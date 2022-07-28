Banco Santander Brasil S A : 07/28/2022 - 2Q22 Financial Statements

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 27, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On July 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of totality of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND NOTICE: Held in accordance with article 16, §1st of the Company's Bylaws.

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: Approve the Management Report and the Financial Statements in accordance with BRGAAP, IFRS and Prudential Conglomerate of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A for the second quarter of 2022.

RESOLUTIONS: After review and discussion of the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously and without restriction voted to approve the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements in accordance with BRGAAP, IFRS and Prudential Conglomerate for the second quarter of 2022, according to the Management Proposal and to the favorably recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. July 27, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary