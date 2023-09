Banco Pine SA is a Brazil-based bank engaged in the provision of commercial banking products. The Bank specializes in the provision of financial services for enterprises, such as various types of credit, credit cards, trade financing, guarantees, investment banking, assets and wealth management, financial advisory services, treasury products and pension funds, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had a number of subsidiaries, including Pine Investimentos Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios Ltda (Pine Investimentos), BP Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (BP Empreendimentos), BP Promotora de Servicos Bancarios Ltda (BP Promotora), Pine Corretora de Seguros Ltda (Pine Corretora) and Pine Assessoria e Consultoria Ltda (Pine Assessoria).

Sector Banks