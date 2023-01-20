Banco Santander Brasil S A : 01/20/2023 - Appointment to the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

(free English translation)

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 20, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On January 20, 2023, at 5 p.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To acknowledge the appointment of Ms. Deborah Stern Vieitas, Independent Board Member, to the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

RESOLUTIONS: The Board of Directors acknowledged the appointment, by Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial in his quality of Chairman of the Board, of Ms Deborah Stern Vieitas, independent member of the Board of Directors, to the position of Vice Chairman of the Board, as set forth in paragraph 3 of article 15 of the Company By Laws.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these

minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito

Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - Vice Chair; Deborah Patricia Wright, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. São Paulo, January 20, 2023.

This is a free translation of the minutes drawn up in Portuguese.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary