Banco Pine S A : 01/12/2022 - Material Fact - EGM 02/08/2022

BANCO PINE S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 62.144.175/0001-20

Public Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, January 12th, 2022 - Banco Pine (B3: PINE4) ("Company"), a Brazilian bank focused on long term corporate relationships, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 and Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in meeting held on this date, approved the call for an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on February 8, 2022 ("EGM"), to resolve, among other matters, on the definition of the new number of members and the election of a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

As a result, it was proposed to appoint Mr. Noberto Nogueira Pinheiro Junior to the position of member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023.

The curriculum vitae with qualifications and other information about the nominated candidate, as well as the other documents regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting, were published on this date on Banco Pine's Investor Relations website (www.ri.pine.com), and on the pages of the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, through the Empresas.Net System. The information and documentation described above are available only in Portuguese.

Pursuant to the applicable legislation, the publications convening the Meeting required by Law 6,404/76 will only be carried out in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, in print and digital format (disclosure on the website of the aforementioned newspaper), in view of the changes brought by Law 13,818/2019, which modified article 289 of Law 6,404/76, maintaining mandatory the publication only of corporate acts in a widely circulated newspaper, in the aforementioned manner.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains at the shareholders' disposal to clarify any questions regarding the object of this Material Fact through ir@pine.com.

Sérgio Luis Patrício

Investor Relations Officer