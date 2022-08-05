Log in
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-05 pm EDT
15.40 BRL   +2.33%
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/05/2022 - Payment of IoC and dividends
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Distribution of IoC
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/05/2022 - Payment of IoC
PU
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 08/05/2022 - Payment of IoC and dividends

08/05/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on August 05, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On August 05, 2022, at 08 a.m., by teleconference, the Fiscal Council of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of the totality of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: Regularly called meeting, with the presence of the undersigned members of the Fiscal Council.

MEETING BOARD: José Roberto Machado Filho, President. Bruno Carneiro, Secretary.

AGENDA: Analyze and issue an opinion on the Executive Board proposal for declaration and payment of proceeds of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: The purpose of this meeting was to present to the members of the Fiscal Council the proposal of the Company's Executive Board, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held until April 30, 2023 for the declaration and payment of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to articles 17, item XVIII and 37, second paragraph, of the Company's, in the gross amount of R$ 1,700,000,000.00 (one billion and seven hundred million reais). After discussing the matter, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, unanimously, favorably expressed the declaration and payment of Interim Dividends and Interest on Company's Equity, as proposed by the Executive Board.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. José Roberto Machado Filho, President. Bruno Carneiro, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. José Roberto Machado Filho; Mrs. Cassia Maria Matsuno Chibante and Mr. Louise Barsi - Members.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Fiscal

Council Meetings Book of the Company.

Bruno Carneiro

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 02:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
