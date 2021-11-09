Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Pan S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPAN4   BRBPANACNPR1

BANCO PAN S.A.

(BPAN4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/08
12.3 BRL   -5.82%
10:35a3Q21 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/05Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
11/03Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3Q21 Corporate Presentation

11/09/2021 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

3Q21

Banco PANRECENT

Highlights

3Q21

Total

Credit

Secured

Transaction

Net

ROE

Clients

Portfolio

Portfolio

Volume

Income

15.2 MM

R$ 33.3 Bn

90%

R$ 13.8 Bn

R$ 191 MM

13.6% p.y.

+23% 2Q21

+3% 2Q21

91% 2Q21

+89% 2Q21

-5% 2Q21

14.7% p.y. 2Q21

+136% 3Q20

+31% 3Q20

93% 3Q20

+501% 3Q20

+12% 3Q20

13.2% p.y. 3Q20

3

Growth

Scaling Up with increasing awareness

New Total Clients

Total Clients

# thousand / business day

# million

15.2

52

12.4

45

10.0

45

7.6

6.4

24

18

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4

Banking Clients Engagement

High activation levels with increasing organic flow

Banking Clients

Active Clients1

Cross Sell Index2

Organic flow

# million

% active banking clients

Products / active banking clients

% of new banking clients

+32%

+1 p.p.

+10%

+22 p.p.

11.0

52%

43%

51%

2.4

8.4

2.2

21%

Jun-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Sep-21

1 - Customers who have credit, deposit in current account, or who have carried out any transaction in the last 90 days prior to September 30, 2021.

5

2 - Considers the average number of products consumed per active customer in the quarter.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Pan SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO PAN S.A.
10:35a3Q21 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/05Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
11/03Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
10/26Banco Pan S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
10/04BANCO PAN S A : Deal Presentation – Mosaico's Incorporation
PU
10/04Banco Pan S.A. agreed to acquire Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor S.A. for BRL 1.7 bill..
CI
09/20BANCO PAN S.A.(BOVESPA : BPAN4) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/07BANCO PAN S.A.(BOVESPA : BPAN4) added to Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
09/06BANCO PAN S.A.(BOVESPA : BPAN4) added to Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
09/03BANCO PAN S.A.(BOVESPA : BPAN4) dropped from Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 368 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net income 2021 780 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 14 822 M 2 672 M 2 685 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 497
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BANCO PAN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Pan S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO PAN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,30 BRL
Average target price 27,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo Pereira Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Amos Genish Chairman
Dermeval Bicalho Carvalho Controller & Compliance Officer
Fábio de Barros Pinheiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO PAN S.A.29.07%2 672
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831