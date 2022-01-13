Banco Pan S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

O Banco PAN S.A. (B3: BPAN4 - "Banco PAN" ou "Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, conforme alterada, comunica seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que recebeu nesta data a correspondência anexa de seu acionista GIC Private Limited, informando que passou a deter 27.255.923 (vinte e sete milhões, duzentas e cinquenta e cinco mil, novecentas e vinte e três) ações preferenciais da Companhia, representando 4,98% do total das ações preferenciais do Banco PAN, de modo que tal posição não altera a composição de controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia.
São Paulo, 13 de janeiro de 2022.
Mauro Dutra
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
11 JANUARY 2022
Attn:
Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Banco PAN S.A.
Av. Paulista, 1.374, 16th floor São Paulo, Brazil 01310-916
Dear Sir,
OFFICIAL STATEMENT - POSITION IN BANCO PAN S.A. SHARES
Further to our official declaration on 7 January 2022 pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358, where we, GIC Private Limited ("GIC") notified Banco PAN S.A. (the "Issuer") that our Government of Singapore account holdings in Banco PAN S.A. Shares (ISIN: BRBPANACNPR1) crossed below the 5% disclosure limit, we hereby notify the Issuer that our aggregate holdings have crossed below the 5% disclosure limit as of 10 January 2022. The table below indicates the details of our holdings:
Passenger
Qualification
Tax ID
Holdings
% Holdings*
Acc Name
Government
Legal entity 08.765.815/0001-73
25,271,808
4.62%
of
incorporated
Singapore
outside Brazil
Monetary
Legal entity 05.840.118/0001-41
1,984,115
0.36%
Authority of
incorporated
Singapore
outside Brazil
Total Holdings
27,255,923
4.98%
Legal Representative
Full name: Citibank Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A.
Tax ID: 33.868.597/0001-40
* Based on 547,495,486 preferred shares as of 15 January 2020 from Bovespa website
Other than the shareholding detailed above, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares on Banco PAN S.A. as of today.
Please be informed that our interest in Banco PAN S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Banco PAN S.A.
Furthermore, at the date hereof, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote regarding the securities issued by Banco PAN S.A.
Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this statement to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.
Please do not hesitate to contact Mrs Celine Loh at 65-68898952 or GrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sg should you require any further information or clarification.