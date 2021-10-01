Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  Banco Macro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO S.A.

(BMA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Banco Macro S A : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission) (Form 6-K)

10/01/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
To

Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission)

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA

Mercado Abierto Electrónico SA

Re.: Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. - Starting share transfer process.

Sirs,

In my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank"), I hereby inform that on October 1st 2021, within the scope of the Disvestment Plan undertaken by Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. ("Prisma") and its class B shareholders with the Argentine Antitrust Commission (Comisión Nacional de Defensa de la Competencia or CNDC), Prisma and its other class B shareholders, have sent the relevant exercise notice for their option to sell and therefore started the process to sell the remaining 49% of the capital stock and votes of Prisma represented by 97,157,290 common book-entry class B shares of par value $1 each and entitled to one vote per share in favor of AI ZENITH (Netherlands) B.V. (a company related to Advent International Global Private Equity).

The price of such shares shall be determined in the coming weeks pursuant to the calculation proceeding the parties shall agree upon.

I further inform that the shares owned by the Bank represent 4.4991% of Prisma's capital stock.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 145 B 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net income 2021 20 557 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 209 B 2 111 M 2 111 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 318
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart BANCO MACRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Macro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO MACRO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 328,25 ARS
Average target price 389,24 ARS
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Chairman
Ernesto Eduardo Medina Manager-Operations & Information Technology
Gerardo Adrián Álvarez Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO MACRO S.A.44.41%2 112
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.60%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.05%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.78%190 579