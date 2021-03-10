Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Banco Macro S.A.    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO S.A.

(BMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 03/09
201.1 ARS   +2.81%
05:44pBANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the 4Q 2020
PU
2020BANCO MACRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020BANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Macro S A : announces Results for the 4Q 2020

03/10/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 10, 2021 - Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ('Banco Macro' or 'BMA' or the 'Bank') announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 ('4Q20'). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of January 2020, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2019 and 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2020.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.6.1 billion in 4Q20. This result was 2% higher than the result posted in 3Q20 and 11% lower than in 4Q19. In 4Q20, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ('ROAE') and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ('ROAA') were 20.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Net Income for FY2020 totaled Ps.30.3 billion, 14% higher than the Ps.26.5 posted in FY2019. Total Comprehensive Income for FY2020 totaled Ps.25.3 billion, 5% lower than in FY2019.

In 4Q20, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 2% or Ps.6.1 billion quarter over quarter ('QoQ') totaling Ps.252.5 billion and 13% or Ps.36.7 billion year over year ('YoY'). In the quarter, within consumer loans, Credit card loans stood out; with a 9% increase QoQ, meanwhile within commercial loans Documents stood out with a 10% increase QoQ, mainly driven by loans to SMEs.

In 4Q20, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 11% or Ps.59.8 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.488.7 billion and representing 79% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decrased 4% or Ps.15.9 billion QoQ. In FY2020, within private sector deposits, both time and demand deposits increased 41% and 14% respectively YoY.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.132.1 billion, 34.2% regulatory capital ratio - Basel III and 27.1% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 90% of its total deposits in 4Q20.

In 4Q20, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 0.78% and the coverage ratio improved to 479.2%.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

For a full version of this press release, please click here Para una versión en español de este press release haga click aqui

Quarterly Conference Call

Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial

Argentine Participants:
(0800) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free): +1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In: +1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here
Webcast Replay: click here
Available from March 11 through March 25, 2021

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres|Investor Relations

About
Banco Macro S.A (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) is a universal bank, with focus in low & mid-income individuals and small & mid-sized companies. The Bank started operating in 1985 as non-banking financial institution and today has grown to be the private local bank with the largest branch network in the country.


For futher information access www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO MACRO S.A.
05:44pBANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the 4Q 2020
PU
2020BANCO MACRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020BANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Carried to Big Gains in Surging Market
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
2020BANCO MACRO S A  : Credit Suisse Upgrades Banco Macro to Neutral from Underperfo..
MT
2020BANCO MACRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020BANCO MACRO S A  : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
PU
2020BANCO MACRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020BANCO MACRO S.A.  : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2020 33 173 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
Yield 2020 5,08%
Capitalization 129 B 1 421 M 1 421 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 8 651
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart BANCO MACRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Macro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO MACRO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 297,24 ARS
Last Close Price 201,10 ARS
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer & Manager-Finance
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Chairman
Leonardo Rodolfo Maglia Technology Manager
Gerardo Adrián Álvarez Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO S.A.-11.53%1 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%463 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%313 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%288 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%211 977
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%187 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ