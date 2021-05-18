Banco Macro S A : To Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission) (Form 6-K)

To

Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities Exchange Commission)

Re. Relevant Event

Please be advised that on the date hereof BANCO MACRO S.A. has been given notice of a class action entitled 'Asociación por la Defenda de Usuarios y Consumidores (ADUC) vs. Banco Macro S.A. on Ordinary Proceedings' (Court File No. 6918/2020).

The plaintiff questions alleged discounts made on the Federal Emergency Income (IFE), demanding the cessation of the conduct and the restitution of the sums received for cause in the contested practice plus her interests.

The complaint is pending before the Court of First Instance in Commercial Matters No. 30, Cleark's Office No. 59.

Banco Macro S.A. deems there is low probability of getting an unfavorable court decision in this dispute, and even if that were the case, such unfavorable decision would not have a material impact on its equity.