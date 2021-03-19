Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : Proxy Statement 2021 - (PDF 2.96 MB)

Street address:

Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este

Mailing address: P.O. Box 0819-08730

Panama City, Republic of Panama

March 18, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex) remains deeply committed to the health and well-being of our employees, their families and shareholders, as the world continues to battle the uncertainty and hardship brought by the coronavirus (COVID-19) on health and economies worldwide.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time) on April 21, 2021. You will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the live webcast by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2021and entering your 16-digit control number found on the enclosed voting form.

At the Annual Meeting, the holders of the shares of all classes of the Bank's common stock will be asked to vote:

1) to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (Proposal 1);

2) to ratify the appointment of KPMG (''KPMG'') as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Proposal 2);

3) to elect three directors (one director to represent the holders of the Class E shares of the Bank's common stock (''Class E Director'') and two directors to represent the holders of all classes of shares of the Bank's common stock (''All Classes Directors'')), each to serve a three-year term (Proposal 3);

4) to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers (Proposal 4); and

5) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 are more fully described in the attached Proxy Statement. Also attached are a Notice of the Annual Meeting and a proxy card. Copies of the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, may be obtained by writing to Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez at Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este, P.O. Box 0819-08730, Panama City, Republic of Panama, or by visiting the ''Investor Relations'' section of the Bank's website athttps://www.bladex.com/en/investors.

Important notice to beneficial shareholders of Class E shares who hold their shares through a broker rather than directly in their own name: In accordance with the New York Stock Exchange (''NYSE'') rules, your broker will not be able to vote your shares with respect to any non-routine matters (including the election of directors) if you have not given your broker specific instructions to do so. There are two routine matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting: the approval of the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The election of directors and the advisory vote on executive compensation are matters considered non-routine under applicable rules.

A broker or other nominee cannot vote without instructions from the beneficial owner on non-routine matters, and therefore broker non-votes may exist in connection with such proposals. Most of our outstanding shares are held in this manner, so it is important that you submit a vote. We strongly encourage all shareholders to vote. Please vote as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

To ensure that you are properly represented at the Annual Meeting as a shareholder, we ask that you please read and complete the enclosed materials promptly, and that you duly sign and date the proxy card with your vote. All shareholders shall have the option to use the Internet, telephone, or mail to vote their proxy in accordance with the instructions provided in their proxy cards. Should you attend the Annual Meeting in person, you will be able to vote in person if you so desire, regardless of whether you sent a proxy card.

The Board of Directors of the Bank (the ''Board'') recommends that you vote FOR the proposals as set forth in the proxy card. Your vote and support are important to the Bank.

On behalf of the Board, we thank you for your cooperation and continued support, and look forward to your attendance at the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Sincerely,

Jorge Luis Real

Secretary

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 21, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all holders of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a banking institution incorporated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Panama (hereinafter called the ''Bank''), as of the record date set forth below, that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (such meeting, including any postponements or adjournments thereof, hereinafter referred to as the ''Annual Meeting'') of the Bank will be held virtually via live webcast atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLX2021on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time). Shareholders who participate in the Annual Meeting by way of the link above will be deemed to be ''present in person,'' as such term is used in this Proxy Statement, including for purposes of determining a quorum and counting votes.

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

1) to approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (Proposal 1);

2) to ratify the appointment of KPMG (''KPMG'') as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Proposal 2);

3) to elect three directors (one director to represent the holders of the Class E shares of the Bank's common stock ((''Class E Director'') and two directors to represent the holders of all classes of shares of the Bank's common stock (''All Classes Directors'')), each to serve a three-year term (Proposal 3);

4) to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers (Proposal 4); and

5) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 15, 2021 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. The presence (in person or by proxy) of holders representing at least one half (1⁄2) of the total issued and outstanding shares of all classes of the Bank's common stock, plus one additional share of the Bank's common stock, is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting generally. In addition, the presence (in person or by proxy) of holders representing at least one half (1⁄2) of the issued and outstanding shares of each class of the Bank's common stock electing directors at the Annual Meeting, plus one additional share, of each such class is necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting for the purpose of electing directors of such class. If a quorum is not attained at the Annual Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time), then a second meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Panama time) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the same location. At such second meeting, a quorum at the Annual Meeting generally will be constituted by the shareholders present (in person or by proxy) at such meeting; and for the purpose of electing directors, a quorum will be constituted by the shareholders of each separate class of shares present (in person or by proxy) at such meeting.