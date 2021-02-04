Banco Santander Brasil S A : 02/02/2021 - New Buyback Program

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. Public Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) 90.400.888/0001-42 Company Registration (NIRE) 35.300.332.067 Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 02, 2021 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 02, 2021, at 9 a.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members. CALL NOTICE AND NOTICE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors. MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. AGENDA: To approve the new buyback program of Units or American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") issued by the Company ("Buyback Program"), pursuant to CVM Normative Instruction No. 567 of September 17th, 2015 ("CVM Instruction 567"). RESOLUTIONS: The matter was discussed, and all the Directors approved the new buyback program of (i) Units, each representing one (1) common share and one (1) preferred share issued by the Company, or (ii) ADRs, by the Company or by its branch in Cayman, to be held in treasury or subsequently sold, according to Schedule I. The Buyback Program shall respect the following conditions: Scope and purpose of the Buyback Program : The buyback has the purpose (1) to maximize the creation of value to shareholders by means of an efficient capital structure management; and (2) to enable the payment of officers, directors, management level employees and other employees of the Company and companies under its control, in accordance with the National Monetary Council Resolution No. 3921, of November 25 th , 2010, pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plans; Amount to be purchased : up to 36,956,402 Units, representing 36,956,402 common shares and 36,956,402 preferred shares, or ADRs, corresponding, on December 31 st , 2020, to approximately 1% of the Company´s total capital stock, to be purchased by the Company or by its branch in Cayman, being certain that the effective buyback of the total number of shares just established shall observe, at the acquisition moment, the limit set forth on Article 8 of CVM Instruction 567; Term for the purchase : eighteen (18) months counted from February 03, 2021, expiring on August 02, 2022;

Amount of outstanding shares/Units (free float): the Company held, on December 31 st , 2020, 355,661,814 outstanding common shares and 383,466,228 outstanding preferred shares; Available funds : according to the latest financial information of the Company regarding the accrued balance until September, 2020, the Company has available funds in the amount of R$ 17.02 billion in its capital reserve and revenues reserve accounts (excluding the legal reserve). The effective buyback shall depend of the existence of available funds at the acquisition moment, pursuant to Article 7 of CVM Instruction 567; Amount of shares held in treasury: the Company held, on December 31 st , 2020, 18,828,962 common shares and 18,828,962 preferred shares in treasury; and Authorized brokers: in Brazil : Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S.A., enrolled with the CNPJ/MF under No. 51.014.223/0001-49, with headquarters at Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubistchek, No. 2041 and 2235 - Part, 24 th floor, Vila Olímpia, in the City and State of São Paulo. In USA : Santander Investment Securities Inc., U.S. registered broker-dealer incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, with headquarters at 45 east 53 rd street, New York, NY, 10022. It was registered that the Directors authorized the Board of Executives to take all necessary measures to implement the Buyback Program. ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees.Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Sergio Agapito Lires Rial - Vice- President; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Maria Nus Badía, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo Directors. I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company. Daniel Pareto Secretary

Annex I Trading of Company´s Own Shares Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (the "Company" or "Santander"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 30, item XXXVI, of CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 7th, 2009, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors approved on February 02, 2021, a Buyback Program to purchase shares issued by the Company, as follows: 1. Justify in detail the purpose and expected economic effects of the operation. The buyback program aims (1) to maximize the value creation to shareholders by means of an efficient capital structure management; and (2) to enable the payment of officers, directors, management level employees and other employees of the Company and companies under its control, in accordance with the Long Term Incentive Plans. 2. Inform the number of (i) outstanding shares and (ii) shares already held in treasury. On December 31st, 2020, Banco Santander had (i) 355,661,814 outstanding common shares and 383,466,228 outstanding preferred shares; and (ii) 18,828,962 common shares and 18,828,962 preferred shares in treasury. 3. Inform the number of shares that may be purchased or sold. The buyback program shall cover the purchase of up to 36,956,402 Units, representing 36,956,402 common shares and 36,956,402 preferred shares, or ADRs, corresponding, on December 31st, 2020, to approximately 1% of the Company´s total capital stock, to be purchased by the Company or by its branch in Cayman, being certain that the effective buyback of the total number of shares just established shall observe, at the acquisition moment, the limit set forth on Article 8 of CVM Instruction 567. 4. Describe the main characteristics of the derivative instruments that the company may use, if any. There will be no use of derivatives as part of the Buyback Program. 5. Describe, if any, eventually existing agreements or voting instructions between the company and the counterparty of the operations. The shares' purchase will take place by means of operations on the stock exchange and therefore there is no existing agreements or voting instructions between the Company and the counterparties of the operations. 6. In case of transactions carried out off the organized securities markets, inform: a. the maximum price (minimum) by which the shares will be purchased (sold); and

b. if applicable, the reasons that justify operations at prices more than 10% (ten percent) higher, in case of purchase, or more than 10% (ten percent) lower, in case of sale, than the average market price, weighted by volume, within ten (10) prior trading days. All operations shall be carried out on organized markets. The Units shall be purchased on the B3, through Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S.A., and ADRs shall be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through Santander Investment Securities Inc., U.S. 7. Inform, if applicable, the impacts that the trading shall have on the composition of the shareholding control or the administrative structure of the company. The operations under the buyback program will not affect the shareholding or management structures of the Company. 8. Identify counterparties, if known, and, in case of related party of the company, as defined by accounting rules that govern such matter, provide the information required by Article 8 of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17th, 2009. The operations will be carried out on the B3, by Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S.A., and ADRs shall be purchased on NYSE by Santander Investment Securities Inc., U.S., so it is not possible, at this moment, to identity the counterparties of the operations scope of the Buyback Program. Both B3 and NYSE act as central counterparty in transactions by their respective clearinghouses. 9. Indicate the allocation of the proceeds of sale, if applicable. There is no specific provision for the allocation of proceeds in the event of sale of shares purchased through the buyback program. 10. Inform the deadline for the settlement of the authorized operations. The settlement period at B3 and NYSE is two (2) days after the conclusion of each operation. 11. Identify the institutions that shall act as intermediaries, if any. The Units shall be purchased on the B3, by market prices, through Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários S.A. The ADRs shall be purchased on NYSE, by market prices, through Santander Investment Securities Inc., U.S. 12. Specify the available funds to be used, according to Article 7, first paragraph, of CVM Instruction No. 567, of September 17th, 2015. According to the latest financial information of the Company regarding the accrued balance until September, 2020, the Company has available funds in the amount of R$ 17.02 billion in its capital reserve and revenues reserve accounts (excluding the legal reserve). The effective

