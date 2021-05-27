Banco Macro S A : Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K)
Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021
Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 27, 2021 - Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ('Banco Macro' or 'BMA' or the 'Bank') announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('1Q21'). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2021.
Summary
• The Bank's net income totaled Ps.2.2 billion in 1Q21. This result was 39% lower than the result posted in 4Q20 and 77% lower than in 4Q19. In 1Q21, the annualized return on average equity ('ROAE') and the annualized return on average assets ('ROAA') were 5.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
• Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.18.9 billion in 1Q21, 16% or Ps.2.6 billion higher than in 4Q20 and 19% or Ps.4.5 billion lower than a year ago.
• In 1Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 9% or Ps.25.8 billion quarter over quarter ('QoQ') totaling Ps.259.4 billion and 17% or Ps.54.1. billion year over year ('YoY').
• In 1Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 17% or Ps.94.8 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.457.3 billion and representing 77% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decrased 14% or Ps.66.9 billion QoQ.
• Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.157.4 billion, 37.7% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 30.3% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 94% of its total deposits in 1Q21.
• In 1Q21, the efficiency ratio reached 35.7%, improving from the 38.8% posted in 4Q20 and higher than the 31.1% posted a year ago.
• In 1Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 0.92% and the coverage ratio reached 387.82%.
1Q21 Earnings Release
Disclaimer
This press release includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Many important factors could cause our actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: inflation; changes in interest rates and the cost of deposits; government regulation; adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings; credit and other risks of lending, such as increases in defaults by borrowers; fluctuations and declines in the value of Argentine public debt; competition in banking and financial services; deterioration in regional and national business and economic conditions in Argentina; and fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso.
The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'aim,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'expect' and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.
This report is a summary analysis of Banco Macro's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the period indicated. For a correct interpretation, this report must be read in conjunction with all other material periodically filed with the Comisión Nacional de Valores (www.cnv.gob.ar), the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), Bolsas y mercados Argentinos (www.byma.com.ar) and the New York Stock Exchange (www.nyse.com). In addition, the Central Bank (www.bcra.gov.ar) may publish information related to Banco Macro as of a date subsequent to the last date for which the Bank has published information.
Readers of this report must note that this is a translation made from an original version written and expressed in Spanish. Consequently, any matters of interpretation should be referred to the original version in Spanish.
This Earnings Release has been prepared in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Central Bank of Argentina ('BCRA'), based on International Financial Reporting Standards ('I.F.R.S.') and the resolutions adopted by the International Accouting Standards Board ('I.A.S.B') and by the Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas ('F.A.C.P.E.'). As of January 2020 the Bank started reporting with the application of (i) Expected losses of IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' and (ii) IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies'. Data and figures shown in this Earnings Release may differ from the ones shown in the 20-F annual report. As of fiscal year 2021, the monetary result accrued by items of a monetary nature measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), is recorded in the Result form the Net Monetary Position integrating the Net Result of the period in accordance with Communication 'A' 7211 of the Central Bank of Argentina. Previous quarters of 2020 have been restated in accordance with said Communication in order to make a comparison possible.
Results
Earnings per outstanding share were Ps.3.41 in 1Q21, 39% lower than in 4Q20 and 77% lower than the result posted a year ago.
EARNINGS PER SHARE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Net income -Parent Company- (M $)
9,604
8,246
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Average # of shares outstanding (M)
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Average #of treasury stocks (shares repurchased) (M)
0
0
0
-
-
-
-100
%
Book value per avg. Outstanding share ($)
266
253
264
262
266
2
%
0
%
Shares Outstanding (M)
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Earnings per avg. outstanding share ($)
15.02
12.90
9.51
5.61
3.41
-39
%
-77
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
64.4697
70.4550
76.1750
84.1450
91.9850
9
%
43
%
Book value per avg. issued ADS (USD)
41.26
35.91
34.66
31.14
28.92
-7
%
-30
%
Earnings per avg. outstanding ADS (USD)
2.33
1.83
1.25
0.67
0.37
-44
%
-84
%
Banco Macro's 1Q21 net income of Ps.2.2 billion was 39% or Ps.1.4 billion lower than the previous quarter and 77% or Ps.7.4 billion lower YoY. This result represented an annualized ROAE and ROAA of 5.4% and 1.1% respectively.
Net operating income (before G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.37.2 billion in 1Q21, increasing 5% or Ps.1.8 billion compared to 4Q20. In the quarter the improvement in Net Operating income was due to lower loan loss provisions and higher income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss. On a yearly basis Net operating income decreased 10% or Ps.4.1 billion compared due to lower net interest income and lower net fee income.
In 1Q21 Provision for loan losses totaled Ps.2 million, Ps.2.4 billion lower than in 4Q20, given that in previous quarters loan loss provisions were explained by additional provisions made by the Bank based on estimations of the macroeconomic impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic. In this quarter no additional provisions were deemed necessary.
Operating income (after G&A and personnel expenses) was Ps.18.9 billion in 1Q21, 16% or Ps.2.6 billion higher than in 4Q20 and 19% or Ps.4.5 billion lower than a year ago.
It is important to emphasize that this result was obtained with a leverage of only 4.5x assets to equity ratio.
INCOME STATEMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Net Interest Income
30,386
27,130
26,607
24,590
23,829
-3
%
-22
%
Net fee income
6,321
6,293
6,628
6,394
5,928
-7
%
-6
%
Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income
36,707
33,423
33,235
30,984
29,757
-4
%
-19
%
Net Income from financial instruments
at fair value through P&L
2,348
3,072
3,395
3,708
4,562
23
%
94
%
Income from assets at amortized cost
1,216
25
77
142
60
-58
%
-95
%
Differences in quoted prices of gold
and foreign currency
760
1,063
1,518
1,437
1,216
-15
%
60
%
Other operating income
1,568
1,439
1,486
1,572
1,649
5
%
5
%
Provision for loan losses
1,229
3,171
2,200
2,439
2
-100
%
-100
%
Net Operating Income
41,369
35,852
37,510
35,405
37,242
5
%
-10
%
Employee benefits
6,742
7,763
7,795
7,744
7,258
-6
%
8
%
Administrative expenses
3,815
3,931
4,275
4,402
3,415
-22
%
-10
%
Depreciation and impairment of assets
1,193
1,246
1,277
1,257
1,288
2
%
8
%
Other operating expenses
6,167
5,561
5,767
5,636
6,357
13
%
3
%
Operating Income
23,453
17,351
18,395
16,366
18,924
16
%
-19
%
Result from associates & joint ventures
29
11
19
-67
23
-134
%
-21
%
Result from net monetary postion
-8,252
-5,591
-8,357
-12,016
-14,443
20
%
75
%
Result before taxes from continuing operations
15,230
11,771
10,057
4,283
4,504
5
%
-70
%
Income tax
5,626
3,525
3,979
696
2,317
233
%
-59
%
Net income from continuing operations
9,604
8,246
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
-
-
Net Income of the period
9,604
8,246
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Net income of the period attributable
to parent company
9,604
8,245
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Net income of the period attributable
to minority interest
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
-997
1,230
960
-134
588
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences in
financial statements conversion
-10
105
65
-25
-97
-
-
Profits or losses from financial assets measured
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a)
-987
1,125
895
-109
685
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
8,607
9,476
7,038
3,453
2,775
-20
%
-68
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to parent Company
8,607
9,476
7,038
3,453
2,775
-20
%
-68
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Bank's 1Q21 net interest income totaled Ps.23.8 billion, 3% or Ps.761 million lower than in 4Q20 and 22% or Ps.6.6 billion lower YoY as a result of different regulations adopted that set caps on lending rates and floors on deposit rates.
In 1Q21 interest income totaled Ps.45.1 billion, 4% or Ps.1.9 billion lower than in 4Q20 and 2% or Ps.1 billion higher than in 1Q20.
Income from interest on loans and other financing totaled Ps.22.3 billion, 1% or Ps.184 million higher compared with the previous quarter. On a yearly basis Income from interest on loans decreased 20% or Ps.5.4 billion.
In 1Q21 income from government and private securities decreased 6% or Ps.1.3 billion QoQ (due to lower income from Government securities) and 31% or Ps.4.9 billion compared with the same period of last year. This result is explained 88% by income from government and private securities through other comprehensive income
(Leliqs and Other government securities) and the remaining 12% is explained by income from sovereign bonds in pesos at amortized cost.
In 1Q21 income from Repos totaled Ps.2.1 billion, 26% or Ps.741 million lower than the previous quarter and 303% or Ps.1.6 billion higher than a year ago.
In 1Q21 FX income totaled Ps.1.2 billion, 15% or Ps.221 million lower than the previous quarter and 60% or Ps.456 million higher than a year ago. FX income gain was due to the 9% argentine peso depreciation against the US dollar, the Bank's long spot dollar position during the quarter and FX trading results.
FX INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Variation
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
(1) Differences in quoted prices of
gold and foreign currency
760
1,437
1,216
-15
%
60
%
Translation of FX assets and liabilities to Pesos
690
1,210
1,094
-10
%
59
%
Income from foreign currency exchange
70
227
122
-46
%
75
%
(2) Net Income from financial assets and
liabilities at fair value through P&L
51
7
0
-100
%
-100
%
Income from investment in derivative
financing instruments
51
7
0
-100
%
-100
%
(1) +(2) Total Result from Differences in quoted
prices of gold and foreign currency
811
1,444
1,216
-16
%
50
%
INTEREST INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Interest on Cash and due from Banks
87
19
36
3
3
0
%
-97
%
Interest from government securities
14,901
13,191
20,914
21,829
20,565
-6
%
38
%
Interest from private securities
833
469
332
183
103
-44
%
-88
%
Interest on loans and other financing
To the financial sector
359
338
247
198
168
-15
%
-53
%
To the public non financial sector
1,208
842
730
557
462
-17
%
-62
%
Interest on overdrafts
5,379
3,557
1,726
1,551
1,697
9
%
-68
%
Interest on documents
1,816
1,236
1,002
1,322
1,384
5
%
-24
%
Interest on mortgages loans
2,564
2,019
1,951
2,586
3,054
18
%
19
%
Interest on pledged loans
152
130
133
122
111
-9
%
-27
%
Interest on personal loans
9,498
9,439
8,999
8,989
9,246
3
%
-3
%
Interest on credit cards loans
3,903
3,087
3,150
2,861
2,715
-5
%
-30
%
Interest on financial leases
32
15
6
11
22
100
%
-31
%
Interest on other loans
2,842
3,749
4,390
3,951
3,473
-12
%
22
%
Interest on Repos
From the BCRA
459
1,984
2,634
2,798
2,078
-26
%
353
%
Other financial institutions
60
1
12
35
14
-60
%
-77
%
Total Interest income
44,093
40,076
46,262
46,996
45,095
-4
%
2
%
Income from Interest on loans
27,753
24,412
22,334
22,148
22,332
1
%
-20
%
The Bank's 1Q21 interest expense totaled Ps.21.3 billion, decreasing 5% or Ps.1.1 billion compared to the previous quarter and 55% or Ps.7.6 billion higher compared to 1Q20.
In 1Q21, interest on deposits represented 95% of the Bank's total interest expense, decreasing 5% or Ps.1 billion QoQ, due to a 7% decrease in the average volume of deposits from the private sector which was partially offset by a 64 b.p. increase in the average rate paid on deposits. On a yearly basis, interest on deposits increased 61% or Ps.7.7 billion.
INTEREST EXPENSE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Deposits
Interest on checking accounts
172
151
532
1,377
727
-47
%
323
%
Interest on saving accounts
208
167
156
208
231
11
%
11
%
Interest on time deposits
12,112
11,407
17,796
19,567
19,189
-2
%
58
%
Interest on other financing from BCRA
and financial inst.
31
19
22
40
43
8
%
39
%
Repos
Other financial institutions
94
27
2
98
55
-44
%
-41
%
Interest on corporate bonds
406
486
437
419
352
-16
%
-13
%
Interest on subordinated bonds
654
674
694
686
664
-3
%
2
%
Interest on other financial liabilities
29
16
16
11
5
-55
%
-83
%
Total financial expense
13,706
12,947
19,655
22,406
21,266
-5
%
55
%
Expenses from interest on deposits
12,492
11,725
18,484
21,152
20,147
-5
%
61
%
In 1Q21, the Bank's net interest margin (including FX) was 17.4%, higher than the 16.3% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 25.2% posted in 1Q20.
In 1Q21 Net Interest Margin (excluding FX) was 16.5%, higher than the 15.4% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 24.6% posted in 1Q20.
In 1Q21 Net Interest Margin (Pesos) was 18.6%, higher than the 17.7% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 30.3% posted in 1Q20; meanwhile Net Interest Margin (USD) was 2.3%, higher than the 2% posted in 4Q20 and lower than the 3.9% registered in 1Q20.
ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE (AR$)
MACRO Consolidated
In MILLION $
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
(Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
Yields & rates in annualized
nominal %
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
Interest-earning assets
Loans & Other Financing
Public Sector
8,884
17.8
%
54.7
%
8,486
15.0
%
39.9
%
6,319
11.9
%
46.0
%
4,663
1.7
%
47.5
%
3,720
-1.4
%
50.4
%
Financial Sector
3,021
11.4
%
46.3
%
3,202
17.0
%
42.3
%
2,423
7.6
%
40.4
%
2,114
-5.4
%
37.3
%
1,988
-12.0
%
34.3
%
Private Sector
240,580
7.1
%
40.7
%
251,194
10.9
%
34.9
%
253,533
0.9
%
31.6
%
252,925
-9.2
%
31.7
%
240,643
-11.8
%
34.6
%
Other debt securities
Central Bank Securities (Leliqs)
103,129
10.9
%
45.7
%
114,875
13.1
%
37.5
%
153,058
5.4
%
37.5
%
135,986
-5.5
%
37.1
%
136,403
-9.9
%
37.5
%
Government & Private Securities
28,765
18.7
%
55.9
%
38,646
7.4
%
30.6
%
90,758
-0.6
%
29.7
%
113,258
-8.5
%
32.7
%
90,358
-10.8
%
36.1
%
Repos
4,761
9.5
%
43.8
%
46,225
-3.5
%
17.3
%
54,992
-8.7
%
19.1
%
33,501
-7.9
%
33.6
%
23,441
-10.7
%
36.2
%
Total interest-earning assets
389,140
9.3
%
43.6
%
462,628
9.9
%
33.6
%
561,083
1.1
%
31.9
%
542,447
-7.9
%
33.6
%
496,553
-10.9
%
35.9
%
Non interest-earning assets
128,690
138,881
87,812
102,351
102,333
Total Average Assets
517,830
601,509
648,895
644,798
598,886
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits
Public Sector
16,548
-4.5
%
25.4
%
24,769
-0.3
%
21.3
%
65,565
-4.3
%
24.8
%
63,278
-12.0
%
27.6
%
36,906
-14.9
%
29.8
%
Private Sector
202,270
-6.9
%
22.3
%
242,266
-3.8
%
17.0
%
281,971
-7.9
%
20.2
%
281,519
-14.8
%
23.6
%
278,584
-17.9
%
25.3
%
BCRA and other financial institutions
490
-3.9
%
26.3
%
537
-4.2
%
16.5
%
513
-8.5
%
19.4
%
617
-12.4
%
27.1
%
674
-16.7
%
27.1
%
Corporate bonds
7,781
-7.9
%
21.0
%
6,547
6.8
%
29.9
%
6,241
-2.0
%
27.9
%
5,674
-10.8
%
29.4
%
5,077
-16.0
%
28.1
%
Repos
1,641
-6.4
%
23.0
%
1,180
-10.2
%
9.2
%
62
-13.5
%
12.8
%
1,284
-10.1
%
30.4
%
712
-13.9
%
31.3
%
Total int.-bearing liabilities
228,730
-6.8
%
22.5
%
275,299
-3.2
%
17.7
%
354,352
-7.2
%
21.1
%
352,372
-14.2
%
24.5
%
321,953
-17.5
%
25.9
%
Total non int.-bearing liabilities
133,295
174,956
186,900
188,514
169,770
Total Average Liabilities
362,025
450,255
541,252
540,886
491,723
Assets Performance
42,146
38,609
45,015
45,784
43,899
Liabilities Performance
12,811
12,098
18,838
21,665
20,563
Net Interest Income
29,335
26,511
26,177
24,119
23,336
Total interest-earning assets
389,140
462,628
561,083
542,447
496,553
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
30.3
%
23.0
%
18.6
%
17.7
%
18.6
%
ASSETS & LIABILITIES PERFORMANCE USD
MACRO Consolidated
In MILLION $
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
(Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
AVERAGE
REAL INT
NOMINAL
Yields & rates in annualized
nominal %
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
BALANCE
RATE
INT RATE
Interest-earning assets
Cash and Deposits in Banks
43,924
0.3
%
0.8
%
54,712
13.0
%
0.1
%
56,083
1.7
%
0.3
%
57,364
-2.4
%
0.0
%
58,856
-9.7
%
0.0
%
Loans & Other Financing
Public Sector
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
0
0.0
%
0.0
%
Financial Sector
656
6.2
%
6.7
%
86
18.2
%
4.7
%
70
7.2
%
5.7
%
30
0.0
%
0.0
%
23
0.0
%
0.0
%
Private Sector
60,082
11.6
%
12.2
%
49,425
26.1
%
11.7
%
31,283
16.8
%
15.2
%
27,357
14.8
%
17.6
%
24,165
8.1
%
19.7
%
Other debt securities
Government & Private Securities
3,992
1.7
%
2.2
%
5,592
13.5
%
0.5
%
5,763
2.5
%
1.1
%
6,738
0.0
%
0.0
%
5,657
-8.5
%
1.3
%
Total interest-earning assets
108,654
6.7
%
7.2
%
109,815
19.0
%
5.4
%
93,199
6.8
%
5.3
%
91,489
2.8
%
5.3
%
88,701
-4.7
%
5.5
%
Non interest-earning assets
62,266
56,702
116,985
106,277
112,020
Total Average Assets
170,920
166,517
210,184
197,766
200,721
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits
Public Sector
2,822
0.6
%
1.1
%
1,784
13.9
%
0.9
%
976
1.8
%
0.4
%
928
-2.0
%
0.4
%
1,454
-9.4
%
0.3
%
Private Sector
80,659
0.5
%
1.0
%
64,597
14.1
%
1.0
%
63,309
2.1
%
0.7
%
53,812
-2.1
%
0.3
%
56,399
-9.5
%
0.2
%
BCRA and other financial institutions
1,814
5.7
%
6.2
%
813
20.7
%
6.9
%
643
7.1
%
5.6
%
636
2.5
%
5.0
%
385
-5.9
%
4.2
%
Subordinated bonds
36,861
6.6
%
7.1
%
37,992
20.9
%
7.1
%
38,742
8.6
%
7.1
%
38,241
4.6
%
7.1
%
37,901
-3.3
%
7.1
%
Total int.-bearing liabilities
122,156
2.4
%
2.9
%
105,186
16.5
%
3.2
%
103,670
4.6
%
3.1
%
93,617
0.7
%
3.1
%
96,139
-7.0
%
3.0
%
Total non int.-bearing liabilities
39,306
50,491
49,310
45,910
46,334
Total Average liabilities
161,462
155,677
152,980
139,527
142,473
Assets Performance
1,947
1,467
1,247
1,212
1,196
Liabilities Performance
895
849
817
741
703
Net Interest Income
1,052
618
430
471
493
Total interest-earning assets
108,654
109,815
93,199
91,489
88,701
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
3.9
%
2.3
%
1.8
%
2.0
%
2.3
%
In 1Q21 Banco Macro's net fee income totaled Ps.5.9 billion, 7% or Ps.466 million lower than in 4Q20 and 6% or Ps.393 million lower than the same period of last year.
In the quarter, fee income totaled Ps.6.5 billion, 7% or Ps.472 million lower than in 4Q20. Fees charged on credit cards decreased 19% QoQ and were partially offset by increases in AFIP & Collection services (8%) and ATM fees (3%). On a yearly basis, fee income decreased 6% or Ps.415 million.
In the quarter, total fee expense decreased 1% or Ps.7 million. On a yearly basis, fee expenses decreased 4% or Ps.22 million.
NET FEE INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Fees charged on deposit accounts
2,535
2,594
2,795
2,500
2,455
-2
%
-3
%
Credit card fees
1,533
1,393
1,448
1,496
1,205
-19
%
-21
%
Corporate services fees
768
578
693
697
690
-1
%
-10
%
ATM transactions fees
578
559
644
637
655
3
%
13
%
Insurance fees
440
452
452
463
431
-7
%
-2
%
Debit card fees
360
406
438
467
427
-9
%
19
%
Financial agent fees (Provinces)
341
348
351
381
352
-8
%
3
%
Credit related fees
216
285
165
155
147
-5
%
-32
%
Mutual funds & securities fees
121
137
189
168
129
-23
%
7
%
AFIP & Collection services
34
21
25
25
27
8
%
-21
%
ANSES fees
16
16
15
13
10
-23
%
-38
%
Total fee income
6,943
6,790
7,215
7,000
6,528
-7
%
-6
%
Total fee expense
622
496
587
607
600
-1
%
-4
%
Net fee income
6,321
6,294
6,628
6,393
5,928
-7
%
-6
%
In 1Q21 Net Income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss totaled a Ps.4.6 billion gain, 23% or Ps.854 million higher than the previous quarter. This gain is mostly related to higher income from Government Securities and investment in equity instruments (mainly the mark to market of our PRISMA stake).
On a yearly basis Net income from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss increased 94% or Ps.2.2 billion.
NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Profit or loss from government securities
1,896
2,729
3,259
3,498
4,042
16
%
113
%
Profit or loss from private securities
323
138
344
153
162
6
%
-50
%
Profit or loss from investment in derivative
financing instruments
51
26
2
7
0
-100
%
-100
%
Profit or loss from other financial assets
-8
15
-5
0
-10
-
-
Profit or loss from investment in equity instruments
129
111
-134
-50
398
-
209
%
Profit or loss from the sale of financial assets at fair value
-43
53
-71
100
-30
-
-
Income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,348
3,072
3,395
3,708
4,562
23
%
94
%
Profit or loss from derivative financing instruments
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
Income from financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR
VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
2,348
3,072
3,395
3,708
4,562
23
%
94
%
In the quarter Other Operating Income totaled Ps.1.6 billion, 5% or Ps.77 million higher than in 4Q20. On a yearly basis Other Operating Income increased 5% or Ps.81 million.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Credit and debit cards
35
23
35
45
52
16
%
49
%
Lease of safe deposit boxes
191
224
244
222
206
-7
%
8
%
Other service related fees
688
491
548
386
420
9
%
-39
%
Other adjustments and interest
from other receivables
288
232
236
260
270
4
%
-6
%
Initial recognition of loans
0
24
-15
-9
3
-
-
Sale of property, plant and equipment
0
1
6
2
2
0
%
-
Others
366
444
432
666
696
5
%
90
%
Other Operating Income
1,568
1,439
1,486
1,572
1,649
5
%
5
%
In 1Q21 Banco Macro's administrative expenses plus employee benefits totaled Ps.10.7 billion, 12% or Ps.1.5 billion lower than the previous quarter, due to lower administrative expenses (-22%) and employee benefits. On a yearly basis administrative expenses plus employee benefits decreased 1% or Ps.116 million.
Employee benefits decreased 6% or Ps.486 million QoQ. On a yearly basis Employee benefits increased 8% or Ps.516 million.
In 1Q21 administrative expenses decreased 22% or Ps.1 billion, due to lower Directors and statutory auditors fees (85% or Ps.577 million), lower advertising and publicity fees (71% or Ps.141 million) and lower maintenance and conservation fees (20% or Ps.145 million).
In 1Q21, the efficiency ratio reached 35.7%, improving from the 38.8% posted in 4Q20 and higher than the 31.1% posted a year ago. In 1Q21 expenses (employee benefits + G&A expenses + depreciation and impairment of assets) decreased 11%, while income (net interest income + net fee income + differences in quoted prices of gold and foreign currency + other operating income + net income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (Turnover Tax + Insurance on deposits)) decreased 3% compared to 4Q20.
PERSONNEL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Employee benefits
6,742
7,763
7,795
7,744
7,258
-6
%
8
%
Remunerations
4,968
5,869
5,805
5,584
5,232
-6
%
5
%
Social Security Contributions
1,104
1,306
1,288
1,286
1,178
-8
%
7
%
Compensation and bonuses
521
466
518
699
691
-1
%
33
%
Employee services
149
122
184
175
157
-10
%
5
%
Administrative Expenses
3,815
3,931
4,275
4,402
3,415
-22
%
-10
%
Taxes
549
492
509
544
541
-1
%
-1
%
Maintenance, conservation fees
578
621
638
727
582
-20
%
1
%
Directors & statutory auditors fees
433
387
332
682
105
-85
%
-76
%
Security services
419
406
389
384
377
-2
%
-10
%
Electricity & Communications
444
443
429
412
399
-3
%
-10
%
Other professional fees
262
243
258
240
254
6
%
-3
%
Rental agreements
33
37
12
21
31
48
%
-6
%
Advertising & publicity
82
112
94
199
58
-71
%
-29
%
Personnel allowances
48
30
31
37
29
-22
%
-40
%
Stationary & Office Supplies
28
25
27
24
20
-17
%
-29
%
Insurance
37
51
54
52
46
-12
%
24
%
Hired administrative services
1
1
2
0
2
-
100
%
Other
901
1,083
1,500
1,080
971
-10
%
8
%
Total Administrative Expenses
10,557
11,694
12,070
12,146
10,673
-12
%
1
%
Total Employees
8,732
8,706
8,651
8,561
8,459
Branches
463
463
463
463
463
Efficiency ratio
31.1
%
36.3
%
36.8
%
38.8
%
35.7
%
Accumulated efficiency ratio
50.7
%
43.6
%
40.2
%
45.9
%
35.7
%
In 1Q21, Other Operating Expenses totaled Ps.6.4 billion, increasing 13% or Ps.721 million QoQ, due to higher Turnover Tax (19% or Ps.556 million). On a yearly basis Other Operating Expenses increased 3% or Ps.190 billion.
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Turnover Tax
3,487
3,151
3,135
2,940
3,496
19
%
0
%
Other provision charges
428
265
329
244
399
64
%
-7
%
Deposit Guarantee Fund Contributions
173
194
232
237
225
-5
%
30
%
Donations
154
31
1
5
1
-80
%
-99
%
Insurance claims
21
22
16
12
11
-8
%
-48
%
Initial loan recognition
4
-4
0
54
0
-100
%
-100
%
Others
1,900
1,902
2,054
2,144
2,225
4
%
17
%
Other Operating Expenses
6,167
5,561
5,767
5,636
6,357
13
%
3
%
In 1Q21 the result from the net monetary position totaled a Ps.14.4 billion loss, 20% or Ps.2.4 billion lower than the loss posted in 4Q20. On a yearly basis the loss related to the net monetary position increased 75% or Ps.62 billion. This is the first quarter in which the result from net monetary position is shown pursuant to Communication 'A' 7211 of the Central Bank of Argentina in which the inflation adjustment on our Leliqs and other government securities holdings is included (previously shown in Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L). Previous quarters of 2020 have been restated in accordance with Communication 'A' 7211 in order to make a comparison possible. Also higher inflation was observed during the quarter (163 b.p. above 4Q20 level, up from 11.33% to 12.95%) generating a negative result.
OPERATING RESULT
MACRO consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Operating Result (exc. Loss from net monetary position)
23,453
17,351
18,395
16,366
18,924
16
%
-19
%
Result from net monetary position (i.e. inflation adjustment)
-8,252
-5,591
-8,357
-12,016
-14,443
20
%
75
%
Operating Result (Inc. Loss from net monetary position)
15,201
11,760
10,038
4,350
4,481
3
%
-71
%
In 1Q21 Banco Macro's effective income tax rate was 51.4%, higher than the 16.3% effective tax rate of 4Q20 and the 36.9% registered one year ago. For more information see note 15 to our Financial Statements.
Financial Assets
Private sector financing
The volume of 'core' financing to the private sector (including loans, financial trust and leasing portfolio) totaled Ps.259.4 billion, decreasing 9% or Ps.25.8 billion QoQ and 17% or Ps.54.1 billion YoY as a consequence of the economic recession that affected Argentina during 2020.
Commercial loans decreased 13% or Ps.17.9 billion, among which Others stand out (mostly loans extended to SMEs at 24% interest rate as part of the Covid-19 relief package)
Consumer lending decreased 5% or Ps.7.6 billion. Credit card loans decreased 9%, returning to average levels of the beginning of 2020.
Within private sector financing, peso financing decreased 9% or Ps.23.9 billion, while US dollar financing decreased 15% or USD 47 million.
As of 1Q21, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector loans was 7.3%.
FINANCING TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR
MACRO Consilidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Overdrafts
45,877
27,715
21,615
19,287
14,513
-25
%
-68
%
Discounted documents
32,677
29,579
26,861
29,562
26,808
-9
%
-18
%
Mortgage loans
18,202
17,557
17,167
15,230
14,110
-7
%
-22
%
Pledged loans
5,311
4,994
4,550
3,681
3,318
-10
%
-38
%
Personal loans
82,165
78,197
76,215
75,786
74,828
-1
%
-9
%
Credit Card loans
63,174
61,542
66,165
72,150
65,488
-9
%
4
%
Others
39,775
51,892
55,453
44,515
36,029
-19
%
-9
%
Interest
22,332
22,810
21,830
22,321
21,927
-2
%
-2
%
Total loan portfolio
309,513
294,286
289,856
282,532
257,021
-9
%
-17
%
Total loans in Pesos
253,823
255,461
261,677
257,384
233,646
-9
%
-8
%
Total loans in USD
55,690
38,825
28,179
25,148
23,375
-7
%
-58
%
Financial trusts
2,357
1,133
457
643
294
-54
%
-88
%
Leasing
280
210
168
134
124
-7
%
-56
%
Others
1,367
1,317
1,563
1,850
1,933
4
%
41
%
Total other financing
4,004
2,660
2,188
2,627
2,351
-11
%
-41
%
Total other financing in Pesos
2,628
1,293
1,004
1,462
1,266
-13
%
-52
%
Total other financing in USD
1,376
1,367
1,184
1,165
1,085
-7
%
-21
%
Total financing to the private sector
313,517
296,946
292,044
285,159
259,372
-9
%
-17
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
64.4697
70.4550
76.1750
84.1450
91.9850
9
%
43
%
USD financing / Financing to the private sector
18
%
14
%
10
%
9
%
9
%
11
1Q21 Earnings Release
Public Sector Assets
In 1Q21, the Bank's public sector assets (excluding LELIQs) to total assets ratio was 16.9%, lower than the 17.5% registered in the previous quarter, and higher than the 5% posted in 1Q20.
In 1Q21, a 16% or Ps.23.5 billion decrease in Leliqs and a 15% or Ps.21.7 billion decrease in Government Securities stand out. Since 2Q20 the Bank decided to invest in CER adjustable and Badlar bonds.
PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Leliqs
101,911
142,696
158,988
145,343
121,861
-16
%
20
%
Other
30,032
70,370
157,738
147,947
126,276
-15
%
320
%
Government securities
131,943
213,066
316,726
293,290
248,137
-15
%
88
%
Provincial loans
5,766
8,562
4,890
3,889
3,138
-19
%
-46
%
Loans
5,766
8,562
4,890
3,889
3,138
-19
%
-46
%
Purchase of government bonds
173
176
175
173
166
-4
%
-4
%
Other receivables
173
176
175
173
166
-4
%
-4
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS
137,882
221,804
321,791
297,352
251,441
-15
%
82
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ)
35,971
79,108
162,803
152,009
129,580
-15
%
260
%
TOTAL PUBLIC SECTOR ASSETS (net of LEBAC/NOBAC/LELIQ)/TOTAL ASSETS
5.0
%
9.3
%
17.7
%
17.5
%
16.9
%
Funding
Deposits
Banco Macro's deposit base totaled Ps.457.3 billion in 1Q21, decreasing 17% or Ps.94.8 billion QoQ and a 3% or Ps.13.2 billion decrease YoY and representing 77% of the Bank's total liabilities.
On a quarterly basis, both public and private sector deposits decreased with a 33% or Ps.27.3 billion decrease and a 14% or Ps.66.9 billion decrease respectively.
The decrease in private sector deposits was led by demand deposits, which decreased 16% or Ps.37.3 billion, while time deposits decreased 13% or Ps.29.7 billion QoQ.
Within private sector deposits, peso deposits decreased 19% or Ps.90.6 billion, while US dollar deposits decreased 13% or USD 134 million.
As of 1Q21, Banco Macro´s market share over private sector deposits was 5.6%.
12
1Q21 Earnings Release
DEPOSITS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Public sector
38,957
80,776
132,834
83,094
55,361
-33
%
42
%
Financial sector
415
473
555
787
694
-12
%
67
%
Private sector
404,715
468,387
486,179
468,167
401,232
-14
%
-1
%
Checking accounts
76,581
96,652
90,169
73,872
69,534
-6
%
-9
%
Savings accounts
136,160
143,842
135,494
156,500
122,929
-21
%
-10
%
Time deposits
181,598
215,501
250,459
229,258
199,544
-13
%
10
%
Other
10,376
12,392
10,057
8,537
9,225
8
%
-11
%
Total
444,087
549,636
619,568
552,048
457,287
-17
%
3
%
Pesos
332,961
445,537
520,532
464,961
374,407
-19
%
12
%
Foreign Currency (Pesos)
111,126
104,099
99,036
87,087
82,880
-5
%
-25
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
64.4697
70.4550
76.1750
84.1450
91.9850
9
%
43
%
Foreign Currency (USD)
1,724
1,478
1,300
1,035
901
-13
%
-48
%
USD Deposits / Total Deposits
25
%
19
%
16
%
16
%
18
%
Banco Macro's transactional deposits represent approximately 49% of its total deposit base as of 1Q21. These accounts are low cost and are not sensitive to interest rate increases.
Other sources of funds
In 1Q21, the total amount of other sources of funds increased 1% or Ps.1.8 billion compared to 4Q20. On a yearly basis other sources of funds decreased 1% or Ps.2.4 billion. In 1Q21 Shareholder's Equity increased 2% or Ps.2.8 billion; also in the quarter subordinated corporate bonds decreased 2% or Ps.594 million while non subordinated corporate bonds decreased 9% or Ps.511 million.
It should be noted that the Shareholders' meeting held on April 30, 2021 approved a Ps.10 billion dividend. This amount will be deducted from reserved earnings and therefore subtracted from Shareholders' Equity during 2Q21.
OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Central Bank of Argentina
23
25
24
23
20
-13
%
-13
%
Banks and international institutions
741
744
505
401
521
30
%
-30
%
Financing received from Argentine financial institutions
468
678
335
614
608
-1
%
30
%
Subordinated corporate bonds
37,953
38,787
39,648
38,743
38,149
-2
%
1
%
Corporate bonds
7,793
6,564
6,311
5,565
5,054
-9
%
-35
%
Shareholders' equity
169,851
161,365
168,403
167,259
170,035
2
%
0
%
Total other source of funds
216,829
208,163
215,226
212,605
214,387
1
%
-1
%
Liquid Assets
In 1Q21, the Bank's liquid assets amounted to Ps.427.6 billion, showing a 14% or Ps.70 billion decrease QoQ, and a 33% or Ps.105.9 billion increase on a yearly basis.
In 1Q21, Net Repos decreased 71% or Ps.30.4 billion while LELIQs own portfolio decreased 16% or Ps.23.5 billion and Other government securities decreased 15% or Ps.21.3 billion.
In 1Q21 Banco Macro's liquid assets to total deposits ratio reached 94%.
13
1Q21 Earnings Release
LIQUID ASSETS
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Cash
175,915
140,648
142,011
146,802
153,515
5
%
-13
%
Guarantees for compensating chambers
12,409
15,273
13,743
13,600
11,952
-12
%
-4
%
Call
856
0
189
56
1,100
1864
%
29
%
Leliq own portfolio
101,911
142,696
158,988
145,343
121,861
-16
%
20
%
Net Repos
585
91,336
67,867
43,829
12,890
-71
%
2103
%
Other government & private securities
30,032
70,370
157,738
147,947
126,276
-15
%
320
%
Total
321,708
460,323
540,536
497,577
427,594
-14
%
33
%
Liquid assets to total deposits
72
%
84
%
87
%
90
%
94
%
Solvency
Banco Macro continued showing high solvency levels in 1Q21 with an integrated capital (RPC) of Ps.201 billion over a total capital requirement of Ps.43.5 billion. Banco Macro's excess capital in 1Q21 was 362% or Ps.157.4 billion. Since the beginning of 2020 and due to inflation adjustments Equity has increased significantly leading to higher solvency levels (shown under Ordinary Capital Level 1).
The regulatory capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets- RWA) was 37.7% in 1Q21; TIER1 Ratio stood at 30.3%.
The Bank's aim is to make the best use of this excess capital.
MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Credit risk requirement
23,808
24,046
23,972
28,025
29,047
4
%
22
%
Market risk requirement
694
1,122
1,172
1,556
1,538
-1
%
121
%
Operational risk requirement
8,606
9,493
10,604
11,777
12,934
10
%
50
%
Total capital requirements
33,108
34,660
35,749
41,358
43,519
5
%
31
%
Ordinary Capital Level 1 (COn1)
115,532
116,048
131,531
146,350
171,410
17
%
48
%
Deductible concepts Level 1 (COn1)
-12,442
-10,011
-11,768
-9,150
-9,889
8
%
-21
%
Capital Level 2 (COn2)
26,427
30,427
32,854
36,248
39,442
9
%
49
%
Integrated capital - RPC (i)
129,517
136,464
152,618
173,449
200,964
16
%
55
%
Excess capital
96,409
101,804
116,869
132,091
157,445
19
%
63
%
Risk-weighted assets - RWA (ii)
405,179
424,501
438,129
506,766
533,407
5
%
32
%
Regulatory Capital ratio [(i)/(ii)]
32.0
%
32.1
%
34.8
%
34.2
%
37.7
%
Ratio TIER 1 [Capital Level 1/RWA]
25.4
%
25.0
%
27.3
%
27.1
%
30.3
%
RWA - (ii): Risk Weighted Assets, considering total capital requirements.
14
1Q21 Earnings Release
Asset Quality
In 1Q21, Banco Macro's non-performing to total financing ratio (under Central Bank rules) reached a level of 0.92%, up from 0.78% in 4Q20, and down from the 1.14% posted in 1Q20.
Consumer portfolio non-performing loans increased 16b.p. (up to 0.89% from 0.73%) while Commercial portfolio non-performing loans increased 10b.p. in 4Q20 (up to 1% from 0.9%).
Consumer portfolio non-performing loans ratio continues to be positively impacted by recent measures adopted by the Central Bank of Argentina in the current Covid19 pandemic context, particularly the 60 day grace period that was added to debtor classification before a loan is considered as non performing and the possibility to refinance outstanding credit card balances.
The coverage ratio (measured as total allowances under Expected Credit Losses over Non Performing loans under Central Bank rules) reached to 387.82% in 1Q21. Write-offs over total loans totaled 0.36%.
The Bank is committed to continue working in this area to maintain excellent asset quality standards.
ASSET QUALITY
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Commercial portfolio
141,728
110,633
95,611
86,356
75,912
-12
%
-46
%
Non-performing
1,930
1,709
1,484
779
757
-3
%
-61
%
Consumer portfolio
192,468
212,917
218,424
219,074
201,700
-8
%
5
%
Non-performing
2,618
3,203
2,096
1,592
1,795
13
%
-31
%
Total portfolio
334,196
323,550
314,035
305,430
277,612
-9
%
-17
%
Non-performing
4,548
4,911
3,580
2,370
2,552
8
%
-44
%
Commercial non-perfoming ratio
1.36
%
1.54
%
1.55
%
0.90
%
1.00
%
Consumer non-perfoming ratio
1.36
%
1.50
%
0.96
%
0.73
%
0.89
%
Total non-performing/ Total portfolio
1.36
%
1.52
%
1.14
%
0.78
%
0.92
%
Total allowances
7,890
10,345
10,846
11,359
9,897
-13
%
25
%
Coverage ratio w/allowances
173.48
%
210.65
%
302.96
%
479.28
%
387.82
%
Write Offs
745
686
793
1,122
993
-12
%
33
%
Write Offs/ Total portfolio
0.22
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
Expected Credit Losses (E.C.L) (I.F.R.S.9)
The Bank records an allowance for expected credit losses for all loans and other debt financial assets not held at fair value through profit or loss, together with loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, in this section all referred to as 'financial instruments'. Equity instruments are not subject to impairment under IFRS 9. The ECL allowance is based on the credit losses expected to arise over the life of the asset (the lifetime expected credit loss), unless there has been no significant increase in credit risk since origination, in which case, the allowance is based on the 12 months expected credit loss.(For further information please see our 2020 20-F)
15
1Q21 Earnings Release
CER Exposure and Foreign Currency Position
CER EXPOSURE
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
CER adjustable ASSETS
Government Securities
3,687
26,514
55,592
57,827
71,288
23
%
1833
%
Loans (*)
22,456
22,219
21,700
21,059
20,666
-2
%
-8
%
Private sector loans
9,974
9,294
8,732
7,921
7,201
-9
%
-28
%
Mortgage loans (UVA adjusted)
12,478
12,921
12,963
13,130
13,457
2
%
8
%
Other loans
4
4
5
8
8
0
%
100
%
Total CER adjustable assets
26,143
48,733
77,292
78,886
91,954
17
%
252
%
CER adjustable LIABILITIES
Deposits (*)
1,598
3,029
1,201
1,558
3,618
132
%
126
%
UVA Unemployment fund
882
818
873
875
916
5
%
4
%
Total CER adjustable liabilities
2,480
3,847
2,074
2,433
4,534
86
%
83
%
NET CER EXPOSURE
23,663
44,886
75,218
76,453
87,420
14
%
269
%
(*) Includes Loans &Time Deposits CER adjustable (UVAs)
FOREIGN CURRENCY POSITION
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Cash and deposits in Banks
97,819
108,272
116,128
119,414
117,240
-2
%
20
%
Cash
6,406
5,892
9,705
11,075
7,921
-28
%
24
%
Central Bank of Argentina
44,420
46,926
73,212
46,732
55,301
18
%
24
%
Other financial institutions local and abroad
46,987
55,448
33,206
61,601
54,012
-12
%
15
%
Others
6
6
6
6
6
0
%
0
%
Net Income from financial instruments at fair value through P&L
200
45
5
7
38
443
%
-81
%
Other financial assets
5,799
5,554
5,745
5,622
5,651
1
%
-3
%
Loans and other financing
56,960
40,109
29,382
26,308
24,453
-7
%
-57
%
Other financial institutions
101
80
49
24
24
0
%
-76
%
Non financial private sector & foreign residents
56,858
40,028
29,332
26,284
24,429
-7
%
-57
%
Other debt securities
5,301
5,796
5,695
6,653
3,936
-41
%
-26
%
Guarantees received
2,981
2,899
1,982
2,058
1,806
-12
%
-39
%
Investment in equity instruments
9
10
11
13
12
-8
%
33
%
Total Assets
169,069
162,685
158,948
160,076
153,137
-4
%
-9
%
Deposits
111,126
104,099
99,036
87,087
82,880
-5
%
-25
%
Non financial public sector
4,457
4,572
3,189
4,742
4,089
-14
%
-8
%
Financial sector
351
364
495
648
634
-2
%
81
%
Non financial private sector & foreign residents
106,318
99,163
95,352
81,697
78,157
-4
%
-26
%
Other liabilities from financial intermediation
8,282
7,377
7,153
20,839
18,455
-11
%
123
%
Financing from the Central Bank and other fin. Inst
981
961
679
530
604
14
%
-38
%
Subordinated corporate bonds
37,953
38,787
39,648
38,743
38,149
-2
%
1
%
Other non financial liabilities
44
81
70
23
26
13
%
-41
%
Total Liabilities
158,386
151,306
146,586
147,222
140,114
-5
%
-12
%
NET FX POSITION (Pesos)
10,683
11,379
12,362
12,854
13,023
1
%
22
%
EOP FX (Pesos per USD)
64.4697
70.4550
76.1750
84.1450
91.9850
9
%
43
%
NET FX POSITION (USD)
166
162
162
153
142
-7
%
-15
%
16
1Q21 Earnings Release
Relevant and Recent Events
·
Interest and Principal Payment of Class C Peso denominated Notes. In April 2021, the Bank paid quarterly interest on Class C Peso denominated notes in the amount of Ps.223,752,035.96 and principal in the amount of Ps.2,413,000,000.
·
Interest Payment Class A Subordinated Notes. In May 2021, the Bank paid semiannual interest on Class A subordinated notes in the amount of USD 13,500,000.
·
Interest Payment Class B Peso denominated Notes. In May 2021, the Bank paid semiannual interest on Class B Peso denominated notes in the amount of Ps.252,804,212.
·
General and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting. The Shareholders' Meeting held on April 30, 2021, resolved to distribute as dividend to the shareholders the amount of up to Ps.10,000,425,701.12, a cash dividend or dividend in kind, in this case valued at market price, or in any combination of both alternatives, which represents AR$15.64 per share, and delegated to the Board the powers to determine how, when and under what terms shall such dividend be made available thereof to the shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings. The effective distribution of the dividends as approved on the date hereof is subject to BCRA's authorization. Pursuant to the provisions of Communication 'A'7181 issued by the BCRA, the distribution of profits by financial entities is suspended until June 30,2021. As to the total amount of dividends to be distributed, please be advised that it is subject to a 7% withholding rate according to section 97 of the abovementioned Income Tax Law, as amended and restated in 2019.
·
Covid-19: In early March 2020, the World Health Organization recognized Coronavirus (Covid-19) as a pandemic that is severely affecting almost all countries around the world. The spread of this disease globally has forced the authorities to take drastic health and financial measures to contain and mitigate its effects on health and economic activity. Particularly in the Argentine Republic, on March 19, 2020, through Decree No. 297/2020, the Government established the 'social, preventive and compulsory isolation' measure until March 31, 2020, which was then extended until June 7, 2020. Along with health protection rules, tax and financial measures were taken to mitigate the impact on the economy associated with the pandemic, including public direct financial assistance measures for part of the population, the establishment of financial and fiscal facilities for both individuals and companies. As regards measures related to the Entity's business, the BCRA established maturities extensions, froze the mortgage loan installments and encouraged banks to lend to companies at reduced rates. In addition, the distribution of dividends of the finance institutions was suspended until June 30, 2020. In addition, in the mandatory quarantine context, the BCRA ruled that financial institutions would not be able to open their branches for public service during that period and should continue to provide services to users remotely. They could also trade with each other and their clients in the exchange market remotely. During quarantine, remote trading of stock exchanges and capital markets authorized by the CNV, the custodians and capital market agents registered with the CNV was admitted. In view of the extension of mandatory quarantine, the BCRA then decided that financial institutions would open their branches from Friday, April 3, 2020 for public attention through previous appointments obtained by the Bank's website. The Bank is developing its activities under the conditions detailed above, giving priority to the compliance of social isolation measures by its employees, with the primary objective of taking care of the public health and well-being of all its stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, among others). To this end, it has put in place contingency procedures and has enabled its staff to carry out their tasks remotely. From a commercial point of view, it has emphasized maintaining a close relationship with its customers, trying to respond to their needs at this difficult time, sustaining all virtual channels of care to ensure operability and good response to requirements, monitoring compliance with their business obligations and monitoring the active portfolio in order to detect possible delays in collection and set new conditions for them. Considering the size of the abovementioned situation, the Bank's Management estimates that this situation could have an impact on its operations and the financial situation and the results of the Bank, which are under analysis, and will ultimately; depend on the extent an duration of the health emergency and the success of the measures taken.
17
1Q21 Earnings Release
Regulatory Changes
·
Inflation Adjustment (Other Comprehensive Income) In January 2021 through Communication 'A' 7221 with starting in fiscal year 2021, the monetary result accrued with respect to items of a monetary nature that are measured at fair value with changes in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI), must be recorded in results for the period/fiscal year. Consequently, the unallocated results must be adjusted and recorded in the account 'Adjustments to results from previous years' at the beginning of fiscal year 2021, in order to incorporate the accumulated monetary results of the aforementioned items as of that date that will be recorded in OCI. All the comparative information for the next periods/fiscal years must consider this change in the exposure criteria.
·
Mandatory Lending SMEs. The Central Bank establishes the extension of Productive Investment Financing lines (until September 30, 2021 for the 2021 quota). It also requires financial institutions to assign an official accountable for the enforcement of this credit line and to report to the Superintendence of Financial and Exchange Institutions within 10 calendar days since the issuance of this regulation.
·
Minimum Reserve Requirements. Universal Free Accounts. In May 2021, through Communication 'A' 7254, the Central Bank established the reduction of the average minimum reserve requirement in pesos for financial institutions that implement the remote and on-site opening of Universal Free Accounts, based on
o
Financing granted as of April 1, 2021 to individuals and SMEs that are not reported by financial institutions in the 'Financial system debtor database' (CENDEU).
o
The growth rate in the use of electronic means through sight accounts whose beneficiaries are individuals.
o
The evolution of documents issued through electronic means (ECHEQ) and electronic credit invoices (FCE).
o
Operability of ATMs
·
Debtor Classification. In March 2021, through Communication 'A' 7245 the Central Bank of Argentina established a gradual transition in the criteria of debtor classification for clients who decided to delay installment payments (up to March 2021, with no further extensions). For this matter, financial institutions will have to extend late-payment periods to classify their debtors in stages 1, 2 and 3, both for commercial and retail portfolios, as follows
o
i) until March 31, 2021, in 60 days
o
ii) until May 31, 2021, in 30 days
o
iii) as of June 1, 2021, they will have to classify debtors pursuant to general criteria for non-performing loans
18
1Q21 Earnings Release
QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEET
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
ASSETS
Cash and deposits in Banks
175,915
140,648
142,011
146,802
153,515
5
%
-13
%
Cash
26,472
21,499
25,340
28,716
23,651
-18
%
-11
%
Central Bank of Argentina
102,449
63,582
83,454
56,471
75,836
34
%
-26
%
Other local & foreign entities
46,989
55,561
33,211
61,610
54,023
-12
%
15
%
Other
5
6
6
5
5
0
%
0
%
Debt securities at fair value through profit & loss
2,422
16,944
20,807
62,104
38,381
-38
%
1485
%
Derivatives
59
23
17
8
-
-100
%
-100
%
Repo Transactions
585
93,062
67,867
44,528
12,890
-71
%
2103
%
Other financial assets
17,394
15,179
19,577
21,333
17,467
-18
%
0
%
Loans & other receivables
321,117
307,555
298,874
290,658
265,031
-9
%
-17
%
Non Financial Public Sector
5,997
8,783
5,041
4,083
3,290
-19
%
-45
%
Financial Sector
3,960
2,959
2,246
2,059
2,663
29
%
-33
%
Non Financial private sector and foreign
311,160
295,813
291,587
284,516
259,078
-9
%
-17
%
Other debt securities
138,772
201,922
302,105
236,211
212,608
-10
%
53
%
Financial assets in guarantee
14,265
18,845
15,377
16,144
13,742
-15
%
-4
%
Investments in equity instruments
2,259
2,180
2,045
1,878
2,056
9
%
-9
%
Investments in other companies
(subsidiaries and joint ventures)
240
202
228
230
247
7
%
3
%
Property, plant and equipment
39,315
38,943
38,856
38,821
38,866
0
%
-1
%
Intangible assets
5,630
5,582
5,573
5,765
5,818
1
%
3
%
Deferred income tax assets
82
88
89
71
56
-21
%
-32
%
Other non financial assets
2,084
2,633
2,611
2,522
2,567
2
%
23
%
Non-current assets held for sale
2,780
2,762
2,826
2,551
2,549
0
%
-8
%
TOTAL ASSETS
722,919
846,568
918,863
869,626
765,793
-12
%
6
%
LIABILITIES
Deposits
444,087
549,636
619,568
552,048
457,287
-17
%
3
%
Non Financial Public Sector
38,957
80,776
132,834
83,094
55,361
-33
%
42
%
Financial Sector
415
473
555
787
694
-12
%
67
%
Non Financial private sector and foreign
404,715
468,387
486,179
468,167
401,232
-14
%
-1
%
Derivatives
229
-
-
-
-
-
-100
%
Repo Transactions
-
1,726
-
699
-
-100
%
0
%
Other financial liabilities
33,501
38,977
36,008
55,591
49,875
-10
%
49
%
Financing received from Central Bank and
Other Financial Institutions
1,234
1,448
865
1,038
1,149
11
%
-7
%
Issued Corporate Bonds
7,793
6,564
6,311
5,565
5,054
-9
%
-35
%
Current income tax liabilities
14,680
10,138
12,526
5,812
4,730
-19
%
-68
%
Subordinated corporate bonds
37,953
38,787
39,648
38,743
38,149
-2
%
1
%
Provisions
2,265
2,185
2,044
1,473
1,392
-5
%
-39
%
Deferred income tax liabilities
5
4,962
3,187
7,106
8,095
14
%
161800
%
Other non financial liabilities
11,319
30,778
30,301
34,289
30,025
-12
%
165
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
553,066
685,201
750,458
702,364
595,756
-15
%
8
%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital Stock
639
639
639
639
639
0
%
0
%
Issued Shares premium
12,430
12,430
12,430
12,430
12,430
0
%
0
%
Adjustment to Shareholders' Equity
58,523
58,523
58,523
58,523
58,523
0
%
0
%
Reserves
84,462
128,636
128,636
124,041
124,041
0
%
47
%
Retained earnings
4,980
-57,157
-57,157
-57,157
-29,643
-48
%
-695
%
Other accumulated comprehensive income
-787
444
1,403
1,269
1,858
46
%
-
Net income for the period / fiscal year
9,604
17,850
23,929
27,514
2,187
-92
%
-77
%
Shareholders' Equity attributable
to parent company
169,851
161,365
168,403
167,259
170,035
2
%
0
%
Shareholders' Equity attributable to
non controlling interest
2
2
2
3
2
-33
%
0
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
169,853
161,367
168,405
167,262
170,037
2
%
0
%
19
1Q21 Earnings Release
INCOME STATEMENT
MACRO Consolidated
Change
In MILLION $ (Measuring Unit Current at EOP)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
QoQ
YoY
Interest Income
44,093
40,076
46,262
46,996
45,095
-4
%
2
%
Interest Expense
13,706
12,947
19,655
22,406
21,266
-5
%
55
%
Net Interest Income
30,386
27,130
26,607
24,590
23,829
-3
%
-22
%
Fee income
6,943
6,790
7,215
7,000
6,528
-7
%
-6
%
Fee expense
622
496
587
607
600
-1
%
-4
%
Net Fee Income
6,321
6,293
6,628
6,394
5,928
-7
%
-6
%
Subtotal (Net Interest Income + Net Fee Income)
36,707
33,423
33,235
30,984
29,757
-4
%
-19
%
Net Income from financial instruments
at Fair Value Through Profit & Loss
2,348
3,072
3,395
3,708
4,562
23
%
94
%
Result from assets at amortised cost
1,216
25
77
142
60
-58
%
-95
%
Difference in quoted prices of gold
and foreign currency
760
1,063
1,518
1,437
1,216
-15
%
60
%
Other operating income
1,568
1,439
1,486
1,572
1,649
5
%
5
%
Provision for loan losses
1,229
3,171
2,200
2,439
2
-100
%
-100
%
Net Operating Income
41,369
35,852
37,510
35,405
37,242
5
%
-10
%
Personnel expenses
6,742
7,763
7,795
7,744
7,258
-6
%
8
%
Administrative expenses
3,815
3,931
4,275
4,402
3,415
-22
%
-10
%
Depreciation and impairment of assets
1,193
1,246
1,277
1,257
1,288
2
%
8
%
Other operating expenses
6,167
5,561
5,767
5,636
6,357
13
%
3
%
Operating Income
23,453
17,351
18,395
16,366
18,924
16
%
-19
%
Income from associates and joint ventures
29
11
19
-67
23
-134
%
-21
%
Result from net monetary position
-8,252
-5,591
-8,357
-12,016
-14,443
-
-
Net Income before income tax on cont. operations
15,230
11,771
10,057
4,283
4,504
5
%
-70
%
Income tax on continuing operations
5,626
3,525
3,979
696
2,317
233
%
-59
%
Net Income from continuing operations
9,604
8,246
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Net Income for the period
9,604
8,246
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Net Income of the period attributable
to parent company
9,604
8,245
6,078
3,587
2,187
-39
%
-77
%
Net income of the period attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income
-997
1,230
960
-134
588
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences in
financial statements conversion
-10
105
65
-25
-97
-
-
Profits or losses from financial assets measured
at fair value through other comprehensive income
(FVOCI) (IFRS 9(4.1.2)(a)
-987
1,125
895
-109
685
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
8,607
9,476
7,038
3,453
2,775
-20
%
-68
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to parent Company
8,607
9,476
7,038
3,453
2,775
-20
%
-68
%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
1Q21 Earnings Release
QUARTERLY ANNUALIZED RATIOS
MACRO Consolidated
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Profitability & performance
Net interest margin
25.2
%
19.8
%
17.1
%
16.3
%
17.4
%
Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX)
24.6
%
19.1
%
16.2
%
15.4
%
16.5
%
Net fee income ratio
11.2
%
12.3
%
13.1
%
13.9
%
11.5
%
Efficiency ratio
31.1
%
36.3
%
36.8
%
38.8
%
35.7
%
Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses
36.0
%
33.9
%
35.6
%
35.7
%
32.2
%
Return on average assets
5.6
%
4.3
%
2.8
%
1.7
%
1.1
%
Return on average equity
23.4
%
20.5
%
14.7
%
8.8
%
5.4
%
Liquidity
Loans as a percentage of total deposits
72.3
%
56.0
%
48.2
%
52.7
%
58.0
%
Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits
72.0
%
84.0
%
87.0
%
90.0
%
94.0
%
Capital
Total equity as a percentage of total assets
23.5
%
19.1
%
18.3
%
19.2
%
22.2
%
Regulatory capital as % of APR
32.0
%
32.2
%
34.8
%
34.2
%
37.7
%
Asset Quality
Allowances over total loans
2.5
%
2.5
%
2.9
%
3.5
%
3.7
%
Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing
1.4
%
1.5
%
1.1
%
0.8
%
0.9
%
Coverage ratio w/allowances
173.5
%
210.7
%
303.0
%
479.3
%
387.8
%
Cost of Risk
1.6
%
4.1
%
3.0
%
3.4
%
0.0
%
ACCUMULATED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
MACRO Consolidated
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Profitability & performance
Net interest margin
25.2
%
22.3
%
20.3
%
19.2
%
17.4
%
Net interest margin adjusted (exc. FX)
24.6
%
21.6
%
19.5
%
18.4
%
16.5
%
Net fee income ratio
11.2
%
11.7
%
12.2
%
12.6
%
11.5
%
Efficiency ratio
31.1
%
33.6
%
34.7
%
35.7
%
35.7
%
Net fee income as % of A&G Expenses
36.0
%
34.9
%
35.1
%
35.3
%
32.2
%
Return on average assets
5.6
%
4.9
%
4.1
%
3.5
%
1.1
%
Return on average equity
23.4
%
21.9
%
19.5
%
16.8
%
5.4
%
Liquidity
Loans as a percentage of total deposits
72.3
%
56.0
%
48.2
%
52.7
%
58.0
%
Liquid assets as a percentage of total deposits
72.0
%
84.0
%
87.0
%
90.0
%
94.0
%
Capital
Total equity as a percentage of total assets
23.5
%
19.1
%
18.3
%
19.2
%
22.2
%
Regulatory capital as % of APR
32.0
%
32.2
%
34.8
%
34.2
%
37.7
%
Asset Quality
Allowances over total loans
2.5
%
2.5
%
2.9
%
3.5
%
3.7
%
Non-performing financing as a percentage of total financing