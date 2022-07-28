Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SANB3   BRSANBACNOR8

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-27 pm EDT
13.32 BRL   -0.30%
05:08aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 07/28/2022 - 2Q22 Financial Statements
PU
05:07aSantander Brasil beats net profit forecasts but raises loan-loss provisions
RE
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Brasil to $6 From $7, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santander Brasil beats net profit forecasts but raises loan-loss provisions

07/28/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Santander bank office building is seen in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA's second-quarter net income beat market expectations but loan-loss provisions rose sharply against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, data released on Thursday showed.

Net profit rose 2% from the previous quarter to a better than expected 4.08 billion reais ($778.08 million), as analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA would post net income of 3.88 billion.

However, Santander Brasil said in a securities filing that loan-loss provisions hit 5.75 billion reais, up 59.7% from the previous year, with general expenses up 8.4% in the same comparison.

Such indicators have been in the spotlight for market participants, with Itau BBA analysts saying in a client note that Santander Brasil was their "top name to avoid among banks" on lower coverage and already expected higher provisions.

Investors surveyed by Bank of America ahead of the earnings season said the firm was likely to deliver the weakest quarterly figures among banks with large market capitalisation in Brazil, with provision charges among their main concerns.

The third-largest private bank in the South American country, Banco Santander Brasil competes with players such as Itau Unibanco, Bradesco and state-run Banco do Brasil.

In a statement on Thursday, the company's finance chief, Angel Santodomingo, said, "Despite a still-challenging macroeconomic environment, loan portfolio quality indicators were stable over the period."

The lender's loan book rose 2.9% on the quarter to 468.54 billion reais.

Brazil is the Spanish lender's largest customer base and accounts for almost a third of underlying group profit.

($1=5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Goodman and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 0.65% 35.55 Delayed Quote.22.43%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. -0.30% 13.32 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -2.13% 2.434 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.63% 33.59 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.41% 5.3721 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 78 715 M 14 828 M 14 828 M
Net income 2022 16 568 M 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 B 19 695 M 19 695 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 50 348
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-6.26%19 695
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712