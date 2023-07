[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Taxpayer Registry Number (CNPJ/MF) 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry Number (NIRE) 35.300.332.067

MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 30th, 2023

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: June 30th, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the headquarters of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, No. 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. Wtorre JK - Vila Nova Conceição - CEP 04543-011.

INSTALLATION QUORUM: Shareholders representing 96.00 % of the voting capital of the Company, as verified by the signatures in the Shareholders' Attendance Book and considering the remote voting forms, as per the summarized voting map disclosed by the Company.

BOARD: Mr. Daniel Pareto, as President; and Mrs. Carolina Trindade, as Secretary.

CALL AND LEGAL PUBLICATIONS: Call notice published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", editions of May 31, 2023; 01 and 02 June, 2023.

AGENDA: (a) FIX the number of members that will compose the Board of Directors for the term valid until the 2025 Ordinary General Meeting; (b) ELECT a new member to compose the Company's Board of Directors for the term of office valid until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2025.

READING OF DOCUMENTS, VOTING, AND DRAFTING OF THE MINUTES: (1) The reading of the documents related to the Agenda was dismissed, considering that they are entirely knew by the shareholders and were disclosed on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários- "CVM" -www.cvm.gov.br) on May 30, 2023; (2) The declarations of votes, objections and divergences submitted shall be numbered, received and certified by the Board and shall be kept filed at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, first paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and will be sent to the CVM by means of an electronic system available on the CVM's website in the world computer network, pursuant to Article 22, IX, of CVM Resolution 80/2022, as amended; and (3) Authorized the drafting of these minutes as summary, and its publishing without the signatures of all the attending shareholders, pursuant to Article 130, paragraphs 1stand 2nd, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

REMOTE VOTING: The attending shareholders resolved to dismiss the reading of the Consolidate Voting Map disclosed to market on June 29, 2023, pursuant to the § 4 of Article 48 of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, introduced by CVM Instruction No. 561/2015, which was made available for shareholders' appreciation. With regard to the provisions of Subsection II of § 5 of