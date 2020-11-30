Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Banco Macro S.A.    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO S.A.

(BMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/26
254.2 ARS   +0.45%
05:33pBANCO MACRO S A : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
09/01BANCO MACRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/31BANCO MACRO S A : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Macro S A : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

11/30/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2020 - Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ('Banco Macro' or 'BMA' or the 'Bank') announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ('3Q20'). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of January 2020, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through September 30, 2020.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.6.1 billion in 3Q20. This result was 12% lower than the result posted in 2Q20 and 33% lower than in 3Q19. In 3Q20, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ('ROAE') and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ('ROAA') were 21.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

In 3Q20, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 2% or Ps.3.9 billion quarter over quarter ('QoQ') totaling Ps.232.2 billion and 12% or Ps.31.9 billion year over year ('YoY'). In the quarter consumer loans stood out, among which Credit card loans stood out; with a 8% increase QoQ, meanwhile within commercial loans Others stood out with a 7% increase QoQ, mainly driven by the 24% loans to SMEs.

In 3Q20, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 13% or Ps.55.6 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.493 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 4% or Ps.14.2 billion QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.116.9 billion, 34.8% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 27.3% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 87% of its total deposits in 3Q20.

In 3Q20, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.14% and the coverage ratio improved to 302.9%.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

For a full version of this press release, please click here Para una versión en español de este press release haga click aqui

Quarterly Conference Call

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial

Argentine Participants:
(0800) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free): +1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In: +1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here
Webcast Replay: click here
Available from December 1 through December 15, 2020

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres|Investor Relations

About

Banco Macro S.A (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) is a universal bank, with focus in low & mid-income individuals and small & mid-sized companies. The Bank started operating in 1985 as non-banking financial institution and today has grown to be the private local bank with the largest branch network in the country.


For futher information access www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:32:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANCO MACRO S.A.
05:33pBANCO MACRO S A : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
09/01BANCO MACRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/31BANCO MACRO S A : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
PU
06/08BANCO MACRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/03BANCO MACRO S.A. : quaterly earnings release
2019BANCO MACRO S A : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
2018BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 12-26-2018
PU
2018BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
2018BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 (solo en Inglés)
PU
2018BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net income 2020 24 797 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,13x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 165 B 2 034 M 2 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 706
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart BANCO MACRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Macro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO MACRO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 294,77 ARS
Last Close Price 248,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Horacio Brito Chairman
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer & Manager-Finance
Leonardo Rodolfo Maglia Technology Manager
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO S.A.-7.09%2 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ