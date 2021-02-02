Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/01
21.01 BRL   +3.60%
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 02/02/2021 -Payment of Dividends

02/02/2021 | 05:30pm EST
[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on February 2, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 2, 2021, at 08 a.m., by teleconference, the Fiscal Council of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of the totality of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the members fully representing the Company's Fiscal Council.

MEETING BOARD: João Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio, President. Carolina Trindade, Secretary.

AGENDA: Analyze and issue an opinion on the proposal for declaration and payment of Interim Dividends.

RESOLUTIONS: The purpose of this meeting was to present to the members of the Fiscal Council the proposal of the Company's Board of Officers, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2021, for declaration and payment of Interim Dividends pursuant to article 37, item I, of the Company's Bylaws, in the amount of R$ 512,085,231.82 (five hundred and twelve million, eighty-five thousand, two hundred and thirty-one reais and eighty-two centavos). Left it recorded that the decision is in accordance with the provisions of CMN Resolution nº 4,820/2020. After discussing the matter, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, unanimously, favorably expressed the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, as proposed by the Board of Officers.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. João Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio, President. Carolina Trindade, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. João Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio- President; Sr. Antônio Melchiades Baldisera e Sra. Louise Barsi - Members.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Carolina Trindade

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
