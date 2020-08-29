Banco Santander Brasil S A : 08/29/2020 - Synthetic voting map received by the Bookkepper - on 08/31/2020

Log in
08/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Synthetic voting map received by the Bookkeeper

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, we present the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections or abstentions received by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Bookkeeper: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Acionistas - Escrituração de Ações - Rua Amador Bueno, 474 - 2nd floor - Block D - Santo Amaro - São Paulo/SP, Brazil - 04752- 005.

Item

Resolution

Voting Shares

Voting

Amount of Shares

To ratify the hiring of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Approve

84,907,240

Auditores Independentes, a specialized

company responsible for preparing the

1

competent appraisal reports ("Appraisal

ON

Reject

0

Reports") of Bosan Participações S.A. ("Bosan")

and Banco Olé Consignado S.A. ("Banco Olé"

Abstain

6,502

and, jointly with Bosan, "Merged Companies").

Approve

84,907,240

2

To approve the Appraisal Reports.

ON

Reject

0

Abstain

6,502

To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol

Approve

84,907,240

3

and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the

ON

Reject

0

Company, entered into on July 29, 2020

(Protocol and Justification of Bosan").

Abstain

6,502

To approve the merger of Bosan by the

Approve

84,907,240

Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No.

4

6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Bosan"),

ON

Reject

0

under the terms of the Protocol and

Justification of Bosan, with the consequent

Abstain

6,502

extinction of Bosan.

To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol

Approve

84,907,240

5

and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the

ON

Reject

0

Company, entered into on July 29, 2020

(Protocol and Justification of Bosan").

Abstain

6,502

To approve the merger of Banco Olé by the

Approve

84,907,240

Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No.

6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Banco Olé"

Reject

0

6

and, jointly with Merger of Bosan, the

ON

"Mergers"), under the terms of the Protocol and

Justification of Banco Olé, with the consequent

Abstain

6,502

extinction of Banco Olé.

Approve

84,907,240

To authorize the managers of the Company to

7

perform all necessary and/or convenient acts

ON

Reject

0

for the implementation of the Mergers.

Abstain

6,502

Angel Santodomingo

Investors Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 29 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2020 15:19:04 UTC
