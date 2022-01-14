Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Pine S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINE4   BRPINEACNPR8

BANCO PINE S.A.

(PINE4)
  Report
Banco Pine S A : 01/14/2022 - Notice to Shareholders - AGM 2022 Estimated Date

01/14/2022
BANCO PINE S.A.

Company Tax-Payer Number 62,144,175/0001-20

Public Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

O Banco Pine S.A. (B3: PINE4) ("Bank"), pursuant to Article 21-L, paragraph 2 of the CVM Instruction No 481/09, as amended, and pursuant to the Calendar of Corporate Events disclosed to the market on December 9th, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the scheduled date for holding its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be April

29, 2022.

The documents and information related to the Bank's AGM will be made available in due time, according to applicable legislation.

The Bank´s Investors Relations Department is at shareholders' disposal do clarify any matters regarding the purpose of this Notice through ri@pine.com.

São Paulo, January 14th, 2022.

Sérgio Luis Patrício

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Pine SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
