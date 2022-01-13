Banco Pan S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

Other than the shareholding detailed above, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares on Banco PAN S.A. as of today.

Please be informed that our interest in Banco PAN S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Banco PAN S.A.

Furthermore, at the date hereof, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote regarding the securities issued by Banco PAN S.A.

Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this statement to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.

Please do not hesitate to contact Mrs Celine Loh at 65-68898952 or GrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sg should you require any further information or clarification.

Thank you for your kind attention.

Yours faithfully,

Investment Services - Public Markets Investment Services - Public Markets

GIC PRIVATE LIMITED

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Tel: (65) 6889 8888