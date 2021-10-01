Banco Macro S A : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission) (Form 6-K)

To

Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission)

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA

Mercado Abierto Electrónico SA

Re. : Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. - Starting share transfer process.

Sirs,

In my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank"), I hereby inform that on October 1st 2021, within the scope of the Disvestment Plan undertaken by Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. ("Prisma") and its class B shareholders with the Argentine Antitrust Commission (Comisión Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia or CNDC), Prisma and its other class B shareholders, have sent the relevant exercise notice for their option to sell and therefore started the process to sell the remaining 49% of the capital stock and votes of Prisma represented by 97,157,290 common book-entry class B shares of par value $1 each and entitled to one vote per share in favor of AI ZENITH (Netherlands) B.V. (a company related to Advent International Global Private Equity).

The price of such shares shall be determined in the coming weeks pursuant to the calculation proceeding the parties shall agree upon.

I further inform that the shares owned by the Bank represent 4.4991% of Prisma's capital stock.

Sincerely,