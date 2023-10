Banco Products (India) Limited is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications. Its engine cooling systems include radiators, charged air coolers, oil coolers- transmission and hydraulic, fuel coolers, battery coolers, inverter coolers, in aluminum and copper/brass configurations and accessories expansion tanks, fan motor assembly, fan shroud and guard and miscellaneous mounting and plumbing accessories. Its engine sealing systems include engine cylinder head and peripheral gaskets, heat shields and industrial gaskets with a material range and sizes for applications of sealing. Its range of materials includes multi-layered steel (MLS), graphite composite gaskets, steel fiber composite gaskets, compressed fiber jointing sheet gaskets, rubber cork gaskets, rubber pre-coated beaded gaskets, edge molded gaskets and copper gaskets. Its subsidiaries include Banco Gaskets (India) Limited and Nederlands Radiateuren Fabriek B.V.