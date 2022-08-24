Banco Macro S A : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 - Form 6-K
08/24/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 24, 2022 - Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q22"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2021 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2022.
Summary
• The Bank's net income totaled Ps.4.1 billion in 2Q22. This result was 41% lower than the Ps.7 billion posted in 1Q22 and 45% lower than the result registered in 2Q21. As of 2Q22, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 7.1% and 1.7%, respectively.
• In 2Q22 Net Operating Income (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.81.3 billion, 8% or Ps.6 billion higher than in 1Q22 and 26% or Ps.16.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.
• In 2Q22 Operating Income (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.44.5 billion, 4% or Ps.1.6 billion higher than in 1Q22 and 39% or Ps.12.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.
• In 2Q22, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector increased 2% or Ps.9.9 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.446 billion and increased 2% or Ps.6.9 billion year over year ("YoY").
• In 2Q22, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 8% or Ps.63.4 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.858.2 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 10% or Ps.72.1 billion YoY.
• Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.284.3 billion, 40.5% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 35.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 90% of its total deposits in 2Q22.
• In 2Q22, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.25% and the coverage ratio reached 159.71%.
2Q22 Earnings Release Conference Call
IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Jorge Scarinci
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time
Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free:
Nicolás A. Torres
(011) 3984 5677
Investor Relations
Participants Dial In (Toll Free):
+1 (844) 450 3847
Webcast Replay: click here
Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
Participants International Dial In:
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar
+1 (412) 317 6370
Available from 08/25/2022 through 09/08/2022
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Visit our website at:
Webcast: click here
www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores
2
2Q22 Earnings Release
Disclaimer
This press release includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Many important factors could cause our actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: inflation; changes in interest rates and the cost of deposits; government regulation; adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings; credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults by borrowers; fluctuations and declines in the value of Argentine public debt; competition in banking and financial services; deterioration in regional and national business and economic conditions in Argentina; and fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso.
The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.
This report is a summary analysis of Banco Macro's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the period indicated. For a correct interpretation, this report must be read in conjunction with all other material periodically filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores (www.cnv.gob.ar), the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), Bolsas y mercados Argentinos (www.byma.com.ar) and the New York Stock Exchange (www.nyse.com). In addition, the Central Bank (www.bcra.gov.ar) may publish information related to Banco Macro as of a date subsequent to the last date for which the Bank has published information.
Readers of this report must note that this is a translation made from an original version written and expressed in Spanish. Consequently, any matters of interpretation should be referred to the original version in Spanish.
3
2Q22 Earnings Release
This Earnings Release has been prepared in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Central Bank of Argentina ("BCRA"), based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("I.F.R.S.") and the resolutions adopted by the International Accouting Standards Board ("I.A.S.B") and by the Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas ("F.A.C.P.E."). As of January 2020 the Bank started reporting with the application of (i) Expected losses of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and (ii) IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". Data and figures shown in this Earnings Release may differ from the ones shown in the 20-F annual report. As of fiscal year 2021, the monetary result accrued by items of a monetary nature measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), is recorded in the Result form the Net Monetary Position integrating the Net Result of the period in accordance with Communication "A" 7211 of the Central Bank of Argentina. Previous quarters of 2021 have been restated in accordance with said Communication in order to make a comparison possible.
Results
Earnings per outstanding share were Ps.6.5 in 2Q22, 41% lower than in 1Q22 and 45% lower than the result posted a year ago.
EARNINGS PER SHARE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Net income -Parent Company- (M $)
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,047
4,145
-41
%
-45
%
Average # of shares outstanding (M)
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Average #of treasury stocks (shares repurchased) (M)
0
0
0
-
-
-
-100
%
Book value per avg. Outstanding share ($)
468
486
508
518
531
3
%
13
%
Shares Outstanding (M)
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Earnings per avg. outstanding share ($)
11.85
17.27
22.44
11.03
6.50
-41
%
-45
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
95.7267
98.7350
102.7500
110.9783
125.2150
13
%
31
%
Book value per avg. issued ADS (USD)
48.89
49.22
49.44
46.68
42.41
-9
%
-13
%
Earnings per avg. outstanding ADS (USD)
1.24
1.75
2.18
0.99
0.52
-48
%
-58
%
Banco Macro's 2Q22 net income of Ps.4.1 billion was 41% or Ps.2.9 billion lower than the previous quarter and 45% or Ps.3.4 billion lower YoY. This result represented an accumulated annualized ROAE and ROAA of 7.1% and 1.7% respectively.
Net operating income (before G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.81.3 billion in 2Q22, 8% or Ps.6 billion higher compared to 1Q22 due to higher net interest income as well as income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L, higher fx gains and lower loan loss provisions. On a yearly basis Net operating income increased 26% or Ps.16.6 billion.
In 2Q22 Provision for loan losses totaled Ps.772 million, decreasing 12% or Ps.102 million compared to the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, Provision for loan losses increased 122% or Ps.424 million.
Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.44.5 billion in 2Q22, 4% or Ps.1.6 billion higher than in 1Q22 and 39% or Ps.12.6 billion higher than a year ago.
It is important to emphasize that this result was obtained with a leverage of only 4.1x assets to equity ratio.
4
2Q22 Earnings Release
INCOME STATEMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Net Interest Income
41,787
44,637
48,578
49,163
53,118
8
%
27
%
Net fee income
11,092
11,742
11,927
11,983
11,934
0
%
8
%
Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income
52,879
56,379
60,505
61,146
65,052
6
%
23
%
Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L
8,661
5,187
4,823
7,564
7,744
2
%
-11
%
Income from assets at amortized cost
100
0
123
0
0
0
%
-100
%
Differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency
1,049
888
2,178
3,620
5,379
49
%
413
%
Other operating income
2,311
2,646
2,701
3,826
3,880
1
%
68
%
Provision for loan losses
348
318
2,672
874
772
-12
%
122
%
Net Operating Income
64,652
64,782
67,658
75,282
81,283
8
%
26
%
Employee benefits
13,766
13,540
13,244
11,509
15,149
32
%
10
%
Administrative expenses
6,373
6,741
8,028
6,468
6,826
6
%
7
%
Depreciation and impairment of assets
2,352
2,487
2,520
2,571
2,642
3
%
12
%
Other operating expenses
10,279
11,317
13,398
11,876
12,212
3
%
19
%
Operating Income
31,882
30,697
30,468
42,858
44,454
4
%
39
%
Result from associates & joint ventures
31
-2
48
-42
-40
-
-
Result from net monetary postion
-22,231
-19,232
-20,665
-33,921
-38,197
13
%
72
%
Result before taxes from continuing operations
9,682
11,463
9,851
8,895
6,217
-30
%
-36
%
Income tax
2,110
428
-4,490
1,848
2,072
12
%
-2
%
Net income from continuing operations
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,047
4,145
-41
%
-45
%
-
-
Net Income of the period
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,047
4,145
-41
%
-45
%
Net income of the period attributable to parent company
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,061
4,148
-41
%
-45
%
Net income of the period attributable to minority interest
-
-
-
-14
-3
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
349
85
94
-701
-3,144
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences in financial statements conversion
-328
-277
-262
-303
-155
-
-
Profits or losses from financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a)
677
362
356
-398
-2,989
651
%
-542
%
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
7,920
11,120
14,435
6,346
1,001
-84
%
-87
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to parent Company
7,920
11,120
14,435
6,360
1,004
-84
%
-87
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-14
-3
-
-
The Bank's 2Q22 net interest income totaled Ps.53.1 billion, 8% or Ps.4 billion higher than in 1Q22 and 27% or Ps.11.3 billion higher YoY.
In 2Q22 interest income totaled Ps.96 billion, 19% or Ps.15.3 billion higher than in 1Q22 and 32% or Ps. 23.5 billion higher than in 2Q21.
Income from interest on loans and other financing totaled Ps.41.7 billion, 5% or Ps.2 billion higher compared to the previous quarter, due to a 350 b.p increase in the average lending rates. On a yearly basis, Income from interest on loans increased 10% or Ps.3.7 billion.
In 2Q22 income from government and private securities increased 32% or Ps.13.1 billion QoQ and increased 66% or Ps.21.3 billion compared with the same period of last year. This result is explained 60% by income from government and private securities through other comprehensive income (Leliqs and Other government securities) and the remaining 40% is explained by income from sovereign bonds in pesos at amortized cost.
5
2Q22 Earnings Release
In 2Q22, income from Repos totaled Ps.699 million, 38% or Ps.192 million higher than the previous quarter and 69% or Ps.1.6 billion lower than a year ago.
In 2Q22 FX income totaled Ps.5.4 billion, 49% or Ps.1.8 billion higher than the previous quarter and Ps.4.3 billion higher than a year ago, due to the Bank's long dollar position, and a 13% depreciation in the quarter of the Argentine peso against the US dollar.
FX INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Variation
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
(1) Differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency
1,049
3,619
5,379
49
%
413
%
Translation of FX assets and liabilities to Pesos
942
3,326
5,231
57
%
455
%
Income from foreign currency exchange
107
293
148
-49
%
39
%
(2) Net Income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through P&L
-
-
7
-
-
Income from investment in derivative financing instruments
-
-
7.00
-
-
(1) +(2) Total Result from Differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency
1,049
3,619
5,386
49
%
413
%
INTEREST INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Interest on Cash and due from Banks
5
4
4
3
16
433
%
220
%
Interest from government securities
32,307
34,108
34,829
40,532
53,648
32
%
66
%
Interest from private securities
107
66
53
29
22
-24
%
-79
%
Interest on loans and other financing
To the financial sector
217
208
189
108
78
-28
%
-64
%
To the public non financial sector
669
540
423
324
257
-21
%
-62
%
Interest on overdrafts
2,387
2,721
2,796
2,972
3,849
30
%
61
%
Interest on documents
2,689
3,474
4,081
3,579
3,712
4
%
38
%
Interest on mortgages loans
5,568
4,500
5,184
5,483
7,026
28
%
26
%
Interest on pledged loans
239
384
624
608
548
-10
%
129
%
Interest on personal loans
16,230
15,922
16,566
16,192
15,844
-2
%
-2
%
Interest on credit cards loans
4,723
4,823
5,571
5,960
6,396
7
%
35
%
Interest on financial leases
26
0
51
54
46
-15
%
77
%
Interest on other loans
5,170
4,828
4,783
4,409
3,905
-11
%
-24
%
Interest on Repos
From the BCRA
2,202
3,280
2,287
466
576
24
%
-74
%
Other financial institutions
26
8
11
41
123
200
%
373
%
Total Interest income
72,565
74,866
77,452
80,760
96,046
19
%
32
%
Income from Interest on loans
37,918
37,400
40,268
39,689
41,661
5
%
10
%
The Bank's 2Q22 interest expense totaled Ps.42.9 billion, increasing 36% or Ps.11.3 billion compared to the previous quarter and 39% or Ps.12.2 billion higher compared to 2Q21.
In 2Q22, interest on deposits represented 95% of the Bank's total interest expense, increasing 35% or Ps.10.7 billion QoQ, due to a 650 b.p. increase in the average rate paid on deposits while the average volume of deposits from the private sector increased 5%. On a yearly basis, interest on deposits increased 40% or Ps.11.7 billion.
6
2Q22 Earnings Release
INTEREST EXPENSE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Deposits
Interest on checking accounts
129
147
193
505
1,323
162
%
926
%
Interest on saving accounts
460
390
415
461
672
46
%
46
%
Interest on time deposits
28,639
28,271
26,982
29,268
38,919
33
%
36
%
Interest on other financing from BCRA and financial inst.
71
35
28
52
72
38
%
1
%
Repos
Other financial institutions
110
110
82
255
319
25
%
190
%
Interest on corporate bonds
217
165
151
131
50
-62
%
-77
%
Interest on subordinated bonds
1,146
1,100
963
852
807
-5
%
-30
%
Interest on other financial liabilities
6
11
60
73
766
949
%
12667
%
Total financial expense
30,778
30,229
28,874
31,597
42,928
36
%
39
%
Expenses from interest on deposits
29,228
28,808
27,590
30,234
40,914
35
%
40
%
In 2Q22, the Bank's net interest margin (including FX) was 24.5%, higher than the 22.8% posted in 1Q22 and the 18.8% posted in 2Q21.
In 2Q22, Net Interest Margin (excluding FX) was 22.2%, higher than the 21.2% posted in 1Q22 and the 18.3% posted in 2Q21.
In 2Q22 Net Interest Margin (Pesos) was 24.8%, higher than the 23.6% posted in 1Q22 and the 20.7% posted in 2Q21; meanwhile Net Interest Margin (USD) was 3.5%, lower than the 4.1% posted in 1Q22 and higher than the 3.4% registered in 2Q21.
ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE (AR$)
MACRO Consolidated
In MILLION $
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
(Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
Yields & rates in annualized nominal %
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
Interest-earning assets
Loans & Other Financing
Public Sector
5,541
3.1
%
48.4
%
4,685
6.5
%
45.7
%
3,964
1.3
%
42.3
%
2,921
-12.2
%
45.0
%
2,303
-14.5
%
44.8
%
Financial Sector
2,651
-7.7
%
32.8
%
2,318
-0.9
%
35.6
%
2,290
-5.6
%
32.7
%
1,304
-19.1
%
33.6
%
900
-20.7
%
34.3
%
Private Sector
399,841
-6.3
%
34.9
%
404,200
-2.2
%
33.8
%
432,253
-4.4
%
34.3
%
417,899
-17.5
%
36.2
%
399,773
-17.5
%
39.7
%
Other debt securities
Central Bank Securities (Leliqs)
206,687
-4.5
%
37.5
%
193,632
0.5
%
37.5
%
185,095
-2.1
%
37.6
%
224,268
-15.1
%
40.3
%
261,635
-10.7
%
51.2
%
Government & Private Securities
150,536
-6.3
%
34.8
%
187,052
-2.4
%
33.6
%
167,408
0.3
%
40.9
%
170,254
-13.2
%
43.3
%
171,202
-13.0
%
47.4
%
Repos
24,720
-5.4
%
36.2
%
35,907
-0.4
%
36.3
%
25,212
-3.1
%
36.2
%
5,960
-18.6
%
34.5
%
7,422
-18.7
%
37.8
%
Total interest-earning assets
789,976
-5.7
%
35.7
%
827,794
-1.5
%
34.8
%
816,222
-2.9
%
36.5
%
822,606
-16.0
%
38.8
%
843,235
-14.5
%
44.8
%
Fin. Assets through P&L and equity inv.
82,992
-1.4
%
41.9
%
54,648
0.6
%
37.7
%
42,263
3.4
%
45.3
%
44,103
2.7
%
69.6
%
53,856
-6.9
%
57.7
%
Other Non interest-earning assets
93,978
98,679
97,690
99,957
94,115
Total Non interest-earning assets
176,970
153,327
139,953
144,060
147,971
Total Average Assets
966,946
981,121
956,175
966,666
991,206
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits
Public Sector
40,626
-11.1
%
28.0
%
32,313
-6.4
%
28.1
%
27,078
-9.1
%
27.7
%
29,247
-21.4
%
29.8
%
43,481
-20.9
%
34.0
%
Private Sector
428,502
-13.4
%
24.7
%
438,431
-9.4
%
24.0
%
430,985
-12.0
%
23.6
%
441,812
-23.8
%
25.8
%
462,735
-21.9
%
32.3
%
BCRA and other financial institutions
1,109
-12.5
%
26.0
%
570
-8.1
%
25.8
%
422
-11.5
%
24.4
%
660
-20.1
%
32.0
%
760
-18.5
%
38.0
%
Corporate bonds
4,544
-17.2
%
19.2
%
3,609
-13.7
%
18.1
%
4,269
-18.9
%
14.0
%
3,768
-30.9
%
14.1
%
1,418
-32.6
%
14.1
%
Repos
1,469
-9.7
%
30.0
%
1,781
-9.0
%
24.5
%
1,124
-8.3
%
28.9
%
3,286
-20.4
%
31.5
%
3,667
-20.4
%
34.9
%
Other financial liabilities
0
0
0
996
-0.26
0.012
2989
-0.236
0.074
2971
-0.336
0.097
3484
0.103
0.868
Total int.-bearing liabilities
476,250
-13.2
%
24.9
%
477,700
-9.2
%
24.2
%
466,867
-12.0
%
23.7
%
481,744
-23.8
%
25.9
%
515,545
-21.6
%
32.8
%
Total non int.-bearing liabilities
301,090
304,231
314,726
298,058
281,875
Total Average Liabilities
777,340
781,931
781,593
779,802
797,420
Assets Performance
70,324
72,562
75,065
78,695
94,214
Liabilities Performance
29,589
29,096
27,890
30,733
42,099
Net Interest Income
40,735
43,466
47,175
47,962
52,115
Total interest-earning assets
789,976
827,794
816,222
822,606
843,235
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
20.7
%
20.8
%
22.9
%
23.6
%
24.8
%
7
2Q22 Earnings Release
ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE USD
MACRO Consolidated
In MILLION $
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
(Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
Yields & rates in annualized nominal %
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
Interest-earning assets
Cash and Deposits in Banks
80,048
-19.2
%
0.0
%
75,636
-17.8
%
0.0
%
67,872
-17.3
%
0.0
%
57,035
-19.8
%
0.0
%
55,428
-10.5
%
0.1
%
Loans & Other Financing
Financial Sector
12
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
34
0.0
%
11.8
%
Private Sector
38,937
-0.8
%
22.7
%
31,229
5.7
%
28.6
%
26,107
11.3
%
34.6
%
20,115
12.1
%
39.8
%
19,821
21.1
%
35.5
%
Other debt securities
Government & Private Securities
6,005
-17.5
%
2.1
%
11,775
-16.4
%
1.7
%
40,307
-16.5
%
1.0
%
40,728
-19.1
%
0.9
%
40,026
-10.1
%
0.6
%
Total interest-earning assets
125,002
-13.4
%
7.2
%
118,640
-11.5
%
7.7
%
134,286
-11.5
%
7.1
%
117,878
-14.1
%
7.1
%
115,309
-4.9
%
6.4
%
Non interest-earning assets
204,066
211,458
206,012
200,643
196,451
Total Average Assets
329,068
330,098
340,298
318,521
311,760
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits
Public Sector
4,131
-19.0
%
0.2
%
4,014
-17.7
%
0.1
%
5,889
-17.3
%
0.1
%
6,605
-19.7
%
0.1
%
4,072
-10.5
%
0.1
%
Private Sector
95,951
-19.0
%
0.2
%
92,664
-17.7
%
0.1
%
82,704
-17.3
%
0.1
%
74,958
-19.8
%
0.0
%
70,934
-10.5
%
0.1
%
BCRA and other financial institutions
971
-17.5
%
2.1
%
759
-15.3
%
3.1
%
556
-13.8
%
4.3
%
343
-17.9
%
2.4
%
544
-2.7
%
8.8
%
Issued corporate bonds
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
1,304
0.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated bonds
65,060
-13.4
%
7.1
%
61,870
-12.0
%
7.1
%
57,944
-11.9
%
6.6
%
54,428
-14.7
%
6.3
%
50,643
-4.9
%
6.4
%
Total int.-bearing liabilities
166,113
-16.8
%
2.9
%
159,307
-15.5
%
2.8
%
147,093
-15.1
%
2.7
%
136,334
-17.7
%
2.6
%
127,497
-8.3
%
2.6
%
Total non int.-bearing liabilities
57,903
70,867
60,235
53,709
53,907
Total Average liabilities
224,016
230,174
207,328
190,043
181,404
Assets Performance
2,241
2,304
2,387
2,065
1,832
Liabilities Performance
1,189
1,133
984
864
829
Net Interest Income
1,052
1,171
1,403
1,201
1,003
Total interest-earning assets
125,002
118,640
134,286
117,878
115,309
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
3.4
%
3.9
%
4.1
%
4.1
%
3.5
%
In 2Q22 Banco Macro's net fee income totaled Ps.11.9 billion, Ps.49 million lower than in 1Q22 but 8% or Ps.842 million higher than the same period of last year.
In the quarter, fee income totaled Ps.13.2 billion, Ps.14 million higher than in 1Q22. Corporate services fees, Financial agent fees and credit related fees stand out with a 6% (Ps.97 million), 11% (Ps.77 million) and 19% (Ps.54 million) increase respectively, which were partially offset by a 3% decrease in fees charged on deposit accounts and a 2% decrease in credit card fees. On a yearly basis, fee income increased 8% or Ps.1 billion.
In the quarter, total fee expense increased 5% or Ps.63 million. On a yearly basis, fee expenses increased 17% or Ps.192 million.
NET FEE INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Fees charged on deposit accounts
4,892
5,076
4,914
5,058
4,924
-3
%
1
%
Credit card fees
2,071
2,306
2,398
2,432
2,376
-2
%
15
%
Corporate services fees
1,291
1,485
1,586
1,672
1,769
6
%
37
%
ATM transactions fees
1,097
1,198
1,217
1,144
1,167
2
%
6
%
Insurance fees
769
752
806
766
788
3
%
2
%
Debit card fees
772
833
899
882
856
-3
%
11
%
Financial agent fees (Provinces)
716
714
740
682
759
11
%
6
%
Credit related fees
312
274
338
278
332
19
%
6
%
Mutual funds & securities fees
212
292
294
251
206
-18
%
-3
%
AFIP & Collection services
52
58
58
42
43
2
%
-17
%
ANSES fees
19
17
18
16
17
6
%
-11
%
Total fee income
12,203
13,005
13,268
13,223
13,237
0
%
8
%
Total fee expense
1,111
1,263
1,341
1,240
1,303
5
%
17
%
Net fee income
11,092
11,742
11,927
11,983
11,934
0
%
8
%
In 2Q22 Net Income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss totaled a Ps.7.4 billion gain, 2% or Ps.180 million higher than the previous quarter. This increase is mostly related to higher income from government securities, which increased 76% or Ps.1.3 billion which was partially offset by an 88% or Ps.1 billion decrease in profit from sale of financial assets at fair value. On a yearly basis Net income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss decreased 11% or Ps.917 million.
8
2Q22 Earnings Release
NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Profit or loss from government securities
7,936
4,018
3,738
1,645
2,895
76
%
-64
%
Profit or loss from private securities
727
731
-62
181
4,081
2155
%
461
%
Profit or loss from investment in derivative financing instruments
0
0
0
0
7
-
-
Profit or loss from other financial assets
-5
-2
-1
76
349
359
%
-
Profit or loss from investment in equity instruments
-31
-75
798
4,482
265
-94
%
-
Profit or loss from the sale of financial assets at fair value
43
622
362
1,180
147
-88
%
242
%
Income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8,670
5,294
4,835
7,564
7,744
2
%
-11
%
Profit or loss from derivative financing instruments
-9
-107
-12
0
0
-
-
Income from financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-9
-107
-12
0
0
-
-
NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR
VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
8,661
5,187
4,823
7,564
7,744
2
%
-11
%
In the quarter Other Operating Income totaled Ps.3.9 billion, 1% or Ps.54 million higher than in 1Q22. On a yearly basis Other Operating Income increased 68% or Ps.1.6 billion.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Credit and debit cards
108
132
192
213
228
7
%
111
%
Lease of safe deposit boxes
403
411
405
404
380
-6
%
-6
%
Other service related fees
818
1,161
985
960
902
-6
%
10
%
Other adjustments and interest
from other receivables
680
416
407
441
687
56
%
1
%
Initial recognition of loans
-5
0
0
500
-418
-
-
Sale of property, plant and equipment
0
0
3
0
0
-
-
Others
307
526
656
1,293
2,098
62
%
583
%
Other Operating Income
2,311
2,646
2,701
3,826
3,880
1
%
68
%
In 2Q22 Banco Macro's administrative expenses plus employee benefits totaled Ps.22 billion, increasing 22% or Ps.4 billion compared to the previous quarter, personnel expenses increased 32% while administrative expenses increased 6%. On a yearly basis administrative expenses plus employee benefits increased 9% or Ps.1.8 billion.
Employee benefits increased 32% or Ps.3.6 billion QoQ with higher remunerations and social security contributions due to salary increases agreed with the unions. On a yearly basis Employee benefits increased 10% or Ps.1.4 billion.
In 2Q22, administrative expenses increased 6% or Ps.358 million, due to higher advertising and publicity fees (88% increase) and higher Taxes (13% increase).
As of 2Q22, the efficiency ratio reached 31.3%, deteriorating from the 29.6 % posted in 1Q22 but better than the 37% posted a year ago. In 2Q22 expenses (employee benefits + G&A expenses + depreciation and impairment of assets) increased 20%, while income (net interest income + net fee income + differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency + other operating income + net income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (Turnover Tax + Insurance on deposits)) increased 7% compared to 1Q22.
9
2Q22 Earnings Release
PERSONNEL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Employee benefits
13,766
13,540
13,244
11,509
15,149
32
%
10
%
Remunerations
9,969
9,483
9,180
7,824
10,631
36
%
7
%
Social Security Contributions
2,285
2,189
2,187
1,804
2,502
39
%
9
%
Compensation and bonuses
1,210
1,489
1,364
1,437
1,496
4
%
24
%
Employee services
302
379
513
444
520
17
%
72
%
Administrative Expenses
6,373
6,741
8,028
6,468
6,826
6
%
7
%
Taxes
982
1,012
1,009
1,012
1,146
13
%
17
%
Maintenance, conservation fees
1,085
1,161
1,211
1,044
1,071
3
%
-1
%
Directors & statutory auditors fees
167
182
525
324
221
-32
%
32
%
Security services
683
703
705
671
647
-4
%
-5
%
Electricity & Communications
708
678
657
639
599
-6
%
-15
%
Other professional fees
634
549
674
597
612
3
%
-3
%
Rental agreements
31
31
40
33
33
0
%
6
%
Advertising & publicity
279
330
475
298
560
88
%
101
%
Personnel allowances
67
74
135
78
105
35
%
57
%
Stationary & Office Supplies
42
45
49
45
47
4
%
12
%
Insurance
90
111
86
78
69
-12
%
-23
%
Hired administrative services
39
45
56
45
41
-
5
%
Other
1,566
1,820
2,406
1,604
1,675
4
%
7
%
Total Administrative Expenses
20,139
20,281
21,272
17,977
21,975
22
%
9
%
Total Employees
8,318
8,167
8,005
7,982
7,925
Branches
464
464
466
466
466
Efficiency ratio
38.4
%
38.8
%
37.4
%
29.6
%
32.8
%
Accumulated efficiency ratio
37.0
%
37.6
%
37.5
%
29.6
%
31.3
%
In 2Q22, Other Operating Expenses totaled Ps.12.2 billion, increasing 3% or Ps.336 million QoQ, due to higher Turnover tax and other operating expenses (2% and 8% increases respectively). On a yearly basis Other Operating Expenses increased 19% or Ps.1.9 billion.
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Turnover Tax
5,927
6,023
6,287
6,511
6,632
2
%
12
%
Other provision charges
295
502
688
502
529
5
%
79
%
Deposit Guarantee Fund Contributions
341
337
331
322
323
0
%
-5
%
Donations
2
10
27
147
13
-91
%
550
%
Insurance claims
23
29
51
63
58
-8
%
152
%
Initial loan recognition
98
176
1,091
0
0
100
%
-
Others
3,593
4,240
4,923
4,331
4,657
8
%
30
%
Other Operating Expenses
10,279
11,317
13,398
11,876
12,212
3
%
19
%
In 2Q22 the result from the net monetary position totaled a Ps.38.2 billion loss, 13% or Ps.4.3 billion higher than the loss posted in 1Q22 and 72% or Ps.16 billion higher than the loss registered in 2Q21. Higher inflation was observed during the quarter (123 b.p. above 1Q22 level, up from 16.07% to 17.3%).
OPERATING RESULT
MACRO consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Operating Result (exc. Loss from net monetary position)
31,882
30,697
30,468
42,858
44,454
4
%
39
%
Result from net monetary position (i.e. inflation adjustment)
-22,231
-19,232
-20,665
-33,921
-38,197
13
%
72
%
Operating Result (Inc. Loss from net monetary position)
9,651
11,465
9,803
8,937
6,257
-30
%
-35
%
In 2Q22 Banco Macro's effective income tax rate was 33%. For more information please see note 20 to our Financial Statements.
10
2Q22 Earnings Release
Financial Assets
Private sector financing
The volume of "core" financing to the private sector (including loans, financial trust and leasing portfolio) totaled Ps.446 billion, increasing 2% or Ps.9.9 billion QoQ and 2% or Ps.6.9 billion YoY.
Within Commercial loans Overdrafts, Documents and Others stand out with a 29% or Ps.8.9 billion increase, 10% or Ps.4.5 billion increase and a 16% or Ps.5.5 billion increase respectively.
Meanwhile within Consumer lending Credit card loans increased 5% or Ps.6.2 billion while Personal loans decreased 6% or Ps.6.3 billion.
Within private sector financing, peso financing increased 1% or Ps.4.9 billion, while US dollar financing increased 12% or USD 21 million.
As of 2Q22, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector loans was 7.2%.
FINANCING TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR
MACRO Consilidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Overdrafts
25,587
29,262
31,676
30,753
39,663
29
%
55
%
Discounted documents
44,598
56,035
53,998
43,448
47,926
10
%
7
%
Mortgage loans
24,014
26,495
29,974
25,697
20,545
-20
%
-14
%
Pledged loans
6,240
9,098
9,975
8,747
8,094
-7
%
30
%
Personal loans
128,494
127,132
127,460
123,024
115,707
-6
%
-10
%
Credit Card loans
114,905
118,392
129,294
126,988
133,151
5
%
16
%
Others
50,069
47,591
47,925
34,174
39,717
16
%
-21
%
Interest
41,114
40,931
42,004
40,807
39,382
-3
%
-4
%
Total loan portfolio
435,021
454,936
472,306
433,638
444,185
2
%
2
%
Total loans in Pesos
404,761
426,425
452,200
414,785
420,233
1
%
4
%
Total loans in USD
30,260
28,511
20,106
18,853
23,952
27
%
-21
%
Financial trusts
688
522
723
783
454
-42
%
-34
%
Leasing
262
274
651
631
637
1
%
143
%
Others
3,114
3,266
1,499
1,025
738
-28
%
-76
%
Total other financing
4,064
4,062
2,873
2,439
1,829
-25
%
-55
%
Total other financing in Pesos
2,214
2,385
2,058
1,738
1,150
-34
%
-48
%
Total other financing in USD
1,850
1,677
815
701
679
-3
%
-63
%
Total financing to the private sector
439,085
458,998
475,179
436,077
446,014
2
%
2
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
95.7267
98.7350
102.7500
110.9783
125.2150
13
%
31
%
USD financing / Financing to the private sector
7
%
7
%
4
%
4
%
6
%
11
2Q22 Earnings Release
Public Sector Assets
In 2Q22, the Bank's public sector assets (excluding LELIQs and Central Bank Notes) to total assets ratio was 19%, lower than the 22.1% registered in the previous quarter, and the 21% posted in 2Q21.
In 2Q22, a 13% or Ps.32.6 billion increase in Leliqs and a 12% or Ps.35.4 billion decrease in Other Government Securities stand out.
PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Central Bank Notes
-
-
-
-
21,614
Leliqs
200,880
195,644
181,042
248,573
281,201
13
%
40
%
Other
273,740
233,301
242,399
293,789
258,439
-12
%
-6
%
Government securities
474,620
428,945
423,441
542,362
561,254
3
%
18
%
Provincial loans
5,675
3,716
2,905
2,135
2,891
35
%
-49
%
Loans
5,675
3,716
2,905
2,135
2,891
35
%
-49
%
Purchase of government bonds
282
263
245
0
0
-
-100
%
Other receivables
282
263
245
0
0
-
-100
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS
480,577
432,924
426,591
544,497
564,145
4
%
17
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ)
279,697
237,280
245,549
295,924
261,330
-12
%
-7
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ)/TOTAL ASSETS
21.0
%
17.6
%
18.1
%
22.1
%
19.0
%
Funding
Deposits
Banco Macro's deposit base totaled Ps.858.2 billion in 2Q22, increasing 8% or Ps.63.4 billion QoQ and a 6% or Ps.50.9 billion increase YoY and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities.
On a quarterly basis, private sector deposits increased 10% or Ps.72.1 billion while public sector deposits decreased 9% or Ps.8.7 billion.
The increase in private sector deposits was led by time deposits, which increased 15% or Ps.49.8 billion, while demand deposits increased 6% or Ps.20.7 billion QoQ.
Within private sector deposits, peso deposits increased 9% or Ps.62.5 billion, while US dollar deposits decreased 11% or USD 115 million.
As of 2Q22, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector deposits was 5.9%.
12
2Q22 Earnings Release
DEPOSITS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Public sector
84,622
80,924
76,793
92,498
83,778
-9
%
-1
%
Financial sector
1,180
1,245
1,309
1,213
1,223
1
%
4
%
Private sector
721,499
731,352
723,630
701,062
773,150
10
%
7
%
Checking accounts
127,843
147,793
137,335
128,126
133,077
4
%
4
%
Savings accounts
236,416
220,118
250,452
220,214
235,991
7
%
0
%
Time deposits
337,290
344,810
317,844
336,487
386,257
15
%
15
%
Other
19,950
18,631
17,999
16,235
17,825
10
%
-11
%
Total
807,301
813,521
801,732
794,773
858,151
8
%
6
%
Pesos
663,048
662,624
670,205
675,240
737,712
9
%
11
%
Foreign Currency (Pesos)
144,253
150,897
131,527
119,533
120,439
1
%
-17
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
95.7267
98.7350
102.7500
110.9783
125.2150
13
%
31
%
Foreign Currency (USD)
1,507
1,528
1,280
1,077
962
-11
%
-36
%
USD Deposits / Total Deposits
18
%
19
%
16
%
15
%
14
%
Banco Macro's transactional deposits represent approximately 48% of its total deposit base as of 2Q22. These accounts are low cost and are not sensitive to interest rate increases.
Other sources of funds
In 2Q22, the total amount of other sources of funds increased 1% or Ps.3.5 billion compared to 1Q22. On a yearly basis other sources of funds increased 7% or Ps.26.1 billion. In 2Q22 Shareholder's Equity increased 2% or Ps.8.1 billion as a consequence of the Ps.31.8 billion increase in reserves and the Ps.24.6 decrease in retained earnings, which were partially offset by a Ps.3 billion decrease in subordinated corporate bonds. Also in the quarter non-subordinated corporate bonds decreased 48% or Ps.1.7 billion.
OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Central Bank of Argentina
40
33
29
26
33
27
%
-18
%
Banks and international institutions
930
766
374
188
1,925
924
%
107
%
Financing received from Argentine financial institutions
193
94
193
2,141
419
-80
%
117
%
Subordinated corporate bonds
64,106
61,581
57,149
53,992
51,032
-5
%
-20
%
Corporate bonds
3,987
3,809
4,072
3,632
1,905
-48
%
-52
%
Shareholders' equity
299,260
310,381
324,816
331,176
339,320
2
%
13
%
Total other source of funds
368,516
376,664
386,633
391,155
394,634
1
%
7
%
13
2Q22 Earnings Release
Liquid Assets
In 2Q22, the Bank's liquid assets amounted to Ps.769.4 billion, showing a 4% or Ps.29.5 billion increase QoQ, and a 2% or Ps.18.6 billion increase on a yearly basis.
In 2Q22, Leliqs increased 19% or Ps.45.9 billion, Net Repos turned positive and totaled Ps.31 billion and were partially offset by a 12% decrease in Cash and a 12% decrease in Other government securities.
In 2Q22 Banco Macro's liquid assets to total deposits ratio reached 90%.
LIQUID ASSETS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Cash
235,257
249,101
234,634
205,901
181,701
-12
%
-23
%
Guarantees for compensating chambers
19,953
21,967
21,138
18,768
17,078
-9
%
-14
%
Leliq own portfolio
200,880
195,644
181,042
235,321
281,201
19
%
40
%
Net Repos
20,951
30,943
42,760
-13,905
30,956
-323
%
48
%
Other government & private securities
273,740
233,301
242,399
293,789
258,439
-12
%
-6
%
Total
750,781
730,956
721,973
739,874
769,375
4
%
2
%
Liquid assets to total deposits
93
%
90
%
90
%
93
%
90
%
Solvency
Banco Macro continued showing high solvency levels in 2Q22 with an integrated capital (RPC) of Ps.355.9 billion over a total capital requirement of Ps.71.7 billion. Banco Macro's excess capital in 2Q22 was 397% or Ps.284.3 billion.
The regulatory capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets- RWA) was 40.5% in 2Q22; TIER1 Ratio stood at 35.9%.
The Bank's aim is to make the best use of this excess capital.
MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Credit risk requirement
29,413
34,030
36,726
40,488
45,204
12
%
54
%
Market risk requirement
1,559
1,631
3,585
3,886
4,643
19
%
198
%
Operational risk requirement
14,252
15,691
17,438
19,206
21,817
14
%
53
%
Total capital requirements
45,224
51,352
57,749
63,581
71,664
13
%
58
%
Ordinary Capital Level 1 (COn1)
182,409
203,858
233,700
279,447
336,826
21
%
85
%
Deductible concepts Level 1 (COn1)
-11,194
-12,411
-14,585
-16,866
-21,154
25
%
89
%
Capital Level 2 (COn2)
40,987
42,565
36,401
37,615
40,243
7
%
-2
%
Integrated capital - RPC (i)
212,202
234,012
255,516
300,196
355,914
19
%
68
%
Excess capital
166,978
182,660
197,767
236,615
284,250
20
%
70
%
Risk-weighted assets - RWA (ii)
554,596
629,505
708,490
780,016
879,341
13
%
59
%
Regulatory Capital ratio [(i)/(ii)]
38.3
%
37.2
%
36.1
%
38.5
%
40.5
%
Ratio TIER 1 [Capital Level 1/RWA]
30.9
%
30.4
%
30.9
%
33.7
%
35.9
%
RWA - (ii): Risk Weighted Assets, considering total capital requirements.
14
2Q22 Earnings Release
Asset Quality
In 2Q22, Banco Macro's non-performing to total financing ratio (under Central Bank rules) reached a level of 1.25%, improving from the 1.64% registered in 1Q22, and below the 1.68% posted in 2Q21.
Consumer portfolio non-performing loans decreased 11b.p. (down to 1.24% from 1.35%) while Commercial portfolio non-performing loans decreased 149b.p. in 2Q22 (down to 1.28% from 2.76%) mainly due to the normalization of a specific commercial SME client which showed signs of credit deterioration in the previous.
The coverage ratio (measured as total allowances under Expected Credit Losses over Non Performing loans under Central Bank rules) reached to 159.71% in 2Q22. Write-offs over total loans totaled 0.12%.
The Bank is committed to continue working in this area to maintain excellent asset quality standards.
ASSET QUALITY
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Commercial portfolio
119,923
124,044
118,657
95,162
97,750
3
%
-18
%
Non-performing
1,336
703
1,180
2,631
1,248
-53
%
-7
%
Consumer portfolio
348,369
359,426
380,081
357,108
367,383
3
%
5
%
Non-performing
6,540
7,358
5,306
4,808
4,564
-5
%
-30
%
Total portfolio
468,292
483,470
498,737
452,270
465,133
3
%
-1
%
Non-performing
7,876
8,061
6,485
7,439
5,812
-22
%
-26
%
Commercial non-perfoming ratio
1.11
%
0.57
%
0.99
%
2.76
%
1.28
%
Consumer non-perfoming ratio
1.88
%
2.05
%
1.40
%
1.35
%
1.24
%
Total non-performing/ Total portfolio
1.68
%
1.67
%
1.30
%
1.64
%
1.25
%
Total allowances
16,769
14,179
13,593
12,138
9,282
-24
%
-45
%
Coverage ratio w/allowances
212.91
%
175.90
%
209.61
%
163.17
%
159.71
%
Write Offs
180
1,683
781
664
551
-17
%
206
%
Write Offs/ Total portfolio
0.04
%
0.35
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
15
2Q22 Earnings Release
CER Exposure and Foreign Currency Position
CER EXPOSURE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
CER adjustable ASSETS
Government Securities
162,207
112,375
133,347
195,741
186,797
-5
%
15
%
Loans (*)
37,398
36,491
35,633
33,356
33,085
-1
%
-12
%
Private sector loans
11,718
10,515
9,522
8,064
7,006
-13
%
-40
%
Mortgage loans (UVA adjusted)
25,666
25,957
26,094
25,267
26,055
3
%
2
%
Other loans
14
19
17
25
24
-4
%
71
%
Total CER adjustable assets
199,605
148,866
168,980
229,097
219,882
-4
%
10
%
CER adjustable LIABILITIES
Deposits (*)
13,242
12,681
10,535
12,082
16,240
34
%
23
%
UVA Unemployment fund
1,932
2,125
2,183
2,253
2,582
15
%
34
%
Total CER adjustable liabilities
15,174
14,806
12,718
14,335
18,822
31
%
24
%
NET CER EXPOSURE
184,431
134,060
156,262
214,762
201,060
-6
%
9
%
(*) Includes Loans &Time Deposits CER adjustable (UVAs)
FOREIGN CURRENCY POSITION
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Cash and deposits in Banks
184,529
183,535
166,146
153,401
148,836
-3
%
-19
%
Cash
13,578
17,491
12,093
20,734
13,721
-34
%
1
%
Central Bank of Argentina
97,688
94,908
100,868
77,608
80,258
3
%
-18
%
Other financial institutions local and abroad
73,254
71,127
53,176
54,985
54,758
0
%
-25
%
Others
9
9
9
74
99
34
%
1000
%
Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L
1,260
1,390
1,680
2,526
4,879
93
%
287
%
Other financial assets
8,956
8,627
8,155
10,093
9,836
-3
%
10
%
Loans and other financing
32,059
30,138
20,879
19,510
24,590
26
%
-23
%
Non financial private sector & foreign residents
32,059
30,138
20,879
19,510
24,590
26
%
-23
%
Other debt securities
9,196
17,608
46,116
39,475
39,330
0
%
328
%
Guarantees received
3,171
3,129
3,127
2,924
2,640
-10
%
-17
%
Investment in equity instruments
23
24
95
78
72
-8
%
213
%
Total Assets
239,194
244,451
246,198
228,007
230,183
1
%
-4
%
Deposits
144,253
150,897
131,527
119,533
120,439
1
%
-17
%
Non financial public sector
8,760
8,559
10,452
9,020
5,084
-44
%
-42
%
Financial sector
1,081
1,097
1,036
1,028
989
-4
%
-9
%
Non financial private sector & foreign residents
134,412
141,241
120,039
109,485
114,366
4
%
-15
%
Financial liabiities at fair value through P&L
0
0
172
541
537
-1
%
-
Other liabilities from financial intermediation
11,540
12,709
8,860
8,316
9,347
12
%
-19
%
Financing from the Central Bank and other fin. Inst
1,000
770
377
188
1,930
927
%
93
%
Issued corporate bonds
0
0
0
0
1,905
Subordinated corporate bonds
64,106
61,581
57,149
53,992
51,032
-5
%
-20
%
Other non financial liabilities
36
35
54
31
61
97
%
69
%
Total Liabilities
220,935
225,992
198,139
182,601
185,251
1
%
-16
%
NET FX POSITION (Pesos)
18,259
18,459
48,059
45,406
44,932
-1
%
146
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
95.7267
98.7350
102.7500
110.9783
125.2150
13
%
31
%
NET FX POSITION (USD)
191
187
468
409
359
-12
%
88
%
16
2Q22 Earnings Release
Relevant and Recent Events
·
On April 29th 2022 TheShareholders' Meetingresolved to distribute as dividend to the shareholders in cash and/or in kind, in the latter case valued at market price, the amount of AR$ 14,187,872,701.21, which represents AR$ 22.18 per share, subject to prior authorization from the Banco Central de la República Argentina ("BCRA"), and delegated to the Board the powers to determine the date of the effective availability thereof to the shareholders, currency, terms and other payment terms and conditions of such dividend.
On May 12th the Superintendencia de Entidades Financieras y Cambiarias of the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina informed us that it has decided to authorize Banco Macro S.A. to distribute profits in cash and/or in kind (securities) for an aggregate amount of AR $19,751,444,343.74, which distribution shall be carried out in 12 monthly equal and consecutive instalments.
As of this date the Bank has paid
·
On June 7, 2022 a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.9,875,722,171.88 (installments 1 through 6)
·
On July 6, 2022 a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.1.645.953.695,31 (installment 7)
·
On August 2, 2022 a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.1.645.953.695,31 (installment 8)
·
Interest Payment Class E Dollar denominated Notes. In August 2022, the Bank paid quarterly interest on Class E dollar denominated notes in the amount of USD 62,131.5.
·
Government Securities Exchange. On August 5, 2022 the Ministry of Economy launched a voluntary exchange that enabled LECER, LEPASE, LEDES and BONCER bondholders (with maturities in the next 90 days) to exchange their holdings for dual bonds (Dollar link and CER) with different maturities (June, July and September 2023). The following dual (Dollar link and CER) bonds were offered: (Dual bond with maturity in June 2023, Dual bond with maturity in July 2023, Dual bond, with maturity September 2023)
Regulatory Changes
·
Monetary policy rate. In June 2022 through Communication "A" 7527 the Central Bank of Argentina modified the applicable percentage over Leliq rates for the determination of minimum time deposit rates: individuals which do not exceed the amount Ps.10 million: 101.92% (53% nominal annual), for all other depositors: 96.15% (50% nominal annual) effective as of June 21, 2022. Monetary policy rate (28 day Leliq) was established at 52% (300bp increase)
·
Productive Investment Credit Lines for SMEs. In June 2022, the Central Bank of Argentina decided to increase maximum interest rates: from 35% to 42% for investment project financing and from 43% to 52.50% for working capital financing.
·
Credit Cards. Interest rates. In June 2022, the Central Bank of Argentina decided to increase rates on credit cards financing (up to Ps.200,000) to 57%.
·
Minimum reserve requirements. In June 2022 through Communication "A" 7536 the Central Bank of Argentina decreased the reserve requirement rate over time deposits (from 32% to 25% points on a residual term of up to 29 days, and from 22% to 14% for up to 59 days). It also revoked the reduction related to the location of branches and distance deposits. It enables non- Group A financial institutions to integrate the requirement with Bonte 27 bonds (except for sight deposits and unencumbered balances, which only apply for Group A institutions). It allows to integrate sight deposits with LELIQs (Group A: 4 percentage points, rest: 10 percentage points). It removes non-credit linked deductions: financial inclusion (TCUME, Echeq, ATM operability), ATM withdrawals continues to be considered until December 31, 2022. Removal of deduction top over financial inclusion loans (3% of concepts subject to requirement). It removes special requirement rates for Group C institutions.
17
2Q22 Earnings Release
·
Minimum reserve requirement. Government Securities. In July 2022 through Communication "A" 7545 the Central Bank of Argentina established that the minimum duration of public securities required for reserve requirement is to be reduced from 120 to 90 days.
·
Put option on Government Securities.In July 2022, through Communication "A" 7544 the Central Bank of Argentina announced that it will be enabled to organize public biddings of put options over Treasury bonds issued as of July 2022 (and which mature before December 31, 2023). Contracts can be exercised any time until its maturity, which will be 15 days prior to the maturity of the collateral. Also, the Central Bank will continue to participate in the secondary market to reduce volatility of Treasury instruments, and for debt instruments issued as of July 2022, with bid positions with prices similar to primary market value and a maximum spread of 2%.
·
Interest rate corridor. On July 14, 2022 the Central Bank of Argentina decided to establish an interest rate corridor composed by the short term Treasury Note rate, the monetary policy rate represented by the 28-day Leliq and the 1-day Repo rate. The Central Bank Repo rate will be the lower limit and the Treasury note rate, the upper limit.
·
Issuance of Internal Argentine Republic Central Bank Notes in USD. In July 2022, through Communication "A" 7557 the Central Bank of Argentina decided to issue Internal Argentine Republic Central Bank Notes in USD with Argentine peso settlement at the Com. "A" 3500 FX rate (LEDIV) at zero rate. Financial institutions with deposit portfolios at floating rates linked to the wholesale U.S. Dollar FX, will be able to bid in the primary market. The maximum position will be determined by the amount of deposits. At subscribers' request, the BCRA will recall the LEDIVs as of 48 hours from its issuance, enabling the bidder to request an anticipated call of part or the total position before their maturity.
·
Minimum time deposit rate. Productive investment financing to SMEs. Minimum reserve requirement. Credit card rate financing. On July 28, 2022 through Communication "A" 7561 the Central Bank of Argentina raised the applicable percentages over Leliq rates for the determination of minimum time deposit rates time deposits made by individuals which do not exceed the amount of $10 million: 101.67% (61% nominal annual), deposits not included in the previous item: 90% (54% nominal annual), available for time deposits granted as of July 29, 2022. Regarding Productive Investment Credit Lines for SMEs, for financing granted as of July 29, 2022, maximum rates were increased: from 42% to 50% to investment project financing, and from 52.50% to 58% for working capital and discounted instruments financing. Reserve requirement deduction for these financings is now 40.00%.
Lastly, as of August 2022, interest rates for credit card financing (up to $200,000) rises from 57% to 62%.On the same date, it increased the monetary policy rate 28-day Leliq from 52% to 60%.
·
Minimum time deposit rate. Productive investment financing to SMEs. Minimum reserve requirement. Credit card rate financing. On August 12 through Communication "A" 7577 the Central Bank of Argentina raised the applicable percentages over Leliq rates for the determination of minimum time deposit rates ftime deposits made by individuals which do not exceed the amount of $10 million: 100% (69.50% nominal annual), deposits not included in the previous item: 87.70% (61% nominal annual), available for time deposits granted as of August 29, 2022.
Regarding Productive Investment Credit Lines for SMEs, for financing granted as of August 29, 2022, maximum rates were increased: from 50% to 59%to investment project financing, and from 58% to 69% for working capital and discounted instruments financing. Reserve requirement deduction for these financings is now 40.00%. Lastly, as of September 2022, interest rates for credit card financing (up to $200,000) rises from 62% to 71.50%.On the same date, it increased the monetary policy rate (28-day Leliq) from 60% to 69.50%
18
2Q22 Earnings Release
QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
ASSETS
Cash and deposits in Banks
235,257
249,101
234,634
205,901
181,701
-12
%
-23
%
Cash
35,046
37,451
36,250
37,660
29,020
-23
%
-17
%
Central Bank of Argentina
126,941
140,478
145,194
113,168
97,812
-14
%
-23
%
Other local & foreign entities
73,260
71,162
53,182
54,999
54,769
0
%
-25
%
Other
10
10
8
74
100
35
%
900
%
Debt securities at fair value through profit & loss
101,575
31,875
44,122
37,822
98,378
160
%
-3
%
Derivatives
6
1
2
0
10
-
-
Repo Transactions
21,402
33,659
42,760
0
31,299
-
46
%
Other financial assets
25,253
32,155
47,844
29,261
28,051
-4
%
11
%
Loans & other receivables
446,928
465,049
479,747
438,578
449,535
2
%
1
%
Non Financial Public Sector
5,992
4,018
3,235
2,452
3,242
32
%
-46
%
Financial Sector
2,539
2,555
2,056
832
733
-12
%
-71
%
Non Financial private sector and foreign
438,397
458,476
474,456
435,294
445,560
2
%
2
%
Other debt securities
380,648
413,894
389,367
496,079
470,264
-5
%
24
%
Financial assets in guarantee
23,683
28,288
24,459
37,593
20,466
-46
%
-14
%
Income tax assets
0
0
740
231
1,272
Investments in equity instruments
3,422
3,129
2,967
559
585
5
%
-83
%
Investments in other companies (subsidiaries and joint ventures)
630
590
666
765
688
-10
%
9
%
Property, plant and equipment
71,123
72,254
71,987
71,451
71,362
0
%
0
%
Intangible assets
10,901
11,318
11,443
11,399
12,083
6
%
11
%
Deferred income tax assets
115
51
65
50
99
98
%
-14
%
Other non financial assets
4,150
3,309
3,175
3,901
5,932
52
%
43
%
Non-current assets held for sale
4,631
4,490
4,413
4,396
4,392
0
%
-5
%
TOTAL ASSETS
1,329,724
1,349,163
1,358,391
1,337,986
1,376,117
3
%
3
%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
807,301
813,521
801,732
794,773
858,151
8
%
6
%
Non Financial Public Sector
84,622
80,924
76,793
92,498
83,778
-9
%
-1
%
Financial Sector
1,180
1,245
1,309
1,213
1,223
1
%
4
%
Non Financial private sector and foreign
721,499
731,352
723,630
701,062
773,150
10
%
7
%
Liabilities at fair value through profit & loss
19
3,331
2,216
541
540
0
%
2742
%
Derivatives
3
4
3
9
1
-
0
%
Repo Transactions
452
2,716
-
13,905
343
-
-86
%
Other financial liabilities
66,192
69,938
92,495
70,074
71,631
2
%
8
%
Financing received from Central Bank and Other Financial Institutions
1,163
893
596
2,356
2,377
1
%
104
%
Issued Corporate Bonds
3,987
3,809
4,072
3,632
1,905
-48
%
-52
%
Current income tax liabilities
2,599
3,650
478
650
641
-1
%
-75
%
Subordinated corporate bonds
64,106
61,581
57,149
53,992
51,032
-5
%
-20
%
Provisions
1,580
2,056
2,235
2,348
2,345
0
%
48
%
Deferred income tax liabilities
14,852
11,723
7,750
8,868
9,562
8
%
-36
%
Other non financial liabilities
68,206
65,556
64,797
55,624
38,234
-31
%
-44
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,030,460
1,038,778
1,033,523
1,006,772
1,036,762
3
%
1
%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital Stock
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Issued Shares premium
12,430
12,430
12,430
12,430
12,430
0
%
0
%
Adjustment to Shareholders' Equity
117,188
117,188
117,188
117,188
117,188
0
%
0
%
Reserves
165,869
165,869
165,869
165,869
197,696
19
%
19
%
Retained earnings
-12,145
-12,145
-12,145
24,783
95
-
-
Other accumulated comprehensive income
3,728
3,814
3,907
3,206
63
-98
%
-98
%
Net income for the period / fiscal year
11,551
22,586
36,928
7,061
11,209
59
%
-3
%
Shareholders' Equity attributable to parent company
299,260
310,381
324,816
331,176
339,320
2
%
13
%
Shareholders' Equity attributable to non controlling interest
4
4
52
38
35
-8
%
775
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
299,264
310,385
324,868
331,214
339,355
2
%
13
%
19
2Q22 Earnings Release
INCOME STATEMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
QoQ
YoY
Interest Income
72,565
74,866
77,452
80,760
96,046
19
%
32
%
Interest Expense
30,778
30,229
28,874
31,597
42,928
36
%
39
%
Net Interest Income
41,787
44,637
48,578
49,163
53,118
8
%
27
%
Fee income
12,203
13,005
13,268
13,223
13,237
0
%
8
%
Fee expense
1,111
1,263
1,341
1,240
1,303
5
%
17
%
Net Fee Income
11,092
11,742
11,927
11,983
11,934
0
%
8
%
Subtotal (Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income)
52,879
56,379
60,505
61,146
65,052
6
%
23
%
Net Income from financial instruments
at Fair Value Through Profit & Loss
8,661
5,187
4,823
7,564
7,744
2
%
-11
%
Result from assets at amortised cost
100
-
123
-
-
-
-100
%
Difference in quoted prices of gold
and foreign currency
1,049
888
2,178
3,620
5,379
49
%
413
%
Other operating income
2,311
2,646
2,701
3,826
3,880
1
%
68
%
Provision for loan losses
348
318
2,672
874
772
-12
%
122
%
Net Operating Income
64,652
64,782
67,658
75,282
81,283
8
%
26
%
Personnel expenses
13,766
13,540
13,244
11,509
15,149
32
%
10
%
Administrative expenses
6,373
6,741
8,028
6,468
6,826
6
%
7
%
Depreciation and impairment of assets
2,352
2,487
2,520
2,571
2,642
3
%
12
%
Other operating expenses
10,279
11,317
13,398
11,876
12,212
3
%
19
%
Operating Income
31,882
30,697
30,468
42,858
44,454
4
%
39
%
Income from associates and joint ventures
31
-2
48
-42
-40
-
-
Result from net monetary position
-22,231
-19,232
-20,665
-33,921
-38,197
-
-
Net Income before income tax on cont. operations
9,682
11,463
9,851
8,895
6,217
-30
%
-36
%
Income tax on continuing operations
2,110
428
-4,490
1,848
2,072
12
%
-2
%
Net Income from continuing operations
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,047
4,145
-41
%
-45
%
Net Income for the period
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,047
4,145
-41
%
-45
%
Net Income of the period attributable
to parent company
7,572
11,035
14,341
7,061
4,148
-41
%
-45
%
Net income of the period attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-14
-3
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
349
85
94
-701
-3,144
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences in
financial statements conversion
-328
-277
-262
-303
-155
-
-
Profits or losses from financial assets measured
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a)
677
362
356
-398
-2,989
651
%
-542
%
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
7,920
11,120
14,435
6,346
1,001
-84
%
-87
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to parent Company
7,920
11,120
14,435
6,360
1,004
-84
%
-87
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-14
-3
-
-
20
2Q22 Earnings Release
QUARTERLY ANNUALIZED RATIOS
MACRO Consolidated
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Profitability & performance
Net interest margin
18.8
%
19.1
%
21.2
%
22.8
%
24.5
%
Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX)
18.3
%
18.7
%
20.3
%
21.2
%
22.2
%
Net fee income ratio
12.2
%
13.7
%
12.6
%
12.9
%
11.8
%
Efficiency ratio
38.4
%
38.8
%
37.4
%
29.6
%
32.8
%
Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses
31.7
%
35.3
%
33.7
%
43.7
%
36.0
%
Return on average assets
2.3
%
3.3
%
4.4
%
2.2
%
1.3
%
Return on average equity
10.3
%
14.6
%
18.5
%
9.1
%
5.1
%
Liquidity
Loans as a percentage of total deposits
55.4
%
57.2
%
59.8
%
55.2
%
52.4
%
Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits
93.0
%
90.0
%
90.0
%
93.0
%
90.0
%
Capital
Total equity as a percentage of total assets
22.5
%
23.0
%
23.9
%
24.8
%
24.7
%
Regulatory capital as % of APR
38.3
%
37.2
%
36.1
%
38.5
%
40.5
%
Asset Quality
Allowances over total loans
3.8
%
3.0
%
2.8
%
2.8
%
2.1
%
Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing
1.7
%
1.7
%
1.3
%
1.6
%
1.3
%
Coverage ratio w/allowances
212.9
%
175.9
%
209.6
%
163.2
%
159.7
%
Cost of Risk
0.3
%
0.3
%
2.3
%
0.8
%
0.7
%
ACCUMULATED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
MACRO Consolidated
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Profitability & performance
Net interest margin
18.0
%
18.4
%
19.1
%
22.8
%
23.6
%
Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX)
17.4
%
17.8
%
18.4
%
21.2
%
21.7
%
Net fee income ratio
11.8
%
12.4
%
12.5
%
12.9
%
12.3
%
Efficiency ratio
37.0
%
37.6
%
37.5
%
29.6
%
31.3
%
Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses
32.0
%
33.1
%
33.2
%
43.7
%
39.5
%
Return on average assets
1.7
%
2.2
%
2.8
%
2.2
%
1.7
%
Return on average equity
7.8
%
10.1
%
12.3
%
9.1
%
7.1
%
Liquidity
Loans as a percentage of total deposits
55.4
%
57.2
%
59.8
%
55.2
%
52.4
%
Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits
93.0
%
90.0
%
90.0
%
93.0
%
90.0
%
Capital
Total equity as a percentage of total assets
22.5
%
23.0
%
23.9
%
24.8
%
24.7
%
Regulatory capital as % of APR
38.3
%
37.2
%
36.1
%
38.5
%
40.5
%
Asset Quality
Allowances over total loans
3.8
%
3.0
%
2.8
%
2.8
%
2.1
%
Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing