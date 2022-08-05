Log in
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-05 pm EDT
15.40 BRL   +2.33%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S A : Form 6-K

08/05/2022
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held 2023, for the distribution of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws based on the balance of the Dividend Equalization Reserve, as per the balance sheet of July 31, 2022, in the gross amount of R$ 1,700,000,000.00 (one billion and seven hundred million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.21774739699 per common share, R$ 0.23952213669 per preferred share and R$ 0.45726953368 per Unit, which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 1,445,000,000.00 (one billion, four hundred and forty five million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.18508528744 per common share, R$ 0.20359381618 per preferred share and R$ 0.38867910362 per Unit, except for immune and/or exempt shareholders.

Shares

Interest on Equity (gross value)

(per share)

Interest on Equity (after tax)

(per share)

ON

(Common)

R$ 0.21774739699 R$ 0.18508528744

PN

(Preferred)

R$ 0.23952213669 R$ 0.20359381618
Unit(*) R$ 0.45726953368 R$ 0.38867910362

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of August 12th, 2022 (including). Therefore, as of August 15th, 2022 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Interest on Equity".

The amount of the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be paid as of September 6th, 2022 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2022, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

[Free English Translation]

Regarding holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded in the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE, the payment will be carried out by The Bank of New York Mellon, depositary bank of the ADRs.

Information regarding the US Record Date, payment date, or any further information may be obtained at www.adrbnymellon.com.

São Paulo, August 05, 2022.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
