Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB3   BRSANBACNOR8

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
13.93 BRL   +1.53%
05:19pBrazilian lender Santander's Chairman Rial resigns
RE
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazilian lender Santander's Chairman Rial resigns

01/20/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Santander Brasil SA's chief executive officer, Sergio Rial speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA said on Friday its chairman and former chief executive, Sergio Rial, is resigning from his position at the firm.

The resignation comes just days after Rial quit his short-lived job as chief executive of retailer Americanas SA after finding accounting "inconsistencies" that led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.

Rial was Santander Brasil's CEO for six years, as well as the bank's regional head for South America, before transitioning to board chairman in early 2022.

He is also chairman of the board at fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA, vice chair at BRF SA and a board member at Delta Air Lines.

The executive "presented his resignation as a member of the board of directors and as a member of the advisory committees of the board," the Brazilian unit of Spain's Santander said in a securities filing.

Rial will be replaced on an interim basis by his vice chair, Deborah Stern Vieitas, until the bank's next general meeting on April 28.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. -29.00% 0.71 Delayed Quote.-89.33%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 1.53% 13.93 Delayed Quote.4.06%
BRF S.A. 2.33% 7.9 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 1.77% 39.03 Delayed Quote.16.71%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. -1.37% 15.12 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
05:19pBrazilian lender Santander's Chairman Rial resigns
RE
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20,..
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20,..
PU
05:11pBanco Santander Brasil S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : 01/19/2023 - Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : Notice to the Market – New head of IR
PU
01/19Banco Santander Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
01/19Banco Santander S.A. Announces Change of Head of Investor Relations
CI
01/17Americanas' Rial says billionaire backers fully supported 'course correction'
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72 432 M 13 925 M 13 925 M
Net income 2022 14 190 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 B 20 747 M 20 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 51 214
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.4.06%20 649
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952