MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Pan S.A.    BPAN4   BRBPANACNPR1

BANCO PAN S.A.

(BPAN4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/02
14.53 BRL   -0.14%
05:51pBANCO PAN S A  : Material Fact - Potential Offering
PU
02/09BANCO PAN S A  : 4Q20 Corporate Presentation
PU
2020BANCO PAN S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Banco Pan S A : Material Fact - Potential Offering

03/03/2021 | 05:51pm EST
BANCO PAN S.A.

Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME No. 59.285.411/0001-13

NIRE 35.300.012.879

Av. Paulista, 1,374, 16th Floor, São Paulo/SP

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO PAN S.A. (B3: BPAN4 - the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, and the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or the "CVM") Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company filed with the CVM a registration request for a secondary public offering of its common shares held by Caixa Participações S.A. - CAIXAPAR, to be offered (i) in Brazil pursuant to and in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended, and other applicable regulations, (ii) certain qualified institutional buyers as defined under Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") in the United States, and (iii) institutional and other investors outside the United States and Brazil that are not U.S. persons, as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act, pursuant to exemptions from registration under the Securities Act (the "Offering").

The potential Offering is subject to Brazilian and international capital markets conditions. As of the date of this material fact, there has not been a definition of the size, price per share, timeline and other terms and conditions of the Offering.

The Offering described in this material fact, if and when consummated, has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons, unless such offer or sale is exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of the states of the United States.

This material fact is disclosed for informative purpose only and is not intended to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, pursuant to the laws and regulations in force, and shall not, under any circumstance, be considered and/or construed as, or constitute an investment recommendation or an announcement of a public offering of any securities issued by the Company. Accordingly, this material fact does not constitute an offer to sell, or a request or an offer to purchase the Company's securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

São Paulo, March 3, 2021.

Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Pan SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 885 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2021 781 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 17 509 M 3 035 M 3 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 497
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart BANCO PAN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Pan S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO PAN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,00 BRL
Last Close Price 14,53 BRL
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Eduardo Pereira Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Amos Genish Chairman
Dermeval Bicalho Carvalho Controller & Compliance Officer
Fábio de Barros Pinheiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO PAN S.A.52.47%3 062
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.05%457 756
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.22%306 737
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.97%276 242
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%198 245
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.07%192 497
