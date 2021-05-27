Banco Macro S A : Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K) 05/27/2021 | 05:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021 Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 27, 2021 - Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ('Banco Macro' or 'BMA' or the 'Bank') announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('1Q21'). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2021. Summary • The Bank's net income totaled Ps.2.2 billion in 1Q21. This result was 39% lower than the result posted in 4Q20 and 77% lower than in 4Q19. In 1Q21, the annualized return on average equity ('ROAE') and the annualized return on average assets ('ROAA') were 5.4% and 1.1%, respectively. • Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.18.9 billion in 1Q21, 16% or Ps.2.6 billion higher than in 4Q20 and 19% or Ps.4.5 billion lower than a year ago. • In 1Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 9% or Ps.25.8 billion quarter over quarter ('QoQ') totaling Ps.259.4 billion and 17% or Ps.54.1. billion year over year ('YoY'). • In 1Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 17% or Ps.94.8 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.457.3 billion and representing 77% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decrased 14% or Ps.66.9 billion QoQ. • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.157.4 billion, 37.7% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 30.3% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 94% of its total deposits in 1Q21. • In 1Q21, the efficiency ratio reached 35.7%, improving from the 38.8% posted in 4Q20 and higher than the 31.1% posted a year ago. • In 1Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 0.92% and the coverage ratio reached 387.82%. 1Q21 Earnings Release Conference Call IR Contacts in Buenos Aires: Friday, May 28, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time Jorge Scarinci Chief Financial Officer To participate, please dial: Argentina Toll Free: Nicolás A. Torres (011) 3984 5677 Investor Relations Participants Dial In (Toll Free): Webcast Replay: click here +1 (844) 450 3847 Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682 Participants International Dial In: Available from 05/28/2021 through 06/11/2021 E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar +1 (412) 317 6370 Conference ID: Banco Macro Visit our website at: Webcast: click here www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores 2 1Q21 Earnings Release Disclaimer This press release includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Many important factors could cause our actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: inflation; changes in interest rates and the cost of deposits; government regulation; adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings; credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults by borrowers; fluctuations and declines in the value of Argentine public debt; competition in banking and financial services; deterioration in regional and national business and economic conditions in Argentina; and fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'aim,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'expect' and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. This report is a summary analysis of Banco Macro's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the period indicated. For a correct interpretation, this report must be read in conjunction with all other material periodically filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores (www.cnv.gob.ar), the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), Bolsas y mercados Argentinos (www.byma.com.ar) and the New York Stock Exchange (www.nyse.com). In addition, the Central Bank (www.bcra.gov.ar) may publish information related to Banco Macro as of a date subsequent to the last date for which the Bank has published information. Readers of this report must note that this is a translation made from an original version written and expressed in Spanish. Consequently, any matters of interpretation should be referred to the original version in Spanish. 3 1Q21 Earnings Release This Earnings Release has been prepared in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Central Bank of Argentina ('BCRA'), based on International Financial Reporting Standards ('I.F.R.S.') and the resolutions adopted by the International Accouting Standards Board ('I.A.S.B') and by the Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas ('F.A.C.P.E.'). As of January 2020 the Bank started reporting with the application of (i) Expected losses of IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' and (ii) IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies'. Data and figures shown in this Earnings Release may differ from the ones shown in the 20-F annual report. As of fiscal year 2021, the monetary result accrued by items of a monetary nature measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), is recorded in the Result form the Net Monetary Position integrating the Net Result of the period in accordance with Communication 'A' 7211 of the Central Bank of Argentina. Previous quarters of 2020 have been restated in accordance with said Communication in order to make a comparison possible. Results Earnings per outstanding share were Ps.3.41 in 1Q21, 39% lower than in 4Q20 and 77% lower than the result posted a year ago. EARNINGS PER SHARE MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Net income -Parent Company- (M $) 9,604 8,246 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Average # of shares outstanding (M) 639 639 639 639 639 0 % 0 % Average #of treasury stocks (shares repurchased) (M) 0 0 0 - - - -100 % Book value per avg. Outstanding share ($) 266 253 264 262 266 2 % 0 % Shares Outstanding (M) 639 639 639 639 639 0 % 0 % Earnings per avg. outstanding share ($) 15.02 12.90 9.51 5.61 3.41 -39 % -77 % EOP FX (Pesos per USD) 64.4697 70.4550 76.1750 84.1450 91.9850 9 % 43 % Book value per avg. issued ADS (USD) 41.26 35.91 34.66 31.14 28.92 -7 % -30 % Earnings per avg. outstanding ADS (USD) 2.33 1.83 1.25 0.67 0.37 -44 % -84 % Banco Macro's 1Q21 net income of Ps.2.2 billion was 39% or Ps.1.4 billion lower than the previous quarter and 77% or Ps.7.4 billion lower YoY. This result represented an annualized ROAE and ROAA of 5.4% and 1.1% respectively. Net operating income (before G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.37.2 billion in 1Q21, increasing 5% or Ps.1.8 billion compared to 4Q20. In the quarter the improvement in Net Operating income was due to lower loan loss provisions and higher income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss. On a yearly basis Net operating income decreased 10% or Ps.4.1 billion compared due to lower net interest income and lower net fee income. In 1Q21 Provision for loan losses totaled Ps.2 million, Ps.2.4 billion lower than in 4Q20, given that in previous quarters loan loss provisions were explained by additional provisions made by the Bank based on estimations of the macroeconomic impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic. In this quarter no additional provisions were deemed necessary. Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.18.9 billion in 1Q21, 16% or Ps.2.6 billion higher than in 4Q20 and 19% or Ps.4.5 billion lower than a year ago. It is important to emphasize that this result was obtained with a leverage of only 4.5x assets to equity ratio. 4 1Q21 Earnings Release INCOME STATEMENT MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Net Interest Income 30,386 27,130 26,607 24,590 23,829 -3 % -22 % Net fee income 6,321 6,293 6,628 6,394 5,928 -7 % -6 % Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income 36,707 33,423 33,235 30,984 29,757 -4 % -19 % Net Income from financial instruments

at fair value through P&L 2,348 3,072 3,395 3,708 4,562 23 % 94 % Income from assets at amortized cost 1,216 25 77 142 60 -58 % -95 % Differences in quoted prices of gold

and foreign currency 760 1,063 1,518 1,437 1,216 -15 % 60 % Other operating income 1,568 1,439 1,486 1,572 1,649 5 % 5 % Provision for loan losses 1,229 3,171 2,200 2,439 2 -100 % -100 % Net Operating Income 41,369 35,852 37,510 35,405 37,242 5 % -10 % Employee benefits 6,742 7,763 7,795 7,744 7,258 -6 % 8 % Administrative expenses 3,815 3,931 4,275 4,402 3,415 -22 % -10 % Depreciation and impairment of assets 1,193 1,246 1,277 1,257 1,288 2 % 8 % Other operating expenses 6,167 5,561 5,767 5,636 6,357 13 % 3 % Operating Income 23,453 17,351 18,395 16,366 18,924 16 % -19 % Result from associates & joint ventures 29 11 19 -67 23 -134 % -21 % Result from net monetary postion -8,252 -5,591 -8,357 -12,016 -14,443 20 % 75 % Result before taxes from continuing operations 15,230 11,771 10,057 4,283 4,504 5 % -70 % Income tax 5,626 3,525 3,979 696 2,317 233 % -59 % Net income from continuing operations 9,604 8,246 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % - - Net Income of the period 9,604 8,246 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Net income of the period attributable

to parent company 9,604 8,245 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Net income of the period attributable

to minority interest - 1 - - - - - Other Comprehensive Income -997 1,230 960 -134 588 - - Foreign currency translation differences in

financial statements conversion -10 105 65 -25 -97 - - Profits or losses from financial assets measured

at fair value through other comprehensive income

(FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a) -987 1,125 895 -109 685 - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 8,607 9,476 7,038 3,453 2,775 -20 % -68 % Total Comprehensive Income attributable

to parent Company 8,607 9,476 7,038 3,453 2,775 -20 % -68 % Total Comprehensive Income attributable

to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - The Bank's 1Q21 net interest income totaled Ps.23.8 billion, 3% or Ps.761 million lower than in 4Q20 and 22% or Ps.6.6 billion lower YoY as a result of different regulations adopted that set caps on lending rates and floors on deposit rates. In 1Q21 interest income totaled Ps.45.1 billion, 4% or Ps.1.9 billion lower than in 4Q20 and 2% or Ps.1 billion higher than in 1Q20. Income from interest on loans and other financing totaled Ps.22.3 billion, 1% or Ps.184 million higher compared with the previous quarter. On a yearly basis Income from interest on loans decreased 20% or Ps.5.4 billion. In 1Q21 income from government and private securities decreased 6% or Ps.1.3 billion QoQ (due to lower income from Government securities) and 31% or Ps.4.9 billion compared with the same period of last year. This result is explained 88% by income from government and private securities through other comprehensive income (Leliqs and Other government securities) and the remaining 12% is explained by income from sovereign bonds in pesos at amortized cost. 5 1Q21 Earnings Release In 1Q21 income from Repos totaled Ps.2.1 billion, 26% or Ps.741 million lower than the previous quarter and 303% or Ps.1.6 billion higher than a year ago. In 1Q21 FX income totaled Ps.1.2 billion, 15% or Ps.221 million lower than the previous quarter and 60% or Ps.456 million higher than a year ago. FX income gain was due to the 9% argentine peso depreciation against the US dollar, the Bank's long spot dollar position during the quarter and FX trading results. FX INCOME MACRO Consolidated Variation In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY (1) Differences in quoted prices of

gold and foreign currency 760 1,437 1,216 -15 % 60 % Translation of FX assets and liabilities to Pesos 690 1,210 1,094 -10 % 59 % Income from foreign currency exchange 70 227 122 -46 % 75 % (2) Net Income from financial assets and

liabilities at fair value through P&L 51 7 0 -100 % -100 % Income from investment in derivative

financing instruments 51 7 0 -100 % -100 % (1) +(2) Total Result from Differences in quoted

prices of gold and foreign currency 811 1,444 1,216 -16 % 50 % INTEREST INCOME MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Interest on Cash and due from Banks 87 19 36 3 3 0 % -97 % Interest from government securities 14,901 13,191 20,914 21,829 20,565 -6 % 38 % Interest from private securities 833 469 332 183 103 -44 % -88 % Interest on loans and other financing To the financial sector 359 338 247 198 168 -15 % -53 % To the public non financial sector 1,208 842 730 557 462 -17 % -62 % Interest on overdrafts 5,379 3,557 1,726 1,551 1,697 9 % -68 % Interest on documents 1,816 1,236 1,002 1,322 1,384 5 % -24 % Interest on mortgages loans 2,564 2,019 1,951 2,586 3,054 18 % 19 % Interest on pledged loans 152 130 133 122 111 -9 % -27 % Interest on personal loans 9,498 9,439 8,999 8,989 9,246 3 % -3 % Interest on credit cards loans 3,903 3,087 3,150 2,861 2,715 -5 % -30 % Interest on financial leases 32 15 6 11 22 100 % -31 % Interest on other loans 2,842 3,749 4,390 3,951 3,473 -12 % 22 % Interest on Repos From the BCRA 459 1,984 2,634 2,798 2,078 -26 % 353 % Other financial institutions 60 1 12 35 14 -60 % -77 % Total Interest income 44,093 40,076 46,262 46,996 45,095 -4 % 2 % Income from Interest on loans 27,753 24,412 22,334 22,148 22,332 1 % -20 % The Bank's 1Q21 interest expense totaled Ps.21.3 billion, decreasing 5% or Ps.1.1 billion compared to the previous quarter and 55% or Ps.7.6 billion higher compared to 1Q20. In 1Q21, interest on deposits represented 95% of the Bank's total interest expense, decreasing 5% or Ps.1 billion QoQ, due to a 7% decrease in the average volume of deposits from the private sector which was partially offset by a 64 b.p. increase in the average rate paid on deposits. On a yearly basis, interest on deposits increased 61% or Ps.7.7 billion. 6 1Q21 Earnings Release INTEREST EXPENSE MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Deposits Interest on checking accounts 172 151 532 1,377 727 -47 % 323 % Interest on saving accounts 208 167 156 208 231 11 % 11 % Interest on time deposits 12,112 11,407 17,796 19,567 19,189 -2 % 58 % Interest on other financing from BCRA

and financial inst. 31 19 22 40 43 8 % 39 % Repos Other financial institutions 94 27 2 98 55 -44 % -41 % Interest on corporate bonds 406 486 437 419 352 -16 % -13 % Interest on subordinated bonds 654 674 694 686 664 -3 % 2 % Interest on other financial liabilities 29 16 16 11 5 -55 % -83 % Total financial expense 13,706 12,947 19,655 22,406 21,266 -5 % 55 % Expenses from interest on deposits 12,492 11,725 18,484 21,152 20,147 -5 % 61 % In 1Q21, the Bank's net interest margin (including FX) was 17.4%, higher than the 16.3% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 25.2% posted in 1Q20. In 1Q21 Net Interest Margin (excluding FX) was 16.5%, higher than the 15.4% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 24.6% posted in 1Q20. In 1Q21 Net Interest Margin (Pesos) was 18.6%, higher than the 17.7% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 30.3% posted in 1Q20; meanwhile Net Interest Margin (USD) was 2.3%, higher than the 2% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 3.9% registered in 1Q20. ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE (AR$) MACRO Consolidated In MILLION $ 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL Yields & rates in annualized

nominal % BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE Interest-earning assets Loans & Other Financing Public Sector 8,884 17.8 % 54.7 % 8,486 15.0 % 39.9 % 6,319 11.9 % 46.0 % 4,663 1.7 % 47.5 % 3,720 -1.4 % 50.4 % Financial Sector 3,021 11.4 % 46.3 % 3,202 17.0 % 42.3 % 2,423 7.6 % 40.4 % 2,114 -5.4 % 37.3 % 1,988 -12.0 % 34.3 % Private Sector 240,580 7.1 % 40.7 % 251,194 10.9 % 34.9 % 253,533 0.9 % 31.6 % 252,925 -9.2 % 31.7 % 240,643 -11.8 % 34.6 % Other debt securities Central Bank Securities (Leliqs) 103,129 10.9 % 45.7 % 114,875 13.1 % 37.5 % 153,058 5.4 % 37.5 % 135,986 -5.5 % 37.1 % 136,403 -9.9 % 37.5 % Government & Private Securities 28,765 18.7 % 55.9 % 38,646 7.4 % 30.6 % 90,758 -0.6 % 29.7 % 113,258 -8.5 % 32.7 % 90,358 -10.8 % 36.1 % Repos 4,761 9.5 % 43.8 % 46,225 -3.5 % 17.3 % 54,992 -8.7 % 19.1 % 33,501 -7.9 % 33.6 % 23,441 -10.7 % 36.2 % Total interest-earning assets 389,140 9.3 % 43.6 % 462,628 9.9 % 33.6 % 561,083 1.1 % 31.9 % 542,447 -7.9 % 33.6 % 496,553 -10.9 % 35.9 % Non interest-earning assets 128,690 138,881 87,812 102,351 102,333 Total Average Assets 517,830 601,509 648,895 644,798 598,886 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Public Sector 16,548 -4.5 % 25.4 % 24,769 -0.3 % 21.3 % 65,565 -4.3 % 24.8 % 63,278 -12.0 % 27.6 % 36,906 -14.9 % 29.8 % Private Sector 202,270 -6.9 % 22.3 % 242,266 -3.8 % 17.0 % 281,971 -7.9 % 20.2 % 281,519 -14.8 % 23.6 % 278,584 -17.9 % 25.3 % BCRA and other financial institutions 490 -3.9 % 26.3 % 537 -4.2 % 16.5 % 513 -8.5 % 19.4 % 617 -12.4 % 27.1 % 674 -16.7 % 27.1 % Corporate bonds 7,781 -7.9 % 21.0 % 6,547 6.8 % 29.9 % 6,241 -2.0 % 27.9 % 5,674 -10.8 % 29.4 % 5,077 -16.0 % 28.1 % Repos 1,641 -6.4 % 23.0 % 1,180 -10.2 % 9.2 % 62 -13.5 % 12.8 % 1,284 -10.1 % 30.4 % 712 -13.9 % 31.3 % Total int.-bearing liabilities 228,730 -6.8 % 22.5 % 275,299 -3.2 % 17.7 % 354,352 -7.2 % 21.1 % 352,372 -14.2 % 24.5 % 321,953 -17.5 % 25.9 % Total non int.-bearing liabilities 133,295 174,956 186,900 188,514 169,770 Total Average Liabilities 362,025 450,255 541,252 540,886 491,723 Assets Performance 42,146 38,609 45,015 45,784 43,899 Liabilities Performance 12,811 12,098 18,838 21,665 20,563 Net Interest Income 29,335 26,511 26,177 24,119 23,336 Total interest-earning assets 389,140 462,628 561,083 542,447 496,553 Net Interest Margin (NIM) 30.3 % 23.0 % 18.6 % 17.7 % 18.6 % 7 1Q21 Earnings Release ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE USD MACRO Consolidated In MILLION $ 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL AVERAGE REAL INT NOMINAL Yields & rates in annualized

nominal % BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE BALANCE RATE INT RATE Interest-earning assets Cash and Deposits in Banks 43,924 0.3 % 0.8 % 54,712 13.0 % 0.1 % 56,083 1.7 % 0.3 % 57,364 -2.4 % 0.0 % 58,856 -9.7 % 0.0 % Loans & Other Financing Public Sector 0 0.0 % 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0.0 % Financial Sector 656 6.2 % 6.7 % 86 18.2 % 4.7 % 70 7.2 % 5.7 % 30 0.0 % 0.0 % 23 0.0 % 0.0 % Private Sector 60,082 11.6 % 12.2 % 49,425 26.1 % 11.7 % 31,283 16.8 % 15.2 % 27,357 14.8 % 17.6 % 24,165 8.1 % 19.7 % Other debt securities Government & Private Securities 3,992 1.7 % 2.2 % 5,592 13.5 % 0.5 % 5,763 2.5 % 1.1 % 6,738 0.0 % 0.0 % 5,657 -8.5 % 1.3 % Total interest-earning assets 108,654 6.7 % 7.2 % 109,815 19.0 % 5.4 % 93,199 6.8 % 5.3 % 91,489 2.8 % 5.3 % 88,701 -4.7 % 5.5 % Non interest-earning assets 62,266 56,702 116,985 106,277 112,020 Total Average Assets 170,920 166,517 210,184 197,766 200,721 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Public Sector 2,822 0.6 % 1.1 % 1,784 13.9 % 0.9 % 976 1.8 % 0.4 % 928 -2.0 % 0.4 % 1,454 -9.4 % 0.3 % Private Sector 80,659 0.5 % 1.0 % 64,597 14.1 % 1.0 % 63,309 2.1 % 0.7 % 53,812 -2.1 % 0.3 % 56,399 -9.5 % 0.2 % BCRA and other financial institutions 1,814 5.7 % 6.2 % 813 20.7 % 6.9 % 643 7.1 % 5.6 % 636 2.5 % 5.0 % 385 -5.9 % 4.2 % Subordinated bonds 36,861 6.6 % 7.1 % 37,992 20.9 % 7.1 % 38,742 8.6 % 7.1 % 38,241 4.6 % 7.1 % 37,901 -3.3 % 7.1 % Total int.-bearing liabilities 122,156 2.4 % 2.9 % 105,186 16.5 % 3.2 % 103,670 4.6 % 3.1 % 93,617 0.7 % 3.1 % 96,139 -7.0 % 3.0 % Total non int.-bearing liabilities 39,306 50,491 49,310 45,910 46,334 Total Average liabilities 161,462 155,677 152,980 139,527 142,473 Assets Performance 1,947 1,467 1,247 1,212 1,196 Liabilities Performance 895 849 817 741 703 Net Interest Income 1,052 618 430 471 493 Total interest-earning assets 108,654 109,815 93,199 91,489 88,701 Net Interest Margin (NIM) 3.9 % 2.3 % 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.3 % In 1Q21 Banco Macro's net fee income totaled Ps.5.9 billion, 7% or Ps.466 million lower than in 4Q20 and 6% or Ps.393 million lower than the same period of last year. In the quarter, fee income totaled Ps.6.5 billion, 7% or Ps.472 million lower than in 4Q20. Fees charged on credit cards decreased 19% QoQ and were partially offset by increases in AFIP & Collection services (8%) and ATM fees (3%). On a yearly basis, fee income decreased 6% or Ps.415 million. In the quarter, total fee expense decreased 1% or Ps.7 million. On a yearly basis, fee expenses decreased 4% or Ps.22 million. NET FEE INCOME MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Fees charged on deposit accounts 2,535 2,594 2,795 2,500 2,455 -2 % -3 % Credit card fees 1,533 1,393 1,448 1,496 1,205 -19 % -21 % Corporate services fees 768 578 693 697 690 -1 % -10 % ATM transactions fees 578 559 644 637 655 3 % 13 % Insurance fees 440 452 452 463 431 -7 % -2 % Debit card fees 360 406 438 467 427 -9 % 19 % Financial agent fees (Provinces) 341 348 351 381 352 -8 % 3 % Credit related fees 216 285 165 155 147 -5 % -32 % Mutual funds & securities fees 121 137 189 168 129 -23 % 7 % AFIP & Collection services 34 21 25 25 27 8 % -21 % ANSES fees 16 16 15 13 10 -23 % -38 % Total fee income 6,943 6,790 7,215 7,000 6,528 -7 % -6 % Total fee expense 622 496 587 607 600 -1 % -4 % Net fee income 6,321 6,294 6,628 6,393 5,928 -7 % -6 % In 1Q21 Net Income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss totaled a Ps.4.6 billion gain, 23% or Ps.854 million higher than the previous quarter. This gain is mostly related to higher income from Government Securities and investment in equity instruments (mainly the mark to market of our PRISMA stake). On a yearly basis Net income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss increased 94% or Ps.2.2 billion. 8 1Q21 Earnings Release NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Profit or loss from government securities 1,896 2,729 3,259 3,498 4,042 16 % 113 % Profit or loss from private securities 323 138 344 153 162 6 % -50 % Profit or loss from investment in derivative

financing instruments 51 26 2 7 0 -100 % -100 % Profit or loss from other financial assets -8 15 -5 0 -10 - - Profit or loss from investment in equity instruments 129 111 -134 -50 398 - 209 % Profit or loss from the sale of financial assets at fair value -43 53 -71 100 -30 - - Income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,348 3,072 3,395 3,708 4,562 23 % 94 % Profit or loss from derivative financing instruments 0 0 0 0 0 - - Income from financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 0 0 0 0 0 - - NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR

VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 2,348 3,072 3,395 3,708 4,562 23 % 94 % In the quarter Other Operating Income totaled Ps.1.6 billion, 5% or Ps.77 million higher than in 4Q20. On a yearly basis Other Operating Income increased 5% or Ps.81 million. OTHER OPERATING INCOME MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Credit and debit cards 35 23 35 45 52 16 % 49 % Lease of safe deposit boxes 191 224 244 222 206 -7 % 8 % Other service related fees 688 491 548 386 420 9 % -39 % Other adjustments and interest

from other receivables 288 232 236 260 270 4 % -6 % Initial recognition of loans 0 24 -15 -9 3 - - Sale of property, plant and equipment 0 1 6 2 2 0 % - Others 366 444 432 666 696 5 % 90 % Other Operating Income 1,568 1,439 1,486 1,572 1,649 5 % 5 % In 1Q21 Banco Macro's administrative expenses plus employee benefits totaled Ps.10.7 billion, 12% or Ps.1.5 billion lower than the previous quarter, due to lower administrative expenses (-22%) and employee benefits. On a yearly basis administrative expenses plus employee benefits decreased 1% or Ps.116 million. Employee benefits decreased 6% or Ps.486 million QoQ. On a yearly basis Employee benefits increased 8% or Ps.516 million. In 1Q21 administrative expenses decreased 22% or Ps.1 billion, due to lower Directors and statutory auditors fees (85% or Ps.577 million), lower advertising and publicity fees (71% or Ps.141 million) and lower maintenance and conservation fees (20% or Ps.145 million). In 1Q21, the efficiency ratio reached 35.7%, improving from the 38.8% posted in 4Q20 and higher than the 31.1% posted a year ago. In 1Q21 expenses (employee benefits + G&A expenses + depreciation and impairment of assets) decreased 11%, while income (net interest income + net fee income + differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency + other operating income + net income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (Turnover Tax + Insurance on deposits)) decreased 3% compared to 4Q20. 9 1Q21 Earnings Release PERSONNEL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Employee benefits 6,742 7,763 7,795 7,744 7,258 -6 % 8 % Remunerations 4,968 5,869 5,805 5,584 5,232 -6 % 5 % Social Security Contributions 1,104 1,306 1,288 1,286 1,178 -8 % 7 % Compensation and bonuses 521 466 518 699 691 -1 % 33 % Employee services 149 122 184 175 157 -10 % 5 % Administrative Expenses 3,815 3,931 4,275 4,402 3,415 -22 % -10 % Taxes 549 492 509 544 541 -1 % -1 % Maintenance, conservation fees 578 621 638 727 582 -20 % 1 % Directors & statutory auditors fees 433 387 332 682 105 -85 % -76 % Security services 419 406 389 384 377 -2 % -10 % Electricity & Communications 444 443 429 412 399 -3 % -10 % Other professional fees 262 243 258 240 254 6 % -3 % Rental agreements 33 37 12 21 31 48 % -6 % Advertising & publicity 82 112 94 199 58 -71 % -29 % Personnel allowances 48 30 31 37 29 -22 % -40 % Stationary & Office Supplies 28 25 27 24 20 -17 % -29 % Insurance 37 51 54 52 46 -12 % 24 % Hired administrative services 1 1 2 0 2 - 100 % Other 901 1,083 1,500 1,080 971 -10 % 8 % Total Administrative Expenses 10,557 11,694 12,070 12,146 10,673 -12 % 1 % Total Employees 8,732 8,706 8,651 8,561 8,459 Branches 463 463 463 463 463 Efficiency ratio 31.1 % 36.3 % 36.8 % 38.8 % 35.7 % Accumulated efficiency ratio 50.7 % 43.6 % 40.2 % 45.9 % 35.7 % In 1Q21, Other Operating Expenses totaled Ps.6.4 billion, increasing 13% or Ps.721 million QoQ, due to higher Turnover Tax (19% or Ps.556 million). On a yearly basis Other Operating Expenses increased 3% or Ps.190 billion. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Turnover Tax 3,487 3,151 3,135 2,940 3,496 19 % 0 % Other provision charges 428 265 329 244 399 64 % -7 % Deposit Guarantee Fund Contributions 173 194 232 237 225 -5 % 30 % Donations 154 31 1 5 1 -80 % -99 % Insurance claims 21 22 16 12 11 -8 % -48 % Initial loan recognition 4 -4 0 54 0 -100 % -100 % Others 1,900 1,902 2,054 2,144 2,225 4 % 17 % Other Operating Expenses 6,167 5,561 5,767 5,636 6,357 13 % 3 % In 1Q21 the result from the net monetary position totaled a Ps.14.4 billion loss, 20% or Ps.2.4 billion lower than the loss posted in 4Q20. On a yearly basis the loss related to the net monetary position increased 75% or Ps.62 billion. This is the first quarter in which the result from net monetary position is shown pursuant to Communication 'A' 7211 of the Central Bank of Argentina in which the inflation adjustment on our Leliqs and other government securities holdings is included (previously shown in Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L). Previous quarters of 2020 have been restated in accordance with Communication 'A' 7211 in order to make a comparison possible. Also higher inflation was observed during the quarter (163 b.p. above 4Q20 level, up from 11.33% to 12.95%) generating a negative result. OPERATING RESULT MACRO consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Operating Result (exc. Loss from net monetary position) 23,453 17,351 18,395 16,366 18,924 16 % -19 % Result from net monetary position (i.e. inflation adjustment) -8,252 -5,591 -8,357 -12,016 -14,443 20 % 75 % Operating Result (Inc. Loss from net monetary position) 15,201 11,760 10,038 4,350 4,481 3 % -71 % 10 1Q21 Earnings Release In 1Q21 Banco Macro's effective income tax rate was 51.4%, higher than the 16.3% effective tax rate of 4Q20 and the 36.9% registered one year ago. For more information see note 15 to our Financial Statements. Financial Assets Private sector financing The volume of 'core' financing to the private sector (including loans, financial trust and leasing portfolio) totaled Ps.259.4 billion, decreasing 9% or Ps.25.8 billion QoQ and 17% or Ps.54.1 billion YoY as a consequence of the economic recession that affected Argentina during 2020. Commercial loans decreased 13% or Ps.17.9 billion, among which Others stand out (mostly loans extended to SMEs at 24% interest rate as part of the Covid-19 relief package) Consumer lending decreased 5% or Ps.7.6 billion. Credit card loans decreased 9%, returning to average levels of the beginning of 2020. Within private sector financing, peso financing decreased 9% or Ps.23.9 billion, while US dollar financing decreased 15% or USD 47 million. As of 1Q21, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector loans was 7.3%. FINANCING TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR MACRO Consilidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Overdrafts 45,877 27,715 21,615 19,287 14,513 -25 % -68 % Discounted documents 32,677 29,579 26,861 29,562 26,808 -9 % -18 % Mortgage loans 18,202 17,557 17,167 15,230 14,110 -7 % -22 % Pledged loans 5,311 4,994 4,550 3,681 3,318 -10 % -38 % Personal loans 82,165 78,197 76,215 75,786 74,828 -1 % -9 % Credit Card loans 63,174 61,542 66,165 72,150 65,488 -9 % 4 % Others 39,775 51,892 55,453 44,515 36,029 -19 % -9 % Interest 22,332 22,810 21,830 22,321 21,927 -2 % -2 % Total loan portfolio 309,513 294,286 289,856 282,532 257,021 -9 % -17 % Total loans in Pesos 253,823 255,461 261,677 257,384 233,646 -9 % -8 % Total loans in USD 55,690 38,825 28,179 25,148 23,375 -7 % -58 % Financial trusts 2,357 1,133 457 643 294 -54 % -88 % Leasing 280 210 168 134 124 -7 % -56 % Others 1,367 1,317 1,563 1,850 1,933 4 % 41 % Total other financing 4,004 2,660 2,188 2,627 2,351 -11 % -41 % Total other financing in Pesos 2,628 1,293 1,004 1,462 1,266 -13 % -52 % Total other financing in USD 1,376 1,367 1,184 1,165 1,085 -7 % -21 % Total financing to the private sector 313,517 296,946 292,044 285,159 259,372 -9 % -17 % EOP FX (Pesos per USD) 64.4697 70.4550 76.1750 84.1450 91.9850 9 % 43 % USD financing / Financing to the private sector 18 % 14 % 10 % 9 % 9 % 11 1Q21 Earnings Release Public Sector Assets In 1Q21, the Bank's public sector assets (excluding LELIQs) to total assets ratio was 16.9%, lower than the 17.5% registered in the previous quarter, and higher than the 5% posted in 1Q20. In 1Q21, a 16% or Ps.23.5 billion decrease in Leliqs and a 15% or Ps.21.7 billion decrease in Government Securities stand out. Since 2Q20 the Bank decided to invest in CER adjustable and Badlar bonds. PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Leliqs 101,911 142,696 158,988 145,343 121,861 -16 % 20 % Other 30,032 70,370 157,738 147,947 126,276 -15 % 320 % Government securities 131,943 213,066 316,726 293,290 248,137 -15 % 88 % Provincial loans 5,766 8,562 4,890 3,889 3,138 -19 % -46 % Loans 5,766 8,562 4,890 3,889 3,138 -19 % -46 % Purchase of government bonds 173 176 175 173 166 -4 % -4 % Other receivables 173 176 175 173 166 -4 % -4 % TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS 137,882 221,804 321,791 297,352 251,441 -15 % 82 % TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ) 35,971 79,108 162,803 152,009 129,580 -15 % 260 % TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ)/TOTAL ASSETS 5.0 % 9.3 % 17.7 % 17.5 % 16.9 % Funding Deposits Banco Macro's deposit base totaled Ps.457.3 billion in 1Q21, decreasing 17% or Ps.94.8 billion QoQ and a 3% or Ps.13.2 billion decrease YoY and representing 77% of the Bank's total liabilities. On a quarterly basis, both public and private sector deposits decreased with a 33% or Ps.27.3 billion decrease and a 14% or Ps.66.9 billion decrease respectively. The decrease in private sector deposits was led by demand deposits, which decreased 16% or Ps.37.3 billion, while time deposits decreased 13% or Ps.29.7 billion QoQ. Within private sector deposits, peso deposits decreased 19% or Ps.90.6 billion, while US dollar deposits decreased 13% or USD 134 million. As of 1Q21, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector deposits was 5.6%. 12 1Q21 Earnings Release DEPOSITS MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Public sector 38,957 80,776 132,834 83,094 55,361 -33 % 42 % Financial sector 415 473 555 787 694 -12 % 67 % Private sector 404,715 468,387 486,179 468,167 401,232 -14 % -1 % Checking accounts 76,581 96,652 90,169 73,872 69,534 -6 % -9 % Savings accounts 136,160 143,842 135,494 156,500 122,929 -21 % -10 % Time deposits 181,598 215,501 250,459 229,258 199,544 -13 % 10 % Other 10,376 12,392 10,057 8,537 9,225 8 % -11 % Total 444,087 549,636 619,568 552,048 457,287 -17 % 3 % Pesos 332,961 445,537 520,532 464,961 374,407 -19 % 12 % Foreign Currency (Pesos) 111,126 104,099 99,036 87,087 82,880 -5 % -25 % EOP FX (Pesos per USD) 64.4697 70.4550 76.1750 84.1450 91.9850 9 % 43 % Foreign Currency (USD) 1,724 1,478 1,300 1,035 901 -13 % -48 % USD Deposits / Total Deposits 25 % 19 % 16 % 16 % 18 % Banco Macro's transactional deposits represent approximately 49% of its total deposit base as of 1Q21. These accounts are low cost and are not sensitive to interest rate increases. Other sources of funds In 1Q21, the total amount of other sources of funds increased 1% or Ps.1.8 billion compared to 4Q20. On a yearly basis other sources of funds decreased 1% or Ps.2.4 billion. In 1Q21 Shareholder's Equity increased 2% or Ps.2.8 billion; also in the quarter subordinated corporate bonds decreased 2% or Ps.594 million while non subordinated corporate bonds decreased 9% or Ps.511 million. It should be noted that the Shareholders' meeting held on April 30, 2021 approved a Ps.10 billion dividend. This amount will be deducted from reserved earnings and therefore subtracted from Shareholders' Equity during 2Q21. OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDS MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Central Bank of Argentina 23 25 24 23 20 -13 % -13 % Banks and international institutions 741 744 505 401 521 30 % -30 % Financing received from Argentine financial institutions 468 678 335 614 608 -1 % 30 % Subordinated corporate bonds 37,953 38,787 39,648 38,743 38,149 -2 % 1 % Corporate bonds 7,793 6,564 6,311 5,565 5,054 -9 % -35 % Shareholders' equity 169,851 161,365 168,403 167,259 170,035 2 % 0 % Total other source of funds 216,829 208,163 215,226 212,605 214,387 1 % -1 % Liquid Assets In 1Q21, the Bank's liquid assets amounted to Ps.427.6 billion, showing a 14% or Ps.70 billion decrease QoQ, and a 33% or Ps.105.9 billion increase on a yearly basis. In 1Q21, Net Repos decreased 71% or Ps.30.4 billion while LELIQs own portfolio decreased 16% or Ps.23.5 billion and Other government securities decreased 15% or Ps.21.3 billion. In 1Q21 Banco Macro's liquid assets to total deposits ratio reached 94%. 13 1Q21 Earnings Release LIQUID ASSETS MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Cash 175,915 140,648 142,011 146,802 153,515 5 % -13 % Guarantees for compensating chambers 12,409 15,273 13,743 13,600 11,952 -12 % -4 % Call 856 0 189 56 1,100 1864 % 29 % Leliq own portfolio 101,911 142,696 158,988 145,343 121,861 -16 % 20 % Net Repos 585 91,336 67,867 43,829 12,890 -71 % 2103 % Other government & private securities 30,032 70,370 157,738 147,947 126,276 -15 % 320 % Total 321,708 460,323 540,536 497,577 427,594 -14 % 33 % Liquid assets to total deposits 72 % 84 % 87 % 90 % 94 % Solvency Banco Macro continued showing high solvency levels in 1Q21 with an integrated capital (RPC) of Ps.201 billion over a total capital requirement of Ps.43.5 billion. Banco Macro's excess capital in 1Q21 was 362% or Ps.157.4 billion. Since the beginning of 2020 and due to inflation adjustments Equity has increased significantly leading to higher solvency levels (shown under Ordinary Capital Level 1). The regulatory capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets- RWA) was 37.7% in 1Q21; TIER1 Ratio stood at 30.3%. The Bank's aim is to make the best use of this excess capital. MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Credit risk requirement 23,808 24,046 23,972 28,025 29,047 4 % 22 % Market risk requirement 694 1,122 1,172 1,556 1,538 -1 % 121 % Operational risk requirement 8,606 9,493 10,604 11,777 12,934 10 % 50 % Total capital requirements 33,108 34,660 35,749 41,358 43,519 5 % 31 % Ordinary Capital Level 1 (COn1) 115,532 116,048 131,531 146,350 171,410 17 % 48 % Deductible concepts Level 1 (COn1) -12,442 -10,011 -11,768 -9,150 -9,889 8 % -21 % Capital Level 2 (COn2) 26,427 30,427 32,854 36,248 39,442 9 % 49 % Integrated capital - RPC (i) 129,517 136,464 152,618 173,449 200,964 16 % 55 % Excess capital 96,409 101,804 116,869 132,091 157,445 19 % 63 % Risk-weighted assets - RWA (ii) 405,179 424,501 438,129 506,766 533,407 5 % 32 % Regulatory Capital ratio [(i)/(ii)] 32.0 % 32.1 % 34.8 % 34.2 % 37.7 % Ratio TIER 1 [Capital Level 1/RWA] 25.4 % 25.0 % 27.3 % 27.1 % 30.3 % RWA - (ii): Risk Weighted Assets, considering total capital requirements. 14 1Q21 Earnings Release Asset Quality In 1Q21, Banco Macro's non-performing to total financing ratio (under Central Bank rules) reached a level of 0.92%, up from 0.78% in 4Q20, and down from the 1.14% posted in 1Q20. Consumer portfolio non-performing loans increased 16b.p. (up to 0.89% from 0.73%) while Commercial portfolio non-performing loans increased 10b.p. in 4Q20 (up to 1% from 0.9%). Consumer portfolio non-performing loans ratio continues to be positively impacted by recent measures adopted by the Central Bank of Argentina in the current Covid19 pandemic context, particularly the 60 day grace period that was added to debtor classification before a loan is considered as non performing and the possibility to refinance outstanding credit card balances. The coverage ratio (measured as total allowances under Expected Credit Losses over Non Performing loans under Central Bank rules) reached to 387.82% in 1Q21. Write-offs over total loans totaled 0.36%. The Bank is committed to continue working in this area to maintain excellent asset quality standards. ASSET QUALITY MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Commercial portfolio 141,728 110,633 95,611 86,356 75,912 -12 % -46 % Non-performing 1,930 1,709 1,484 779 757 -3 % -61 % Consumer portfolio 192,468 212,917 218,424 219,074 201,700 -8 % 5 % Non-performing 2,618 3,203 2,096 1,592 1,795 13 % -31 % Total portfolio 334,196 323,550 314,035 305,430 277,612 -9 % -17 % Non-performing 4,548 4,911 3,580 2,370 2,552 8 % -44 % Commercial non-perfoming ratio 1.36 % 1.54 % 1.55 % 0.90 % 1.00 % Consumer non-perfoming ratio 1.36 % 1.50 % 0.96 % 0.73 % 0.89 % Total non-performing/ Total portfolio 1.36 % 1.52 % 1.14 % 0.78 % 0.92 % Total allowances 7,890 10,345 10,846 11,359 9,897 -13 % 25 % Coverage ratio w/allowances 173.48 % 210.65 % 302.96 % 479.28 % 387.82 % Write Offs 745 686 793 1,122 993 -12 % 33 % Write Offs/ Total portfolio 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.37 % 0.36 % Expected Credit Losses (E.C.L) (I.F.R.S.9) The Bank records an allowance for expected credit losses for all loans and other debt financial assets not held at fair value through profit or loss, together with loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, in this section all referred to as 'financial instruments'. Equity instruments are not subject to impairment under IFRS 9. The ECL allowance is based on the credit losses expected to arise over the life of the asset (the lifetime expected credit loss), unless there has been no significant increase in credit risk since origination, in which case, the allowance is based on the 12 months expected credit loss.(For further information please see our 2020 20-F) 15 1Q21 Earnings Release CER Exposure and Foreign Currency Position CER EXPOSURE MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY CER adjustable ASSETS Government Securities 3,687 26,514 55,592 57,827 71,288 23 % 1833 % Loans (*) 22,456 22,219 21,700 21,059 20,666 -2 % -8 % Private sector loans 9,974 9,294 8,732 7,921 7,201 -9 % -28 % Mortgage loans (UVA adjusted) 12,478 12,921 12,963 13,130 13,457 2 % 8 % Other loans 4 4 5 8 8 0 % 100 % Total CER adjustable assets 26,143 48,733 77,292 78,886 91,954 17 % 252 % CER adjustable LIABILITIES Deposits (*) 1,598 3,029 1,201 1,558 3,618 132 % 126 % UVA Unemployment fund 882 818 873 875 916 5 % 4 % Total CER adjustable liabilities 2,480 3,847 2,074 2,433 4,534 86 % 83 % NET CER EXPOSURE 23,663 44,886 75,218 76,453 87,420 14 % 269 % (*) Includes Loans &Time Deposits CER adjustable (UVAs) FOREIGN CURRENCY POSITION MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Cash and deposits in Banks 97,819 108,272 116,128 119,414 117,240 -2 % 20 % Cash 6,406 5,892 9,705 11,075 7,921 -28 % 24 % Central Bank of Argentina 44,420 46,926 73,212 46,732 55,301 18 % 24 % Other financial institutions local and abroad 46,987 55,448 33,206 61,601 54,012 -12 % 15 % Others 6 6 6 6 6 0 % 0 % Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L 200 45 5 7 38 443 % -81 % Other financial assets 5,799 5,554 5,745 5,622 5,651 1 % -3 % Loans and other financing 56,960 40,109 29,382 26,308 24,453 -7 % -57 % Other financial institutions 101 80 49 24 24 0 % -76 % Non financial private sector & foreign residents 56,858 40,028 29,332 26,284 24,429 -7 % -57 % Other debt securities 5,301 5,796 5,695 6,653 3,936 -41 % -26 % Guarantees received 2,981 2,899 1,982 2,058 1,806 -12 % -39 % Investment in equity instruments 9 10 11 13 12 -8 % 33 % Total Assets 169,069 162,685 158,948 160,076 153,137 -4 % -9 % Deposits 111,126 104,099 99,036 87,087 82,880 -5 % -25 % Non financial public sector 4,457 4,572 3,189 4,742 4,089 -14 % -8 % Financial sector 351 364 495 648 634 -2 % 81 % Non financial private sector & foreign residents 106,318 99,163 95,352 81,697 78,157 -4 % -26 % Other liabilities from financial intermediation 8,282 7,377 7,153 20,839 18,455 -11 % 123 % Financing from the Central Bank and other fin. Inst 981 961 679 530 604 14 % -38 % Subordinated corporate bonds 37,953 38,787 39,648 38,743 38,149 -2 % 1 % Other non financial liabilities 44 81 70 23 26 13 % -41 % Total Liabilities 158,386 151,306 146,586 147,222 140,114 -5 % -12 % NET FX POSITION (Pesos) 10,683 11,379 12,362 12,854 13,023 1 % 22 % EOP FX (Pesos per USD) 64.4697 70.4550 76.1750 84.1450 91.9850 9 % 43 % NET FX POSITION (USD) 166 162 162 153 142 -7 % -15 % 16 1Q21 Earnings Release Relevant and Recent Events · Interest and Principal Payment of Class C Peso denominated Notes. In April 2021, the Bank paid quarterly interest on Class C Peso denominated notes in the amount of Ps.223,752,035.96 and principal in the amount of Ps.2,413,000,000. · Interest Payment Class A Subordinated Notes. In May 2021, the Bank paid semiannual interest on Class A subordinated notes in the amount of USD 13,500,000. · Interest Payment Class B Peso denominated Notes. In May 2021, the Bank paid semiannual interest on Class B Peso denominated notes in the amount of Ps.252,804,212. · General and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting. The Shareholders' Meeting held on April 30, 2021, resolved to distribute as dividend to the shareholders the amount of up to Ps.10,000,425,701.12, a cash dividend or dividend in kind, in this case valued at market price, or in any combination of both alternatives, which represents AR$15.64 per share, and delegated to the Board the powers to determine how, when and under what terms shall such dividend be made available thereof to the shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings. The effective distribution of the dividends as approved on the date hereof is subject to BCRA's authorization. Pursuant to the provisions of Communication 'A'7181 issued by the BCRA, the distribution of profits by financial entities is suspended until June 30,2021. As to the total amount of dividends to be distributed, please be advised that it is subject to a 7% withholding rate according to section 97 of the abovementioned Income Tax Law, as amended and restated in 2019. · Covid-19: In early March 2020, the World Health Organization recognized Coronavirus (Covid-19) as a pandemic that is severely affecting almost all countries around the world. The spread of this disease globally has forced the authorities to take drastic health and financial measures to contain and mitigate its effects on health and economic activity. Particularly in the Argentine Republic, on March 19, 2020, through Decree No. 297/2020, the Government established the 'social, preventive and compulsory isolation' measure until March 31, 2020, which was then extended until June 7, 2020. Along with health protection rules, tax and financial measures were taken to mitigate the impact on the economy associated with the pandemic, including public direct financial assistance measures for part of the population, the establishment of financial and fiscal facilities for both individuals and companies. As regards measures related to the Entity's business, the BCRA established maturities extensions, froze the mortgage loan installments and encouraged banks to lend to companies at reduced rates. In addition, the distribution of dividends of the finance institutions was suspended until June 30, 2020. In addition, in the mandatory quarantine context, the BCRA ruled that financial institutions would not be able to open their branches for public service during that period and should continue to provide services to users remotely. They could also trade with each other and their clients in the exchange market remotely. During quarantine, remote trading of stock exchanges and capital markets authorized by the CNV, the custodians and capital market agents registered with the CNV was admitted. In view of the extension of mandatory quarantine, the BCRA then decided that financial institutions would open their branches from Friday, April 3, 2020 for public attention through previous appointments obtained by the Bank's website. The Bank is developing its activities under the conditions detailed above, giving priority to the compliance of social isolation measures by its employees, with the primary objective of taking care of the public health and well-being of all its stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, among others). To this end, it has put in place contingency procedures and has enabled its staff to carry out their tasks remotely. From a commercial point of view, it has emphasized maintaining a close relationship with its customers, trying to respond to their needs at this difficult time, sustaining all virtual channels of care to ensure operability and good response to requirements, monitoring compliance with their business obligations and monitoring the active portfolio in order to detect possible delays in collection and set new conditions for them. Considering the size of the abovementioned situation, the Bank's Management estimates that this situation could have an impact on its operations and the financial situation and the results of the Bank, which are under analysis, and will ultimately; depend on the extent an duration of the health emergency and the success of the measures taken. 17 1Q21 Earnings Release Regulatory Changes · Inflation Adjustment (Other Comprehensive Income) In January 2021 through Communication 'A' 7221 with starting in fiscal year 2021, the monetary result accrued with respect to items of a monetary nature that are measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), must be recorded in results for the period/fiscal year. Consequently, the unallocated results must be adjusted and recorded in the account 'Adjustments to results from previous years' at the beginning of fiscal year 2021, in order to incorporate the accumulated monetary results of the aforementioned items as of that date that will be recorded in OCI. All the comparative information for the next periods/fiscal years must consider this change in the exposure criteria. · Mandatory Lending SMEs. The Central Bank establishes the extension of Productive Investment Financing lines (until September 30, 2021 for the 2021 quota). It also requires financial institutions to assign an official accountable for the enforcement of this credit line and to report to the Superintendence of Financial and Exchange Institutions within 10 calendar days since the issuance of this regulation. · Minimum Reserve Requirements. Universal Free Accounts. In May 2021, through Communication 'A' 7254, the Central Bank established the reduction of the average minimum reserve requirement in pesos for financial institutions that implement the remote and on-site opening of Universal Free Accounts, based on o Financing granted as of April 1, 2021 to individuals and SMEs that are not reported by financial institutions in the 'Financial system debtor database' (CENDEU). o The growth rate in the use of electronic means through sight accounts whose beneficiaries are individuals. o The evolution of documents issued through electronic means (ECHEQ) and electronic credit invoices (FCE). o Operability of ATMs · Debtor Classification. In March 2021, through Communication 'A' 7245 the Central Bank of Argentina established a gradual transition in the criteria of debtor classification for clients who decided to delay installment payments (up to March 2021, with no further extensions). For this matter, financial institutions will have to extend late-payment periods to classify their debtors in stages 1, 2 and 3, both for commercial and retail portfolios, as follows o i) until March 31, 2021, in 60 days o ii) until May 31, 2021, in 30 days o iii) as of June 1, 2021, they will have to classify debtors pursuant to general criteria for non-performing loans 18 1Q21 Earnings Release QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY ASSETS Cash and deposits in Banks 175,915 140,648 142,011 146,802 153,515 5 % -13 % Cash 26,472 21,499 25,340 28,716 23,651 -18 % -11 % Central Bank of Argentina 102,449 63,582 83,454 56,471 75,836 34 % -26 % Other local & foreign entities 46,989 55,561 33,211 61,610 54,023 -12 % 15 % Other 5 6 6 5 5 0 % 0 % Debt securities at fair value through profit & loss 2,422 16,944 20,807 62,104 38,381 -38 % 1485 % Derivatives 59 23 17 8 - -100 % -100 % Repo Transactions 585 93,062 67,867 44,528 12,890 -71 % 2103 % Other financial assets 17,394 15,179 19,577 21,333 17,467 -18 % 0 % Loans & other receivables 321,117 307,555 298,874 290,658 265,031 -9 % -17 % Non Financial Public Sector 5,997 8,783 5,041 4,083 3,290 -19 % -45 % Financial Sector 3,960 2,959 2,246 2,059 2,663 29 % -33 % Non Financial private sector and foreign 311,160 295,813 291,587 284,516 259,078 -9 % -17 % Other debt securities 138,772 201,922 302,105 236,211 212,608 -10 % 53 % Financial assets in guarantee 14,265 18,845 15,377 16,144 13,742 -15 % -4 % Investments in equity instruments 2,259 2,180 2,045 1,878 2,056 9 % -9 % Investments in other companies

(subsidiaries and joint ventures) 240 202 228 230 247 7 % 3 % Property, plant and equipment 39,315 38,943 38,856 38,821 38,866 0 % -1 % Intangible assets 5,630 5,582 5,573 5,765 5,818 1 % 3 % Deferred income tax assets 82 88 89 71 56 -21 % -32 % Other non financial assets 2,084 2,633 2,611 2,522 2,567 2 % 23 % Non-current assets held for sale 2,780 2,762 2,826 2,551 2,549 0 % -8 % TOTAL ASSETS 722,919 846,568 918,863 869,626 765,793 -12 % 6 % LIABILITIES Deposits 444,087 549,636 619,568 552,048 457,287 -17 % 3 % Non Financial Public Sector 38,957 80,776 132,834 83,094 55,361 -33 % 42 % Financial Sector 415 473 555 787 694 -12 % 67 % Non Financial private sector and foreign 404,715 468,387 486,179 468,167 401,232 -14 % -1 % Derivatives 229 - - - - - -100 % Repo Transactions - 1,726 - 699 - -100 % 0 % Other financial liabilities 33,501 38,977 36,008 55,591 49,875 -10 % 49 % Financing received from Central Bank and

Other Financial Institutions 1,234 1,448 865 1,038 1,149 11 % -7 % Issued Corporate Bonds 7,793 6,564 6,311 5,565 5,054 -9 % -35 % Current income tax liabilities 14,680 10,138 12,526 5,812 4,730 -19 % -68 % Subordinated corporate bonds 37,953 38,787 39,648 38,743 38,149 -2 % 1 % Provisions 2,265 2,185 2,044 1,473 1,392 -5 % -39 % Deferred income tax liabilities 5 4,962 3,187 7,106 8,095 14 % 161800 % Other non financial liabilities 11,319 30,778 30,301 34,289 30,025 -12 % 165 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 553,066 685,201 750,458 702,364 595,756 -15 % 8 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital Stock 639 639 639 639 639 0 % 0 % Issued Shares premium 12,430 12,430 12,430 12,430 12,430 0 % 0 % Adjustment to Shareholders' Equity 58,523 58,523 58,523 58,523 58,523 0 % 0 % Reserves 84,462 128,636 128,636 124,041 124,041 0 % 47 % Retained earnings 4,980 -57,157 -57,157 -57,157 -29,643 -48 % -695 % Other accumulated comprehensive income -787 444 1,403 1,269 1,858 46 % - Net income for the period / fiscal year 9,604 17,850 23,929 27,514 2,187 -92 % -77 % Shareholders' Equity attributable

to parent company 169,851 161,365 168,403 167,259 170,035 2 % 0 % Shareholders' Equity attributable to

non controlling interest 2 2 2 3 2 -33 % 0 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 169,853 161,367 168,405 167,262 170,037 2 % 0 % 19 1Q21 Earnings Release INCOME STATEMENT MACRO Consolidated Change In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QoQ YoY Interest Income 44,093 40,076 46,262 46,996 45,095 -4 % 2 % Interest Expense 13,706 12,947 19,655 22,406 21,266 -5 % 55 % Net Interest Income 30,386 27,130 26,607 24,590 23,829 -3 % -22 % Fee income 6,943 6,790 7,215 7,000 6,528 -7 % -6 % Fee expense 622 496 587 607 600 -1 % -4 % Net Fee Income 6,321 6,293 6,628 6,394 5,928 -7 % -6 % Subtotal (Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income) 36,707 33,423 33,235 30,984 29,757 -4 % -19 % Net Income from financial instruments

at Fair Value Through Profit & Loss 2,348 3,072 3,395 3,708 4,562 23 % 94 % Result from assets at amortised cost 1,216 25 77 142 60 -58 % -95 % Difference in quoted prices of gold

and foreign currency 760 1,063 1,518 1,437 1,216 -15 % 60 % Other operating income 1,568 1,439 1,486 1,572 1,649 5 % 5 % Provision for loan losses 1,229 3,171 2,200 2,439 2 -100 % -100 % Net Operating Income 41,369 35,852 37,510 35,405 37,242 5 % -10 % Personnel expenses 6,742 7,763 7,795 7,744 7,258 -6 % 8 % Administrative expenses 3,815 3,931 4,275 4,402 3,415 -22 % -10 % Depreciation and impairment of assets 1,193 1,246 1,277 1,257 1,288 2 % 8 % Other operating expenses 6,167 5,561 5,767 5,636 6,357 13 % 3 % Operating Income 23,453 17,351 18,395 16,366 18,924 16 % -19 % Income from associates and joint ventures 29 11 19 -67 23 -134 % -21 % Result from net monetary position -8,252 -5,591 -8,357 -12,016 -14,443 - - Net Income before income tax on cont. operations 15,230 11,771 10,057 4,283 4,504 5 % -70 % Income tax on continuing operations 5,626 3,525 3,979 696 2,317 233 % -59 % Net Income from continuing operations 9,604 8,246 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Net Income for the period 9,604 8,246 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Net Income of the period attributable

to parent company 9,604 8,245 6,078 3,587 2,187 -39 % -77 % Net income of the period attributable

to non-controlling interests - 1 - - - - - Other Comprehensive Income -997 1,230 960 -134 588 - - Foreign currency translation differences in

financial statements conversion -10 105 65 -25 -97 - - Profits or losses from financial assets measured

at fair value through other comprehensive income

(FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a) -987 1,125 895 -109 685 - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 8,607 9,476 7,038 3,453 2,775 -20 % -68 % Total Comprehensive Income attributable

to parent Company 8,607 9,476 7,038 3,453 2,775 -20 % -68 % Total Comprehensive Income attributable

to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 20 1Q21 Earnings Release QUARTERLY ANNUALIZED RATIOS MACRO Consolidated 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Profitability & performance Net interest margin 25.2 % 19.8 % 17.1 % 16.3 % 17.4 % Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX) 24.6 % 19.1 % 16.2 % 15.4 % 16.5 % Net fee income ratio 11.2 % 12.3 % 13.1 % 13.9 % 11.5 % Efficiency ratio 31.1 % 36.3 % 36.8 % 38.8 % 35.7 % Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses 36.0 % 33.9 % 35.6 % 35.7 % 32.2 % Return on average assets 5.6 % 4.3 % 2.8 % 1.7 % 1.1 % Return on average equity 23.4 % 20.5 % 14.7 % 8.8 % 5.4 % Liquidity Loans as a percentage of total deposits 72.3 % 56.0 % 48.2 % 52.7 % 58.0 % Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits 72.0 % 84.0 % 87.0 % 90.0 % 94.0 % Capital Total equity as a percentage of total assets 23.5 % 19.1 % 18.3 % 19.2 % 22.2 % Regulatory capital as % of APR 32.0 % 32.2 % 34.8 % 34.2 % 37.7 % Asset Quality Allowances over total loans 2.5 % 2.5 % 2.9 % 3.5 % 3.7 % Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.1 % 0.8 % 0.9 % Coverage ratio w/allowances 173.5 % 210.7 % 303.0 % 479.3 % 387.8 % Cost of Risk 1.6 % 4.1 % 3.0 % 3.4 % 0.0 % ACCUMULATED ANNUALIZED RATIOS MACRO Consolidated 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Profitability & performance Net interest margin 25.2 % 22.3 % 20.3 % 19.2 % 17.4 % Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX) 24.6 % 21.6 % 19.5 % 18.4 % 16.5 % Net fee income ratio 11.2 % 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.6 % 11.5 % Efficiency ratio 31.1 % 33.6 % 34.7 % 35.7 % 35.7 % Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses 36.0 % 34.9 % 35.1 % 35.3 % 32.2 % Return on average assets 5.6 % 4.9 % 4.1 % 3.5 % 1.1 % Return on average equity 23.4 % 21.9 % 19.5 % 16.8 % 5.4 % Liquidity Loans as a percentage of total deposits 72.3 % 56.0 % 48.2 % 52.7 % 58.0 % Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits 72.0 % 84.0 % 87.0 % 90.0 % 94.0 % Capital Total equity as a percentage of total assets 23.5 % 19.1 % 18.3 % 19.2 % 22.2 % Regulatory capital as % of APR 32.0 % 32.2 % 34.8 % 34.2 % 37.7 % Asset Quality Allowances over total loans 2.5 % 2.5 % 2.9 % 3.5 % 3.7 % Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.1 % 0.8 % 0.9 % Coverage ratio w/allowances 173.5 % 210.7 % 303.0 % 479.3 % 387.8 % Cost of Risk 1.6 % 2.8 % 2.9 % 3.0 % 0.0 % 21 Attachments Original document

