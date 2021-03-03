Banco Pan S A : Material Fact - Potential Offering

BANCO PAN S.A.

Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME No. 59.285.411/0001-13

NIRE 35.300.012.879

Av. Paulista, 1,374, 16th Floor, São Paulo/SP

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO PAN S.A. (B3: BPAN4 - the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, and the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or the "CVM") Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company filed with the CVM a registration request for a secondary public offering of its common shares held by Caixa Participações S.A. - CAIXAPAR, to be offered (i) in Brazil pursuant to and in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended, and other applicable regulations, (ii) certain qualified institutional buyers as defined under Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") in the United States, and (iii) institutional and other investors outside the United States and Brazil that are not U.S. persons, as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act, pursuant to exemptions from registration under the Securities Act (the "Offering").

The potential Offering is subject to Brazilian and international capital markets conditions. As of the date of this material fact, there has not been a definition of the size, price per share, timeline and other terms and conditions of the Offering.

The Offering described in this material fact, if and when consummated, has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons, unless such offer or sale is exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of the states of the United States.

This material fact is disclosed for informative purpose only and is not intended to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, pursuant to the laws and regulations in force, and shall not, under any circumstance, be considered and/or construed as, or constitute an investment recommendation or an announcement of a public offering of any securities issued by the Company. Accordingly, this material fact does not constitute an offer to sell, or a request or an offer to purchase the Company's securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

São Paulo, March 3, 2021.

Mauro Dutra Mediano Dias

Investor Relations Officer