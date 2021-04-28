Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   PAP169941328

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger in a US$300 million, Senior, Secured, Term Loan Facility for Investment Energy Resources Ltd. - (PDF 486.6 KB)

04/28/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Bladex acts as Joint Lead Arranger in a US$300 million, Senior, Secured, Term Loan Facility for Investment Energy Resources Ltd.

Panama City, Republic of Panama, April 28, 2021 - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank") today announced the successful closing of a US$300 million 7-year senior secured term loan (the "Facility" or the "Loan") for Investment Energy Resources Limited, the holding company of CMI Energía ("CMI Energía" or the "Company") as part of a US$1.0 billion liability management exercise, thus optimizing the Company's financial structure. The Facility is guaranteed by the Company´s main renewable energy projects/subsidiaries and secured by shares of the majority of such operating entities.

Owned by Corporación Multi Inversiones ("CMI" or the "Group"), one of Central America's largest agro-industrial conglomerates with headquarters in Guatemala, CMI Energía is the leading renewable energy player in Central America operating a portfolio of over 800MW of renewable assets. The Company currently has presence in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

The Loan was structured as a club deal among Bladex, Banco Industrial and Banco Davivienda, acting together as Joint Lead Arrangers. Bladex also acted as Loan Documentation Coordinator and Administrative Agent under the Facility.

Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex, stated: "Bladex is very pleased to have worked together with CMI and the other Joint Lead Arrangers in structuring this very important facility for CMI. The transaction attests to Bladex´s capabilities to work on higher value-added financial solutions for its customers, and is fully in line with the Bank´s focus on fostering growth and economic integration throughout Latin America. Moreover, this transaction has positive environmental benefits, which is something that we are increasingly looking to support as part of our business activities."

The US$ 300 million Facility was issued concurrently with a US$ 700 million 2029 Reg S / 144A green bond (the "Bond") to refinance debt from renewable energy projects. The Bond represents the Company's debut to the green bond international markets, and the first corporate green bond from Central America & the Caribbean.

Corporación Multi Inversiones is a family-owned multilatina company founded in 1920, with presence in 15 countries, operating two main business groups: CMI Foods, engaged in the milling and production of related consumer products, animal protein and operating fast-food restaurant chains (+1,000 restaurant locations, with Pollo Campero as the Group's leading restaurant brand), and CMI Capital, which operates renewable energy and real estate projects in addition to the Group's financial services business.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru,

supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (ticker symbol: BLX), since 1992,

and its shareholders include: central banks, state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.comor contact:

Felipe Suárez - SVP, Head of Loan Structuring & Syndications

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este, Panama, Republic of Panama

Disclaimer

BLADEX - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 101 M - -
Net income 2020 63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
Yield 2020 6,32%
Capitalization 586 M 586 M -
EV / Sales 2019 22,6x
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A
Duration : Period :
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jorge Salas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Ana Graciela de Méndez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Miguel Heras Castro Chairman
Erica Lijtztain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ana Patricia Hernández Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A-6.76%586
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED19.64%11 079
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.27.27%8 434
FREDDIE MAC3.00%7 731
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.11.73%5 177
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED11.14%4 722
