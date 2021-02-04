Banco Santander Brasil S A : 02/02/2021 - Distribution of Dividends (Reapresentation)

[Free English Translation]
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public-held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Declaration and payment of Dividends
We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the General Annual Meeting to be held on 2021, for the distribution of Interim Dividends, pursuant to Article 37, item I of the Company's Bylaws, in the amount of R$ 512,085,231.82 (five hundred and twelve million, eighty-five thousand, two hundred and thirty-one reais and eighty-two centavos).
|
Shares
|
Dividends
|
(amount per share)
|
|
|
|
ON
|
R$ 0.06542569871
|
(Common)
|
|
|
|
PN
|
R$ 0.07196826858
|
(Preferred)
|
|
|
|
Unit(*)
|
R$ 0.13739396730
|
|
(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share
The shareholders entitled for the Dividends approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of February 12th, 2021 (including). Therefore, as of February 17th, 2021 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Dividends".
The Dividends approved will be paid as of March 3rd, 2021 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for year 2020, without any compensation as monetary indexation.
Also, it remained formalized that the deliberation is in compliance with the CMN Resolutions No. 4,820/2020 and 4,885/2020.
[Free English Translation]
Regarding holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded in the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE, the payment will be carried out by The Bank of New York Mellon, depositary bank of the ADRs.
Information regarding the US Record Date, payment date, or any further information may be obtained at www.adrbnymellon.com.
São Paulo, February 4, 2021.
Angel Santodomingo
Investor Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:37:06 UTC.