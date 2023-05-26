Banco Santander Brasil S A : 05/26/2023 – Election of the members of the Committees

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 25, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On May 25, 2023, at 3 p.m., by conference call, the Board of

Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the

attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on the election of the members of the Advisory Committees to the Company's Board of Directors for a new term.

RESOLUTIONS: After due clarification, the present members of the Board of Directors, unanimously, APPROVED the election of the following members to the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 17, XXI and XXIX, of the Company's Bylaws:

as members of the Audit Committee , for a one (1) year term, which shall extend until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2024 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Mr. Pedro Augusto de Melo , Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of identity card RG No. 8,343,735-6, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 011.512.108-03, as Coordinator , pursuant to § 3 of article 30 of the Company's Bylaws; Mrs. Andrea Maria Ramos Leonel , Brazilian, divorced, bachelor in economics, holder of the Identity Card RG No. 084716873 SSP / SP, enrolled in the CPF/MF under No. 104.434.358-39; Ms. Maria Elena Cardoso Figueira , Brazilian, divorced, economist, holder of the identity card RG nº 06.999.925-8 DIC/RJ, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 013.908.247-64, as technical qualified member , pursuant to Article 9, § 6 of CMN Resolution No. 4,910/2021; Mr. René Luiz Grande , Brazilian, married, economist, holder of the identity card RG nº 6.309.316-9-SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/MF under nº 583.893.348-87; and Ms. Vania Maria da Costa Borgerth , Brazilian, married, accountant, holder of the identity card RG nº 06.417.462-6 SSP/RJ, registered with the CPF/ME under nº 774.502.057-34 all with offices at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, no. 2041, CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo/SP, CEP 04543-011. as members of the Risk and Compliance Committee , for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Mr. José de Paiva Ferreira , Portuguese, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card for foreigners RNE No. W274948-B, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 007.805.468-06, as Coordinator ; Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer , Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of the identity card

