Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Pine S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINE4   BRPINEACNPR8

BANCO PINE S.A.

(PINE4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Pine S A : 01/12/2022 - Material Fact - EGM 02/08/2022

01/12/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO PINE S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 62.144.175/0001-20

Public Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, January 12th, 2022 - Banco Pine (B3: PINE4) ("Company"), a Brazilian bank focused on long term corporate relationships, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 and Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in meeting held on this date, approved the call for an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on February 8, 2022 ("EGM"), to resolve, among other matters, on the definition of the new number of members and the election of a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

As a result, it was proposed to appoint Mr. Noberto Nogueira Pinheiro Junior to the position of member of the Board of Directors, with a term of office until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023.

The curriculum vitae with qualifications and other information about the nominated candidate, as well as the other documents regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting, were published on this date on Banco Pine's Investor Relations website (www.ri.pine.com), and on the pages of the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, through the Empresas.Net System. The information and documentation described above are available only in Portuguese.

Pursuant to the applicable legislation, the publications convening the Meeting required by Law 6,404/76 will only be carried out in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, in print and digital format (disclosure on the website of the aforementioned newspaper), in view of the changes brought by Law 13,818/2019, which modified article 289 of Law 6,404/76, maintaining mandatory the publication only of corporate acts in a widely circulated newspaper, in the aforementioned manner.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains at the shareholders' disposal to clarify any questions regarding the object of this Material Fact through ir@pine.com.

Sérgio Luis Patrício

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Pine SA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO PINE S.A.
05:06pBANCO PINE S A : 01/12/2022 - Material Fact - EGM 02/08/2022
PU
2021Banco Pine S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Banco Pine S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Banco Pine S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021BANCO PINE S A : 02/26/2021 - Notice to the Market - Organizational Change
PU
2021BANCO PINE S A : 02/10/2021 - Material Fact - Guidance 2021
PU
2021BANCO PINE S A : 01/21/2021 - Material Fact - Swap Transaction
PU
2021BANCO PINE S A : 01/14/2021 - Notice to Shareholders - Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020BANCO PINE S A : 11/30/2020 - Notice to the Market - Pine Investor Day 2
PU
2020BANCO PINE S A : 11/30/2020 - Notice to the Market - Pine Investor Day 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 185 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2020 -63,6 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 982 M 721 M 721 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 252 M 45,3 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -48,7x
EV / Sales 2020 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart BANCO PINE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Pine S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO PINE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mauro Sanchez Chief Executive Officer
Sérgio Luís Patrício Executive Director-Finance & Treasurer
Noberto Nogueira Pinheiro Chairman
Fábio Araújo Director-Operations & Technology
Jailton Donasan Director-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO PINE S.A.-5.03%45
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.77%494 978
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.61%402 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%252 466
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.84%223 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%198 848