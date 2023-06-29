[Free English Translation]
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public-held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Consolidated Synthetic remote voting map
In compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, we present the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper and the voting instructions directly received by the Company, with the identification of the approvals, rejections or abstentions received by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
Class of Shares and total number of
Item
Resolution
Voting
Votes for each Resolution
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
To FIX the number of members that will compose
Approve
78,697,379
-
1
the Board of Directors in the current term of office
Reject
17,600
-
until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2025.
Abstain
0
-
Nomination of candidates to the board of directors
(the shareholder can nominate as many
Approve
78,714,979
-
candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled
in the general election. The votes indicated in this
filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with
voting rights also fills in the fields present in the
2
separate election of a member of the board of
Reject
0
-
directors and the separate election referred to in
separate election of a member of the board of
directors and the separate election referred to in
these fields takes place).
Candidate:
Abstain
0
-
Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi
In case of a cumulative voting process, should the
corresponding
votes
to your shares be equally
Approve
10,706,732
-
distributed among the candidates that you´ve
chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also
indicates the "approve" answer type for specific
3
candidates among those listed below, their votes
Reject
68,008,247
-
will be distributed proportionally among these
candidates.
If
the
shareholder chooses to
"abstain"
and
the election occurs by the
cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote
Abstain
0
-
shall be counted as an abstention in the respective
resolution of the meeting.]
View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution
4
Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi - Independent Board member
10,706,732
-
(100%)
Do you wish to request the establishment of a
fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law
Approve
7,134,063
7,142,606
6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no"
or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed
5
for the request of the establishment of the fiscal
Reject
7,418,106
7,418,106
council?
* Note: This resolution is not included in the
agenda of the EGM, and was inserted in
Abstain
64,275,070
64,272,770
compliance with the provisions of article 36, sole
paragraph, of Resolution CVM 81/22.
Gustavo Alejo Viviani
Investors Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
