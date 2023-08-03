Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of US dollars)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Notes
|(Unaudited)
|(Audit)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|3,4,5
|1,820,024
|1,241,586
|Securities, net
|3,4,6
|1,009,857
|1,023,632
|Loans, net
|3,4,7
|6,820,865
|6,760,434
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|3,4
|310,814
|163,345
|Derivative financial instruments - assets
|3,4,10
|138,877
|68,159
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|16,979
|17,282
|Intangibles, net
|2,255
|2,104
|Other assets
|11
|14,021
|7,368
|Total assets
|10,133,692
|9,283,910
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|590,589
|233,757
|Time deposits
|3,483,866
|2,956,959
|3,4,12
|4,074,455
|3,190,716
|Interest payable
|24,783
|14,670
|Total deposits
|4,099,238
|3,205,386
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|3,4,13
|407,572
|300,498
|Borrowings and debt, net
|3,4,14
|4,048,071
|4,416,511
|Interest payable
|49,508
|47,878
|Lease liabilities
|3,15
|16,596
|16,745
|Acceptances outstanding
|3,4
|310,814
|163,345
|Derivative financial instruments - liabilities
|3,4,10
|39,454
|33,761
|Allowance for losses on loan commitments and financial guarantee contract
|3,4
|5,269
|3,628
|Other liabilities
|16
|29,648
|26,811
|Total liabilities
|9,006,170
|8,214,563
|Equity:
|Common stock
|279,980
|279,980
|Treasury stock
|(110,715)
|(114,097)
|Additional paid-in capital in excess of value assigned to common stock
|119,960
|120,498
|Capital reserves
|22
|95,210
|95,210
|Regulatory reserves
|22
|136,362
|136,019
|Retained earnings
|599,069
|543,612
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|7,656
|8,125
|Total equity
|1,127,522
|1,069,347
|Total liabilities and equity
|10,133,692
|9,283,910
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of US dollars, except per share data and number of shares)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|Notes
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest income:
|Deposits
|19,002
|1,756
|33,401
|2,259
|Securities
|6,577
|6,338
|12,962
|10,631
|Loans
|133,923
|55,959
|256,518
|96,167
|Total interest income
|19
|159,502
|64,053
|302,881
|109,057
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|(50,542)
|(8,774)
|(90,600)
|(12,314)
|Borrowings and debt
|(54,358)
|(22,434)
|(104,915)
|(38,029)
|Lease liabilities
|15
|(144)
|(146)
|(288)
|(294)
|Total interest expense
|19
|(105,044)
|(31,354)
|(195,803)
|(50,637)
|Net interest income
|54,458
|32,699
|107,078
|58,420
|Other income (expense):
|Fees and commissions, net
|18
|6,507
|4,269
|11,319
|8,218
|(Loss) gain on financial instruments, net
|9
|(3,637)
|(74)
|(1,933)
|492
|Other income, net
|52
|24
|91
|40
|Total other income, net
|19
|2,922
|4,219
|9,477
|8,750
|Total revenues
|57,380
|36,918
|116,555
|67,170
|Provision for credit losses
|3,19
|(4,691)
|(833)
|(11,022)
|(8,944)
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and other employee expenses
|(9,862)
|(8,246)
|(19,598)
|(15,691)
|Depreciation of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(552)
|(515)
|(1,099)
|(1,048)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(190)
|(126)
|(377)
|(250)
|Other expenses
|(5,019)
|(4,176)
|(10,439)
|(7,096)
|Total operating expenses
|19
|(15,623)
|(13,063)
|(31,513)
|(24,085)
|Profit for the period
|37,066
|23,022
|74,020
|34,141
|Per share data:
|Basic earnings per share (in US dollars)
|17
|1.02
|0.63
|2.03
|0.94
|Diluted earnings per share (in US dollars)
|17
|1.02
|0.63
|2.03
|0.94
|Weighted average basic shares (in thousands of shares)
|17
|36,492
|36,313
|36,426
|36,281
|Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands of shares)
|17
|36,492
|36,313
|36,426
|36,281
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of US dollars)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Profit for the period
|37,066
|23,022
|74,020
|34,141
|Other comprehensive income:
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Change in fair value on financial instruments, net of hedging
|3,498
|(538)
|108
|9,447
|Reclassification of gains (losses) on financial instruments to profit or loss
|(773)
|(217)
|(577)
|95
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|2,725
|(755)
|(469)
|9,542
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|39,791
|22,267
|73,551
|43,683
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of US dollars)
|Common stock
|Treasury stock
|
Additional paid-in capital
in excess of value assigned
to common stock
|Capital reserves
|
Regulatory
reserves
|Retained earnings
|
Other comprehensive
income
|Total equity
|Balances at January 1, 2022
|279,980
|(115,799)
|120,043
|95,210
|136,019
|487,885
|(11,548)
|991,790
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34,141
|-
|34,141
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,542
|9,542
|Issuance of restricted stock
|-
|1,148
|(1,148)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Compensation cost - stock options and stock units plans
|-
|-
|1,214
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,214
|Exercised options and stock units vested
|-
|663
|(663)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends declared
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(18,150)
|-
|(18,150)
|Balances at June 30, 2022
|279,980
|(113,988)
|119,446
|95,210
|136,019
|503,876
|(2,006)
|1,018,537
|Balances at January 1, 2023
|279,980
|(114,097)
|120,498
|95,210
|136,019
|543,612
|8,125
|1,069,347
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|74,020
|-
|74,020
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(469)
|(469)
|Issuance of restricted stock
|-
|1,148
|(1,148)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Compensation cost - stock options and stock units plans
|-
|-
|2,844
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,844
|Exercised options and stock units vested
|-
|2,234
|(2,234)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Regulatory credit reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|343
|(343)
|-
|-
|Dividends declared
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(18,220)
|-
|(18,220)
|Balances at June 30, 2023
|279,980
|(110,715)
|119,960
|95,210
|136,362
|599,069
|7,656
|1,127,522
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of US dollars)
|Notes
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|74,020
|34,141
|Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation of equipment and leasehold improvements
|1,099
|1,048
|Amortization of intangible assets
|377
|250
|Provision for credit losses
|3
|11,022
|8,944
|Loss on financial instruments at FVTPL
|9
|-
|101
|Loss on sale of financial instruments at amortized cost
|3,167
|-
|Compensation cost - share-based payment
|2,844
|1,214
|Net changes in hedging position and foreign currency
|27,428
|(6,299)
|Interest income
|(302,881)
|(109,057)
|Interest expense
|195,803
|50,637
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Pledged deposits
|(11,882)
|(25,400)
|Loans
|(14,674)
|(1,029,219)
|Other assets
|(6,679)
|(614)
|Due to depositors
|883,739
|73,451
|Other liabilities
|2,829
|17,636
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|866,212
|(983,167)
|Interest received
|298,213
|103,561
|Interest paid
|(178,184)
|(40,689)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|986,241
|(920,295)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of equipment and leasehold improvements
|(427)
|(443)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(528)
|(260)
|Proceeds from the sale of securities at amortized cost
|45,988
|-
|Proceeds from the redemption of securities at amortized cost
|204,218
|71,397
|Proceeds from the redemption of securities at FVOCI
|78,600
|45,600
|Purchases of securities at amortized cost
|(324,838)
|(406,161)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|3,013
|(289,867)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Increase in securities sold under repurchase agreements
|107,074
|259,541
|Net (decrease) increase in short-term borrowings and debt
|14
|(424,273)
|228,057
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt
|14
|71,645
|511,321
|Payments of long-term borrowings and debt
|14
|(158,416)
|(181,329)
|Payments of lease liabilities
|15
|(518)
|(494)
|Dividends paid
|(18,210)
|(18,125)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(422,698)
|798,971
|Increase (decrease) net in cash and cash equivalents
|566,556
|(411,191)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|1,190,936
|1,211,001
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|5
|1,757,492
|799,810
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
1.Corporate information
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ("Bladex Head Office" and together with its subsidiaries "Bladex" or the "Bank"), headquartered in Panama City, Republic of Panama, is a specialized multinational bank established to support the financing of foreign trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean (the "Region"). The Bank was established pursuant to a May 1975 proposal presented to the Assembly of Governors of Central Banks in the Region, which recommended the creation of a multinational organization to increase the foreign trade financing capacity of the Region. The Bank was organized in 1977, incorporated in 1978 as a corporation pursuant to the laws of the Republic of Panama, and initiated operations on January 2, 1979. Under a contract law signed in 1978 between the Republic of Panama and Bladex, the Bank was granted certain privileges by the Republic of Panama, including an exemption from payment of income taxes in Panama.
The Bank operates under a general banking license issued by the National Banking Commission of Panama, predecessor of the Superintendence of Banks of Panama (the "SBP").
In the Republic of Panama, banks are regulated by the SBP through Executive Decree No. 52 of April 30, 2008, which adopts the unique text of Law Decree No. 9 of February 26, 1998, modified by Law Decree No. 2 of February 22, 2008. Banks are also regulated by resolutions and agreements issued by this entity. The main aspects of this law and its regulations include: the authorization of banking licenses, minimum capital and liquidity requirements, consolidated supervision, procedures for management of credit, liquidity and market risks, measures to prevent money laundering, the financing of terrorism and related illicit activities, and procedures for banking intervention and liquidation, among others.
Bladex Head Office's subsidiaries are the following:
- Bladex Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary, incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America (USA), on May 30, 2000. Bladex Holdings Inc. has ownership in Bladex Representaçao Ltda.
- Bladex Representaçao Ltda, incorporated under the laws of Brazil on January 7, 2000, acts as the Bank's representative office in Brazil. Bladex Representaçao Ltda. is 99.999% owned by Bladex Head Office and the remaining 0.001% is owned by Bladex Holdings Inc.
- Bladex Development Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama on June 5, 2014. Bladex Development Corp. is 100% owned by Bladex Head Office.
- BLX Soluciones, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. ("BLX Soluciones") was incorporated under the laws of Mexico on June 13, 2014 and suspended its operations on July 28, 2021. The company specializes in offering financial leasing and other financial products such as loans and factoring. BLX Soluciones is 99.9% owned by Bladex Head Office, and Bladex Development Corp. owns the remaining 0.1%.
Bladex Head Office has an agency in New York City, USA (the "New York Agency"), which began operations on March 27, 1989. The New York Agency is principally engaged in financing transactions related to international trade, mostly the confirmation and financing of letters of credit for customers in the Region. The New York Agency also has authorization to book transactions through an International Banking Facility ("IBF").
The Bank has representative offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina; in Mexico City, Mexico; and in Bogota, Colombia, and has a representative license in Lima, Peru.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2023.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
2.Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
As all the disclosures required by IFRS for annual period consolidated financial statements are not included herein, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, contained in the Bank's annual audited consolidated financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of results expected for any future period.
3.Financial risk review
This note presents information about the Bank's exposure to financial risks:
A. Credit risk
i.Credit quality analysis
The following tables set out information about the credit quality of financial assets measured at amortized cost, and debt instruments at FVOCI. Unless specifically indicated, for financial assets the amounts in the table represent the outstanding gross balances. For loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, the amounts in the table represent the amounts committed or guaranteed, respectively.
Loans at amortized cost, outstanding balance
|June 30, 2023
|PD Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|3,001,645
|-
|-
|3,001,645
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|3,390,312
|123,808
|-
|3,514,120
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|235,823
|42,681
|-
|278,504
|Grades 9 - 10
34.52 - 100
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|6,627,780
|166,489
|10,107
|6,804,376
|Loss allowance
|(31,016)
|(6,023)
|(5,629)
|(42,668)
|Total
|6,596,764
|160,466
|4,478
|6,761,708
|December 31, 2022
|PD Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|2,864,686
|-
|-
|2,864,686
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|3,645,901
|50,625
|-
|3,696,526
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|123,603
|48,098
|20,000
|191,701
|Grades 9 - 10
34.52 - 100
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|6,634,190
|98,723
|30,107
|6,763,020
|Loss allowance
|(28,589)
|(5,050)
|(21,561)
|(55,200)
|Total
|6,605,601
|93,673
|8,546
|6,707,820
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A.Credit risk (continued)
Loan commitments, financial guarantees issued and customers' liabilities under acceptances
|June 30, 2023
|
12-month PD
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Commitments and financial guarantees issued
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|547,378
|-
|-
|547,378
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|321,247
|1,700
|-
|322,947
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|124,335
|3,958
|-
|128,293
|992,960
|5,658
|-
|998,618
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|135,175
|-
|-
|135,175
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|8,237
|-
|-
|8,237
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|167,402
|-
|-
|167,402
|310,814
|-
|-
|310,814
|1,303,774
|5,658
|-
|1,309,432
|Loss allowance
|(5,177)
|(92)
|-
|(5,269)
|Total
|1,298,597
|5,566
|-
|1,304,163
|December 31, 2022
|
12-month PD
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Commitments and financial guarantees issued
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|302,260
|-
|-
|302,260
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|279,550
|1,700
|-
|281,250
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|195,864
|-
|-
|195,864
|777,674
|1,700
|-
|779,374
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|34,258
|-
|-
|34,258
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|19,782
|-
|-
|19,782
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|109,305
|-
|-
|109,305
|163,345
|-
|-
|163,345
|941,019
|1,700
|-
|942,719
|Loss allowance
|(3,605)
|(23)
|-
|(3,628)
|Total
|937,414
|1,677
|-
|939,091
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A.Credit risk (continued)
Securities at amortized cost
|June 30, 2023
|
12-month DP
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|874,546
|-
|-
|874,546
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|92,601
|33,090
|-
|125,691
|967,147
|33,090
|-
|1,000,237
|Loss allowance
|(1,562)
|(693)
|-
|(2,255)
|Total
|965,585
|32,397
|-
|997,982
|December 31, 2022
|
12-month PD
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|736,139
|-
|-
|736,139
|Grades 5 - 6
0.75 - 3.80
|154,248
|46,589
|-
|200,837
|Grades 7 - 8
3.81 - 34.51
|-
|-
|4,995
|4,995
|890,387
|46,589
|4,995
|941,971
|Loss allowance
|(2,170)
|(1,779)
|(4,002)
|(7,951)
|Total
|888,217
|44,810
|993
|934,020
Securities at FVOCI
|June 30, 2023
|
12-month PD
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss allowance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|December 31, 2022
|
12-month PD
Ranges
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Grades 1 - 4
0.03 - 0.74
|77,972
|-
|-
|77,972
|77,972
|-
|-
|77,972
|Loss allowance
|(10)
|-
|-
|(10)
|Total
|77,962
|-
|-
|77,962
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
The following table presents information of the current and past due balances of loans at amortized cost in stages 1, 2 and 3:
|June 30, 2023
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Current
|6,627,780
|166,489
|-
|6,794,269
|Past due
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|Total
|6,627,780
|166,489
|10,107
|6,804,376
|December 31, 2022
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Current
|6,634,190
|98,723
|-
|6,732,913
|Defaulters
|-
|-
|20,000
|20,000
|Past due
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|Total
|6,634,190
|98,723
|30,107
|6,763,020
The following table presents an analysis of counterparty credit exposures arising from derivative transactions. The Bank's derivative fair values are generally secured by cash.
|June 30, 2023
|
Notional value
USD
|
Derivative
financial
instruments -
fair value asset
|
Derivative
financial
instruments -
fair value
liabilities
|Interest rate swaps
|294,966
|2,879
|(2,038)
|Cross-currency swaps
|1,144,009
|135,998
|(37,029)
|Foreign exchange forwards
|98,010
|-
|(387)
|Total
|1,536,985
|138,877
|(39,454)
|December 31, 2022
|
Notional value
USD
|
Derivative
financial
instruments -
fair value asset
|
Derivative
financial
instruments -
fair value
liabilities
|Interest rate swaps
|368,711
|483
|(544)
|Cross-currency swaps
|1,175,570
|45,806
|(33,217)
|Foreign exchange forwards
|189,173
|21,870
|-
|Total
|1,733,454
|68,159
|(33,761)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
ii.Loss allowances
The following tables show reconciliations from the opening to the closing balance of the loss allowance by class of financial instrument.
Loans at amortized cost
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|28,589
|5,050
|21,561
|55,200
|Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses
|(135)
|135
|-
|-
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|(1,376)
|523
|5,212
|4,359
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(12,339)
|(526)
|-
|(12,865)
|New instruments originated or purchased
|16,277
|841
|-
|17,118
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(21,144)
|(21,144)
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023
|31,016
|6,023
|5,629
|42,668
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021
|20,115
|16,175
|5,186
|41,476
|Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses
|(29)
|29
|-
|-
|Transfer to 12-month expected credit losses
|176
|(176)
|-
|-
|Transfer to credit-impaired financial instruments
|(130)
|-
|130
|-
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|(1,718)
|(10,146)
|16,072
|4,208
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year
|(12,385)
|(832)
|-
|(13,217)
|New instruments originated or purchased
|22,560
|-
|-
|22,560
|Write-offs
|-
|-
|(893)
|(893)
|Recoveries
|-
|-
|1,066
|1,066
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|28,589
|5,050
|21,561
|55,200
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
Loan commitments, financial guarantee contracts and customers' liabilities under acceptances
The allowance for expected credit losses on loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts reflects the Bank's management estimate of expected credit losses of customers' liabilities under acceptances and contingent liabilities such as: confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees, and credit commitments.
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|3,605
|23
|-
|3,628
|Net effect of changes in reserve for expected credit losses
|(13)
|27
|-
|14
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(2,639)
|-
|-
|(2,639)
|New instruments originated or purchased
|4,248
|18
|-
|4,266
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023
|5,177
|92
|-
|5,269
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021
|3,472
|331
|-
|3,803
|Transfer to 12-month expected credit losses
|133
|(133)
|-
|-
|Net effect of changes in reserve for expected credit losses
|(160)
|(39)
|-
|(199)
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year
|(2,981)
|(136)
|-
|(3,117)
|New instruments originated or purchased
|3,141
|-
|-
|3,141
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|3,605
|23
|-
|3,628
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
Securities at amortized cost
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|2,170
|1,779
|4,002
|7,951
|Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses
|(60)
|60
|-
|-
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|(112)
|2,132
|1,253
|3,273
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(595)
|(2,058)
|-
|(2,653)
|New instruments originated or purchased
|159
|-
|-
|159
|Write-offs
|-
|(1,220)
|(5,255)
|(6,475)
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023
|1,562
|693
|-
|2,255
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021
|1,790
|-
|-
|1,790
|Transfer to lifetime expected credit losses
|(46)
|46
|-
|-
|Transfer to credit-impaired financial instruments
|(33)
|-
|33
|-
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|(13)
|941
|3,969
|4,897
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year
|(420)
|-
|-
|(420)
|New financial assets originated or purchased
|892
|792
|-
|1,684
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|2,170
|1,779
|4,002
|7,951
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
Securities at FVOCI
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|10
|-
|-
|10
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(10)
|-
|-
|(10)
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of June 30, 2023
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Total
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2021
|26
|-
|-
|26
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the year
|(16)
|-
|-
|(16)
|Allowance for expected credit losses as of December 31, 2022
|10
|-
|-
|10
The following table provides a reconciliation between:
-Amounts shown in the previous tables reconciling opening and closing balances of loss allowance per class of financial instrument; and
-The (reversal) provision for credit losses' line item in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
|June 30, 2023
|
Loans at amortized
cost
|
Loan commitments
and financial
guarantee contracts
|Securities
|Total
|At amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|4,359
|14
|3,273
|-
|7,646
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(12,865)
|(2,639)
|(2,653)
|(10)
|(18,167)
|New financial assets originated or purchased
|17,118
|4,266
|159
|-
|21,543
|Total
|8,612
|1,641
|779
|(10)
|11,022
|June 30, 2022
|
Loans at amortized
cost
|
Loan commitments
and financial
guarantee contracts
|Securities
|Total
|At amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Net effect of changes in allowance for expected credit losses
|(1,877)
|(329)
|437
|-
|(1,769)
|Financial instruments that have been derecognized during the period
|(8,140)
|(2,569)
|(255)
|(6)
|(10,970)
|New financial assets originated or purchased
|19,125
|1,623
|935
|-
|21,683
|Total
|9,108
|(1,275)
|1,117
|(6)
|8,944
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
iii.Credit-impaired financial assets
Credit-impaired loans and advances are graded 8 to 10 in the Bank's internal credit risk grading system.
The following table sets out a reconciliation of changes in the carrying amount of the allowance for credit losses for credit-impaired financial assets:
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Credit-impaired loans at beginning of period
|21,561
|5,186
|Classified as credit-impaired during the period
|-
|130
|Change in allowance for expected credit losses
|5,000
|14,606
|Interest income
|212
|1,466
|Write-offs
|(21,144)
|(893)
|Recoveries of amounts previously written off
|-
|1,066
|Credit-impaired loans at end of period
|5,629
|21,561
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Investments at amortized cost with credit impairment at beginning of period
|4,002
|-
|Classified as credit-impaired during the period
|-
|33
|Change in allowance for expected credit losses
|1,250
|3,717
|Interest income
|3
|252
|Write-offs
|(5,255)
|-
|Investments at amortized cost with credit impairment at end of period
|-
|4,002
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
iv.Concentrations of credit risk
The Bank monitors concentrations of credit risk by sector, industry and country. An analysis of concentrations of credit risk from loans, loan commitments, financial guarantees and securities is as follows.
Concentration by sector and industry
|
Loans at
amortized cost
|
Loan commitments
and financial guarantee contracts
|Securities
|At amortized cost
|FVOCI
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Carrying amount - principal
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|310,814
|163,345
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
|Amount committed/guaranteed
|-
|-
|998,618
|779,374
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Concentration by sector
|Corporations:
|Private
|2,982,602
|2,553,193
|564,877
|409,139
|616,654
|543,381
|-
|24,773
|State-owned
|877,657
|1,115,932
|232,847
|110,468
|20,653
|51,388
|-
|-
|Financial institutions:
|Private
|2,117,645
|2,245,385
|138,979
|120,614
|274,850
|250,975
|-
|-
|State-owned
|719,322
|719,882
|372,729
|302,498
|28,616
|31,902
|-
|53,199
|Sovereign
|107,150
|128,628
|-
|-
|59,464
|64,325
|-
|-
|Total
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|1,309,432
|942,719
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
|Concentration by industry
|Financial institutions
|2,836,967
|2,965,266
|511,709
|423,112
|327,846
|282,878
|-
|53,199
|Manufacturing
|1,617,755
|1,341,453
|403,165
|293,659
|369,803
|339,914
|-
|14,898
|Oil and petroleum derived products
|1,021,382
|1,244,491
|204,598
|104,426
|90,518
|77,553
|-
|9,875
|Agricultural
|295,291
|317,037
|958
|3,854
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Services
|341,331
|267,868
|77,150
|55,430
|65,250
|64,412
|-
|-
|Mining
|217,905
|150,707
|20,671
|-
|14,527
|24,381
|-
|-
|Sovereign
|107,150
|128,628
|-
|-
|59,464
|64,325
|-
|-
|Other
|366,595
|347,570
|91,181
|62,238
|72,829
|88,508
|-
|-
|Total
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|1,309,432
|942,719
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
Risk rating and concentration by country
|
Loans at
amortized cost
|
Loan commitments
and financial guarantee contracts
|Securities
|At amortized cost
|FVOCI
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Carrying amount - principal
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|310,814
|163,345
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
|Amount committed/guaranteed
|-
|-
|998,618
|779,374
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rating
|1-4
|3,001,645
|2,864,686
|682,553
|336,518
|874,546
|736,139
|-
|77,972
|5-6
|3,514,120
|3,696,526
|331,184
|301,032
|125,691
|200,837
|-
|-
|7-8
|278,504
|191,701
|295,695
|305,169
|-
|4,995
|-
|-
|9-10
|10,107
|10,107
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|1,309,432
|942,719
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
|Concentration by country
|Argentina
|50,181
|55,598
|45,448
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Australia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,628
|-
|-
|Belgium
|14,255
|25,362
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bolivia
|-
|-
|5,365
|3,759
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brazil
|937,897
|980,205
|99,711
|54,907
|51,091
|69,501
|-
|-
|Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,324
|13,503
|-
|-
|Chile
|509,389
|416,714
|59,178
|44,846
|88,727
|112,586
|-
|-
|China
|-
|2,800
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colombia
|863,334
|702,409
|86,045
|54,333
|34,117
|54,484
|-
|-
|Costa Rica
|219,401
|260,625
|51,441
|56,718
|7,981
|9,926
|-
|-
|Denmark
|-
|-
|-
|11,880
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dominican Republic
|518,588
|579,918
|74,281
|27,534
|4,767
|4,828
|-
|-
|Ecuador
|185,677
|110,466
|251,801
|305,168
|-
|-
|-
|-
|El Salvador
|51,072
|30,032
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|France
|92,061
|126,929
|147,787
|66,906
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Germany
|-
|-
|15,000
|10,000
|14,714
|-
|-
|-
|Guatemala
|588,692
|745,837
|57,817
|67,456
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Honduras
|198,249
|176,270
|975
|3,615
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,729
|9,579
|-
|-
|Israel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,834
|4,880
|-
|-
|Jamaica
|5,769
|14,083
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Japan
|13,374
|14,712
|-
|-
|38,093
|4,353
|-
|-
|Korea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,812
|-
|-
|-
|Luxembourg
|114,694
|114,557
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mexico
|906,956
|823,028
|82,773
|69,080
|90,189
|100,870
|-
|-
|Norway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,872
|-
|-
|-
|Panama
|362,389
|533,452
|18,568
|19,240
|29,335
|29,065
|-
|-
|Paraguay
|96,056
|151,287
|230
|3,430
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Peru
|539,861
|478,998
|249,446
|114,941
|18,633
|60,575
|-
|-
|Singapore
|155,848
|152,208
|17,474
|24,333
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trinidad and Tobago
|175,421
|128,846
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|United States of America
|99,352
|53,463
|17,349
|3,349
|514,346
|458,193
|-
|43,464
|United Kingdom
|40,257
|51,221
|-
|-
|28,939
|-
|-
|-
|Uruguay
|65,603
|34,000
|28,743
|1,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Multilateral
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34,508
|Total
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|1,309,432
|942,719
|1,000,237
|941,971
|-
|77,972
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
v.Offsetting financial assets and liabilities
The following tables include financial assets and liabilities that are offset in the condensed consolidated interim financial statement or subject to an enforceable master netting arrangement:
a)Derivative financial instruments - assets
|June 30, 2023
|
Gross
amounts of
assets
|
Gross amounts
offset in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Net amount of
assets presented
in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Gross amounts not offset in
the consolidated statement of
financial position
|
Net
amount
|
Financial
instruments
|
Cash collateral
received
|Derivative financial instruments used for hedging
|138,877
|-
|138,877
|-
|(135,021)
|3,856
|Total
|138,877
|-
|138,877
|-
|(135,021)
|3,856
|December 31, 2022
|
Gross
amounts of
assets
|
Gross amounts
offset in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Net amount of
assets presented
in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Gross amounts not offset in
the consolidated statement of
financial position
|
Net
amount
|
Financial
instruments
|
Cash collateral
received
|Derivative financial instruments used for hedging
|68,159
|-
|68,159
|-
|(50,615)
|17,544
|Total
|68,159
|-
|68,159
|-
|(50,615)
|17,544
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
A. Credit risk (continued)
b)Securities sold under repurchase agreements and derivative financial instruments - liabilities
|June 30, 2023
|
Gross
amounts of
liabilities
|
Gross amounts
offset in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Net amount of
assets presented
in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Gross amounts
not offset in the consolidated
statement of
financial position
|
Net
amount
|
Financial
instruments
|
Cash collateral
received
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(407,572)
|-
|(407,572)
|450,427
|16,655
|59,510
|Derivative financial instruments used for hedging
|(39,454)
|-
|(39,454)
|-
|33,877
|(5,577)
|Total
|(447,026)
|-
|(447,026)
|450,427
|50,532
|53,933
|December 31, 2022
|
Gross
amounts of
liabilities
|
Gross amounts
offset in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Net amount of
assets presented
in the
consolidated
statement of
financial
position
|
Gross amounts
not offset in the consolidated
statement of
financial position
|
Net
amount
|
Financial
instruments
|
Cash collateral
received
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(300,498)
|-
|(300,498)
|791,956
|22,947
|514,405
|Derivative financial instruments used for hedging
|(33,761)
|-
|(33,761)
|-
|17,702
|(16,059)
|Total
|(334,259)
|-
|(334,259)
|791,956
|40,649
|498,346
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
B.Liquidity risk
i.Exposure to liquidity risk
The following table details the Bank's liquidity ratios:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|At the end of the period
|136.24
|%
|167.46
|%
|Period average
|186.63
|%
|132.63
|%
|Maximum of the period
|356.99
|%
|276.86
|%
|Minimun of the period
|111.49
|%
|81.18
|%
The following table includes the Bank's liquid assets by country risk:
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(in millions of USD dollars)
|
Cash and due from
banks
|Securities FVOCI
|Total
|
Cash and due from
banks
|Securities FVOCI
|Total
|United State of America
|1,695
|-
|1,695
|1,151
|43
|1,194
|Latin America
|12
|-
|12
|15
|-
|15
|Multilateral
|50
|-
|50
|25
|35
|60
|Total
|1,757
|-
|1,757
|1,191
|78
|1,269
The following table includes the Bank's demand deposits from customers and its ratio to total deposits from customers:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|(in millions of USD dollars)
|Demand and "overnight" deposits
|905
|583
|Demand and "overnight" deposits to total deposits
|22.21
|%
|18.27
|%
The liquidity requirements resulting from the Bank's demand deposits from customers is satisfied by the Bank's liquid assets as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|(in millions of USD dollars)
|Total liquid assets
|1,757
|1,269
|Total assets to total liabilities
|43.13
|%
|39.77
|%
|
Total liquid assets in the Federal
Reserve of the United States of America
|84.59
|%
|90.23
|%
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
B.Liquidity risk (continued)
Even though the average term of the Bank's assets exceeds the average term of its liabilities, the associated liquidity risk is diminished by the short-term nature of a significant portion of the loan portfolio, since the Bank is primarily engaged in financing foreign trade.
The following table includes the carrying amount for the Bank's loans and securities short-term portfolio with maturity within one year based on their original contractual term along with its average remaining term:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|(in millions of USD dollars)
|Loan portfolio at amortized cost and investment portfolio less than/equal to 1 year according to its original terms
|3,839
|4,008
|Average term (days)
|187
|200
The following table includes the carrying amount for the Bank's loans and securities medium term portfolio with maturity over one year based on their original contractual terms along with their average remaining term:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|(in millions of USD dollars)
|Loan portfolio at amortized cost and investment portfolio greater than/equal to 1 year according to its original terms
|3,965
|3,775
|Average term (days)
|1,367
|1,367
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
B.Liquidity risk (continued)
ii.Maturity analysis for financial liabilities and financial assets
The following table details the future undiscounted cash flows of financial assets and liabilities grouped by their remaining maturity with respect to the contractual maturity:
|June 30, 2023
|
Up to 3
months
|3 to 6 months
|
6 months to 1
year
|1 to 5 years
|
More than 5
years
|
Gross inflows
(outflows)
|
Carrying
amount
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|1,820,361
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,820,361
|1,820,024
|Securities
|45,344
|51,330
|113,454
|852,352
|50,917
|1,113,397
|1,009,857
|Loans
|2,133,735
|1,545,521
|1,295,257
|2,389,104
|92,974
|7,456,591
|6,820,865
|Derivative financial instruments - assets
|13,603
|1,271
|362
|123,641
|-
|138,877
|138,877
|Total
|4,013,043
|1,598,122
|1,409,073
|3,365,097
|143,891
|10,529,226
|9,789,623
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|(3,187,772)
|(535,740)
|(286,186)
|(133,192)
|-
|(4,142,890)
|(4,099,238)
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(255,622)
|(24,353)
|(138,089)
|-
|-
|(418,064)
|(407,572)
|Borrowings and debt
|(872,580)
|(877,581)
|(355,739)
|(2,149,440)
|(28,520)
|(4,283,860)
|(4,097,579)
|Lease liabilities
|(259)
|(234)
|(484)
|(4,258)
|(11,361)
|(16,596)
|(16,596)
|Derivative financial instruments - liabilities
|(1,746)
|(197)
|(18,445)
|(16,952)
|(2,114)
|(39,454)
|(39,454)
|Total
|(4,317,979)
|(1,438,105)
|(798,943)
|(2,303,842)
|(41,995)
|(8,900,864)
|(8,660,439)
|Subtotal net position
|(304,936)
|160,017
|610,130
|1,061,255
|101,896
|1,628,362
|1,129,184
|Off-balance sheet contingencies
|Confirmed letters of credit
|191,373
|110,879
|1,230
|-
|-
|303,482
|Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees
|131,659
|29,846
|231,819
|40,926
|-
|434,250
|Credit commitments
|66,677
|-
|30,634
|163,575
|-
|260,886
|Total
|389,709
|140,725
|263,683
|204,501
|-
|998,618
|Total net position
|(694,645)
|19,292
|346,447
|856,754
|101,896
|629,744
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
B.Liquidity risk (continued)
|December 31, 2022
|
Up to 3
months
|
3 to 6
months
|
6 months to 1
year
|1 to 5 years
|
More than 5
years
|
Gross inflows
(outflows)
|
Carrying
amount
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|1,241,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,241,779
|1,241,586
|Securities
|129,983
|105,789
|98,345
|744,996
|10,293
|1,089,406
|1,023,632
|Loans
|2,294,259
|1,478,494
|1,223,661
|2,244,454
|158,967
|7,399,835
|6,760,434
|Derivative financial instruments - assets
|4,216
|10,831
|14,015
|39,097
|-
|68,159
|68,159
|Total
|3,670,237
|1,595,114
|1,336,021
|3,028,547
|169,260
|9,799,179
|9,093,811
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|(2,770,754)
|(256,989)
|(161,889)
|(39,805)
|-
|(3,229,437)
|(3,205,386)
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(53,418)
|(64,513)
|(55,144)
|(138,286)
|-
|(311,361)
|(300,498)
|Borrowings and debt
|(776,584)
|(895,531)
|(934,288)
|(2,212,704)
|(41,523)
|(4,860,630)
|(4,464,389)
|Lease liabilities
|(384)
|(384)
|(738)
|(5,769)
|(13,771)
|(21,046)
|(16,745)
|Derivative financial instruments - liabilities
|(3,702)
|(764)
|(63)
|(26,882)
|(2,350)
|(33,761)
|(33,761)
|Total
|(3,604,842)
|(1,218,181)
|(1,152,122)
|(2,423,446)
|(57,644)
|(8,456,235)
|(8,020,779)
|Subtotal net position
|65,395
|376,933
|183,899
|605,101
|111,616
|1,342,944
|1,073,032
Off-balance sheet contingencies
|Confirmed letters of credit
|166,367
|117,398
|21,024
|-
|-
|304,789
|Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees
|132,353
|117,750
|92,750
|8,772
|-
|351,625
|Credit commitments
|-
|13,102
|32,906
|76,952
|-
|122,960
|Total
|298,720
|248,250
|146,680
|85,724
|-
|779,374
|Total net position
|(233,325)
|128,683
|37,219
|519,377
|111,616
|563,570
The amounts in the tables above have been compiled as follows:
|Type of financial instrument
|Basis on which amounts are compiled
|Financial assets and liabilities
|Undiscounted cash flows, which include estimated interest payments.
|Issued financial guarantee contracts, and loan commitments
|Earliest possible contractual maturity. For issued financial guarantee contracts, the maximum amount of the guarantee is allocated to the earliest period in which the guarantee could be called.
Derivative financial assets and financial liabilities
|Contractual undiscounted cash flows. The amounts shown are the gross nominal inflows and outflows for derivatives that simultaneously settle gross or net amounts.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
B.Liquidity risk (continued)
iii.Liquidity reserves
As part of the management of liquidity risk arising from financial liabilities, the Bank holds liquid assets comprising cash and cash equivalents.
The following table sets out the components of the Banks's liquidity reserves:
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Amount
|Fair value
|Amount
|Fair value
|
Balances with Federal Reserve of the United
States of America
|1,486,676
|1,486,676
|1,144,896
|1,144,896
Cash and due from banks (1)
|270,816
|270,816
|46,040
|46,040
|Total
|1,757,492
|1,757,492
|1,190,936
|1,190,936
(1)Excludes pledged deposits.
iv.Financial assets available to support future funding
The following table sets out the Bank's financial assets available to support future funding:
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Pledged as collateral
|Available as collateral
|Pledged as collateral
|Available as collateral
|Cash and due from banks
|62,532
|1,757,492
|50,649
|1,190,936
|Securities
|450,855
|550,349
|331,571
|672,042
|Loans at amortized cost
|-
|6,804,376
|-
|6,763,020
|Total
|513,387
|9,112,217
|382,220
|8,625,998
27
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
C.Market risk
The Bank manages market risk by considering the consolidated financial situation of the Bank.
i.Interest rate risk
The table below details the Bank's exposure based on interest rate repricing/maturity date on interest-bearing financial assets and liabilities:
|June 30, 2023
|
Up to 3
months
|
3 to 6
months
|
6 months
to
1 year
|
1 to 5
years
|
More than 5
years
|
Without interest
rate risk
|Total
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|1,811,116
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,908
|1,820,024
|Securities
|39,482
|40,982
|69,868
|804,995
|44,910
|-
|1,000,237
|Loans
|4,224,088
|1,648,062
|709,911
|204,221
|18,094
|-
|6,804,376
|Total
|6,074,686
|1,689,044
|779,779
|1,009,216
|63,004
|8,908
|9,624,637
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits and time deposits
|(3,157,279)
|(518,779)
|(270,579)
|(114,222)
|-
|(13,596)
|(4,074,455)
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(252,260)
|(23,686)
|(131,626)
|-
|-
|-
|(407,572)
|Borrowings and debt
|(2,090,715)
|(789,493)
|(152,808)
|(1,001,192)
|(13,863)
|-
|(4,048,071)
|Total
|(5,500,254)
|(1,331,958)
|(555,013)
|(1,115,414)
|(13,863)
|(13,596)
|(8,530,098)
|Net effect of derivative financial instruments held for interest risk management
|12,046
|1,271
|(18,082)
|106,689
|(2,114)
|-
|99,810
|Total interest rate sensitivity
|586,478
|358,357
|206,684
|491
|47,027
|(4,688)
|1,194,349
28
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
C.Market risk (continued)
|December 31, 2022
|
Up to 3
months
|
3 to 6
months
|
6 months
to
1 year
|
1 to 5
years
|
More than 5
years
|
Without interest
rate risk
|Total
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|1,233,700
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,886
|1,241,586
|Securities
|112,736
|114,815
|82,666
|701,749
|7,977
|-
|1,019,943
|Loans
|2,956,268
|2,531,067
|1,007,343
|240,949
|27,393
|-
|6,763,020
|Total
|4,302,704
|2,645,882
|1,090,009
|942,698
|35,370
|7,886
|9,024,549
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits and time deposits
|(2,746,776)
|(250,299)
|(153,862)
|(35,082)
|-
|(4,697)
|(3,190,716)
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(52,164)
|(62,968)
|(53,740)
|(131,626)
|-
|-
|(300,498)
|Borrowings and debt
|(1,354,457)
|(953,503)
|(1,083,543)
|(999,151)
|(25,857)
|-
|(4,416,511)
|Total
|(4,153,397)
|(1,266,770)
|(1,291,145)
|(1,165,859)
|(25,857)
|(4,697)
|(7,907,725)
|Net effect of derivative financial instruments held for interest risk management
|476
|41
|2,145
|12,215
|(2,350)
|-
|12,527
|Total interest rate sensitivity
|149,783
|1,379,153
|(198,991)
|(210,946)
|7,163
|3,189
|1,129,351
Following is an analysis of the Bank's sensitivity to the most likely increase or decrease in market interest rates at the reporting date, assuming no asymmetrical movements in yield curves and a constant financial position:
|
Change in
interest rate
|
Effect on
profit or loss
|
Effect on
equity
|June 30, 2023
|+50 bps
|3,148
|(4,573)
|-50 bps
|(3,345)
|4,734
|December 31, 2022
|+50 bps
|4,559
|676
|-50 bps
|(4,629)
|(206)
Interest rate movements affect reported equity in the following ways:
- Retained earnings: increases or decreases in net interest income and in fair values of derivatives reported in profit or loss;
- Fair value reserve: increases or decreases in fair values of financial assets at FVOCI reported directly in equity; and
- Hedging reserve: increases or decreases in fair values of hedging instruments designated in qualifying cash flow hedge relationships.
This sensitivity provides an analysis of changes in interest rates, considering the previous year´s interest rate volatility.
29
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
C.Market risk (continued)
Managing interest rate benchmark reform and any risks arising due to reform
As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has USD LIBOR exposures totaling $181 million in syndicated credit facilities that have yet to incorporate to an alternative reference rate and or transition language in the respective agreements. The Bank's Administration has assessed possible impacts and does not foresee material risks with the process of updating those contracts by the relevant acting administrative agents to incorporate the necessary provisions therein. The Bank expects the process of incorporating such changes to take place before each transaction repricing date.
ii. Foreign exchange risk
The following table presents the maximum exposure amount in foreign currency of the Bank's carrying amount of total assets and liabilities, except for hedging relationships
|June 30, 2023
|
Brazilian
real
|
European
euro
|
Japanese
yen
|
Colombian
peso
|
Mexican
peso
Other
currencies
(1)
|Total
|Exchange rate
|4.79
|1.09
|144.28
|4,166.67
|17.12
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|33
|188
|3
|96
|2,102
|23
|2,445
|Loans
|-
|13,640
|-
|-
|415,885
|-
|429,525
|Total
|33
|13,828
|3
|96
|417,987
|23
|431,970
|Liabilities
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(13,640)
|-
|-
|(417,762)
|-
|(431,402)
|Total
|-
|(13,640)
|-
|-
|(417,762)
|-
|(431,402)
|Net currency position
|33
|188
|3
|96
|225
|23
|568
30
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
3.Financial risk review (continued)
C.Market risk (continued)
|December 31, 2022
|
Brazilian
real
|
European
euro
|
Japanese
yen
|
Colombian
peso
|
Mexican
peso
Other
currencies
(1)
|Total
|Exchange rate
|5.29
|1.07
|130.96
|4,854.37
|19.50
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|26
|53
|4
|9
|5,439
|38
|5,569
|Loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|301,765
|-
|301,765
|Total
|26
|53
|4
|9
|307,204
|38
|307,334
|Liabilities
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(306,603)
|-
|(306,603)
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(306,603)
|-
|(306,603)
|Net currency position
|26
|53
|4
|9
|601
|38
|731
(1) It includes other currencies such as: Argentine pesos, Australian dollar, Swiss franc and Sterling pound.
.
31
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
4.Fair value of financial instruments
A.Recurring valuation
Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis by caption on the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position using the fair value hierarchy are described below:
|June 30, 2023
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
|Assets
|Derivative financial instruments - assets:
|Interest rate swaps
|-
|2,879
|-
|2,879
|Cross-currency swaps
|-
|135,998
|-
|135,998
|Total assets at fair value
|-
|138,877
|-
|138,877
|Liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments - liabilities:
|Interest rate swaps
|-
|2,038
|-
|2,038
|Cross-currency swaps
|-
|37,029
|-
|37,029
|Foreign exchange forwards
|-
|387
|-
|387
|Total liabilities at fair value
|-
|39,454
|-
|39,454
|December 31, 2022
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
|Assets
|Securities at FVOCI - Corporate debt
|-
|78,372
|-
|78,372
|Derivative financial instruments - assets:
|Interest rate swaps
|-
|483
|-
|483
|Cross-currency swaps
|-
|45,806
|-
|45,806
|Foreign exchange forwards
|-
|21,870
|-
|21,870
|Total derivative financial instrument assets
|-
|68,159
|-
|68,159
|Total assets at fair value
|-
|146,531
|-
|146,531
|Liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments - liabilities:
|Interest rate swaps
|-
|544
|-
|544
|Cross-currency swaps
|-
|33,217
|-
|33,217
|Total derivative financial instruments - liabilities
|-
|33,761
|-
|33,761
|Total liabilities at fair value
|-
|33,761
|-
|33,761
32
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
4.Fair value of financial instruments (continued)
B.Non-recurring valuation
The following table provides information on the carrying amount and the estimated fair value of the Bank's financial instruments that are not measured on a recurring basis:
|June 30, 2023
|
Carrying
amount
|
Fair
value
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Assets
|Cash and deposits on banks
|1,820,024
|1,820,024
|-
|1,820,024
|-
Securities at amortized cost (1)
|1,009,857
|973,210
|-
|964,199
|9,011
Loans at amortized cost (2)
|6,820,865
|6,845,824
|-
|6,845,824
|-
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|310,814
|310,814
|-
|310,814
|-
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|4,099,238
|4,099,238
|-
|4,099,238
|-
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|407,572
|407,572
|-
|407,572
|-
|Borrowings and debt, net
|4,048,071
|4,034,583
|-
|4,034,583
|-
|Acceptances outstanding
|310,814
|310,814
|-
|310,814
|-
|December 31, 2022
|
Carrying
amount
|
Fair
value
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Assets
|Cash and deposits on banks
|1,241,586
|1,241,586
|-
|1,241,586
|-
Securities at amortized cost (1)
|945,260
|895,154
|-
|894,034
|1,120
Loans at amortized cost, net (2)
|6,760,434
|6,785,652
|-
|6,785,652
|-
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|163,345
|163,345
|-
|163,345
|-
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|3,205,386
|3,205,386
|-
|3,205,386
|-
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|300,498
|300,498
|-
|300,498
|-
|Borrowings and debt, net
|4,416,511
|4,389,902
|-
|4,389,902
|-
|Acceptances outstanding
|163,345
|163,345
|-
|163,345
|-
(1)The carrying amount of securities at amortized cost is net of accrued interest receivable of $11.9 million and the allowance for expected credit losses of $2.3 million as of June 30, 2023 (accrued interest receivable of $11.2 million and the allowance for expected credit losses of $8.0 million as of December 31, 2022).
(2)The carrying amount of loans at amortized cost is net of accrued interest receivable of $81.8 million, the allowance for expected credit losses of $42.7 million and unearned interest and deferred fees of $22.7 million as of June 30, 2023 (accrued interest receivable of $70.0 million, the allowance for expected credit losses of $55.2 million and unearned interest and deferred fees of $17.3 million as of December 31, 2022).
33
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
5.Cash and due from banks
The following table presents the details of interest-bearing deposits in banks and restricted deposits:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Unrestricted deposits with the Federal Reserve of the United States of America
|1,486,676
|1,144,896
|Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|8,908
|7,886
Cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks(1)
|324,440
|88,804
|Total cash and due from banks
|1,820,024
|1,241,586
|Less:
Time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits (1)
|62,532
|50,650
|Total cash and due from banks in the consolidated statement of cash flows
|1,757,492
|1,190,936
The following table presents the restricted deposits classified by country risk:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Switzerland
|16,626
|16,797
|Japan
|15,240
|-
United States of America(1)
|12,537
|11,387
|Spain
|11,128
|12,814
|Germany
|5,721
|5,380
|Canada
|1,280
|-
|United Kingdom
|-
|4,272
|Total
|62,532
|50,650
(1)As a June 30, 2023 includes restricted deposit of $12.0 million (December 31, 2023: $10.0 million) with the New York State Department of Financial Services under March 1994 legislation and margin call deposits collateralizing derivative financial instrument transactions.
34
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
6.Securities
Securities are presented as follows:
|June 30, 2023
|Amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Total
|Principal
|1,000,237
|0
|1,000,237
|Interest receivable
|11,875
|0
|11,875
|Allowance
|(2,255)
|-
|(2,255)
|1,009,857
|0
|1,009,857
|December 31, 2022
|Amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Total
|Principal
|941,971
|77,972
|1,019,943
|Interest receivable
|11,240
|400
|11,640
|Allowance
|(7,951)
|-
|(7,951)
|945,260
|78,372
|1,023,632
Securities by contractual maturity are shown in the following table:
|June 30, 2023
|Amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Total
|Due within 1 year
|164,924
|-
|164,924
|After 1 year but within 5 years
|790,403
|-
|790,403
|After 5 years but within 10 years
|44,910
|-
|44,910
|Balance - principal
|1,000,237
|-
|1,000,237
|December 31, 2022
|Amortized cost
|FVOCI
|Total
|Due within 1 year
|222,666
|77,972
|300,638
|After 1 year but within 5 years
|711,328
|-
|711,328
|After 5 years but within 10 years
|7,977
|-
|7,977
|Balance - principal
|941,971
|77,972
|1,019,943
The following table includes the securities pledged to secure repurchase transactions (see note 13):
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Securities pledged to secure repurchase transactions
|450,427
|345,187
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|(407,572)
|(300,498)
As of June 30, 2023, sales were made for $49.1 million of investments at amortized cost classified as Stage 2 with a significant increase in their credit risk. These sales resulted in write-off against reserves of $1.2 million and losses on sale of $3.2 million attributable to market risk. These sales were made based on compliance with the Bank's strategy to manage the credit risk of its investment portfolio.
35
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
7.Loans
The following table presents the loan portfolio according to its classification and subsequent measurement:
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Loans, outstanding balance
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
|Interest receivable
|81,834
|69,965
|Loss allowance
|(42,668)
|(55,200)
|Unearned interest and deferred fees
|(22,677)
|(17,351)
|Loans, net
|6,820,865
|6,760,434
The fixed and floating interest rate distribution of the loan portfolio is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Fixed interest rate
|3,716,389
|3,827,083
|Floating interest rates
|3,087,987
|2,935,937
|Total
|6,804,376
|6,763,020
As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, 73% and 79% of the loan portfolio at fixed interest rates has remaining maturities of less than 180 days. Interest rates on loans ranges from 1.27% to 16.50% (December 31, 2022: 1.27% to 15.32%).
The following table details information relating to loans granted to class A and B shareholders:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Loans to class A and B shareholders
|634,745
|834,768
|% Loans to class A and B shareholders over total loan portfolio
|9
|%
|12
|%
|% Class A and B stockholders with loans over number of class A and B stockholders
|13
|%
|11
|%
8.Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts
The Bank's outstanding loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts are as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Documentary letters of credit
|303,482
|304,789
|Stand-by letters of credit and guarantees - commercial risk
|434,250
|351,625
|Credit commitments
|260,886
|122,960
|Total
|998,618
|779,374
36
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
8.Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts (continued)
The remaining maturity profile of the Bank's outstanding loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Up to 1 year
|800,117
|693,650
|From 1 to 2 years
|57,464
|15,956
|Over 2 to 5 years
|141,037
|69,768
|Total
|998,618
|779,374
9.Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net
The amounts that were recognized in profit or loss related to the results of financial instruments are detailed below:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
and foreign currency exchange, net
|(1,837)
|(74)
|1,234
|492
|Loss on sale of financial instruments at amortized cost
|(1,800)
|-
|(3,167)
|-
|Total
|(3,637)
|(74)
|(1,933)
|492
As of June 30, 2023, sales were made for $49.1 million of investments at amortized cost classified as Stage 2 with a significant increase in their credit risk. These sales resulted in write-off against reserves of $1.2 million and losses on sale of $3.2 million attributable to market risk. These sales were made based on compliance with the Bank's strategy to manage the credit risk of its investment portfolio.
37
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10. Derivative financial instruments
The following table details quantitative information on the notional amounts and carrying amounts of the derivative instruments used for hedging by type of risk hedged and type of hedge:
|June 30, 2023
|
Nominal
amount
|
Carrying amount of hedging
instruments
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Fair value hedges
|254,966
|2,805
|(2,038)
|Cash flow hedges
|40,000
|74
|-
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Fair value hedges
|272,214
|30,359
|(17,080)
|Cash flow hedges
|871,795
|105,639
|(19,949)
|Foreign exchange risk
|Cash flow hedges
|98,010
|-
|(387)
|1,536,985
|138,877
|(39,454)
|December 31, 2022
|
Nominal
amount
|
Carrying amount of hedging
instruments
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Fair value hedges
|293,711
|340
|(543)
|Cash flow hedges
|75,000
|143
|(1)
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Fair value hedges
|252,793
|4,129
|(16,237)
|Cash flow hedges
|922,777
|41,677
|(16,980)
|Foreign exchange risk
|Cash flow hedges
|189,173
|21,870
|-
|1,733,454
|68,159
|(33,761)
(1)Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities.
38
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
A.Fair value hedges
The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of derivative instruments used in fair value hedges by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the years used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:
|June 30, 2023
|Nominal amount
|
Carrying amount of
hedging instruments
Changes in fair
value used to
calculate hedge
ineffectiveness (2)
Ineffectiveness
recognized in
profit or loss (2)
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Loans
|50,381
|-
|(1,409)
|(1,266)
|2
|Securities at amortized cost
|10,000
|178
|-
|(15)
|69
|Deposits
|6,000
|-
|(28)
|(26)
|2
|Borrowings and debt
|188,585
|2,627
|(601)
|980
|61
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Loans
|-
|-
|-
|(113)
|467
|Borrowings and debt
|272,214
|30,359
|(17,080)
|27,381
|292
|Total
|527,180
|33,164
|(19,118)
|26,941
|893
|December 31, 2022
|Nominal amount
|
Carrying amount of
hedging instruments
Changes in fair
value used to
calculate hedge
ineffectiveness (2)
Ineffectiveness
recognized in
profit or loss (2)
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Loans
|155,511
|134
|(543)
|1,607
|(18)
|Securities at amortized cost
|10,000
|178
|-
|167
|(62)
|Borrowings and debt
|128,200
|28
|-
|(3,457)
|(111)
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Loans
|1,938
|108
|-
|(227)
|(129)
|Borrowings and debt
|250,855
|4,021
|(16,237)
|8,072
|(1,548)
|Total
|546,504
|4,469
|(16,780)
|6,162
|(1,868)
(1)Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities.
(2)Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.
39
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
A.Fair value hedges (continued)
The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of the fair value hedged items by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:
|June 30, 2023
|
Carrying amount of
hedged items
|
Line in the consolidated
statement of financial
position that includes the
carrying amount of the
hedged items
|
Accumulated amount of
fair value hedge
adjustments included in
the carrying amount of the
hedged items
Changes in fair value of
the hedged items used
to calculate hedge
ineffectiveness(1)
|Asset
|Liability
|Interest rate risk
|Loans
|52,293
|-
|Loans, net
|(357)
|1,268
|Securities at amortized cost
|9,810
|-
|Securities, net
|(144)
|84
|Deposits
|-
|(5,997)
|Demand Deposits
|28
|28
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(191,615)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|2,431
|(919)
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Loans
|-
|-
|Loans, net
|-
|580
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(290,784)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|(15,364)
|(27,089)
|Total
|62,103
|(488,396)
|(13,406)
|(26,048)
|December 31, 2022
|
Carrying amount of
hedged items
|
Line in the consolidated
statement of financial
position that includes the
carrying amount of the
hedged items
|
Accumulated amount of
fair value hedge
adjustments included in
the carrying amount of the
hedged items
Changes in fair value of
the hedged items used
to calculate hedge
ineffectiveness(1)
|Asset
|Liability
|Interest rate risk
|Loans
|157,136
|-
|Loans, net
|(1,625)
|(1,625)
|Securities at amortized cost
|9,654
|-
|Securities, net
|(229)
|(229)
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(129,306)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|3,350
|3,346
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Loans
|1,839
|-
|Loans, net
|(580)
|98
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(243,851)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|11,612
|(9,620)
|Total
|168,629
|(373,157)
|12,528
|(8,030)
(1)Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.
40
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
A.Fair value hedges (continued)
The following table details the maturity of the notional amount for the derivative instruments used in fair value hedges:
|June 30, 2023
|
Interest
rate
swaps
|Cross currency swaps
|Total
|Less than 1 year
|50,381
|68,768
|119,149
|Over 1 to 2 years
|57,035
|84,647
|141,682
|Over 2 to 5 years
|147,550
|108,674
|256,224
|More than 5 years
|-
|10,125
|10,125
|Total
|254,966
|272,214
|527,180
|December 31, 2022
|
Interest
rate
swaps
|Cross currency swaps
|Total
|Less than 1 year
|145,511
|1,937
|147,448
|Over 1 to 2 years
|20,000
|153,415
|173,415
|Over 2 to 5 years
|128,200
|87,316
|215,516
|More than 5 years
|-
|10,125
|10,125
|Total
|293,711
|252,793
|546,504
41
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
B.Cash flow hedges
The following table details the notional amounts and carrying amounts of derivative instruments used in cash flow hedges by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:
|June 30, 2023
|
Carrying amount of
hedging instruments
|
Change in fair
value used for
calculating
hedge
ineffectiveness
Changes in the
fair value of the
hedging
instruments
recognized in
OCI (2)
Ineffectiveness
recognized in
profit or loss (3)
Amount
reclassified
from the hedge
reserve to profit
or loss (3)
|
Nominal
amount
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Borrowings and debt
|40,000
|74
|-
|(51)
|(51)
|-
|62
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Borrowings and debt
|871,795
|105,639
|(19,949)
|62,185
|62,502
|317
|(286)
|Foreign exchange risk
|Deposits
|-
|-
|-
|(37)
|(37)
|-
|(44)
|Borrowings and debt
|98,010
|-
|(387)
|(22,220)
|(22,220)
|-
|896
|Total
|1,009,805
|105,713
|(20,336)
|39,877
|40,194
|317
|628
|December 31, 2022
|
Carrying amount of
hedging instruments
|
Change in fair
value used for
calculating
hedge
ineffectiveness
Changes in the
fair value of the
hedging
instruments
recognized in
OCI (2)
Ineffectiveness
recognized in
profit or loss (3)
Amount
reclassified
from the hedge
reserve to profit
or loss (3)
|
Nominal
amount
Asset (1)
Liability (1)
|Interest rate risk
|Borrowings and debt
|75,000
|143
|(1)
|550
|551
|1
|-
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Borrowings and debt
|922,777
|41,677
|(16,980)
|28,211
|27,061
|(1,150)
|4,914
|Foreign exchange risk
|Deposits
|8,534
|37
|-
|37
|37
|-
|-
|Borrowings and debt
|180,639
|21,833
|-
|21,833
|21,833
|-
|-
|Total
|1,186,950
|63,690
|(16,981)
|50,631
|49,482
|(1,149)
|4,914
(1) Included in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Derivative financial instruments - assets or liabilities.
(2) Included in equity in the consolidated statement of financial position under the line Other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss under the line Loss on financial instruments, net.
42
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
B.Cash flow hedges (continued)
The following table details the carrying amounts of the cash flow hedged items by type of risk and hedged item, along with the changes during the period used to determine and recognize the ineffectiveness of the hedge:
|June 30, 2023
|
Carrying amount of
hedged items
|
Line in the
consolidated
statement of financial
position that includes
the carrying
amount of
the hedged items
Changes in the fair value
of the hedged items used
to calculate the hedge
ineffectiveness
|
Cash flow
hedge reserve
|Asset
|Liability
|Interest rate risk
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(40,422)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|51
|(46)
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(954,831)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|(62,502)
|(7,545)
|Foreign exchange risk
|Deposits
|-
|-
|Demand deposits
|37
|-
|Borrowings and debt
|(96,419)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|22,220
|3,405
|Total
|-
|(1,091,672)
|(40,194)
|(4,186)
|December 31, 2022
|
Carrying amount of
hedged items
|
Line in the
consolidated
statement of financial
position that includes
the carrying
amount of
the hedged items
Changes in the fair value
of the hedged items used
to calculate the hedge
ineffectiveness
|
Cash flow
hedge reserve
|Asset
|Liability
|Interest rate risk
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(75,695)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|(551)
|(97)
|Interest rate and foreign exchange risk
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(943,942)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|(27,061)
|(8,836)
|Foreign exchange risk
|Deposits
|-
|(8,566)
|Demand deposits
|(37)
|(44)
|Borrowings and debt
|-
|(196,646)
|Borrowings and debt, net
|(21,833)
|1,836
|Total
|-
|(1,224,849)
|(49,482)
|(7,141)
43
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
10.Derivative financial instruments (continued)
B.Cash flow hedge (continued)
The following table details the maturity of the derivative instruments used in cash flow hedges:
|June 30, 2023
|
Foreign
exchange
forward contracts
|
Interest
rate
swaps
|Cross currency swaps
|Total
|Less than 1 year
|98,010
|40,000
|356,142
|494,152
|Over 1 to 2 years
|-
|-
|370,418
|370,418
|Over 2 to 5 years
|-
|-
|127,949
|127,949
|More than 5 years
|-
|-
|17,286
|17,286
|Total
|98,010
|40,000
|871,795
|1,009,805
|December 31, 2022
|
Foreign
exchange
forward contracts
|
Interest
rate
swaps
|Cross currency swaps
|Total
|Less than 1 year
|189,173
|75,000
|388,035
|652,208
|Over 1 to 2 years
|-
|-
|194,639
|194,639
|Over 2 to 5 years
|-
|-
|322,817
|322,817
|More than 5 years
|-
|-
|17,286
|17,286
|Total
|189,173
|75,000
|922,777
|1,186,950
11.Other assets
Following is a summary of other assets:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Accounts receivable
|4,918
|2,240
|Prepaid expenses
|4,050
|1,120
|Prepaid fees and commissions
|801
|325
|Interest receivable - deposits
|725
|751
|IT projects under development
|470
|425
|Severance fund
|2,058
|2,026
|Other
|999
|481
|Total
|14,021
|7,368
44
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
12. Deposits
The maturity profile of the Bank's deposits, excluding interest payable, is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Demand
|590,589
|233,757
|Up to 1 month
|1,342,642
|999,043
|From 1 month to 3 months
|630,165
|969,960
|From 3 month to 6 months
|690,413
|385,972
|From 6 month to 1 year
|641,490
|554,402
|From 1 year to 2 years
|161,336
|31,287
|From 2 years to 5 years
|17,820
|16,295
|Total
|4,074,455
|3,190,716
The following table presents additional information regarding the Bank's deposits:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Aggregate amount of $100,000 or more
|4,074,103
|3,190,376
|Aggregate amount of deposits in the New York Agency
|883,994
|526,474
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest expense on deposits made in the New York Agency
|11,194
|2,136
|19,648
|3,221
13.Securities sold under repurchase agreements
As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Bank had financing transactions under repurchase agreements for $407.6 million and $300.5 million, respectively.
During the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, interest expense relating to financing transactions under repurchase agreements totaled $4.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively. These expenses are included as interest expense - borrowings and debt in the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss.
45
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
14. Borrowings and debt
Some borrowing agreements include various events of default and covenants relating to minimum capital adequacy ratios, incurrence of additional liens, and asset sales, as well as other customary covenants, representations and warranties. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank was in compliance with all those covenants.
Carrying amount of borrowings and debt is detailed as follows:
|June 30, 2023
|Short-Term
|Long-term
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Total
|Principal
|1,641,771
|155,659
|595,275
|1,662,972
|4,055,677
|Transaction costs
|(408)
|(8)
|(2,449)
|(4,741)
|(7,606)
|1,641,363
|155,651
|592,826
|1,658,231
|4,048,071
|December 31, 2022
|Short-Term
|Long-term
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Total
|Principal
|2,153,351
|42,255
|650,275
|1,580,727
|4,426,608
|Transaction costs
|(1,376)
|(5)
|(2,952)
|(5,764)
|(10,097)
|2,151,975
|42,250
|647,323
|1,574,963
|4,416,511
46
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
14.Borrowings and debt (continued)
Short-term borrowings and debt
The breakdown of short-term (original maturity of less than one year, excluding lease liabilities) borrowings and debt, along with contractual interest rates, is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Short-term borrowings:
|At fixed interest rates
|1,033,211
|1,584,776
|At floating interest rates
|608,560
|568,575
|Principal
|1,641,771
|2,153,351
|Less: Transaction costs
|(408)
|(1,376)
|Total short-term borrowings, net
|1,641,363
|2,151,975
|Short-term debt:
|At fixed interest rates
|100,160
|-
|At floating interest rates
|55,499
|42,255
|Principal
|155,659
|42,255
|Less: Transaction costs
|(8)
|(5)
|Total short-term debt, net
|155,651
|42,250
|Total short-term borrowings and debt
|1,797,014
|2,194,225
|Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars
3.82% to 6.21%
1.53% to 6.52%
|Range of floating interest rates on borrowings in U.S. dollars
5.92% to 6.09%
4.90% to 5.72%
|Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos
11.75% to 12.65%
10.97% to 12.00%
|Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings in Euro
|4.15
|%
|-
|%
|Range of floating interest rates on borrowings in Euro
|3.90
|%
|-
|%
|Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in Japanese yen
1.11% to 1.23%
0.84% to 1.23%
The outstanding balances of short-term borrowings and debt by currency, excluding prepaid commissions, are as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|US dollar
|1,166,163
|1,593,531
|Japanese yen
|95,648
|196,245
|Euros
|68,200
|-
|Mexican peso
|467,419
|405,830
|Carrying amount - principal
|1,797,430
|2,195,606
47
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
14.Borrowings and debt (continued)
Long-term borrowings and debt
The breakdown of long-term borrowings and debt (original maturity of more than one year), along with contractual interest rates, plus prepaid commissions are as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Long-term borrowings:
|At fixed interest rates with due dates from August 2023 to September 2023
|45,000
|75,000
|At floating interest rates with due dates from August 2023 to May 2026
|550,275
|575,275
|Principal
|595,275
|650,275
|Less: Transaction costs
|(2,449)
|(2,952)
|Total long-term borrowings, net
|592,826
|647,323
|Long-term debt:
|At fixed interest rates with due dates from March 2024 to November 2034
|1,239,081
|1,136,743
|At floating interest rates with due dates from November 2023 to February 2026
|423,891
|443,984
|Principal
|1,662,972
|1,580,727
|Less: Transaction costs
|(4,741)
|(5,764)
|Total long-term debt, net
|1,658,231
|1,574,963
|Total long-term borrowings and debt, net
|2,251,057
|2,222,286
|Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars
0.85% to 5.81%
0.80% to 5.81%
|Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in U.S. dollars
6.10% to 6.72%
4.96% to 6.04%
|Range of fixed interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos
6.50% to 9.20%
6.50% to 9.20%
|Range of floating interest rates on borrowings and debt in Mexican pesos
11.69% to 11.80%
10.55% to 10.93%
|Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Japanese yens
0.40% to 1.27%
0.40% to 1.27%
|Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Euros
0.90% to 3.75%
0.23% to 3.75%
|Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Australian dollars
1.41% to 6.81%
1.41% to 6.81%
|Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Sterling pounds
|1.50
|%
|1.50
|%
|Range of fixed interest rates on debt in Swiss francs
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
48
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
14.Borrowings and debt (continued)
Long-term borrowings and debt (continued)
The outstanding balances of long-term borrowings and debt by currency, excluding prepaid commissions, are as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|US dollar
|1,126,076
|1,155,275
|Mexican peso
|913,300
|845,867
|Euro
|86,218
|111,095
|Japanese yen
|90,293
|76,513
|Australian dollar
|26,489
|26,968
|Swiss franc
|11,172
|10,820
|Sterling pound
|4,699
|4,464
|Carrying amount - principal
|2,258,247
|2,231,002
Future payments of long-term borrowings and debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023, are as follows:
|Outstanding
|2023
|57,500
|2024
|597,802
|2025
|999,788
|2026
|267,210
|2027
|310,770
|2028
|1,477
|2029
|13,862
|2034
|9,838
|Carrying amount - principal
|2,258,247
The following table presents the reconciliation of movements of borrowings and debt arising from financing activities, as presented in the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows:
|2023
|2022
|Principal as of January 1,
|4,416,511
|3,304,178
|Net increase in short-term borrowings and debt
|(424,273)
|228,057
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings and debt
|71,645
|511,321
|Payments of long-term borrowings and debt
|(158,416)
|(181,329)
|Change in foreign currency rates
|137,914
|(13,487)
|Fair value adjustment due to hedge accounting relationship
|2,208
|(2,229)
|Other adjustments
|2,482
|(1,791)
|Principal as of June 30,
|4,048,071
|3,844,720
The reconciliation of the movements of the equity accounts that are part of the financing activities are presented in the condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity.
49
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
15. Lease liabilities
Maturity analysis of contractual undiscounted cash flows of the lease liabilities is detailed below:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Due within 1 year
|1,532
|1,506
|After 1 year but within 5 years
|7,559
|7,210
|After 5 years but within 10 years
|11,598
|12,330
|Total undiscounted lease liabilities
|20,689
|21,046
|Short-term
|977
|965
|Long-term
|15,619
|15,780
|Lease liabilities included in the consolidated statement of financial position
|16,596
|16,745
Amounts recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows:
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Payments of lease liabilities
|518
|494
16. Other liabilities
Following is a summary of other liabilities:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Accruals and other accumulated expenses
|14,000
|16,812
|Accounts payable
|10,306
|7,269
|Other
|5,342
|2,730
|Total
|29,648
|26,811
50
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
17. Earnings per share
The following table presents a reconciliation of profit and share data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") computations for the dates indicated:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Profit for the period
|37,066
|23,022
|74,020
|34,141
|(U.S. dollars)
|Basic earnings per share
|1.02
|0.63
|2.03
|0.94
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.02
|0.63
|2.03
|0.94
|(Thousands of shares)
|Weighted average of common shares outstanding applicable to basic EPS
|36,492
|36,313
|36,426
|36,281
|Adjusted weighted average of common shares outstanding applicable to diluted EPS
|36,492
|36,313
|36,426
|36,281
18.Fee and commission income
Fee and commission income from contracts with customers broken down by main types of services, are detailed as follows:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Structured Loans
|788
|596
|1,184
|1,026
|Documentary and stand-by letters of credit
|5,025
|3,491
|8,949
|6,820
|
Other commissions,
net
|694
|182
|1,186
|372
|Total
|6,507
|4,269
|11,319
|8,218
The following table provides information on the ordinary income that is expected to be recognized on the contracts in force:
|
June 30,
2023
|Up to 1 year
|4,736
|From 1 to 2 years
|523
|Total
|5,259
51
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
19.Business segment information
The following table provides certain information regarding the Bank's operations by segment:
|Three months ended June 30, 2023
|Six months ended June 30, 2023
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Total
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Total
|Interest income
|133,923
|25,579
|159,502
|256,518
|46,363
|302,881
|Interest expense
|(115)
|(104,929)
|(105,044)
|(230)
|(195,573)
|(195,803)
|Inter-segment net interest income
|(85,349)
|85,349
|-
|(163,000)
|163,000
|-
|Net interest income
|48,459
|5,999
|54,458
|93,288
|13,790
|107,078
|Other income (expense), net
|6,729
|(3,807)
|2,922
|11,721
|(2,244)
|9,477
|Total income
|55,188
|2,192
|57,380
|105,009
|11,546
|116,555
|Provision for credit losses
|(6,349)
|1,658
|(4,691)
|(10,253)
|(769)
|(11,022)
|Operating expenses
|(12,289)
|(3,334)
|(15,623)
|(24,132)
|(7,381)
|(31,513)
|Segment profit (loss)
|36,550
|516
|37,066
|70,624
|3,396
|74,020
|Segment assets
|7,148,031
|2,972,345
|10,120,376
|Segment liabilities
|329,360
|8,647,162
|8,976,522
|Three months ended June 30, 2022
|Six months ended June 30, 2022
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Total
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Total
|Interest income
|55,959
|8,094
|64,053
|96,167
|12,890
|109,057
|Interest expense
|(117)
|(31,237)
|(31,354)
|(235)
|(50,402)
|(50,637)
|Inter-segment net interest income
|(27,151)
|27,151
|-
|(41,987)
|41,987
|-
|Net interest income
|28,691
|4,008
|32,699
|53,945
|4,475
|58,420
|Other income (expense), net
|4,504
|(285)
|4,219
|8,637
|113
|8,750
|Total income
|33,195
|3,723
|36,918
|62,582
|4,588
|67,170
|Provision for credit losses
|(472)
|(361)
|(833)
|(7,834)
|(1,110)
|(8,944)
|Operating expenses
|(10,283)
|(2,780)
|(13,063)
|(19,083)
|(5,002)
|(24,085)
|Segment profit (loss)
|22,440
|582
|23,022
|35,665
|(1,524)
|34,141
|Segment assets
|6,914,479
|2,001,050
|8,915,529
|Segment liabilities
|165,620
|7,708,333
|7,873,953
52
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
19.Business segment information (continued)
The following table shows the reconciliation of information by business segments:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Profit for the period
|37,066
|23,022
|74,020
|34,141
|Assets:
|Assets from reportable segments
|10,120,376
|8,915,529
|Other assets - unallocated
|13,316
|8,976
|Total
|10,133,692
|8,924,505
|Liabilities:
|Liabilities from reportable segments
|8,976,522
|7,873,953
|Other liabilities - unallocated
|29,648
|32,015
|Total
|9,006,170
|7,905,968
20.Related party transactions
The detail of the assets and liabilities with related private corporations and financial institutions is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Assets:
|Demand deposits
|7,787
|5,986
|Loans, net
|72,056
|242,024
|Securities at amortized cost
|9,666
|19,593
|Customers' liabilities under acceptances
|71,997
|-
|Total
|161,506
|267,603
|Liabilities:
|Time deposits
|168,555
|567,451
|Acceptances outstanding
|71,997
|-
|Total
|240,552
|567,451
|Contingencies:
|Stand-by letters of credit
|1,619
|3,350
|Loss allowance
|(58)
|(16)
53
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
20.Related party transactions (continued)
The detail of income and expenses with related parties is as follows:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest income:
|Loans
|1,163
|673
|2,011
|1,057
|Securities at amortized cost
|56
|119
|111
|221
|Total
|1,219
|792
|2,122
|1,278
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|(2,318)
|(2,327)
|(4,727)
|(3,280)
|Net interest income (expenses)
|(1,099)
|(1,535)
|(2,605)
|(2,002)
|Other income (expense):
|Fees and commissions, net
|250
|43
|257
|81
|Loss on financial instruments, net
|-
|92
|-
|54
|Total other income, net
|250
|135
|257
|135
|Net income from related parties
|(849)
|(1,400)
|(2,348)
|(1,867)
The total compensation paid to directors and the executives as representatives of the Bank amounted to:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Expenses:
|Compensation costs to directors
|756
|499
|884
|722
|Compensation costs to executives
|1,179
|786
|5,325
|2,488
Compensation costs of Bank´s directors and executives include annual cash retainers and the cost of granted restricted stock and restricted stock units.
21.Litigation
Bladex is not engaged in any litigation that is significant to the Bank's business or, to the best of the knowledge of Bank's management, that is likely to have an adverse effect on its business, consolidated financial position or consolidated financial performance.
54
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
22.Applicable laws and regulations
Liquidity index
Rule No. 2-2018 issued by the Superintendence of Banks of Panama (SBP) establishes, as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the minimum LCR to be reported to the SBP was 100%. The Bank´s LCR as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was 136.24% and 167.46%, respectively.
Rule No. 4-2008 issued by the SBP, establishes that every general license or international license bank must always maintain, a minimum balance of liquid assets equivalent to 30% of the gross total of its deposits in the Republic of Panama or overseas up to 186 days, counted from the reporting date.
The liquidity index reported by the Bank to the regulator as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 93.22% and 100.49%, respectively.
Capital adequacy
The Banking Law in the Republic of Panama and Rules No. 01-2015 and 03-2016. The information corresponding to the total capital adequacy index is as follows:
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Capital funds
|1,133,721
|1,072,110
|Risk-weighted assets
|8,317,464
|8,117,913
|Capital adequacy index
|13.63%
|13.21%
Leverage ratio
The table below presents the Bank´s leverage ratio in compliance with Article No.17 of Rule No. 1-2015:
|
June 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
|Ordinary capital
|997,703
|936,092
|Non-risk-weighted assets
|10,268,553
|9,606,970
|Leverage ratio
|9.72%
|9.74%
55
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
22.Applicable laws and regulations (continued)
Specific provisions
Based on the classification of risks, collateral and in compliance with SBP Rule No. 4-2013, the Bank classified the loan portfolio as follows:
|June 30, 2023
|Normal
|Special mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Unrecoverable
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Corporations
|3,850,152
|-
|-
|-
|10,107
|3,860,259
|Financial institutions:
|Private
|2,117,645
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,117,645
|State-owned
|719,322
|-
|-
|-
|-
|719,322
|2,836,967
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,836,967
|Sovereign
|107,150
|-
|-
|-
|-
|107,150
|Total
|6,794,269
|-
|-
|-
|10,107
|6,804,376
|Allowance for loan
losses under IFRS (1):
|37,039
|-
|-
|-
|5,629
|42,668
|December 31, 2022
|Normal
|Special mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Unrecoverable
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Corporations
|3,659,018
|-
|-
|-
|10,107
|3,669,125
|Financial institutions:
|Private
|2,225,385
|-
|20,000
|-
|-
|2,245,385
|State-owned
|719,882
|-
|-
|-
|-
|719,882
|2,945,267
|-
|20,000
|-
|-
|2,965,267
|Sovereign
|128,628
|-
|-
|-
|-
|128,628
|Total
|6,732,913
|-
|20,000
|-
|10,107
|6,763,020
|Allowance for loan
losses under IFRS (1):
|33,639
|-
|16,141
|-
|5,420
|55,200
(1) As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there is no excess in the specific provision calculated in accordance with Rule No. 8-2014 of the SBP, over the provision calculated in accordance with IFRS.
As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there are no restructured loans.
56
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
22.Applicable laws and regulations (continued)
Below is the classification of the loan portfolio by maturity profile based on Rule No. 4-2013 and modified by Rule No. 8-2014:
|June 30, 2023
|Current
|Past due
|Delinquent
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Corporations
|3,850,152
|-
|10,107
|3,860,259
|Financial institutions:
|Private
|2,117,645
|-
|-
|2,117,645
|State-owned
|719,322
|-
|-
|719,322
|2,836,967
|-
|-
|2,836,967
|Sovereign
|107,150
|-
|-
|107,150
|Total
|6,794,269
|-
|10,107
|6,804,376
|December 31, 2022
|Current
|Past due
|Delinquent
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Corporations
|3,659,018
|-
|10,107
|3,669,125
|Financial institutions:
|Private
|2,225,385
|20,000
|-
|2,245,385
|State-owned
|719,882
|-
|-
|719,882
|2,945,267
|20,000
|-
|2,965,267
|Sovereign
|128,628
|-
|-
|128,628
|Total
|6,732,913
|20,000
|10,107
|6,763,020
In accordance with Rule No. 4-2013, as amended by Rule No. 8-2014, non-accruing loans are presented by category as follows:
|June 30, 2023
|Normal
|Special mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Unrecoverable
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Impaired loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,107
|10,107
|December 31, 2022
|Normal
|Special mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Unrecoverable
|Total
|Loans at amortized cost
|Impaired loans
|-
|-
|20,000
|-
|10,107
|30,107
|Total
|-
|-
|20,000
|-
|10,107
|30,107
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|Non-accruing loans:
|Private corporations
|10,107
|30,107
|Interest that would be reversed if the loans had been classified as non-accruing loans
|240
|1,173
As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there was no interest income collected on loans in non-accrual status.
57
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
22.Applicable laws and regulations (continued)
Credit risk coverage - dynamic provision
As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the total amount of the dynamic provision calculated according to the guidelines of Rule No. 4-2013 of the SBP is $136 million for both periods, appropriated from retained earnings for purposes of compliance with local regulatory requirements. This allocation is restricted for dividend distribution purposes.
Capital reserve
In addition to capital reserves required by regulations, the Bank maintains a capital reserve of $95.2 million, which was voluntarily established. Pursuant to Article No. 69 of the Banking Law, reduction of capital reserves requires prior approval of SBP
23.Subsequent events
The Bank announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 US dollar cents per share corresponding to the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend was approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023 and it was payable on August 15, 2023 to the Bank's stockholders as of July 31, 2023 record date.
58
