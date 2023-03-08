Advanced search
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
14.74 BRL   +0.89%
05:12pBanco Santander Brasil S A : 03/08/2023 - 4Q22 Institutional Presentation
PU
03/07Banco Santander Brasil S A : Sale of equities of Webmotors
PU
03/07Carsales Raising A$500 Million Equity as It Expands Stake in Brazil
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/08/2023 - 4Q22 Institutional Presentation

03/08/2023 | 05:12pm EST
Institutional Presentation

4 t h QUARTER OF 2022 (BR GAAP)

ResultsEarnings

PresentationRelease

4Q224Q22

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information pertaining to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") and its subsidiaries, which reflect the current views and / or expectations of Santander Brasil and its management regarding its business performance and future events.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, suggest or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may include terminology such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "forecast", "potential", "will likely result", or others that have similar meaning.

Such statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We issue a warning that a number of significant circumstances could cause actual results to significantly diverge from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed herein.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. In no event shall Santander Brasil, as well as any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees or agents are in no way responsible for third parties (including investors) for any investment or business decision or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or related damages.

Aside from other considerations stated in this presentation, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or historical performance. Our ability to compete effectively will depend on changes in consumer preferences and financial circumstances of our consumers and competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate, changes in economic, political and business conditions in Brazil; government interventions leading to changes in the Brazilian economy, taxes, tariffs or regulatory environment; our ability to compete successfully; changes in our business; our ability to successfully implement marketing strategies; our identification to business opportunities; our ability to develop and introduce new products and services; changes in the cost of our products and operating costs; our level of indebtedness and other financial obligations; our ability to attract new customers; inflation in Brazil; the devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar and interest rate fluctuations; current or future changes in laws and regulations; and our ability to maintain existing business relationships and create new relationships.

CEO

Mario Leão

In 2023, we will continue to build on our story of evolution and transformation through clearly defined growth levers, based on the following assumptions:

  1. Controlled and predictable cost of credit, (ii) Franchise growth, with increased transactionality, (iii) Enhanced culture of productivity and efficiency, and (iv) Business expansion centered on the experience of our customers.

Our growth is supported by a variety of business levers. In Investments, through AAA, which continues to move forward with its expansion plan, and Toro, advancing at an accelerated pace. In Insurance, we remain determined to reach R$ 15 billion in premiums this year. In Cards, we posted record results and turnover in 2022 and consolidated successful partnerships. In the Companies segment, we delivered the best result in our history in 2022 and are making further investments to become the premier platform for businesses in the country. In SMEs, we set a record in account openings, and made progress with SX Integra. In the Wholesale segment, we hold leadership positions on several fronts, including foreign exchange, commodities, and cash management. We must also highlight the Agro ecosystem, whose portfolio growth is complemented by the services offered by WayCarbon and Gira. Moreover, our Consumer Finance division, the largest in the country, remains a market leader in auto loans for individuals, with the ambition to extend this leadership even further.

In parallel to all these initiatives, we have reinforced our culture, which is oriented towards growth and profitability, enabling the development of our talents through meritocracy and diversity. Here, we say that "everyone is all business", thinking like a customer and a salesperson - with everyone always striving for the best version.

We remain steadfast in building our growth and transformation story, with a team that is

increasingly horizontal and the protagonist of its own ambition.

Key aspects of the

Brazilian market

Macroeconomy and Financial System

FX (BRL/USD)

Economic activity

Inflation (% p.a.)

performance(%)

Impacted by external and local uncertainties

3.87

4.03

5.20

5.58

5.22

5.40

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023¹

Selic Rate (% p.a.)

Necessary (and strong) adjustment must be made to keep inflation in check

9.25

13.75

13.00

6.50

4.50

2.00

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023¹

Slow convergence to the midpoint of the target range

10.1

3.7

4.3

4.5

5.8

5.9

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023¹

GDP (% p.a.)

Economy at a moderate pace ahead

1.8

5.0

2.9

1.2

0.8

-3.3

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023¹

Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21

Industrial production

Retail sales

Social indicator

7.9%

Unemployment Rate

Dec-22

6.0

0.4 -1.1

21-Jun21-Sep21-Dec22-Mar22-Jun22-Sep22-Dec Volume of services

-80bps

Dec-22 vs. Sep-22

-320bps Dec-22 vs. Dez-21

4

Key aspects of the

Brazilian market

Characteristics of the Brazilian market

Primary balance and gross debt (% of GDP)

7

3

-1

-5

-9

-13

Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21Dec-21Mar-22Jun-22Sep-22Dec-22

Primary balance

Gross debt

90

80

70

60

50

Macroeconomy and Financial System

Investment¹ (% of GDP)

Brazil risk (CDS 5 years, bps)

18.8

162

254

Dec-17

Dec-22

Dec-17

Dec-22

Brazilian financial system profile

Delinquency ratio - Segment | Institution

Household debt (%)

5%

4%

3.9%

3.5%

3%

3.0%

2%

2.3%

1.7%

1%

Nov-17Feb-18

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18Sep-18

Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Jun-21Sep-21

Dec-21

Mar-22

Jun-22

Sep-22

Dec-22

Total

Individuals

Corporate

Public

Private

31.4

18.0

May-18Aug-18Nov-18Feb-19May-19

Aug-19Nov-19Feb-20May-20Aug-20Nov-20Feb-21May-21Aug-21

Nov-21Feb-22May-22Aug-22Nov-22

Household debt ratio

Without mortgage loans

Mortgage loans

Sources: Brazilian Central Bank, IBGE and Santander ¹ Considering Gross Fixed Capital Formation over

5

12-month rolling GDP

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:10:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Director, EVP & Investor Relations Officer
Deborah Stern Vieitas Vice Chairman
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Marília Artimonte Rocca Independent Director
