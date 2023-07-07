Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04:10:00 2023-06-30 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.080 BRL
|+0.33%
|+0.33%
|+39.37%
|Jul. 03
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|FA
|Jun. 30
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from Brazil Special Corporate Governance Stock Index
|CI
Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|3.080 BRL
|+0.33%
|+0.33%
|441 M $
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|FA
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from Brazil Special Corporate Governance Stock Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from Brazil Small Cap Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
|CI
|Transcript : Banco Modal S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
|CI
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|Banco Modal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
|FA
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Annual General Meeting
|FA
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : FY 2022 Earnings Call
|FA
|Banco Modal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : FY 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Investor Day
|FA
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Q3 2022 Earnings Call
|FA
|Banco Modal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|BANCO MODAL S.A. : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) added to Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) added to Brazil Special Corporate Governance Stock Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL11) dropped from Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL11) dropped from Brazil Special Corporate Governance Stock Index
|CI
|Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL11) dropped from Brazil Small Cap Index
|CI
|Apex Fund Services ltd completed the acquisiton of Alternative Fund Administration Business In Brazil of Banco Modal S.A.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+39.37%
|441 M $
|+4.00%
|442 M $
|-25.13%
|439 M $
|-19.33%
|439 M $
|-16.55%
|438 M $
|-34.35%
|437 M $
|-16.06%
|436 M $
|-1.31%
|449 M $
|-29.29%
|430 M $
|-17.47%
|430 M $