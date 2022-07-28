Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-27 pm EDT
14.71 BRL   +0.20%
05:08aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 07/28/2022 - 2Q22 Financial Statements
PU
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Brasil to $6 From $7, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
06/07BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 06/07/2022 – Resignation of Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 07/28/2022 - 2Q22 Financial Statements

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 27, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On July 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of totality of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND NOTICE: Held in accordance with article 16, §1st of the Company's Bylaws.

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: Approve the Management Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with BRGAAP, IFRS and Prudential Conglomerate of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A for the second quarter of 2022.

RESOLUTIONS: After review and discussion of the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously and without restriction voted to approve the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements in accordance with BRGAAP, IFRS and Prudential Conglomerate for the second quarter of 2022, according to the Management Proposal and to the favorably recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. July 27, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
05:08aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 07/28/2022 - 2Q22 Financial Statements
PU
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Brasil to $6 From $7, Keeps Equalweigh..
MT
06/07BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 06/07/2022 – Resignation of Officer
PU
06/07Banco Santander's Board Approves Resignation of Daniel Fantoni Assa from His Position o..
CI
05/27BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 05/26/2022 – Resignation of Officer
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 04/29/2022 - Minutes of the Shareholder's Meeting on 04/29/20..
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 04/29/2022 - Exoneration of Officer and Appointment of Vice-P..
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 04/29/2022 - Exoneration of Officer and Composition of the Au..
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 04/29/2022 - Final Synthetic voting map - OGM on 04/29/2022
PU
04/29BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78 715 M 14 828 M 14 828 M
Net income 2022 16 568 M 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 B 19 695 M 19 695 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 50 348
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-7.77%19 695
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712