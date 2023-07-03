BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/MF nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

July 3, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 07.03.2023, at 10h30, by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To take resolution about the election of a new Officer without specific designation.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the election, for a complementary term of office, which will remain in effect until the inauguration of those elected at the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the 2025 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, of the following member to compose the Company's Executive Board, as an Officer without specific designation, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. W Torre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, CEP 04543-011, São Paulo/SP: Mr. Leonardo Mendes Cabral, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of identity card RG nº 12.048.654-3 IFP/RJ and registered with CPF/MF under nº 086.464.857-06.

It remains recorded in the minutes that:

the election of Mr. Leonardo Mendes Cabral had his approval recommended by the Nomination and Governance Committee of the Company; and The Officer just elected declare that he is not forbidden by law to perform the activities proper to their office and fulfill all the conditions set forth in Resolution CMN 4.970/2021, presenting the respective representations and authorizations required by the mentioned Resolution, and shall only take office of his respective position after authorization of his election by the Central Bank of Brazil.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared and send to be electronically signed by the attendees. Board: Deborah Stern Vieitas, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mrs. Deborah Stern Vieitas - President; Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez - Vice President; and Messrs. Angel Santodomingo Martell, Deborah Patricia Wright, Ede Ilson Viani, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca, Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Pedro Augusto de Melo - Directors. São Paulo, July 03, 2023.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary