BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Final Synthetic voting map

In compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, we present the final synthetic voting map consolidating the remote voting instructions and the ones made in person by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Class of Shares and total number of

Item

Resolution

Voting

Votes for each Resolution

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

To FIX the number of members that will compose

Approve

3,664,231,702

-

1

the Board of Directors in the current term of office

Reject

29,834

-

until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2025.

Abstain

1,726,300

-

Nomination of candidates to the board of directors

(the shareholder can nominate as many

Approve

3,664,249,302

-

candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled

in the general election. The votes indicated in this

filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with

voting rights also fills in the fields present in the

2

separate election of a member of the board of

Reject

9,049

-

directors and the separate election referred to in

separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in

these fields takes place).

Candidate:

Abstain

1,729,110

-

Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the

corresponding

votes

to your shares be equally

Approve

10,706,732

-

distributed among the candidates that you´ve

chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also

indicates the "approve" answer type for specific

3

candidates among those listed below, their votes

Reject

3,440,170,512

-

will be distributed proportionally among these

candidates.

If

the

shareholder chooses to

"abstain"

and

the election occurs by the

cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote

Abstain

74,792,267

-

shall be counted as an abstention in the respective

resolution of the meeting.]

View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution

4

Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi - Independent Board member

10,706,732

-

(100%)

Do you wish to request the establishment of a

fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law

Approve

7,127,863

7,136,406

6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no"

or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed

5

for the request of the establishment of the fiscal

Reject

7,418,106

7,418,106

council?

  • Note: This resolution is not included in the agenda of the EGM, and was inserted in

compliance with the provisions of article 36, sole

Abstain

3,511,235,802

3,345,880,079

paragraph, of Resolution CVM 81/22.

Gustavo Alejo Viviani

Investors Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

