amortized cost (1) 1,009,857 973,210 - 964,199 9,011 Loans at amortized cost (2) 6,820,865 6,845,824 - 6,845,824 - Customers' liabilities under acceptances 310,814 310,814 - 310,814 - Liabilities Deposits 4,099,238 4,099,238 - 4,099,238 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 407,572 407,572 - 407,572 - Borrowings and debt, net 4,048,071 4,034,583 - 4,034,583 - Acceptances outstanding 310,814 310,814 - 310,814 - December 31, 2022 Carrying

amount Fair

value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Cash and deposits on banks 1,241,586 1,241,586 - 1,241,586 - Securities at amortized cost (1) 945,260 895,154 - 894,034 1,120 Loans at amortized cost, net (2) 6,760,434 6,785,652 - 6,785,652 - Customers' liabilities under acceptances 163,345 163,345 - 163,345 - Liabilities Deposits 3,205,386 3,205,386 - 3,205,386 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 300,498 300,498 - 300,498 - Borrowings and debt, net 4,416,511 4,389,902 - 4,389,902 - Acceptances outstanding 163,345 163,345 - 163,345 - (1)The carrying amount of securities at amortized cost is net of accrued interest receivable of $11.9 million and the allowance for expected credit losses of $2.3 million as of June 30, 2023 (accrued interest receivable of $11.2 million and the allowance for expected credit losses of $8.0 million as of December 31, 2022). (2)The carrying amount of loans at amortized cost is net of accrued interest receivable of $81.8 million, the allowance for expected credit losses of $42.7 million and unearned interest and deferred fees of $22.7 million as of June 30, 2023 (accrued interest receivable of $70.0 million, the allowance for expected credit losses of $55.2 million and unearned interest and deferred fees of $17.3 million as of December 31, 2022).

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

5.Cash and due from banks

The following table presents the details of interest-bearing deposits in banks and restricted deposits: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unrestricted deposits with the Federal Reserve of the United States of America 1,486,676 1,144,896 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks 8,908 7,886 Cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks(1) 324,440 88,804 Total cash and due from banks 1,820,024 1,241,586 Less: Time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits (1) 62,532 50,650 Total cash and due from banks in the consolidated statement of cash flows 1,757,492 1,190,936

The following table presents the restricted deposits classified by country risk:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Switzerland 16,626 16,797 Japan 15,240 - United States of America(1) 12,537 11,387 Spain 11,128 12,814 Germany 5,721 5,380 Canada 1,280 - United Kingdom - 4,272 Total 62,532 50,650

(1)As a June 30, 2023 includes restricted deposit of $12.0 million (December 31, 2023: $10.0 million) with the New York State Department of Financial Services under March 1994 legislation and margin call deposits collateralizing derivative financial instrument transactions.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

6.Securities

Securities are presented as follows: June 30, 2023 Amortized cost FVOCI Total Principal 1,000,237 0 1,000,237 Interest receivable 11,875 0 11,875 Allowance (2,255) - (2,255) 1,009,857 0 1,009,857

December 31, 2022 Amortized cost FVOCI Total Principal 941,971 77,972 1,019,943 Interest receivable 11,240 400 11,640 Allowance (7,951) - (7,951) 945,260 78,372 1,023,632

Securities by contractual maturity are shown in the following table: June 30, 2023 Amortized cost FVOCI Total Due within 1 year 164,924 - 164,924 After 1 year but within 5 years 790,403 - 790,403 After 5 years but within 10 years 44,910 - 44,910 Balance - principal 1,000,237 - 1,000,237 December 31, 2022 Amortized cost FVOCI Total Due within 1 year 222,666 77,972 300,638 After 1 year but within 5 years 711,328 - 711,328 After 5 years but within 10 years 7,977 - 7,977 Balance - principal 941,971 77,972 1,019,943

The following table includes the securities pledged to secure repurchase transactions (see note 13): June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Securities pledged to secure repurchase transactions 450,427 345,187 Securities sold under repurchase agreements (407,572) (300,498)

As of June 30, 2023, sales were made for $49.1 million of investments at amortized cost classified as Stage 2 with a significant increase in their credit risk. These sales resulted in write-off against reserves of $1.2 million and losses on sale of $3.2 million attributable to market risk. These sales were made based on compliance with the Bank's strategy to manage the credit risk of its investment portfolio.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

7.Loans

The following table presents the loan portfolio according to its classification and subsequent measurement:

June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Loans, outstanding balance 6,804,376 6,763,020 Interest receivable 81,834 69,965 Loss allowance (42,668) (55,200) Unearned interest and deferred fees (22,677) (17,351) Loans, net 6,820,865 6,760,434

The fixed and floating interest rate distribution of the loan portfolio is as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Fixed interest rate 3,716,389 3,827,083 Floating interest rates 3,087,987 2,935,937 Total 6,804,376 6,763,020

As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, 73% and 79% of the loan portfolio at fixed interest rates has remaining maturities of less than 180 days. Interest rates on loans ranges from 1.27% to 16.50% (December 31, 2022: 1.27% to 15.32%).

The following table details information relating to loans granted to class A and B shareholders: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loans to class A and B shareholders 634,745 834,768 % Loans to class A and B shareholders over total loan portfolio 9 % 12 % % Class A and B stockholders with loans over number of class A and B stockholders 13 % 11 %

8.Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts

The Bank's outstanding loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts are as follows: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Documentary letters of credit 303,482 304,789 Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees - commercial risk 434,250 351,625 Credit commitments 260,886 122,960 Total 998,618 779,374

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

8.Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts (continued)

The remaining maturity profile of the Bank's outstanding loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts is as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Up to 1 year 800,117 693,650 From 1 to 2 years 57,464 15,956 Over 2 to 5 years 141,037 69,768 Total 998,618 779,374

9.Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net

The amounts that were recognized in profit or loss related to the results of financial instruments are detailed below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments

and foreign currency exchange, net (1,837) (74) 1,234 492 Loss on sale of financial instruments at amortized cost (1,800) - (3,167) - Total (3,637) (74) (1,933) 492

As of June 30, 2023, sales were made for $49.1 million of investments at amortized cost classified as Stage 2 with a significant increase in their credit risk. These sales resulted in write-off against reserves of $1.2 million and losses on sale of $3.2 million attributable to market risk. These sales were made based on compliance with the Bank's strategy to manage the credit risk of its investment portfolio.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10. Derivative financial instruments

The following table details quantitative information on the notional amounts and carrying amounts of the derivative instruments used for hedging by type of risk hedged and type of hedge: June 30, 2023 Nominal

amount Carrying amount of hedging

instruments Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Fair value hedges 254,966 2,805 (2,038) Cash flow hedges 40,000 74 - Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Fair value hedges 272,214 30,359 (17,080) Cash flow hedges 871,795 105,639 (19,949) Foreign exchange risk Cash flow hedges 98,010 - (387) 1,536,985 138,877 (39,454) December 31, 2022 Nominal

amount Carrying amount of hedging

instruments Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Fair value hedges 293,711 340 (543) Cash flow hedges 75,000 143 (1) Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Fair value hedges 252,793 4,129 (16,237) Cash flow hedges 922,777 41,677 (16,980) Foreign exchange risk Cash flow hedges 189,173 21,870 - 1,733,454 68,159 (33,761)

(1)Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

A.Fair value hedges

The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of derivative instruments used in fair value hedges by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the years used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge: June 30, 2023 Nominal amount Carrying amount of

hedging instruments Changes in fair value used to calculate hedge ineffectiveness (2) Ineffectiveness recognized in profit or loss (2) Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Loans 50,381 - (1,409) (1,266) 2 Securities at amortized cost 10,000 178 - (15) 69 Deposits 6,000 - (28) (26) 2 Borrowings and debt 188,585 2,627 (601) 980 61 Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Loans - - - (113) 467 Borrowings and debt 272,214 30,359 (17,080) 27,381 292 Total 527,180 33,164 (19,118) 26,941 893

December 31, 2022 Nominal amount Carrying amount of

hedging instruments Changes in fair value used to calculate hedge ineffectiveness (2) Ineffectiveness recognized in profit or loss (2) Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Loans 155,511 134 (543) 1,607 (18) Securities at amortized cost 10,000 178 - 167 (62) Borrowings and debt 128,200 28 - (3,457) (111) Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Loans 1,938 108 - (227) (129) Borrowings and debt 250,855 4,021 (16,237) 8,072 (1,548) Total 546,504 4,469 (16,780) 6,162 (1,868)

(1)Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities. (2)Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

A.Fair value hedges (continued)

The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of the fair value hedged items by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:

June 30, 2023 Carrying amount of

hedged items Line in the consolidated

statement of financial

position that includes the

carrying amount of the

hedged items Accumulated amount of

fair value hedge

adjustments included in

the carrying amount of the

hedged items Changes in fair value of the hedged items used to calculate hedge ineffectiveness(1) Asset Liability Interest rate risk Loans 52,293 - Loans, net (357) 1,268 Securities at amortized cost 9,810 - Securities, net (144) 84 Deposits - (5,997) Demand Deposits 28 28 Borrowings and debt - (191,615) Borrowings and debt, net 2,431 (919) Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Loans - - Loans, net - 580 Borrowings and debt - (290,784) Borrowings and debt, net (15,364) (27,089) Total 62,103 (488,396) (13,406) (26,048) December 31, 2022 Carrying amount of

hedged items Line in the consolidated

statement of financial

position that includes the

carrying amount of the

hedged items Accumulated amount of

fair value hedge

adjustments included in

the carrying amount of the

hedged items Changes in fair value of the hedged items used to calculate hedge ineffectiveness(1) Asset Liability Interest rate risk Loans 157,136 - Loans, net (1,625) (1,625) Securities at amortized cost 9,654 - Securities, net (229) (229) Borrowings and debt - (129,306) Borrowings and debt, net 3,350 3,346 Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Loans 1,839 - Loans, net (580) 98 Borrowings and debt - (243,851) Borrowings and debt, net 11,612 (9,620) Total 168,629 (373,157) 12,528 (8,030)

(1)Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

A.Fair value hedges (continued)

The following table details the maturity of the notional amount for the derivative instruments used in fair value hedges:

June 30, 2023 Interest

rate

swaps Cross currency swaps Total Less than 1 year 50,381 68,768 119,149 Over 1 to 2 years 57,035 84,647 141,682 Over 2 to 5 years 147,550 108,674 256,224 More than 5 years - 10,125 10,125 Total 254,966 272,214 527,180 December 31, 2022 Interest

rate

swaps Cross currency swaps Total Less than 1 year 145,511 1,937 147,448 Over 1 to 2 years 20,000 153,415 173,415 Over 2 to 5 years 128,200 87,316 215,516 More than 5 years - 10,125 10,125 Total 293,711 252,793 546,504

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

B.Cash flow hedges

The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of derivative instruments used in cash flow hedges by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge: June 30, 2023 Carrying amount of

hedging instruments Change in fair

value used for

calculating

hedge

ineffectiveness Changes in the

fair value of the

hedging

instruments

recognized in OCI (2) Ineffectiveness

recognized in

profit or loss (3) Amount

reclassified

from the hedge

reserve to profit or loss (3) Nominal

amount Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Borrowings and debt 40,000 74 - (51) (51) - 62 Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Borrowings and debt 871,795 105,639 (19,949) 62,185 62,502 317 (286) Foreign exchange risk Deposits - - - (37) (37) - (44) Borrowings and debt 98,010 - (387) (22,220) (22,220) - 896 Total 1,009,805 105,713 (20,336) 39,877 40,194 317 628 December 31, 2022 Carrying amount of

hedging instruments Change in fair

value used for

calculating

hedge

ineffectiveness Changes in the

fair value of the

hedging

instruments

recognized in OCI (2) Ineffectiveness

recognized in

profit or loss (3) Amount

reclassified

from the hedge

reserve to profit or loss (3) Nominal

amount Asset (1) Liability (1) Interest rate risk Borrowings and debt 75,000 143 (1) 550 551 1 - Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Borrowings and debt 922,777 41,677 (16,980) 28,211 27,061 (1,150) 4,914 Foreign exchange risk Deposits 8,534 37 - 37 37 - - Borrowings and debt 180,639 21,833 - 21,833 21,833 - - Total 1,186,950 63,690 (16,981) 50,631 49,482 (1,149) 4,914

(1) Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities. (2) Included in equity in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

B.Cash flow hedges (continued) The following table details the carrying amounts of the cash flow hedged items by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:

June 30, 2023 Carrying amount of

hedged items Line in the

consolidated

statement of financial

position that includes

the carrying

amount of

the hedged items Changes in the fair value

of the hedged items used

to calculate the hedge ineffectiveness Cash flow

hedge reserve Asset Liability Interest rate risk Borrowings and debt - (40,422) Borrowings and debt, net 51 (46) Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Borrowings and debt - (954,831) Borrowings and debt, net (62,502) (7,545) Foreign exchange risk Deposits - - Demand deposits 37 - Borrowings and debt (96,419) Borrowings and debt, net 22,220 3,405 Total - (1,091,672) (40,194) (4,186) December 31, 2022 Carrying amount of

hedged items Line in the

consolidated

statement of financial

position that includes

the carrying

amount of

the hedged items Changes in the fair value

of the hedged items used

to calculate the hedge ineffectiveness Cash flow

hedge reserve Asset Liability Interest rate risk Borrowings and debt - (75,695) Borrowings and debt, net (551) (97) Interest rate and foreign exchange risk Borrowings and debt - (943,942) Borrowings and debt, net (27,061) (8,836) Foreign exchange risk Deposits - (8,566) Demand deposits (37) (44) Borrowings and debt - (196,646) Borrowings and debt, net (21,833) 1,836 Total - (1,224,849) (49,482) (7,141)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)

B.Cash flow hedge (continued)

The following table details the maturity of the derivative instruments used in cash flow hedges:

June 30, 2023 Foreign

exchange

forward contracts Interest

rate

swaps Cross currency swaps Total Less than 1 year 98,010 40,000 356,142 494,152 Over 1 to 2 years - - 370,418 370,418 Over 2 to 5 years - - 127,949 127,949 More than 5 years - - 17,286 17,286 Total 98,010 40,000 871,795 1,009,805 December 31, 2022 Foreign

exchange

forward contracts Interest

rate

swaps Cross currency swaps Total Less than 1 year 189,173 75,000 388,035 652,208 Over 1 to 2 years - - 194,639 194,639 Over 2 to 5 years - - 322,817 322,817 More than 5 years - - 17,286 17,286 Total 189,173 75,000 922,777 1,186,950

11.Other assets

Following is a summary of other assets: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Accounts receivable 4,918 2,240 Prepaid expenses 4,050 1,120 Prepaid fees and commissions 801 325 Interest receivable - deposits 725 751 IT projects under development 470 425 Severance fund 2,058 2,026 Other 999 481 Total 14,021 7,368 44

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

12. Deposits

The maturity profile of the Bank's deposits, excluding interest payable, is as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Demand 590,589 233,757 Up to 1 month 1,342,642 999,043 From 1 month to 3 months 630,165 969,960 From 3 month to 6 months 690,413 385,972 From 6 month to 1 year 641,490 554,402 From 1 year to 2 years 161,336 31,287 From 2 years to 5 years 17,820 16,295 Total 4,074,455 3,190,716 The following table presents additional information regarding the Bank's deposits: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Aggregate amount of $100,000 or more 4,074,103 3,190,376 Aggregate amount of deposits in the New York Agency 883,994 526,474

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest expense on deposits made in the New York Agency 11,194 2,136 19,648 3,221

13.Securities sold under repurchase agreements

As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Bank had financing transactions under repurchase agreements for $407.6 million and $300.5 million, respectively.

During the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, interest expense relating to financing transactions under repurchase agreements totaled $4.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively. These expenses are included as interest expense - borrowings and debt in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

14. Borrowings and debt

Some borrowing agreements include various events of default and covenants relating to minimum capital adequacy ratios, incurrence of additional liens, and asset sales, as well as other customary covenants, representations and warranties. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank was in compliance with all those covenants.

Carrying amount of borrowings and debt is detailed as follows: June 30, 2023 Short-Term Long-term Borrowings Debt Borrowings Debt Total Principal 1,641,771 155,659 595,275 1,662,972 4,055,677 Transaction costs (408) (8) (2,449) (4,741) (7,606) 1,641,363 155,651 592,826 1,658,231 4,048,071 December 31, 2022 Short-Term Long-term Borrowings Debt Borrowings Debt Total Principal 2,153,351 42,255 650,275 1,580,727 4,426,608 Transaction costs (1,376) (5) (2,952) (5,764) (10,097) 2,151,975 42,250 647,323 1,574,963 4,416,511

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

14.Borrowings and debt (continued)

Short-term borrowings and debt

The breakdown of short-term (original maturity of less than one year, excluding lease liabilities) borrowings and debt, along with contractual interest rates, is as follows: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Short-term borrowings: At fixed interest rates 1,033,211 1,584,776 At floating interest rates 608,560 568,575 Principal 1,641,771 2,153,351 Less: Transaction costs (408) (1,376) Total short-term borrowings, net 1,641,363 2,151,975 Short-term debt: At fixed interest rates 100,160 - At floating interest rates 55,499 42,255 Principal 155,659 42,255 Less: Transaction costs (8) (5) Total short-term debt, net 155,651 42,250 Total short-term borrowings and debt 1,797,014 2,194,225 Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars 3.82% to 6.21% 1.53% to 6.52% Range of floating interest rates on borrowings in U.S. dollars 5.92% to 6.09% 4.90% to 5.72% Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos 11.75% to 12.65% 10.97% to 12.00% Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings in Euro 4.15 % - % Range of floating interest rates on borrowings in Euro 3.90 % - % Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in Japanese yen 1.11% to 1.23% 0.84% to 1.23%

The outstanding balances of short-term borrowings and debt by currency, excluding prepaid commissions, are as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 US dollar 1,166,163 1,593,531 Japanese yen 95,648 196,245 Euros 68,200 - Mexican peso 467,419 405,830 Carrying amount - principal 1,797,430 2,195,606

47

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

14.Borrowings and debt (continued)

Long-term borrowings and debt

The breakdown of long-term borrowings and debt (original maturity of more than one year), along with contractual interest rates, plus prepaid commissions are as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Long-term borrowings: At fixed interest rates with due dates from August 2023 to September 2023 45,000 75,000 At floating interest rates with due dates from August 2023 to May 2026 550,275 575,275 Principal 595,275 650,275 Less: Transaction costs (2,449) (2,952) Total long-term borrowings, net 592,826 647,323 Long-term debt: At fixed interest rates with due dates from March 2024 to November 2034 1,239,081 1,136,743 At floating interest rates with due dates from November 2023 to February 2026 423,891 443,984 Principal 1,662,972 1,580,727 Less: Transaction costs (4,741) (5,764) Total long-term debt, net 1,658,231 1,574,963 Total long-term borrowings and debt, net 2,251,057 2,222,286 Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars 0.85% to 5.81% 0.80% to 5.81% Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars 6.10% to 6.72% 4.96% to 6.04% Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos 6.50% to 9.20% 6.50% to 9.20% Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos 11.69% to 11.80% 10.55% to 10.93% Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Japanese yens 0.40% to 1.27% 0.40% to 1.27% Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Euros 0.90% to 3.75% 0.23% to 3.75% Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Australian dollars 1.41% to 6.81% 1.41% to 6.81% Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Sterling pounds 1.50 % 1.50 % Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Swiss francs 0.35 % 0.35 % 48

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

14.Borrowings and debt (continued)

Long-term borrowings and debt (continued)

The outstanding balances of long-term borrowings and debt by currency, excluding prepaid commissions, are as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 US dollar 1,126,076 1,155,275 Mexican peso 913,300 845,867 Euro 86,218 111,095 Japanese yen 90,293 76,513 Australian dollar 26,489 26,968 Swiss franc 11,172 10,820 Sterling pound 4,699 4,464 Carrying amount - principal 2,258,247 2,231,002

Future payments of long-term borrowings and debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023, are as follows:

Outstanding 2023 57,500 2024 597,802 2025 999,788 2026 267,210 2027 310,770 2028 1,477 2029 13,862 2034 9,838 Carrying amount - principal 2,258,247

The following table presents the reconciliation of movements of borrowings and debt arising from financing activities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows:

2023 2022 Principal as of January 1, 4,416,511 3,304,178 Net increase in short-term borrowings and debt (424,273) 228,057 Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt 71,645 511,321 Payments of long-term borrowings and debt (158,416) (181,329) Change in foreign currency rates 137,914 (13,487) Fair value adjustment due to hedge accounting relationship 2,208 (2,229) Other adjustments 2,482 (1,791) Principal as of June 30, 4,048,071 3,844,720 The reconciliation of the movements of the equity accounts that are part of the financing activities are presented in the condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)



15. Lease liabilities

Maturity analysis of contractual undiscounted cash flows of the lease liabilities is detailed below: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Due within 1 year 1,532 1,506 After 1 year but within 5 years 7,559 7,210 After 5 years but within 10 years 11,598 12,330 Total undiscounted lease liabilities 20,689 21,046 Short-term 977 965 Long-term 15,619 15,780 Lease liabilities included in the consolidated statement of financial position 16,596 16,745 Amounts recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows: June 30, 2023 2022 Payments of lease liabilities 518 494

16. Other liabilities

Following is a summary of other liabilities: June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Accruals and other accumulated expenses 14,000 16,812 Accounts payable 10,306 7,269 Other 5,342 2,730 Total 29,648 26,811

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

17. Earnings per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of profit and share data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") computations for the dates indicated:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Thousands of U.S. dollars) Profit for the period 37,066 23,022 74,020 34,141 (U.S. dollars) Basic earnings per share 1.02 0.63 2.03 0.94 Diluted earnings per share 1.02 0.63 2.03 0.94 (Thousands of shares) Weighted average of common shares outstanding applicable to basic EPS 36,492 36,313 36,426 36,281 Adjusted weighted average of common shares outstanding applicable to diluted EPS 36,492 36,313 36,426 36,281

18.Fee and commission income

Fee and commission income from contracts with customers broken down by main types of services, are detailed as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Structured Loans 788 596 1,184 1,026 Documentary and stand-by letters of credit 5,025 3,491 8,949 6,820 Other commissions,

net 694 182 1,186 372 Total 6,507 4,269 11,319 8,218

The following table provides information on the ordinary income that is expected to be recognized on the contracts in force:

June 30,

2023 Up to 1 year 4,736 From 1 to 2 years 523 Total 5,259

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

19.Business segment information

The following table provides certain information regarding the Bank's operations by segment:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Commercial Treasury Total Commercial Treasury Total Interest income 133,923 25,579 159,502 256,518 46,363 302,881 Interest expense (115) (104,929) (105,044) (230) (195,573) (195,803) Inter-segment net interest income (85,349) 85,349 - (163,000) 163,000 - Net interest income 48,459 5,999 54,458 93,288 13,790 107,078 Other income (expense), net 6,729 (3,807) 2,922 11,721 (2,244) 9,477 Total income 55,188 2,192 57,380 105,009 11,546 116,555 Provision for credit losses (6,349) 1,658 (4,691) (10,253) (769) (11,022) Operating expenses (12,289) (3,334) (15,623) (24,132) (7,381) (31,513) Segment profit (loss) 36,550 516 37,066 70,624 3,396 74,020 Segment assets 7,148,031 2,972,345 10,120,376 Segment liabilities 329,360 8,647,162 8,976,522

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Commercial Treasury Total Commercial Treasury Total Interest income 55,959 8,094 64,053 96,167 12,890 109,057 Interest expense (117) (31,237) (31,354) (235) (50,402) (50,637) Inter-segment net interest income (27,151) 27,151 - (41,987) 41,987 - Net interest income 28,691 4,008 32,699 53,945 4,475 58,420 Other income (expense), net 4,504 (285) 4,219 8,637 113 8,750 Total income 33,195 3,723 36,918 62,582 4,588 67,170 Provision for credit losses (472) (361) (833) (7,834) (1,110) (8,944) Operating expenses (10,283) (2,780) (13,063) (19,083) (5,002) (24,085) Segment profit (loss) 22,440 582 23,022 35,665 (1,524) 34,141 Segment assets 6,914,479 2,001,050 8,915,529 Segment liabilities 165,620 7,708,333 7,873,953

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

19.Business segment information (continued)

The following table shows the reconciliation of information by business segments: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period 37,066 23,022 74,020 34,141 Assets: Assets from reportable segments 10,120,376 8,915,529 Other assets - unallocated 13,316 8,976 Total 10,133,692 8,924,505 Liabilities: Liabilities from reportable segments 8,976,522 7,873,953 Other liabilities - unallocated 29,648 32,015 Total 9,006,170 7,905,968

20.Related party transactions

The detail of the assets and liabilities with related private corporations and financial institutions is as follows:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Demand deposits 7,787 5,986 Loans, net 72,056 242,024 Securities at amortized cost 9,666 19,593 Customers' liabilities under acceptances 71,997 - Total 161,506 267,603 Liabilities: Time deposits 168,555 567,451 Acceptances outstanding 71,997 - Total 240,552 567,451 Contingencies: Stand-by letters of credit 1,619 3,350 Loss allowance (58) (16)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

20.Related party transactions (continued)

The detail of income and expenses with related parties is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans 1,163 673 2,011 1,057 Securities at amortized cost 56 119 111 221 Total 1,219 792 2,122 1,278 Interest expense: Deposits (2,318) (2,327) (4,727) (3,280) Net interest income (expenses) (1,099) (1,535) (2,605) (2,002) Other income (expense): Fees and commissions, net 250 43 257 81 Loss on financial instruments, net - 92 - 54 Total other income, net 250 135 257 135 Net income from related parties (849) (1,400) (2,348) (1,867)

The total compensation paid to directors and the executives as representatives of the Bank amounted to:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Expenses: Compensation costs to directors 756 499 884 722 Compensation costs to executives 1,179 786 5,325 2,488

Compensation costs of Bank´s directors and executives include annual cash retainers and the cost of granted restricted stock and restricted stock units.

21.Litigation Bladex is not engaged in any litigation that is significant to the Bank's business or, to the best of the knowledge of Bank's management, that is likely to have an adverse effect on its business, consolidated financial position or consolidated financial performance.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

22.Applicable laws and regulations

Liquidity index

Rule No. 2-2018 issued by the Superintendence of Banks of Panama (SBP) establishes, as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the minimum LCR to be reported to the SBP was 100%. The Bank´s LCR as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was 136.24% and 167.46%, respectively.

Rule No. 4-2008 issued by the SBP, establishes that every general license or international license bank must always maintain, a minimum balance of liquid assets equivalent to 30% of the gross total of its deposits in the Republic of Panama or overseas up to 186 days, counted from the reporting date.

The liquidity index reported by the Bank to the regulator as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 93.22% and 100.49%, respectively.

Capital adequacy

The Banking Law in the Republic of Panama and Rules No. 01-2015 and 03-2016. The information corresponding to the total capital adequacy index is as follows: June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Capital funds 1,133,721 1,072,110 Risk-weighted assets 8,317,464 8,117,913 Capital adequacy index 13.63% 13.21%

Leverage ratio

The table below presents the Bank´s leverage ratio in compliance with Article No.17 of Rule No. 1-2015:

June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Ordinary capital 997,703 936,092 Non-risk-weighted assets 10,268,553 9,606,970 Leverage ratio 9.72% 9.74%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

22.Applicable laws and regulations (continued)

Specific provisions

Based on the classification of risks, collateral and in compliance with SBP Rule No. 4-2013, the Bank classified the loan portfolio as follows: June 30, 2023 Normal Special mention Substandard Doubtful Unrecoverable Total Loans at amortized cost Corporations 3,850,152 - - - 10,107 3,860,259 Financial institutions: Private 2,117,645 - - - - 2,117,645 State-owned 719,322 - - - - 719,322 2,836,967 - - - - 2,836,967 Sovereign 107,150 - - - - 107,150 Total 6,794,269 - - - 10,107 6,804,376 Allowance for loan losses under IFRS (1): 37,039 - - - 5,629 42,668

December 31, 2022 Normal Special mention Substandard Doubtful Unrecoverable Total Loans at amortized cost Corporations 3,659,018 - - - 10,107 3,669,125 Financial institutions: Private 2,225,385 - 20,000 - - 2,245,385 State-owned 719,882 - - - - 719,882 2,945,267 - 20,000 - - 2,965,267 Sovereign 128,628 - - - - 128,628 Total 6,732,913 - 20,000 - 10,107 6,763,020 Allowance for loan losses under IFRS (1): 33,639 - 16,141 - 5,420 55,200

(1) As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there is no excess in the specific provision calculated in accordance with Rule No. 8-2014 of the SBP, over the provision calculated in accordance with IFRS.

As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there are no restructured loans.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

22.Applicable laws and regulations (continued) Below is the classification of the loan portfolio by maturity profile based on Rule No. 4-2013 and modified by Rule No. 8-2014: June 30, 2023 Current Past due Delinquent Total Loans at amortized cost Corporations 3,850,152 - 10,107 3,860,259 Financial institutions: Private 2,117,645 - - 2,117,645 State-owned 719,322 - - 719,322 2,836,967 - - 2,836,967 Sovereign 107,150 - - 107,150 Total 6,794,269 - 10,107 6,804,376 December 31, 2022 Current Past due Delinquent Total Loans at amortized cost Corporations 3,659,018 - 10,107 3,669,125 Financial institutions: Private 2,225,385 20,000 - 2,245,385 State-owned 719,882 - - 719,882 2,945,267 20,000 - 2,965,267 Sovereign 128,628 - - 128,628 Total 6,732,913 20,000 10,107 6,763,020

In accordance with Rule No. 4-2013, as amended by Rule No. 8-2014, non-accruing loans are presented by category as follows: June 30, 2023 Normal Special mention Substandard Doubtful Unrecoverable Total Loans at amortized cost Impaired loans - - - - 10,107 10,107 Total - - - - 10,107 10,107 December 31, 2022 Normal Special mention Substandard Doubtful Unrecoverable Total Loans at amortized cost Impaired loans - - 20,000 - 10,107 30,107 Total - - 20,000 - 10,107 30,107

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Non-accruing loans: Private corporations 10,107 30,107 Interest that would be reversed if the loans had been classified as non-accruing loans 240 1,173 As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there was no interest income collected on loans in non-accrual status.

57