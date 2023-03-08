Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/08/2023 - 4Q22 Institutional Presentation
03/08/2023
Institutional Presentation
4th QUARTER OF 2022 (BR GAAP)
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information pertaining to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") and its subsidiaries, which reflect the current views and / or expectations of Santander Brasil and its management regarding its business performance and future events.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, suggest or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may include terminology such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "forecast", "potential", "will likely result", or others that have similar meaning.
Such statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We issue a warning that a number of significant circumstances could cause actual results to significantly diverge from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed herein.
We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. In no event shall Santander Brasil, as well as any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees or agents are in no way responsible for third parties (including investors) for any investment or business decision or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or related damages.
Aside from other considerations stated in this presentation, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or historical performance. Our ability to compete effectively will depend on changes in consumer preferences and financial circumstances of our consumers and competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate, changes in economic, political and business conditions in Brazil; government interventions leading to changes in the Brazilian economy, taxes, tariffs or regulatory environment; our ability to compete successfully; changes in our business; our ability to successfully implement marketing strategies; our identification to business opportunities; our ability to develop and introduce new products and services; changes in the cost of our products and operating costs; our level of indebtedness and other financial obligations; our ability to attract new customers; inflation in Brazil; the devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar and interest rate fluctuations; current or future changes in laws and regulations; and our ability to maintain existing business relationships and create new relationships.
In 2023, we will continue to build on our story of evolution and transformation through clearly defined growth levers, based on the following assumptions:
Controlled and predictable cost of credit, (ii) Franchise growth, with increased transactionality, (iii) Enhanced culture of productivity and efficiency, and (iv) Business expansion centered on the experience of our customers.
Our growth is supported by a variety of business levers. In Investments, through AAA, which continues to move forward with its expansion plan, and Toro, advancing at an accelerated pace. In Insurance, we remain determined to reach R$ 15 billion in premiums this year. In Cards, we posted record results and turnover in 2022 and consolidated successful partnerships. In the Companies segment, we delivered the best result in our history in 2022 and are making further investments to become the premier platform for businesses in the country. In SMEs, we set a record in account openings, and made progress with SX Integra. In the Wholesale segment, we hold leadership positions on several fronts, including foreign exchange, commodities, and cash management. We must also highlight the Agro ecosystem, whose portfolio growth is complemented by the services offered by WayCarbon and Gira. Moreover, our Consumer Finance division, the largest in the country, remains a market leader in auto loans for individuals, with the ambition to extend this leadership even further.
In parallel to all these initiatives, we have reinforced our culture, which is oriented towards growth and profitability, enabling the development of our talents through meritocracy and diversity. Here, we say that "everyone is all business", thinking like a customer and a salesperson - with everyone always striving for the best version.
We remain steadfast in building our growth and transformation story, with a team that is
increasingly horizontal and the protagonist of its own ambition.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:10:55 UTC.