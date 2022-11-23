Advanced search
    BMA   US05961W1053

BANCO MACRO S.A.

(BMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
13.25 USD   +2.31%
05:35pBanco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
PR
11/08Banco Macro S.A. Announces Resignation of Mr. Juan Santiago Fraschina as Regular Director
CI
11/03Fitch Takes Actions on Selected Argentine FIs Following Sovereign Action
AQ
Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

11/23/2022 | 05:35pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("3Q22").  All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2022 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through September 30, 2022.

Summary

  • The Bank's net income totaled Ps.8.9 billion in 3Q22. This result was 76% higher than the Ps.5.5 billion posted in 2Q22 and 34% lower than the result registered in 3Q21. As of 3Q22, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 7.7% and 1.9%, respectively.
  • In 3Q22 Net Operating Income (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.121.6 billion, 22% or Ps.22.2 billion higher than in 2Q22 and 54% or Ps.42.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 3Q22 Operating Income (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.75.1 billion, 39% or Ps.20.1 billion higher than in 2Q22 and 101% or Ps.37.7 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 3Q22, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 7% or Ps.37.2 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.506.8 billion and decreased 9% or Ps.53.1 billion year over year ("YoY").
  • In 3Q22, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 7% or Ps.77.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.1.1 trillion and representing 84% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 5% or Ps.45.3 billion QoQ.
  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.351.9 billion, 40.4% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 36.1% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 90% of its total deposits in 3Q22.
  • In 3Q22, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.27% and the coverage ratio reached 153.13%.

 

3Q22 Earnings Release Conference Call

Monday, November 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

 

To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free:
(011) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free):
+1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In:
+1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay:  click here
Available from 11/28/2022 through 12/12/2022

 

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-301686571.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
