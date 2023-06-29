[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Consolidated Synthetic remote voting map

In compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, we present the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper and the voting instructions directly received by the Company, with the identification of the approvals, rejections or abstentions received by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Class of Shares and total number of

Item Resolution Voting Votes for each Resolution

Common (ON) Preferred (PN)

To FIX the number of members that will compose Approve 78,697,379 -

1 the Board of Directors in the current term of office Reject 17,600 -

until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2025.

Abstain 0 -

Nomination of candidates to the board of directors

(the shareholder can nominate as many Approve 78,714,979 -

candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled

in the general election. The votes indicated in this

filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with

voting rights also fills in the fields present in the

2 separate election of a member of the board of Reject 0 -

directors and the separate election referred to in

separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in

these fields takes place).

Candidate: Abstain 0 -

Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the

corresponding votes to your shares be equally Approve 10,706,732 -

distributed among the candidates that you´ve

chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also

indicates the "approve" answer type for specific

3 candidates among those listed below, their votes Reject 68,008,247 -

will be distributed proportionally among these

candidates. If the shareholder chooses to

"abstain" and the election occurs by the

cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote Abstain 0 -

shall be counted as an abstention in the respective

resolution of the meeting.]

View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution

4

Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi - Independent Board member 10,706,732 -

(100%)

Do you wish to request the establishment of a

fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law Approve 7,134,063 7,142,606

6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no"

or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

5 for the request of the establishment of the fiscal Reject 7,418,106 7,418,106

council?

* Note: This resolution is not included in the

agenda of the EGM, and was inserted in Abstain 64,275,070 64,272,770

compliance with the provisions of article 36, sole