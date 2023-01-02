Advanced search
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2023-01-02 pm EST
14.83 BRL   -0.74%
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 01/02/2023 - Election of news Officers

01/02/2023 | 05:58pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/ME nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

January 2, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 02.01.2023, at 10 a.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To take resolution about the election of news Officers without specific designation.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the election, for a complementary term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first Board of Directors' Meeting being held after the 2023 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the following persons, as Officers without specific designation, all with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. W Torre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, CEP 04543-011, São Paulo/SP:

  1. Mr. Daniel Mendonça Pareto, Brazilian, married, lawyer, enrolled at OAB/RJ 113.062 and enrolled at CPF/ME under nº 043.546.967-38;
  2. Mr. Paulo Fernando Alves Lima, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of the identity card RG nº 20.890.231 SSP-SP and enrolled at CPF/ME under nº 820.012.940-34,
  3. Mrs. Ana Paula Neves Granieri Domenici, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of the identity card RG nº 18.601.054-0 SSP/SP and enrolled at CPF/ME under nº 266.250.488-95;
  4. Mrs. Flávia Davoli, Brazilian, divorced, computer scientist, bearer of the identity card RG n.º 28000091 SSP/SP and enrolled at CPF/ME under nº 250.810.328-40; and
  5. Mr. Richard Flavio Da Silva, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of the identity card RG nº 25953760-3 SSP/SP and enrolled at CPF/ME under nº 262.122.578-09.

It remains recorded in the minutes that: (i) the elections approved above were recommended by the Company´s Nomination and Governance Committee; and (ii) The Officers just elected declare that they are not forbidden by law to perform the activities proper to their office and fulfill all the conditions set forth in Resolution CMN 4.122/2012, presenting the respective representations and authorizations required by the mentioned Resolution, and shall only take office of their respective posts after authorization of their election by the Central Bank of Brazil.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these

minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio

Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. São Paulo, January 2, 2023.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
