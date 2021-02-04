Banco Santander Brasil S A : 02/02/2021 - Distribution of Dividends (Reapresentation)

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Dividends

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the General Annual Meeting to be held on 2021, for the distribution of Interim Dividends, pursuant to Article 37, item I of the Company's Bylaws, in the amount of R$ 512,085,231.82 (five hundred and twelve million, eighty-five thousand, two hundred and thirty-one reais and eighty-two centavos).

Shares Dividends (amount per share) ON R$ 0.06542569871 (Common) PN R$ 0.07196826858 (Preferred) Unit(*) R$ 0.13739396730

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Dividends approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of February 12th, 2021 (including). Therefore, as of February 17th, 2021 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Dividends".

The Dividends approved will be paid as of March 3rd, 2021 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for year 2020, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

Also, it remained formalized that the deliberation is in compliance with the CMN Resolutions No. 4,820/2020 and 4,885/2020.