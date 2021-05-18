Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Macro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO S.A.

(BMA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Macro S A : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission) (Form 6-K)

05/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To

Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission)

Re. Relevant Event

Please be advised that on the date hereof BANCO MACRO S.A. has been given notice of a class action entitled 'Asociación por la Defenda de Usuarios y Consumidores (ADUC) vs. Banco Macro S.A. on Ordinary Proceedings' (Court File No. 6918/2020).

The plaintiff questions alleged discounts made on the Federal Emergency Income (IFE), demanding the cessation of the conduct and the restitution of the sums received for cause in the contested practice plus her interests.

The complaint is pending before the Court of First Instance in Commercial Matters No. 30, Cleark's Office No. 59.

Banco Macro S.A. deems there is low probability of getting an unfavorable court decision in this dispute, and even if that were the case, such unfavorable decision would not have a material impact on its equity.

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO MACRO S.A.
05:36pBANCO MACRO S A  : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchang..
PU
05/13BANCO MACRO S A  : SA (Form 6-K)
PU
05/04BANCO MACRO S A  : Translation of a submission from Banco Macro to the CNV dated..
PU
05/04BANCO MACRO S A  : Resolutions adopted by the general and special shareholders' ..
PU
04/30BANCO MACRO S A  : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchang..
PU
04/30BANCO MACRO S A  : Translation of a submission from Banco Macro to the CNV dated..
PU
03/10BANCO MACRO : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10BANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the 4Q 2020
PU
2020BANCO MACRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020BANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 115 B 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net income 2021 33 910 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 160 B 1 702 M 1 702 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 561
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart BANCO MACRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Macro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO MACRO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 315,62 ARS
Last Close Price 251,45 ARS
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer, Manager-Finance & IR
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Chairman
Ernesto Eduardo Medina Manager-Operations & Information Technology
Gerardo Adrián Álvarez Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO S.A.10.62%1 703
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%498 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.01%366 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 876
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.62%218 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%203 275