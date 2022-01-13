Log in
    BPAN4   BRBPANACNPR1

BANCO PAN S.A.

(BPAN4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/13 04:07:55 pm
9.62 BRL   -0.62%
05:32pBANCO PAN S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2021BANCO PAN S.A.(BOVESPA : BPAN4) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
2021BANCO PAN S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Banco Pan S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

01/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
BANCO PAN S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ/ME n° 59.285.411/0001-13

NIRE 35.300.012.879

Av. Paulista, 1.374, 16º andar, São Paulo/SP

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

O Banco PAN S.A. (B3: BPAN4 - "Banco PAN" ou "Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, conforme alterada, comunica seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que recebeu nesta data a correspondência anexa de seu acionista GIC Private Limited, informando que passou a deter 27.255.923 (vinte e sete milhões, duzentas e cinquenta e cinco mil, novecentas e vinte e três) ações preferenciais da Companhia, representando 4,98% do total das ações preferenciais do Banco PAN, de modo que tal posição não altera a composição de controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia.

São Paulo, 13 de janeiro de 2022.

Mauro Dutra

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

11 JANUARY 2022

Attn:

Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Banco PAN S.A.

Av. Paulista, 1.374, 16th floor São Paulo, Brazil 01310-916

Dear Sir,

OFFICIAL STATEMENT - POSITION IN BANCO PAN S.A. SHARES

Further to our official declaration on 7 January 2022 pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358, where we, GIC Private Limited ("GIC") notified Banco PAN S.A. (the "Issuer") that our Government of Singapore account holdings in Banco PAN S.A. Shares (ISIN: BRBPANACNPR1) crossed below the 5% disclosure limit, we hereby notify the Issuer that our aggregate holdings have crossed below the 5% disclosure limit as of 10 January 2022. The table below indicates the details of our holdings:

Passenger

Qualification

Tax ID

Holdings

% Holdings*

Acc Name

Government

Legal entity 08.765.815/0001-73

25,271,808

4.62%

of

incorporated

Singapore

outside Brazil

Monetary

Legal entity 05.840.118/0001-41

1,984,115

0.36%

Authority of

incorporated

Singapore

outside Brazil

Total Holdings

27,255,923

4.98%

Legal Representative

Full name: Citibank Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A.

Tax ID: 33.868.597/0001-40

* Based on 547,495,486 preferred shares as of 15 January 2020 from Bovespa website

GIC PRIVATE LIMITED

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Tel: (65) 6889 8888

Company Registration No.: 198102265N

Other than the shareholding detailed above, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares on Banco PAN S.A. as of today.

Please be informed that our interest in Banco PAN S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Banco PAN S.A.

Furthermore, at the date hereof, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote regarding the securities issued by Banco PAN S.A.

Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this statement to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.

Please do not hesitate to contact Mrs Celine Loh at 65-68898952 or GrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sg should you require any further information or clarification.

Thank you for your kind attention.

Yours faithfully,

Investment Services - Public Markets

Investment Services - Public Markets

GIC PRIVATE LIMITED

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Tel: (65) 6889 8888

Company Registration No.: 198102265N

Banco Pan SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
