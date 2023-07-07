Banco Modal S.A.(BOVESPA:MODL3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Banco Modal SA is a Brazil-based investment banking company. It provides an investment platform that gives the customers access to both banking and digital services. The Company's offering includes various type of insurance: life insurance, home and travel insurance. The Company is also a provider of PIX, a Brazilian instant payment method, as well as debit and credit cards, and Open Banking, a service that enables third-party payment service and financial service providers to access Banco Modal's clients banking information. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Hum Bilhao Educacao Financeira Ltda, KC Tecnologia Servicos Imobiliarios e de Internet, Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA, Galapos Consultoria e Participacoes Ltda as well as Modalmais Treinamento e Desenvolvimento Profissional Ltda.

Sector Banks