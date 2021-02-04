Banco Santander Brasil S A : 02/02/2021 - Payment of Dividends (Reapresentation)

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 2, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., by conference call, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To approve the proposal for declaration and payment of Interest on Equity, pursuant to the Company's Executive Board proposal.

RESOLUTIONS: The proposal of the Company's Board of Executive Officers was presented to the Board of Directors, as per the meeting held on this date, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held until April 30, 2021, for the declaration and payment of Interim Dividends, to pursuant to the Article 37, item I, of the Company's Bylaws and in compliance with the limits defined by CMN Resolutions No. 4,820/2020 and 4,885/2020, in the amount of R$ 512,085,231.82 (five hundred and twelve million, eighty-five thousand, two hundred and thirty-one reais and eighty-two centavos), calculated based on the balance sheet of December 31, 2020, corresponding to R$ 0.06542569871 per common share, R$ 0.07196826858 per preferred share and R$ 0.13739396730 per Unit.

The matter was discussed and approved by all the attending Directors.

It remained formalized that (i) the shareholders registered on the Company's books by the end of February 12th, 2021 (including) will be entitled to the Dividends hereby approved. Therefore, as of February 17th, 2021 (including), the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex- Dividends"; (ii) the Dividends hereby approved (a) shall be fully considered within the amount of the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for the year 2020; and

shall be paid on March 3 rd , 2021, with no compensation of monetary restatement; (iii) the amount of Dividends proposed in the base-year fits the limits settled in the tax legislation; (iv) the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Board to take the actions necessary for the release of the proper "Notice to Shareholders", to disclose to market the resolution just taken; (v) the support documents of the mentioned declaration and payment of Interest on

1/2