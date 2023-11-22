Banco Macro SA is an Argentina-based public company that offers traditional banking products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, and individuals, thus strengthening its goal to operate as a multiservice bank. Through other companies in the group, the Company also renders services as trustee agent and director and manager of mutual funds, as well as stock exchange services. The Company began the process of acquiring entities, assets and liabilities as part of the privatization of provincial banks and other banking institutions. The Company and Worldline Argentina SA entered into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Itron Business Servicies SA, to be jointly controlled by both companies, for the purpose of facilitating the development of a tax management data processing center, modernizing the existing tax collection systems and processes used by the Province of Salta, and managing and recovering municipal taxes and fees.

Sector Banks