Banco Pine S A : 01/14/2022 - Notice to Shareholders - AGM 2022 Estimated Date

BANCO PINE S.A.
Company Tax-Payer Number 62,144,175/0001-20
Public Held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
O Banco Pine S.A. (B3: PINE4) ("Bank"), pursuant to Article 21-L, paragraph 2 of the CVM Instruction No 481/09, as amended, and pursuant to the Calendar of Corporate Events disclosed to the market on December 9th, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the scheduled date for holding its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be April
29, 2022.
The documents and information related to the Bank's AGM will be made available in due time, according to applicable legislation.
The Bank´s Investors Relations Department is at shareholders' disposal do clarify any matters regarding the purpose of this Notice through ri@pine.com.
São Paulo, January 14th, 2022.
Sérgio Luis Patrício
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Banco Pine SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:10 UTC.