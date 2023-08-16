The consolidated condensed interim financial statements referred to above include the consolidated condensed statement of value added for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of the Bank's management and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. This statement has been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the purpose of concluding whether it is reconciled with the consolidated condensed interim financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that this consolidated condensed statement of value added has not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the consolidated condensed interim financial statements taken as a whole.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated condensed interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" and ISRE 2410 - "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated condensed interim financial statements based on our review.

We have reviewed the consolidated condensed balance sheet of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Bank") and its subsidiaries as at June 30, 2023 and the related consolidated condensed statements of incomeand comprehensive income for the quarter and six-month period then ended, and the consolidated condensed statements of changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and explanatory notes.

The explanatory notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Other Comprehensive Income that will be subsequently reclassified for profit or loss when specific conditions are met:

The accompanying notes from Management are an integral part of these financial statements.

Gains (losses) on disposal of assets not classified as non-current assets held for sale

Financial instruments not measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss

Financial Liabilities Measured At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss Held For Trading

Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates on Assets and Liabilities

Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents

1. Operating context, presentation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements and other information

a)Operational Context

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Banco Santander or Banco), directly and indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, S.A., headquartered in Spain (Banco Santander Spain), is the leading institution of the Financial and Prudential Conglomerates (Santander Conglomerate) before the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen), constituted as a joint-stock company, headquartered at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Cj.281, Bloco A, Cond. JK Tower - Vila Nova Conceição - São Paulo - SP. Banco Santander operates as a bank multiple and develops its operations through the commercial, investment, credit, financing and investment, real estate credit, leasing and foreign exchange. Through controlled companies, it also operates in the markets of payment institution, syndicate management, securities brokerage, insurance brokerage, loan financing consumption, digital platforms, benefit management, management and recovery of non-performing loans, capitalization and pension plans and supply and administration of food, meal and other vouchers. Operations are conducted in the context of a set of institutions that operate in an integrated manner in the financial market. The benefits and costs corresponding to the services provided are absorbed between them and are carried out in the normal course of business and under commutative conditions. The Board of Directors authorized the issuance of condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 at the meeting held on July 25, 2023.

The referred Financial Statements and the documents that compose them, were subject to a report without reservation by the Auditors Independent, of recommendation for approval issued by the Audit Committee of Banco Santander.

b)Presentation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34)

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International

Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and the interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (current name of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee - IFRIC). All

relevant information specifically relating to Banco Santander's financial statements, and only with respect to these are being evidenced, and correspond to the information used by Banco Santander in its administration.

For better comparison purposes, some comparative balances were reclassified in the statement of cash flows relating to the result of financial guarantees provided, effects of changes in exchange rates on assets and liabilities and reduction (increase) in other financial assets and liabilities.

c) Other information

c.1) Adoption of new standards and interpretations

The following amendments to standards were adopted for the first time for the financial year beginning January 1, 2023:

• IFRS 17 - In May 2017, the IASB issued the IFRS for insurance contracts that aims to replace IFRS 4. IFRS 17 is dated

of implementation January 1, 2023. This standard aims to demonstrate greater transparency and useful information in the

financial statements, one of the main changes being the recognition of profits as the services are delivered

insurance, in order to assess the performance of insurers over time. Banco Santander assessed and concluded that the impact

of IFRS 17 adoption is immaterial.

.· Amendment to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements": the purpose is to clarify that liabilities are classified

as current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the period. The ranking is not affected by

entity's expectations or events after the reporting date. The amendments to IAS 1 are effective as of January 1, 2023 and

there is no impact for Santander.

· Amendment to IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Estimate Changes and Error Rectification: clarifies how entities should

distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates, since changes in estimates

accounting principles are applied prospectively to future transactions and other future events, but changes in accounting policies are

generally applied retrospectively to past transactions and other past events, as well as to the current period. Without

impact for Santander

· Amendment to IAS 12- Income Tax: requires entities to recognize deferred tax on transactions that,

on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. This usually

applies to lease transactions (right-of-use assets and lease liabilities) and decommissioning obligations and restoration, as an example, and will require the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities. Santander already adopts this procedure.

There are no other IFRS standards or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that could have a material impact.

on the Bank's financial statements.

c.2) Estimates used

Consolidated results and calculation of consolidated equity are impacted by accounting policies, assumptions, estimates

and measurement methods used by the Bank's managers in preparing the financial statements. the bank does

estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities for future periods. All estimates and assumptions

required, in accordance with IFRSs, are Management's best estimate in accordance with the applicable standard.

In the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, estimates are made by the Bank's Management and

of consolidated entities in order to quantify certain assets, liabilities, income and expenses and disclosures in the notes.

c.2.1) Critical estimates

The critical estimates and assumptions that have the most significant impact on the accounting balances of certain assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and in the disclosures of explanatory notes, are described below:

i.Valuation of the fair value of certain financial instruments

Financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value and those that are not measured at fair value in profit or loss are adjusted for transaction costs.

Financial assets and liabilities are subsequently measured, at the end of each period, using valuation techniques. This calculation is based on assumptions, which take into account Management's judgment based on information and market conditions prevailing at the balance sheet date.

Banco Santander classifies fair value measurements using the fair value hierarchy that reflects the model used in the measurement process, segregating financial instruments between Levels I, II or III.

Note 18.b of the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of June 30, 2023, present the accounting practice and sensitivity analysis for Financial Instruments, respectively..

ii.Provisions for losses on credits due to impairment

The carrying amount of impaired financial assets is adjusted by recording a provision for impairment of "Losses on financial assets (net) - Financial Assets measured at amortized cost" in the consolidated statement of income result. The reversal of previously recorded losses is recognized in the consolidated statement of income in the period in which that the impairment decreases and can be objectively related to a recovery event.

To individually measure the impairment loss on loans assessed for impairment recoverable, the Bank considers the conditions of the counterparty, such as its economic and financial situation, level of indebtedness, income generation capacity, cash flow, management, corporate governance and quality of internal controls, track record payment terms, industry experience, contingencies and credit limits, as well as asset characteristics such as their nature and purpose, type, sufficiency and guarantees of liquidity level and total amount of credit, and also based on historical experience of impairment and other circumstances known at the time of valuation.

To measure the impairment loss on loans that are collectively assessed for impairment, the Bank separates financial assets into groups taking into account the characteristics and similarities of credit risk, or that is, according to the segment, type of assets, guarantees and other factors associated with the historical experience of write-down recoverable and other circumstances known at the time of valuation. Note 6 to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of June 30, 2023, presents the accounting practice and

credit risk measurement measures, respectively.

iii.Provisions for pension funds

Defined benefit plans are recorded based on an actuarial study, carried out annually by a specialized company, when end of each year, effective for the subsequent period and are recognized in the consolidated statement of income in the Interest and similar expenses and Provisions (net) lines.

The present value of a defined benefit obligation is the present value without deducting any plan assets, payments expected future periods required to settle the obligation arising from employee service in the current and past periods. Additional details are in note 2.w. of the Consolidated Financial Statements of December 31, 2022.

iv.Provisions, assets and contingent liabilities

Provisions for legal and administrative proceedings are set up when the risk of losing the judicial or administrative action is assessed as probable and the amounts involved are measurable with sufficient certainty, based on the nature, complexity and history of actions and in the opinion of internal and external legal advisors.

Explanatory note 2.q presents information and any significant changes to provisions and assets and liabilities Bank quotas between December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

v.Goodwill

The registered goodwill is subject to an impairment test, at least once a year or in a shorter period, in case of any indication of impairment of the asset.

The basis used for the impairment test is the value in use and, for this purpose, the cash flow is estimated for a period minimum of 5 years. The cash flow was prepared considering several factors, such as: (i) macroeconomic interest rate projections, inflation, exchange rate and others; (ii) behavior and growth estimates of the national financial system; (iii) increase in costs, returns, synergies and investment plan; (iv) customer behavior; and (v) growth rate and adjustments applied to perpetuity flows. The adoption of these estimates involves the probability of occurrence of future events and the change of any of these factors could have a different outcome. The cash flow estimate is based on a valuation prepared by the company independent expert, annually or whenever there are signs of a reduction in its recovery value, which is reviewed and approved by the Administration.

Additional details are in note 7.

vi.Expectation of realization of tax credits

Deferred tax assets and liabilities include temporary differences, identified as amounts expected to be recovered or paid on differences between the book values of assets and liabilities and their respective calculation bases, and credits of tax losses and the negative base of the accumulated CSLL. These amounts are measured at the rates expected to apply in the period in which the asset is realized or the liability is settled. Deferred tax assets are only recognized for temporary differences to the extent it is considered probable that the consolidated entities will have sufficient future taxable profits against which the assets deferred tax can be used.

Other deferred tax assets (credits from accumulated tax losses) are only recognized if it is considered probable that the consolidated entities will have sufficient future taxable profits to be utilized.

Recognized deferred tax assets and liabilities are reviewed at each balance sheet date, making the adjustments appropriate based on the findings of the analyzes carried out. The expectation of realizing the Bank's deferred tax assets is based on projections of future results and based on a technical study.

For additional details, see note 2.z of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022.

2. Basis of consolidation

The direct and indirect controlled entities and investment funds included in Banco Santander's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are highlighted below. Similar information on companies accounted for by the equity method by the Bank is provided in note 5.

Quantity of Shares or Quotas Owned (in Thousands) 06/30/2023 Investments Activity Common Shares and Quotas Preferred Shares Direct Participation Consolidated Participation Controlled by Banco Santander Aymoré Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A. (Aymoré CFI) Financial 50,159 - 100.00% 100.00% Ben Benefícios e Serviços Instituição de Pagamentos S.A.(BEN Benefícios) Payment Method 90,000 - 100.00% 100.00% Esfera Fidelidade S.A. Services provision 10,001 - 100.00% 100.00% Gira - Gestão Integrada de Recebíveis do Agronegócio S.A. Tecnology 381 - 80.00% 80.00% Em Dia Serviços Especializados em Cobrança Ltda. Collection and Recover of Credit Management 257,306 - 100.00% 100.00% Return Capital Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos S.A. Collection and Recover of Credit Management 31,857 - 100.00% 100.00% Rojo Entretenimento S.A. Services Provision 7,417 - 94.60% 94.60% Sanb Promotora de Vendas e Cobrança Ltda. Provision of Digital Media Services 71,181 - 100.00% 100.00% Sancap Investimentos e Participações S.A. (Sancap) Holding 23,538,159 - 100.00% 100.00% Santander Brasil Administradora de Consórcio Ltda. (Santander Brasil Consórcio) Buying Club 872,186 - 100.00% 100.00% Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S.A.(Santander CCVM) Broker 14,067,640 14,067,640 99.99% 99.99% Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. (Santander Corretora de Seguros) Broker 7,184 - 100.00% 100.00% Santander Holding Imobiliária S.A. Holding 558,601 - 100.00% 100.00% Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Santander Leasing) Leasing 164 - 100.00% 100.00% F1RST Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda. Other Activities 241,941 - 100.00% 100.00% SX Negócios Ltda. Other Activities 75,050 - 100.00% 100.00% Tools Soluções e Serviços Compartilhados Ltda. Other Activities 192,000 - 100.00% 100.00% Controlled by Aymoré CFI Banco PSA Finance Brasil S.A. (Banco PSA) Bank 105 - 0.00% 50.00% Banco Hyundai Capital Brasil S.A. Bank 150,000 - 0.00% 50.00% Solution 4Fleet Consultoria Empresarial S.A. (Solution 4Fleet) Technology 328 - 0.00% 80.00% Controlled by Santander Leasing Banco Bandepe S.A. Bank 3,589 - 0.00% 100.00% Santander Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. (Santander DTVM) Distributor 461 - 0.00% 100.00% Controlled by Sancap Santander Capitalização S.A. (Santander Capitalização) Capitalization 64,615 - 0.00% 100.00% Evidence Previdência S.A. Private Pension 42,819,564 - 0.00% 100.00% Controlled by Santander Holding Imobiliária S.A. Summer Empreendimentos Ltda. Real Estate 17,084 - 0.00% 100.00% Apê11 Tecnologia e Negócios Imobiliários S.A. (Apê11) Technology 3,808 - 0.00% 90.00% Controlled by Santander Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. Toro Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. (Toro CTVM) Broker 21,559 - 0.00% 62.51% Toro Investimentos S.A. Broker 44,101 - 0.00% 14.78% Controlled by Toro Corretora de Títulos de Valores Mobiliários Ltda. Toro Investimentos S.A. Investments 228,461 - 0.00% 76.55% Jointly Controlled Companies by Sancap Santander Auto S.A. Technology 22,452 - 0.00% 50.00% Controlled by Toro Investimentos S.A. Monetus Investimentos S.A. Investments 918,264 - 0.00% 100.00% Mobills Labs Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. Technology 1,122,000 - 0.00% 100.00% Controlled by Mobills Labs Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. Mob Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. Technology 20 - 0.00% 100.00% Controlled by Monetus Investimentos S.A. Monetus Corretora de Seguros Ltda. Broker 3,010 - 0.00% 100.00%

Consolidated Investment Funds

•Santander Fundo de Investimento Amazonas Multimercado Crédito Privado de Investimento Abroad (Santander FI

Amazon);

•Santander Fundo de Investimento Diamantina Multimercado Crédito Privado de Investimento Abroad (Santander FI Diamantina);

•Santander Fundo de Investimento Guarujá Multimercado Crédito Privado de Investimento Abroad (Santander FI Guarujá);

•Santander Fundo de Investimento Unix Multimercado Crédito Privado (Santander FI Unix);

•Santander Investment Fund SBAC Referenciado DI Crédito Privado (Santander FI SBAC);

•Santander Paraty QIF PLC (Santander Paraty) (4);

•Sale of Credit Rights Investment Fund Vehicles (Sale of FIDC Vehicles) (1);

•Prime 16 - Real Estate Investment Fund (current name of BRL V - Real Estate Investment Fund - FII) (2);

•Santander FI Hedge Strategies Fund (Santander FI Hedge Strategies) (3);

•NPL Ipanema VI Multisegment Credit Rights Investment Fund - Non-Standardized (Investment Fund

Ipanema NPL VI) (4);

•Santander Hermes Multimercado Private Credit Infrastructure Investment Fund;

•Wholesale Credit Rights Investment Fund - Non-Standardized;

•Atual - Multimarket Investment Fund Credit Privado Investimento Abroad (5);

•Credit Rights Investment Fund - Getnet (6);

•Santander Flex Credit Rights Investment Fund (7) and;

•San Créditos Estruturados - Investment Fund in Non-Standardized Credit Rights (7).

(1) Renault assembler (an entity not belonging to the Santander Conglomerate) sells its bills to the Fund. This Fund buys exclusively duplicates of the automaker Renault. In turn, Banco RCI Brasil S.A. holds 100% of its subordinated shares.

(2)Banco Santander appeared as the creditor of certain overdue credit operations that had real estate as collateral. The operation for the recovery of these credits consists of the contribution of the properties in guarantee to the capital of the Real Estate Investment Fund, the consequent transfer of the Fund's quotas to Banco Santander, in lieu of payment for the credit operations mentioned above.

(3)Banco Santander, through its subsidiaries, holds the risks and rewards of Santander Paraty and the Santander FI Hedge Subfund Strategies, residing in Ireland, and both are fully consolidated in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Santander Paraty does not have its own equity position, and all records come from the financial position of Santander FI Hedge Strategies.

(4)Atual Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos e Meios Digitais S.A. (current name of Atual Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financieros), a company that acquired certain credit operations from Banco Santander (overdue for more than 360 days) and controlled by Banco Santander holds 100% of the shares in this fund.

(5)This fund started to be consolidated in August 2020 and is controlled by Atual Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos and Meios Digitais SA

(6)This fund became consolidated in June 2022 and is controlled through Aymoré CFI, which holds 100% of the shares in this fund.

(7)These funds started to be consolidated in November 2022 and are controlled by Return Capital Serviços de Recuperação de Crédito S.A., holds 100% of the shares in these funds.

Corporate movements were implemented in order to reorganize the operations and activities of the entities in accordance with Santander Conglomerate's business plan

a)Acquisition of the entire shareholding in Toro Participações S.A.

On June 7, 2023, Banco Santander entered into, with the shareholders of Toro Participações S.A. ("Toro Participações"), a

contract for the acquisition of all the shares of Toro Participações, so that, once the operation is carried out, it will hold, indirectly, the ownership of 100% of the share capital of Toro Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. and Toro Investimentos SA ("Operation").

The conclusion of the Transaction will be subject to the fulfillment of certain suspensive conditions usual in similar transactions,

including obtaining the relevant regulatory authorizations.

b)Sale of Santander Corretora's stake in Webmotors S.A. for carsales.com Investments PTY LTD

On April 28, 2023, Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora") concluded the operation for the sale of shares representing 40% of the share capital of Webmotors S.A. ("Webmotors") for Carsales.com Investments PTY LTD ("Carsales") ("Operation").

With the conclusion of the Transaction, Santander Corretora holds 30% and Carsales 70% of the share capital of Webmotors.

c)Investment by Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. at Biomas - Serviços Ambientais, Restauração e Carbono S.A.

On November 9, 2022, Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora") entered into a investment agreement to become a shareholder ("Operation") of Biomas - Serviços Ambientais, Restauração e Carbono S.A. ("Biomes"). Biomas is a company formed with the purpose of providing services aimed at the development and execution of activities

aimed at restoring and conserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems, thus aligning with the ESG purposes (Environmental, Social and Governance) of Grupo Santander.

On March 21, 2023, with the conclusion of the Transaction, Santander Corretora now holds 16.66% of the shareholding in Biomes.

d)Investment by Lexisnexis Serviços de Análise de Risco Ltda. at Credit Intelligence Manager S.A.

On December 20, 2022, Banco Santander, together with the other shareholders, carried out the closing of the investment operation, through the subscription of new shares, by Lexisnexis Serviços de Análise de Risco Ltda. ("Lexisnexis") at Gestora de Informação de Crédito S.A. ("GIC"). With the conclusion of the subscription, Lexisnexis becomes the main shareholder of shares equivalent to 20% (twenty percent) of GIC's share capital.

With the implementation of the closure and the entry of Lexisnexis into the GIC, Santander now holds 15.559% of the shares of

issuance of the GIC.

e)Sale of the entire stake held by Aymoré Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A. at Banque PSA Finance, S.A. and Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. at PSA Corretora de Seguros e Serviços Ltda.

On November 29, 2022, Aymoré Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A. ("Aymoré") and Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora de Seguros") formalized, with Banque PSA Finance, S.A. ("Banque PSA") and Stellantis Services Ltd. ("Stellantis Services"), certain share purchase and sale agreement and other covenants referring to the sale of equity interests held by Aymoré, representing 50% (fifty percent) of the share capital of Banco PSA Finance Brasil S.A., for Banque PSA, and (b) for Santander Corretora de Seguros, representing 50% (fifty percent) of the share capital of PSA Corretora de Seguros e Serviços Ltda., to Stellantis Services ("Transaction"). The execution of the Transaction will be subject to the implementation of certain usual conditions in this type of transaction, including the applicable regulatory approvals.

f)Total spin-off of Atual Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos and Meios Digitais S.A. to Return Capital S.A. and Leadership Specialized Billing Services Ltda.

On October 31, 2022, Atual Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos e Meios Digitais S.A. ("Atual") was fully spun off with its equity absorbed by both of its direct subsidiaries, Return Capital S.A. ("Return") and Leadership Services Specialized in Billing Ltd. ("Leadership") in accordance with the proportions established in the Transaction's Protocol and Justification. With the implementation of the total spin-off, Return had its capital increased by BRL 3,990,617,559.32 and Leadership by BRL 267,027,054.61, both became directly owned by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. as the sole shareholder of Return and sole partner of Leadership.

g)Acquisition of interest in SX Tools Soluções e Serviços Escolhas Ltda.

On September 26, 2022, Banco Santander subscribed to the capital increase at SX Tools Soluções e Serviços Escolhas Ltda ("SX Tools") became the sole shareholder of the company. On September 30, 2022, it was pending capital payment. SX Tools will primarily provide services to Banco Santander and companies in the Group and will focus on contracting technology suppliers aimed at providing such services.

h)Sale Acquisition of interest in the CSD Central of Registration and Deposit Services to the Financial and Capital Markets S.A

On January 21, 2022, Santander Corretora de Seguros, Investimentos e Serviços S.A. ("Santander Corretora"), together with other investors, with the CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito to Mercados Financeiro e de Capitals S.A. ("CSD BR") and their respective shareholders, a certain investment agreement and other covenants ("Agreement") with a view to the subscription of participation minority interest in CSD BR ("Transaction"). CSD BR operates as a registrar for financial assets, derivatives, securities and

insurance policies, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil, the Securities Commission and the Insurance Superintendence Private. After complying with the precedent conditions established in the Agreement, the closing of the Transaction took place on 26 May 2022, so that Santander Corretora now holds 20% (twenty percent) of the equity interest in CSD BR

i)Sale of the entire stake held in Paytec Tecnologia em Pagamentos Ltda. and Paytec Logistics and Warehouse Ltda.

On May 26, 2022, Banco Santander signed, together with Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Institution

("Getnet IP"), the quota purchase and sale agreement, ownership transfer and other agreements, of 100% of the social quotas of Paytec Tecnologia em Pagamentos Ltda. ("Operation"). With the implementation of the Operation, Getnet IP started to directly hold 100% of the shares of Paytec Tecnologia em Pagamentos Ltda and indirectly control Paytec Logística and Warehouse Ltd.

j)Acquisition of Equity Interest in Monetus Investimentos Ltda. and Monetus Corretora de Seguros Ltda

On June 15, 2021, Santander Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Santander DTVM", new company name of PI Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.), Toro Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Toro CTVM"), and Toro Investimentos S.A. ("Toro Investimentos" and, together with Toro CTVM, "Toro"), together with the partners of Monetus Investimentos Ltda., and Monetus Corretora de Seguros Ltda. (jointly "Monetus"), investment agreement and other covenants, by which, once the operation is carried out, Toro Investimentos would hold 100% of the capital stock of Monetus ("Operation"). To Monetus, Originally from Belo Horizonte, it carries out its activities through an automated objective-based investment application. After compliance with the applicable conditions precedent, the closing of the Transaction was formalized on January 4, 2022.

k)Acquisition of Equity Interest in Mobills Labs Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. e Mob Solutions in Technology Ltda.

On June 15, 2021, Santander Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Santander DTVM", new corporate name of PI Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.), Toro Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Toro CTVM"), and Toro Investimentos S.A. ("Toro Investimentos" and, together with Toro CTVM, "Toro"), together with the partners of Mobills Labs Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda., and Mob Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda (jointly "Mobills"), an investment and other agreements, whereby, once the operation is completed, Toro Investimentos would hold 100% of the capital stock of Mobills ("Operation"). Headquartered in Ceará, Mobills has a variety of financial applications that have a large user base, especially related to financial planning. After the fulfillment of the conditions precedent met, the closing of the Transaction was formalized on January 4, 2022.

3. Financial assets

a)Classification by nature and category

The classification by nature and category for the purpose of valuing the Bank's assets, except for the items related to "Cash and reserves at the Central Bank of Brazil" and "Derivatives used as Hedge", on june 30, 2023 and december 31, 2022 is shown below:

06/30/2023 Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income Financial Assets Measured At Amortized Cost Total Balances With The Brazilian Central Bank 60,674,321 - 77,419,887 138,094,208 Loans and amounts due from credit institutions - - 28,823,598 28,823,598 Of which: Loans and amounts due from credit institutions - - 28,831,166 28,831,166 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (7,568) (7,568) Loans and advances to customers 1,600,835 - 497,705,744 499,306,579 Of which: Loans and advances to customers, (1) 1,600,835 - 530,430,468 532,031,303 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (32,724,724) (32,724,724) Debt instruments 78,697,271 52,496,072 108,190,462 239,383,805 Of which: Debt instruments 78,697,271 52,496,072 109,433,241 240,626,584 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (1,242,779) (1,242,779) Equity instruments 3,296,992 23,886 - 3,320,878 Trading derivatives 31,199,726 - - 31,199,726 Total 175,469,145 52,519,958 712,139,691 940,128,794 12/31/2022 Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Profit Or Loss Financial Assets Measured At Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income Financial Assets Measured At Amortized Cost Total Balances With The Brazilian Central Bank 54,589,781 - 73,046,299 127,636,080 Loans and amounts due from credit institutions - - 20,713,315 20,713,315 Of which: Loans and amounts due from credit institutions - - 20,725,914 20,725,914 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (12,599) (12,599) Loans and advances to customers 1,894,282 - 488,735,746 490,630,028 Of which: Loans and advances to customers,(1) 1,894,282 - 522,761,008 524,655,290 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (34,025,262) (34,025,262) Debt instruments 66,191,454 55,392,178 81,329,013 202,912,645 Of which: Debt instruments 66,191,454 55,392,178 82,502,775 204,086,407 Impairment losses (note 3-b.2) - - (1,173,762) (1,173,762) Equity instruments 2,605,279 33,493 - 2,638,772 Trading derivatives 20,234,506 - - 20,234,506 Total 145,515,302 55,425,671 663,824,373 864,765,346

(1)As of June 30, 2023, the balance recorded under "Loans and advances to customers" referring to operations in the loan portfolio assigned is of R$29,869 (12/31/2022 - R$32,647) and R$29,198 (12/31/2022 - R$32,138) of "Other financial liabilities - Financial Liabilities Associated with Transfer of Assets".

b) Valuation adjustments arising from impairment of financial assets

b.1) Financial assets measured at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income

As indicated in explanatory note 2 to the Bank's consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the semester ended June 30, 2023, changes in the carrying amount of financial assets and liabilities are recognized in the statement consolidated statement of income and except in the case of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, in which changes in fair value are temporarily recognized in consolidated equity, under "Other income comprehensive".

Debits or credits in "Other Comprehensive Income" arising from changes in fair value, remain in equity consolidated net income of the Bank until the respective assets are derecognized, when they are recognized in the statement consolidated result. As part of the fair value measurement process, when there is evidence of impairment losses of these instruments, the amounts are no longer recognized in shareholders' equity under the caption "Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income" and are reclassified to the Consolidated Statement of Income at cumulative value on that date.

On June 30, 2023, the Bank analyzed the variations in the fair value of the various assets that make up this portfolio and concluded that,on that date, there were no significant differences whose origin could be considered as arising from impairment losses (impairment). Consequently, all changes in the fair value of these assets are presented in "Other Income Comprehensive". Changes in the balance of other comprehensive income in the interim period are recognized in the statement Consolidated Other Comprehensive Income.

In the second quarter of 2022, in accordance with the best corporate governance practices, Management approved the

change in the business model of bonds and securities held for the purpose of collecting contractual cash flows and sell to helds with the objective of collecting contractual cash flows, in the amount of R$11 billion with no impact on result, with the balance in Equity reversed in full.

This decision is based on a response to changes brought about by the approval of Law 14.031/20 and, with the aim of adapting the new interest rate risk management conditions, the pre-fixed government securities LTNs that were used to cover the interest differential were reclassified on April 1, 2022. Such change in legislation entails changing the Model of Management used by Management to manage these securities, and it is estimated that the LTNs maturing in 2024 do not fit more in "Kept to Collect and Sell" models, and with the extinction of the fiscal asymmetry of investments abroad, such securities will be used exclusively for purposes of collecting cash flows.

Thus, with the reclassification carried out on April 1, 2022, the Federal Public Securities - LTNs maturing in 2024 are no longer recorded at Fair Value in Other Comprehensive Income, and become effective for Principal Payment Only and Interest. This event results in the full reversal of the mark-to-market amount recorded in Other Comprehensive Income on the reclassification date in the gross total of R$ 1,025 million, reducing, on the other hand, the value of the registered asset.

b.2) Financial assets measured at amortized cost - loans, other amounts with credit institutions and advances to customers

The changes in the provisions for impairment of assets included in "Financial assets measured at amortized cost - loans, other amounts with credit institutions and advances to customers" in the period ended on june 30, 2023 and 2022 were the following:

01/01 to

06/30/2023 01/01 to

06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period . 35,211,623 . 29,723,377 Provision for losses on financial assets . 13,653,612 . 10,819,397 Write-off of impaired balances against recorded impairment allowance . (14,868,938) . (7,886,781) Exchange Variation (21,226) (26,372) Balance at end of the period(Note 3.a) . 33,975,071 . 32,655,993 Provision for contingent liabilities (note 10.a) . 432,684 . 722,013 Total balance of allowance for impairment losses, including provisions for contingent liabilities . 34,407,755 . 33,351,634 Loans written-off recovery . 889,393 . 394,699 Discount granted . (1,344,259) . (940,206)

Considering the amounts recognized in "Recognition (Reversal) for losses on financial assets", "Recoveries of loans written off as a loss" and "Discount Granted" total R$14,108,478 and R$11,364,934 in the periods ended on 30 June 2023 and 2022, respectively

c) Non-recoverable assets

A financial asset is considered non-recoverable when there is objective evidence of the occurrence of events that: (i) cause an adverse impact on the estimated future cash flows on the date of the transaction, in the case of debt instruments (loans and debt securities); (ii) mean that their book value cannot be fully recovered, in the case of equity instruments; (iii) arising from the breach of loan clauses or terms, and (iv) during the bankruptcy process.

The details of changes in the balance of financial assets classified as "Loans, advances to customers and Debt Instruments" considered as non-recoverable due to credit risk in the periods ended june 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

01/01 to

06/30/2023 01/01 to

06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period 39,146,979 26,923,312 Net additions 17,265,368 16,479,086 Write-off of impaired balances against recorded impairment allowance (16,205,843) (8,829,821) Balance at end of the period 40,206,503 34,572,577

d) Provisions for contingent commitments

IFRS 9 requires that the provision for expected credit losses be recorded for financial guarantee contracts provided, that have not yet been honored. It should be measured and accounted for at the provision expense that reflects the credit risk in the in the event of honored guarantees and the endorsed customer does not comply with its contractual obligations. Below is the movement of these

provisions for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

01/01 to

06/30/2023 01/01 to

06/30/2022 Balances at the beginning of the period 340,005 908,027 Constitution of provisions for contingent liabilities 73,450 (186,014) Balances at the end of period 413,455 722,013

4. Non-current assets held for sale

Non-current assets held for sale include assets not in use.

5. Investments in associates and joint ventures

Joint Control

Banco Santander considers investments classified as jointly controlled when they possess a shareholders' agreement, which sets that the strategic, financial and operating decisions requires the unanimous consent of all investors.

Significant Influence

Associates are entities over which the Bank is in a position to exercise significant influence (significant influence is the power to participate in the financial and operating decisions of the investee) but it does not control or has joint control over the investee.

a)Breakdown

Participation % Activity Country 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Jointly Controlled by Banco Santander Banco RCI Brasil S.A. Bank Brazil 39.89% 39.89% Estruturadora Brasileira de Projetos S.A. - EBP (1)(2) Other Activities Brazil 11.11% 11.11% Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito (1) Credit Bureau Brazil 15.56% 15.56% Santander Auto S.A. Other Activities Brazil 50.00% 50.00% CIP S.A. (4) Other Activities Brasil 17.87% 17.87% Jointly Controlled by Santander Corretora de Seguros Webmotors S.A. (3)(5) Other Activities Brazil 30.00% 70.00% Tecnologia Bancária S.A. - TECBAN (1) Other Activities Brazil 18.98% 18.98% Hyundai Corretora de Seguros Insurance Broker Brazil 50.00% 50.00% PSA Corretora de Seguros e Serviços Ltda. (4) Insurance Broker Brazil 50.00% 50.00% CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito aos

Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais S.A Other Activities Brazil 20.00% 20.00% Biomas - Serviços Ambientais, Restauração e Carbono S.A. Other Activities Brazil 16.67% 0.00% Jointly Controlled by Webmotors S.A. Loop Gestão de Pátios S.A. (Loop) Other Activities Brazil 51.00% 51.00% Car10 Tecnologia e Informação S.A. (Car10) Other Activities Brazil 66.67% 66.67% Jointly Controlled by TecBan Brazil Tbnet Comércio, Locação e Administração Ltda. (Tbnet) Other Activities Brazil 100.00% 100.00% TecBan Serviços Integrados Ltda. Other Activities Brazil 100.00% 100.00% Jointly Controlled by Tbnet Tbforte Segurança e Transporte de Valores Ltda. (Tbforte) Other Activities Brazil 100.00% 100.00% InfluênciaSignificativa do Banco Santander CIP S.A. (4) Other Activities Brasil 17.87% 17.87% Significant Influence of Santander Corretora de Seguros Webmotors S.A. (2)(5) Other Activities Brazil 30.00% 70.00%

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Assets Liabilities Profit (Loss) Assets Liabilities Profit (Loss) Jointly Controlled by Banco Santander 12,813,584 12,764,179 61,826 13,013,828 12,914,541 169,596 Banco RCI Brasil S.A. 11,304,323 11,243,240 61,082 11,232,921 11,078,109 211,111 Estruturadora Brasileira de Projetos S.A. - EBP 6,849 6,776 90 6,831 11,427 390 Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito 1,274,534 1,296,492 (18,963) 1,565,100 1,642,454 (68,330) Santander Auto S.A. 227,880 217,671 19,617 208,976 182,551 26,425 Jointly Controlled by Santander Corretora de Seguros 2,871,200 2,884,902 (13,703) 3,199,816 3,143,227 56,588 Tecnologia Bancária S.A. - TECBAN 2,615,998 2,634,896 (18,898) 2,973,912 2,921,075 52,837 Hyundai Corretora de Seguros 4,306 4,069 237 4,025 4,037 (12) PSA Corretora de Seguros e Serviços Ltda. 6,151 3,700 2,452 5,400 3,358 2,041 CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito aos

Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais S.A 214,033 211,953 2,080 216,479 214,757 1,722 Biomas - Serviços Ambientais, Restauração e Carbono S.A. 30,711 30,284 426 - - - Significant Influence of Banco Santander 2,853,144 2,620,742 232,401 2,652,068 2,374,932 277,136 CIP S.A. 2,853,144 2,620,742 232,401 2,652,068 2,374,932 277,136 Significant Influence of Banco Santander 436,130 387,952 48,178 393,592 316,559 77,033 Webmotors S.A. 436,130 387,952 48,178 393,592 316,559 77,033 Total 18,974,058 18,657,775 328,702 19,259,304 18,749,259 580,353

(1) The Bank exercises joint control over the entity with the other majority shareholders, through a shareholders' agreement where no decision

of business can be taken by a single shareholder.

(2) In accordance with the shareholders' agreement, control is shared by Santander Corretora de Seguros and Carsales.com Investments PTY

LTD. (Carsales).

(3) Pursuant to the shareholders' agreement, control is shared by Santander Corretora de Seguros and PSA Services LTD.

(4) In March 2022, the Interbank Payments Chamber - CIP was demutualized. The non-profit association went through a

spin-off, part of which was incorporated into a new for-profit company CIP S.A.

(5) Participation arising from the credit recovery of Banco Comercial e de Investimentos Sudameris S.A., incorporated in 2009 by Banco ABN

AMRO Real S.A., which in the same year was incorporated by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., one of the Company's partners. The partners are leading

the procedures for winding up the company, which depends on the sale of a property. Once sold, liquidation of the

company and each partner will receive their share of the social equity.

(6) Banco Santander Brasil S.A, through its subsidiary Santander Corretora de Seguros, sold part of its shareholding in Webmotors

S.A, to Carsales, thus disposing of 40% of the company's share capital in the Consolidated, as detailed in note 2.

Investments Results 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 01/01 to 06/30/2023 01/01 to 06/30/2022 Jointly Controlled by Banco Santander 597,052 645,686 31,235 bloco Banco RCI Brasil S.A. 497,781 552,572 24,366 22,458 Estruturadora Brasileira de Projetos S.A. - EBP 756 746 10 17 Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito 58,992 61,590 (2,950) (10,013) Santander Auto S.A. 39,523 30,778 9,809 5,311 CIP S.A - - - - Jointly Controlled by Santander Corretora de Seguros 286,718 288,006 (4,236) 11,439 Webmotors S.A. - - - - Tecnologia Bancária S.A. - TECBAN 236,619 243,649 (4,978) 11,321 Hyundai Corretora de Seguros 1,372 1,254 118 (86) PSA Corretora de Seguros e Serviços Ltda. 1,766 540 1,226 204 CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito aos

Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais S.A 41,890 42,563 (673) - Biomas - Serviços Ambientais, Restauração e Carbono S.A. 5,071 - 71 - Significant Influence of Banco Santander 445,852 407,441 52,613 16,833 CIP S.A 445,852 407,441 26,281 16,833 Significant Influence of Banco Santander 226,954 386,437 26,281 19,814 Webmotors S.A. 226,954 386,437 26,281 19,814 Total 1,556,576 1,727,570 105,893 65,859

The Bank does not have guarantees granted to companies with joint control and significant influence.

The Bank does not have contingent liabilities with significant possible risk of loss related to investments for companies with joint control and significant influence.

b)Changes

Below are the changes in the balance of this item in the period ended on june 30, 2023 and 2022:

01/01 to 06/30/2023 01/01 to 06/30/2022 Joint Control Significant Influence Joint Control Significant Influence Balance at beginning of exercise 1,320,129 407,441 1,232,646 - Change in scope of consolidation (386,437) 386,437 (11,604) - Adjustment to market value (32,055) (895) 412 - Add / Lower 353 (185,169) (255) - Equity in earnings of subsidiaries 26,999 78,894 65,859 - Dividends proposed / received (50,218) (13,956) (12,054) - Jointly Controlled Capital Increase 5,000 54 50,430 356,745 Balance at end of exercise 883,770 672,806 1,325,434 356,745 Total Investments 1,556,576 1,682,179

c) Impairm ent losses

No impairment losses were recognized on investments in associates and joint ventures in june 30, 2023, and december 31, 2022.

d)Other information

Details of the principal jointly controlled entities:

·Banco RCI Brasil S.A.:A company incorporated in the form of a joint stock company with headquarters in Paraná, aims to the main practice of investment, leasing, credit, financing and investment operations, with a view to sustain the growth of the automotive brands Renault and Nissan in the Brazilian market, with operations focused on, mainly to financing and leasing to the final consumer. It is a financial institution that is part of the RCI Group Banque and Santander Conglomerate, their operations being conducted in the context of a set of institutions that operate in the financial market. According to the Shareholders' Agreement, the main decisions that impact this company is taken jointly between Banco Santander and other controlling shareholders.

6. Tangible assets

Tangible assets of the Bank relate to property, plant and equipment for the its own use. The Bank does not have tangible assets held as investment property nor leased out under operating leases. The Bank is also not a part of any financial lease contracts as of and during the period ended june 30, 2023 and 2022.

a)Breakdown

The detail, by class of asset, of the tangible assets in the consolidated balance sheets is as follows:

Land and buildings

Data Processing Systems Furniture and equipment of use and vehicles

Property Lease Works in progress and others Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 1,720,703 1,596,896 2,908,708 1,976,596 (12,140) 8,190,763 Addition 88,618 436,118 312,962 23,652 - 861,350 Write-off (93,513) (59,464) (110,137) (181,737) - (444,851) Depreciation of the period (203,455) (2,725) (470,433) (274,300) - (950,913) Transfers 71,325 (122,104) 64,202 - - 13,423 Balance as of June30, 2023 1,583,678 1,848,721 2,705,302 1,544,211 (12,140) 7,669,772 Balance as of December 31, 2021 1,803,756 1,690,184 2,982,561 2,319,424 (12,140) 8,783,785 Addition 58,444 27 381,035 143,883 - 583,389 Write-off (8,195) (27,968) (26,407) (30,882) - (93,452) Depreciation of the period (45,983) (160,326) (430,370) (288,142) - (924,821) Transfers (61,788) 190,610 (182,567) - - (53,745) Balance as of June30, 2022 1,746,234 1,692,527 2,724,252 2,144,283 (12,140) 8,295,156

The depreciation expenses has been included in the heading "Depreciation and amortization" in the income statement.

b)Losses due to non-recovery

In the period ended june 30, 2023, there was no impact of an impairment expense.

c)Tangible asset purchase commitments

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has no contractual commitments for the acquisition of tangible assets (12/31/2022 - BRL 50,047)

7. Intangible assets - Goodwill

The goodwill constitutes the surplus between the acquisition cost and the Bank's participation in the net fair value of the acquiree's assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities. When the excess is negative (discount), it is recognized immediately in income. In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, goodwill is accounted for at cost and is not amortized, but tested annually for impairment purposes or whenever there are indications of impairment of the cash-generating unit to which he was allocated. Goodwill is accounted for at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Impairment losses recognized on goodwill are not reversed. Gains and losses on disposal of an entity include the carrying amount of goodwill relating to the entity sold.

The goodwill recorded is subject to the impairment test (note 1.c.2.1.v) and was allocated according to the operating segment (note 15).

Based on the assumptions described above, no impairment of goodwill was identified on june 30, 2023. Throughout the first quarter of 2023, no indication of impairment of goodwill was identified.

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Breakdown Banco ABN Amro Real S.A. (Banco Real) 27,217,565 27,217,565 Toro Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. 160,770 160,771 Liderança Serviços Especializados em Cobranças Ltda. 184,447 236,626 Olé Consignado (current corporate name of Banco Bonsucesso Consignado) 62,800 62,800 Solution 4Fleet Consultoria Empresarial S.A. 32,590 32,590 Return Capital Serviços de Recuperação de Créditos S.A. (current corporate name of Ipanema Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.) 38,280 24,346 Santander Brasil Tecnologia S.A. 16,381 16,381 Gira - Gestão Integrada de Recebíveis do Agronegócio S.A. 5,271 5,271 Banco PSA Finance Brasil S.A. 1,557 1,557 Apê11 Tecnologia e Negócios Imobiliários S.A. 9,777 9,777 Monetus Investimentos S.A. 39,919 39,919 Mobills Labs Soluções em Tecnologia Ltda. 39,589 39,589 CSD Central de Serviços de Registro e Depósito aos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais S.A. 42,135 42,135 Total 27,851,081 27,889,327 Commercial Bank 12/31/2022 Key assumptions: Basis for determining the recoverable amount Period of the projections of cash flows (1) 5 years Perpetual growth rate 5.1% Discount rate (2) 12.9%

(1) The projections of cash flow are prepared using Management´s growth plans and internal budget, based on historical data, market expectations and conditions such as industry growth, interest rate and inflation.

(2) The discount rate is calculated based on the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). The discount rate before tax on december 31, 2022 was 19.09%.

A quantitative goodwill impairment test is performed annually. At the end of each financial year, an analysis is carried out on the existence of signs of impairment. For the years 2022, 2021 and 2020 there was no evidence of impairment. In the goodwill impairment test, carried out considering the december 2022 scenario, and whose discount rates and perpetuity growth are the most sensitive assumptions for calculating the present value (value in use) of discounted future cash flows, it was found that these continue to indicate the absence of impairment.



8. Intangible assets - Other intangible assets

The movement of other intangible assets in the period ended june 30, 2023 and 2022, was as follows:

Movement of: 12/31/2022 to 06/30/2023 12/31/2021 to 06/30/2022 IT developments Other assets Total IT developments Other assets Total Opening Balance 3,457,640 255,767 3,713,407 2,723,667 147,652 2,871,319 Addition 860,596 79,144 939,740 545,725 55,081 600,806 Write-off (202,989) (1,277) (204,266) (128,279) (678) (128,957) Transfers 29,531 (15,323) 14,208 278,828 (27,288) 251,540 Amortization (392,409) (31,114) (423,523) (317,450) (14,675) (332,125) Impairment (1,414) (3,723) (5,137) (10,792) (2,269) (13,061) Final balance 3,750,955 283,474 4,034,429 3,091,699 157,823 3,249,522 Estimated Useful Life 5 years Until 5 years 5 years Until 5 years

Amortization expenses were included in the item "Depreciation and amortization" in the income statement.

9. Financial liabilities

a)Classification by nature and category

The classification, by nature and category for the purposes of valuation, of the Bank's financial liabilities other than those included in "Derivatives used as hedges", on june 30, 2023 and december 31, 2022:

06/30/2023 Financial Liabilities Measured at Fair Value in Income Financial Liabilities Measured at Amortized Cost Total Deposits from Brazilian Central Bank and deposits from credit institutions - 123,112,350 123,112,350 Customer deposits - 511,040,435 511,040,435 Marketable debt securities 6,966,253 127,042,251 134,008,504 Trading derivatives 27,662,977 - 27,662,977 Short positions 27,513,726 - 27,513,726 Debt Instruments Eligible to Compose Capital - 19,008,268 19,008,268 Other financial liabilities - 71,662,652 71,662,652 Total 62,142,956 851,865,956 914,008,912 12/31/2022 Financial Liabilities Measured at Fair Value in Income Financial Liabilities Measured at Amortized Cost Total Deposits from Brazilian Central Bank and deposits from credit institutions - 116,079,014 116,079,014 Customer deposits - 489,953,489 489,953,489 Marketable debt securities 8,921,518 107,120,875 116,042,393 Trading derivatives 18,699,325 - 18,699,325 Short positions 22,047,423 - 22,047,423 Debt Instruments Eligible to Compose Capital - 19,537,618 19,537,618 Other financial liabilities - 62,593,104 62,593,104 Total 49,668,266 795,284,100 844,952,366

b)Breakdown and details

b.1) Deposits from the Brazilian Central Bank and Deposits from credit institutions

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Demand deposits (1) 4,332,221 3,520,842 Time deposits (2) 99,067,563 87,824,144 Repurchase agreements 19,712,566 24,734,028 Of which: Backed operations with Private Securities (3) 29,990 70,188 Backed operations with Government Securities 19,682,576 24,663,840 Total 123,112,350 116,079,014

(1) Non-interest bearing accounts.

(2) Includes operations with credit institutions resulting from export and import financing lines, transfers from the country (BNDES and Finame) and abroad, and other credit lines abroad.

(3) Refers primarily to repurchase agreements backed by own-issued debentures.

b.2) Client deposits

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Demand deposits 93,940,687 86,777,993 Current accounts (1) 36,304,599 26,607,407 Savings accounts 57,636,088 60,170,586 Time deposits 350,970,652 339,943,008 Repurchase agreements 66,129,096 63,232,488 Of which: Backed operations with Private Securities (2) 18,496,040 17,309,369 Backed operations with Government Securities 47,633,056 45,923,119 Total 511,040,435 489,953,489

(1) Non-interest bearing accounts.

(2) Refers primarily to repurchase agreements backed by own-issued debentures.

b.3) Bonds and securities

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Real Estate Credit Notes - LCI (1) 39,009,240 34,997,824 Eurobonds 16,301,353 14,508,126 Treasury Bills (2) 31,359,168 33,713,048 Agribusiness Credit Notes - LCA 32,589,112 24,045,319 Guaranteed Real Estate Bill - LIG (3) 14,749,631 8,778,076 Total 134,008,504 116,042,393

(1) Real estate credit notes are fixed income securities backed by real estate credits and secured by mortgage or fiduciary alienation of real estate. On June 30, 2023, they mature between 2023 and 2030 (12/31/2022 - with maturity between 2023 and 2028).

(2) The main characteristics of financial bills are a minimum term of two years, a minimum face value of R$50 and permission for early redemption of only 5% of the amount issued. On June 30, 2023, they mature between 2023 and 2033 (12/31/2022 - with maturity between 2023 and 2032).

(3) Guaranteed Real Estate Bills are fixed income securities backed by Real Estate credits guaranteed by the issuer and by a pool of real estate credits separate from the issuer's other assets. On June 30, 2023, they mature between 2024 and 2035 (12/31/2022 - with maturity between 2023 and 2035).

The changes in the balance of "Bonds and securities" in the period ended june 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the semester 107,120,875 79,036,792 Issues 47,232,812 38,506,347 Payments (25,358,540) (22,123,313) Interest 3,105,479 107,740 Exchange differences and other 1,907,878 151,948 Balance at end of the semester 134,008,504 95,679,514

The composition of Eurobonds and other securities is as follows:

Issuance Maturity Until Interest Rate (a.a.) 2023 2022 2018 2025 4.4% - - 2019 2027 Until 6.4% + CDI - 32,204 2020 2027 Until 6.4% + CDI 31,337 90,069 2021 2031 Until 9% + CDI 3,506,883 6,306,335 2022 2035 Until 9% + CDI 3,498,214 8,079,519 2023 2035 Até 9% + CDI 9,264,919 - Total 16,301,353 14,508,127

b.4) Debt Instruments Eligible to Capital

The details of the balance of the item "Debt Instruments Eligible to Capital" referring to the issuance of equity instruments to compose the level I and level II of the reference equity due to the Reference Equity Optimization Plan, are as follows:

Issuance Maturity Issuance Value Interest Rate (p.a.) 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Tier I (1) nov-18 No Maturity (Perpetual) $1.250 7.3% 6,087,085 6,591,740 Tier II (1) nov-18 nov-28 $1.250 6.1% 6,077,296 6,580,937 Financial Bills - Tier II (2) Nov-21 Nov-31 $5,300 CDI+2% 6,595,222 6,133,677 Financial Bills - Tier II (2) dec-21 dec-31 $200 CDI+2% 248,665 231,264 Total 19,008,268 19,537,618

(1) Issues were carried out through the Cayman Branch and there is no withholding income tax, and interest is paid

semi-annually, starting May 8, 2019.

(2) Financial Bills issued in November 2021 have a redemption and repurchase option.

Notes have the following common characteristics:

(a)Unit value of at least US$150,000 and in integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess of such minimum value;

(b) The Notes may be repurchased or redeemed by Banco Santander after the 5th (fifth) anniversary of the issue date

of the Notes, at the sole discretion of the Bank or due to changes in the tax legislation applicable to the Notes; or at any time, in

reason for the occurrence of certain regulatory events.

Changes in the balance of "Debt Instruments Eligible for Capital" in the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were

the following:

01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Balance at beginning of the period 19,537,618 19,641,408 Interest payment Tier I (1) 108,521 115,577 Interest payment Tier II (1) 92,049 98,035 Foreign exchange variation (308,064) (285,531) Payments of interest - Tier I (237,147) (237,347) Payments of interest - Tier II (184,709) 200,517 Balance at end of the period 19,008,268 19,131,625

(1)Interest remuneration related to the Level I and II Eligible Debt Instrument was recorded against the income for the period as "Interest and Similar Expenses".

10. Provision for legal and administrative proceedings, commitments and other provisions

a)Breakdown

The breakdown of the balance of "Provisions" is as follows:

06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Pension fund provisions and similar requirements 2,318,992 1,775,202 Provisions for judicial and administrative proceedings, commitments and other provisions 8,330,402 7,339,941 Judicial and administrative proceedings under the responsibility of former controlling stockholders 496 496 Judicial and administrative proceedings 7,769,801 6,754,262 Of which: Civil 3,013,383 2,875,936 Labor 2,495,579 1,700,752 Tax and Social Security 2,260,839 2,177,574 Provision for contingent liabilities (Note 3 b.2) 432,684 430,484 Other provisions 127,421 154,700 Total 10,649,394 9,115,143

b) Tax, Social Security, Labor and Civil Provisions

Banco Santander and its subsidiaries are parties to legal and administrative proceedings of a tax and social security, labor and civil nature, arising in the normal course of their activities.

Provisions were set up based on the nature, complexity and history of the lawsuits and on the loss assessment of the companies' shares based on the opinions of internal and external legal advisors. Banco Santander's policy is to fully provision the value at risk of shares whose assessment is of probable loss. Legal obligations of a tax and social security nature are fully recognized in the financial statements.

Management understands that the provisions constituted are sufficient to meet legal obligations and possible losses arising from legal and administrative proceedings, as follows:

b.1) Lawsuits and Administrative Proceedings - related to Tax and Social Security

Main judicial and administrative proceedings with probable risk of loss

Banco Santander and its subsidiaries are parties to judicial and administrative proceedings related to tax and social security disputes, which are classified, based on the opinion of legal advisors, as a probable risk of loss.

Provisional Contribution on Financial Transactions (CPMF) in Customer Operations: R$1.058.014 (12/31/2022 - R$1,016,253) in the Bank and Consolidated: in may 2003, the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil issued a notice of infraction on Santander Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. (Santander DTVM) and another notice at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The object of the case was the collection of CPMF on operations carried out by Santander DTVM in the management of its customers' funds and clearing services provided by the Bank to Santander DTVM, which occurred during the years 2000, 2001 and 2002. The administrative process ended unfavorable for both Companies. On july 3, 2015, Banco and Santander Brasil Tecnologia S.A. (current name of Produban Serviços de Informática S.A. and Santander DTVM) filed a lawsuit seeking to annul both tax debts. Said action had an unfounded sentence and judgment, which gave rise to the filing of a Special Appeal with the STJ and an Extraordinary Appeal with the STF, which is awaiting judgment. Based on the assessment of the legal advisors, a provision was set up to cover the loss considered probable in the lawsuit.

National Social Security Institute (INSS) - R$135,757 in the Consolidated (12/31/2022 - R$133,593 in the Consolidated): Banco Santander and the subsidiaries are discussing administratively and judicially the collection of the social security contribution and the education allowance on various sums that, according to the assessment of the legal advisors, are not have salary nature

Tax on Services (ISS) - Financial Institutions R$377,198 in the Consolidated (12/31/2022 - R$319,020 in the Consolidated): Banco Santander and its subsidiaries are administratively and judicially discussing the requirement, by several municipalities, of the payment of ISS on various revenues arising from operations that are usually not classified as provision of services. In addition, other lawsuits involving ISS, classified as a possible risk of loss, are described in note 10.b.4.

b.2) Judicial and Administrative Proceedings of a Labor Nature

These are lawsuits filed by Trade Unions, Associations, the Public Ministry of Labor and former employees claiming labor rights they understand due, in particular the payment of "overtime" and other labor rights, including processes related to retirement benefits.

For lawsuits considered common and similar in nature, provisions are recorded based on the historical average of lawsuits closed. Shares that do not fit the previous criteria are provisioned according to the individual assessment carried out, provisions being constituted based on the probable risk of loss, in law and case law in accordance with the assessment of loss carried out by legal advisors.

Former Employees of Banespa. Action distributed in 1998 by the Association of Retirees of Banespa (AFABESP) requesting the payment of half-yearly bonus provided for in Banco Banespa's regulations for approximately 8,400 former employees (retirees), according to which the payment will be made in the event that the Bank makes a profit and the distribution of this profit is approved by the board of directors. The bonus was not paid in 1994 and 1995 because the Banespa bank did not make a profit during these years. Partial payments were made between 1996 and 2000 as approved by the board of directors. The mentioned clause was excluded from the regulation in 2001. The Regional Labor Court and the Superior Labor Court condemned Santander Brazil, as the successor of Banespa, to pay the half-yearly bonus for the periods relating to the second half of 1996 and semesters of 1997. On March 20, 2019, a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal, or "STF") rejected the extraordinary appeal filed by Banco Santander, which did not resolve the merits of the case. We filed a rescission action to annul the sentence due to AFABESP's lack of legitimacy (according to precedent No. 573,232 of the STF) or to recognize the nullity of the TRT judgment that did not summon Banco Santander about the modifying effects of the decision, as well as to suspend execution in the main process. The rescission action was dismissed, and this decision was opposed by Embargoes de Clarification, due to the absence of an explicit manifestation about the arguments brought by the Bank. about the Embargoes de Clarification the omission points were not answered as required by law, which is why it was filed Extraordinary Appeal that was denied by the TST. The Bank filed an appeal against this decision, which is pending admissibility, bearing in mind that the decisions handed down by the Superior Labor Court are contrary to an already peaceful position in the STF (precedent No. 573.232), according to which the Association needs a specific power of attorney to sue in court, and also the decision affronts constitutional precepts regarding access to justice (item XXXV of article 5 of CF) by determining payment excessive costs. Regarding the main action, in August 2021, a decision was handed down that determined that the execution be carried out individually in the corresponding forum of each defendant and AFABESP filed an appeal that was dismissed, reason by which the decision became final.

Our legal advisors classified the risk of loss as probable. The current decisions of the court, and neither of the main proceedings, do not define a specific amount to be paid by those replaced, and the amounts must be determined on a regular basis sentence liquidation, which is why approximately 6,7 individual compliance actions have already been distributed collectively.

On June 30, 2023, the provision is constituted based on the estimated probable loss of the individual lawsuits against the Bank

b.3) Judicial and Administrative Proceedings of a Civil Nature

These provisions are in general arising from: (1) lawsuits requesting revision of contractual terms and conditions or requests for monetary adjustments, including alleged effects of the implementation of various government economic plans, (2) lawsuits arising from financing agreements, (3) enforcement actions; and (4) claims for damages. For civil claims considered common and similar in nature, provisions are recorded based on the historical average of closed cases. Claims that do not meet the above criteria are provisioned according to an individual assessment carried out, and provisions are set up based on the probable risk of loss, in law and case law, in accordance with the assessment of loss made by the legal advisors.

The main proceedings classified as a probable risk of loss are described below:

Actions of an Indemnity Nature - Refers to compensation for material and/or moral damages, related to the consumer relationship, dealing mainly with issues relating to credit cards, direct consumer credit, current accounts, collection and loans and other matters. In lawsuits related to causes considered similar and usual for the business, in the normal course of the Bank's activities, the provision is set up based on the historical average of closed lawsuits. Claims that do not meet the above criteria are provisioned according to an individual assessment carried out, and provisions are set up based on the probable risk of loss, in law and case law, in accordance with the assessment of loss made by the legal advisors.

Economic Plans - They refer to judicial discussions, which claim alleged inflationary purges arising from Economic Plans (Bresser, Verão, Collor I and II), as they understand that such plans violate acquired rights related to the application of inflationary indices supposedly due to Savings Accounts, Judicial Deposits and Time Deposits (CDBs). The lawsuits are accrued based on the individual assessment of loss made by the legal advisors.

Banco Santander is also a party to public civil actions on the same matter, filed by consumer protection entities, the Public Prosecutor's Office or the Public Defender's Office. The constitution of a provision is made only for cases with probable risk, based on the requests for individual executions. The matter is still under analysis by the STF. There is jurisprudence in the STF favorable to the Banks in relation to an economic phenomenon similar to that of savings, as in the case of correction of time deposits (CDBs) and corrections applied to contracts (tablita).

However, the jurisprudence of the STF has not yet been consolidated on the constitutionality of the norms that modified the monetary standard in Brazil. On April 14, 2010, the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the deadline for filing public civil actions that discuss the purges is 5 years from the date of the plans, but this decision has not yet become final. Thus, with this decision, a large part of the actions, as they were proposed after the 5-year period, will probably be dismissed, reducing the amounts involved. The STJ also decided that the deadline for individual savers to qualify in Public Civil Actions is also 5 years, counted from the final and unappealable decision of the respective sentence. Banco Santander believes in the success of the theses defended before these courts due to their content and foundation.

At the end of 2017, the Attorney General's Office (AGU), Bacen, the Consumer Protection Institute (Idec), the Brazilian Savings Front (Febrapo) and the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) signed an agreement that seeks to end the legal disputes over the Economic Plans.

Discussions focused on defining the amount that would be paid to each author, according to the balance in the booklet on the date of the plan. The total amount of payments will depend on the number of subscriptions, and also on the number of savers who have proven in court the existence of the account and the balance on the anniversary date of the index change. The term of agreement negotiated between the parties was ratified by the STF.

In a decision handed down by the STF, there was a national suspension of all processes that deal with the issue for the duration of the agreement, with the exception of cases in final compliance with the sentence.

On march 11, 2020, the agreement was extended by means of an amendment, with the inclusion of actions that only involve the discussion of Plano Collor I. Such extension has a period of 5 years and the ratification of the terms of the amendment took place on the 3rd of june 2020.

b.4) Contingent Tax and Social Security, Labor and Civil Liabilities Classified as Risk of Possible Loss

These are judicial and administrative proceedings of a tax and social security, labor and civil nature classified, based on the opinion of the legal advisors, as a possible risk of loss, therefore not being provisioned.

Tax lawsuits classified as a possible loss totaled R$33,002 million in Consolidated (12/31/2022 - R$31,522 million), the main processes being the following:

PIS and COFINS - Lawsuits filed by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and other entities of the Group to avoid the application of the Law No. 9,718/98, which changes the basis for calculating the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Social Security Financing Contribution (COFINS), extending it to all revenues of the entities, and not just revenues arising from the provision of services. In regarding the process of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., in 2015 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) admitted the extraordinary appeal filed by the Federal Government in relation to the PIS, and dismissed the extraordinary appeal filed by the Public Ministry Federal in relation to the contribution to COFINS, confirming the decision of the Federal Regional Court in favor of Banco Santander (Brazil) SA of August 2007. The STF decided, through General Repercussion, Theme 372 and partially accepted the Union's appeal Federal establishing the thesis that PIS/COFINS is levied on operating revenues arising from the typical activities of institutions financial. With the publication of the judgment, the Bank will present a new appeal in relation to the PIS. Based on the assessment of the assessors legal, the prognosis of the risk was classified as a possible loss, not being probable an appeal. On June 30, 2023, the amount involved about is R$1,947 million. For the other lawsuits, the respective obligations of PIS and COFINS (see notes 11.c and 27).

INSS on Profit Sharing (PLR)- the Bank and its subsidiaries have legal and administrative proceedings resulting from questioning by the tax authorities, regarding the collection of social security contributions on payments made as profit sharing. As of june 30, 2023, amounts related to these proceedings totaled approximately R$8.650millions.

Tax on Services (ISS) - Financial Institutions- Banco Santander and its subsidiaries are challenging administratively and judicially the requirement, by several municipalities, to pay ISS on various revenues arising from operations that are not usually classified as services rendered. As of june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$5.005 million.

Unapproved Compensation - the Bank and its affiliates are discussing administratively and judicially with the Federal Revenue Service the non-approval of tax offsets with credits resulting from overpayment or undue payment. As of june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$4.526 million.

Amortization of Banco Real Goodwill - the Federal Revenue of Brazil issued a notice of infraction against the Bank to demand the payments of IRPJ and CSLL, including arrears charges, referring to the base period of 2009. The Tax Authorities considered that the goodwill related to the acquisition of Banco Real, amortized in the accounting before its incorporation, could not be deducted by Banco Santander for tax purposes. The notice of infraction was duly contested and we are currently awaiting judgment before the CARF. On june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$1.593 million.

Losses on Credit Operations - the Bank and its subsidiaries contested the tax assessments issued by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil alleging the undue deduction of losses on credit operations from the IRPJ and CSLL calculation bases for allegedly not meeting the requirements of applicable laws. As of june 30, 2023, the amount related to this dispute is approximately R$1.728 million.

Use of CSLL Tax Losses and Negative Base - Infraction notices drawn up by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil in 2009 for alleged undue compensation of tax losses and CSLL negative base, as a result of tax assessments drawn up in previous periods. Judgment at the administrative level is awaited. On june 30, 2023, the amount was R$1.192 million.

Amortization of Banco Sudameris Goodwill - the tax authorities issued tax assessment notices to demand payment of IRPJ and CSLL, including arrears charges, referring to the tax deduction of the amortization of the goodwill paid in the acquisition of Banco Sudameris, referring to the base period from 2007 to 2012. Banco Santander presented the respective administrative defenses, which were judged unfavorably. Currently, the lawsuits are awaiting judgment at the CARF. On june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$722 million.

IRPJ and CSLL - Capital Gain - the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil issued a notice of infraction against Santander Seguros (legal successor of ABN AMRO Brasil Dois Participações S.A. (AAB Dois Par) charging income tax and social contribution related to the 2005 fiscal year. Brasil alleges that the capital gain on the sale of the shares of Real Seguros S.A. and Real Vida e Previdência S.A by AAB Dois Par should be taxed at a rate of 34.0% instead of 15.0%. based on the understanding that the tax treatment adopted in the transaction was in compliance with current tax legislation and the capital gain was duly taxed. The administrative proceeding ended unfavorably to the Company. In july 2020, the Company filed a lawsuit seeking to cancel the debt. The lawsuit awaits judgment. Banco Santander is liable for any adverse outcome in this lawsuit as the former controlling shareholder of Zurich Santander Brasil Seguros e Previdência S.A. As of june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$536 million.

IRRF - Foreign Remittance -The Company filed a court order seeking to avoid taxation of the Withholding Income Tax - IRRF on income derived from the provision of services performed by a company abroad, as they do not involve transfer of technology, due to the existence of International Treaties signed between Brazil- Chile; Brazil-Mexico and Brazil-Spain, avoiding double taxation - DTTs. In july 2013, in junective relief was granted to suspend the enforceability of the amounts, and therefore, the judgment prevailed. Currently, the lawsuit awaits judgment at the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region. As of june 30, 2023, the amount was approximately R$862 million.

Labor claims classified as a possible loss totaled R$328 million in the Consolidated, including the process below:

Readjustment of Banesprev's Retirement Supplements by the IGPDI - action filed in 2002 in the Federal Court by the Association of Retired Employees of the Bank of the State of São Paulo requesting the readjustment of the supplementary retirement by the IGPDI for retirees from Banespa who had been admitted until may 22, 1975. The sentence upheld the correction, but only in periods when no other form of readjustment was applied. The Bank and Banesprev appealed against this decision and the Appeals were dismissed, which is why Special and Extraordinary Appeals were filed, both pending admissibility. In Provisional Execution, calculations were presented by the Bank and Banesprev due to the exclusion of participants who, among other reasons, appear as plaintiffs in other lawsuits or have already had some type of readjustment. The amount involved is not provisioned, considering that there is no list of represented parties duly approved in the records, as well as the execution remains suspended.

Liabilities related to civil lawsuits with a possible risk of loss totaled R$2.677 million in Consolidated, with the following main lawsuits:

Indemnification Action Coming from Banco Bandepe - related to the loan agreement. After the appeal filed by the Bank with the Superior Court of Justice was upheld, the party began a new liquidation of the judgment. Agreement reached in the amount of R$ 44 million. Process terminated.

Indemnification Action Regarding Custody Services -provided by Banco Santander in the expert phase and still without a sentence issued

b.5) Other Lawsuits for the Liability of Former Controllers

They refer to civil lawsuits, in the amount of R$496 (12/31/2022 - R$496) in the Bank and in the Consolidated, without tax and labor lawsuits, recorded in other liabilities (Note 18) of responsibility of the former controllers of banks and acquired companies. Based on the signed agreements, these actions are fully reimbursed by the former controlling shareholders, whose respective rights were accounted for in other assets (Note 11).

11. Stockholders' equity

a)Capital

According to the Bylaws, the share capital of Banco Santander may be increased up to the authorized capital limit, regardless of statutory amendment, upon resolution of the Board of Directors and through the issuance of up to 9,090,909,090 (nine billion, ninety million, nine hundred and nine thousand and ninety) shares, observing the legal limits established regarding the number of preferred shares. Any capital increase that exceeds this limit will require shareholder approval.

The capital stock, fully subscribed and paid, is divided into registered book-entry shares with no par value.

Thousands of Shares 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Common Preferred Total Common Preferred Total Brazilian Residents 117,388 143,186 260,574 120,850 146,392 267,242 Foreign Residents 3,701,307 3,536,650 7,237,957 3,697,845 3,533,444 7,231,289 Total 3,818,695 3,679,836 7,498,531 3,818,695 3,679,836 7,498,531 (-) Treasury Shares (27,064) (27,064) (54,128) (31,162) (31,162) (62,324) Total Outstanding 3,791,631 3,652,772 7,444,403 3,787,533 3,648,674 7,436,207

b)Dividends and Interest on Capital

According to the Bank's bylaws, stockholders are entitled to a minimum dividend equivalent to 25% of net income for the year, adjusted according to legislation. Preferred shares are nonvoting and nonconvertible, but have the same rights and advantages granted to common shares, in addition to priority in the payment of dividends at a rate that is 10% higher than those paid on common shares, and in the capital reimbursement, without premium, in the event of liquidation of the Bank.

Dividends were calculated and paid in accordance with Brazilian Corporate Law.

Prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors may resolve on the declaration and payment of dividends on earned profits, based on: (i) balance sheets or profit reserves existing in the last balance sheet or (ii) balance sheets issued in periods of less than six months, provided that the total dividends paid in each semester of the fiscal year does not exceed the amount of capital reserves. These dividends are fully charged to the mandatory dividend.

The following distribution of dividends and interest on capital made on june 30, 2023, and december 31, 2022.

06/30/2023 In Thousands Brazilian Real per Thousand Shares/Units of Brazilian Real Gross Net Common Preferred Unit Common Preferred Unit Juros sobre o Capital Próprio (1)(3) 1,700,000 217.92 239.71 457.63 185.23 203.75 388.98 Juros sobre o Capital Próprio (2)(3) 1,500,000 192.03 211.23 403.26 163.22 179.55 342.77 Total 3,200,000

(1) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on January 19, 2023, paid on March 6, 2023, without any remuneration as

currency update.

(2) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2023, paid on May 15, 2023, without any remuneration as

restatement.

(3) They were fully imputed to the minimum mandatory dividends distributed by the Bank for the year 2023.

12/31/2022 In Thousands Brazilian Real per Thousand Shares/Units of Brazilian Real Gross Net Common Preferred Unit Common Preferred Unit Dividends(1)(5) 1,300,000 165.95 182.55 348.50 165.95 182.55 348.50 Interest on Capital (1)(6) 1,700,000 217.02 238.72 455.73 184.46 202.91 387.37 Dividends(2)(6) 700,000 89.45 98.40 187.85 89.45 98.40 187.85 Interest on Capital (2)(6) 1,000,000 127.79 140.57 268.36 108.62 119.48 228.10 Interest on Capital (3)(6) 1,700,000 217.75 239.52 457.27 185.09 203.59 388.68 Dividends(4)(6) 820,000 105.02 115.53 220.55 105.02 115.53 220.55 Interest on Capital (4)(6) 880,000 112.71 123.98 236.69 95.80 105.38 201.19 Total 8,100,000

(1) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on February 1, 2022, paid on March 4, 2022, without any monetary restatement.

(2) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on April 14, 2022, paid on May 16, 2022, without any monetary restatement.

(3) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2022, paid on September 6, 2022, without any monetary restatement.

(4) Deliberated by the Board of Directors on October 13, 2022, paid on November 22, 2022, without any remuneration by way of updating.

(5) They were fully imputed to the minimum mandatory dividends distributed by the Bank for the year 2021.

(6) Will be fully imputed to the mandatory minimum dividends to be distributed by the Bank for the year 2022.

c)Reserves

The reserves are allocated as follows after the deductions and statutory provisions, from the net income:

Legal reserve

In accordance with Brazilian Corporate Law, 5% is transferred to the legal reserve, until it reaches 20% of the share capital. This reserve is designed to ensure the integrity of the capital and can only be used to offset losses or increase capital.

Capital reserve

The Bank´s capital reserve consists of: goodwill reserve for subscription of shares and other capital reserves, and can only be used to absorb losses that exceed retained earnings and profit reserves, redemption, reimbursement or acquisition of shares for the Bank´s own issue; capital increase, or payment of dividends to preferred shares under certain circumstances.

Reserve for equalization dividend

After the allocation of dividends, the remaining balance if any, may, upon proposal of the Executive Board and approved by the Board of Directors, be allocated to reserve for equalization of dividends, which will be limited to 50% of the capital. This reserve aims to ensure funds for the payment of dividends, including as interest on own capital, or any interim payment to maintain the flow of shareholders remuneration.

d)Actions in Treasury

In a meeting held on august 2, 2022, the Board of Directors approved, in continuation of the repurchase program that expired on the same date, a new program for the repurchase of Units and ADRs issued by Banco Santander, directly or through its branch in Cayman ,to be held in treasury or later sold.

The Buyback Program covers the acquisition of up to 36,986,424 Units, representing 36,986,424 common shares and 36,986,424 preferred shares, which corresponded, on june 30, 2023, to approximately 1% of the Bank's share capital. As of june 30, 2023, Banco Santander had 374.586.900 common shares and 348.782.487 preferred shares outstanding.

The purpose of the repurchase is (1) to maximize the generation of value for shareholders through an efficient management of the capital structure; and (2) enable the payment of administrators, management-level employees and other employees of the Bank and companies under its control, under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plans. The term of the Buyback Program is up to 18 months from august 3, 2022, ending on February 5, 2024.

Bank/Consolidated Shares in Thousands 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Quantity Quantity Units Units Treasury Shares at Beginning of the Period 31,161 15,755 Shares Acquisitions 871 20,297 Payment - Share-Based Compensation (4,968) (4,891) Treasury Shares at Beginning of the Period 27,064 31,161 Subtotal - Treasury Shares in Thousands of Reais R$1,101,264 R$1,217,545 Issuance Cost in Thousands of Reais R$1,771 R$1,771 Balance of Treasury Shares in Thousands of Reais R$1,103,035 R$1,219,316 Cost/Share Price Units Units Minimum Cost (*) R$7.55 R$7.55 Weighted Average Cost (*) R$27.62 R$27.73 Maximum Cost (*) R$49.55 R$49.55 Share Price R$30.63 R$28.19

(*) Considering since the beginning of operations on the stock exchange.

12. Income Tax

The total income tax for the three-months period can be reconciled to the accounting profit as follows:

01/01 to

06/30/2023 01/01 to

06/30/2022 Operating Income before Tax 5,804,664 11,361,543 Tax (25% of Income Tax and 20% of Social Contribution) (2,612,099) (5,112,694) PIS and COFINS (net of income tax and social contribution) (1) (1,103,036) (1,030,458) Non - Taxable/Indeductible : Equity instruments 47,652 29,636 Goodwill - (60,661) Exchange variation - foreign operations (2) - - Net Indeductible Expenses of Non-Taxable Income (3) 591,927 893,550 Adjustments: IR/CS Constitution on temporary differences (49,883) 33,821 Interest on equity 1,295,670 1,127,349 CSLL Tax rate differential effect (4) 380,569 283,407 Others Adjustments 296,900 481,469 Income tax and Social contribution (1,152,300) (3,354,581) Of which: Current taxes (4,021,072) (3,347,244) Deferred taxes 2,868,772 (7,337)

(1) PIS and COFINS are considered as components of the profit base (net of certain revenues and expenses); therefore, and in accordance with IAS 12, are accounted for as income taxes.

(2) Permanent differences related to the investment in subsidiaries abroad are considered as non-taxable / deductible (see details below).

(3) Includes, mainly, the tax effect on revenues with judicial deposit updates and other income and expenses that do not fall as temporary differences.

(4) Effect of the rate differential for other non-financial and financial corporations, which social contribution rates are 9% and 15%.

13. Detailing of income accounts

a)Personnel expenses

01/04 to

06/30/2023 01/04 to

06/30/2022 01/01 to

06/30/2023 01/01 to

06/30/2022 Salary 1,533,788 1,450,805 3,153,823 3,039,181 Social security costs 399,001 348,983 784,431 685,957 Benefits 415,045 388,452 806,882 771,715 Defined benefit pension plans 333 1,693 1,786 2,726 Contributions to defined contribution pension funds 41,727 29,290 116,072 79,154 Share-based payment costs 60,926 2,428 70,588 11,660 Training 10,654 14,319 31,068 28,258 Other personnel expenses 182,376 99,328 345,234 168,148 Total 2,643,850 2,335,298 5,309,884 4,786,799

b)Other Administrative Expenses