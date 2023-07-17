BANCO PINE S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 62.144.175/0001-20

NIRE 35300525515

Public Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DISTRIBUTION OF INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL

Banco Pine S.A. (B3: PINE4) ("Company"), hereby announces to the Shareholders and to the Market that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, it was approved the distribution of interest on own capital in the gross amount of R$18,448,422.55 (fourteen million, four hundred and eighty-eight, four hundred and twenty-two and fifty-five cents), equivalent to a gross amount of R$0.10063392712521 for each common share and each preferred share, observing the legal provisions related to the withholding of income tax for the purposes of determining the net amount.

The credit of IoC will occur on August 10, 2023, and will consider the shareholding position as of July 31, 2023. As of August 01, 2023 (including), the shares issued by the Company will be traded "ex" this IoC.

The payment of interest on own capital will be made through the depositary institution for the shares - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. - through automatic credit for shareholders who have an up- to-date registration with Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. with their bank account. Shareholders who have not made this indication should go to a Banco Itaú branch with the registration form, CPF, RG and proof of residence to update the registration data and subsequently receive the respective amounts to which they are entitled. For more information about updating your registration, contact PreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br by e-mail with the desired topic in the subject field (as below).

PF Registration Update - Receive the list of documents and instructions needed to update the registration and the registration form to be completed, as well as a filling model.

Legal Entity Registration Update - Receive the list of documents and instructions needed to update the registration and the registration form to be completed.

Proceeds relating to shares deposited in the fungible custody of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão will be credited to that entity and the Depositor Brokers will be in charge of transferring them to the shareholders and holders of shares.

São Paulo, July 17, 2023

Noberto Pinheiro Jr

Investor Relations Officer