Banco Santander Brasil S A : 08/29/2020 - Synthetic voting map received by the Bookkepper - on 08/31/2020

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, we present the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper, with the identification of the approvals, rejections or abstentions received by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
Bookkeeper: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. - Acionistas - Escrituração de Ações - Rua Amador Bueno, 474 - 2nd floor - Block D - Santo Amaro - São Paulo/SP, Brazil - 04752- 005.
Item
Resolution
Voting Shares
Voting
Amount of Shares
To ratify the hiring of PricewaterhouseCoopers
Approve
84,907,240
Auditores Independentes, a specialized
company responsible for preparing the
1
competent appraisal reports ("Appraisal
ON
Reject
0
Reports") of Bosan Participações S.A. ("Bosan")
and Banco Olé Consignado S.A. ("Banco Olé"
Abstain
6,502
and, jointly with Bosan, "Merged Companies").
Approve
84,907,240
2
To approve the Appraisal Reports.
ON
Reject
0
Abstain
6,502
To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol
Approve
84,907,240
3
and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the
ON
Reject
0
Company, entered into on July 29, 2020
(Protocol and Justification of Bosan").
Abstain
6,502
To approve the merger of Bosan by the
Approve
84,907,240
Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No.
4
6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Bosan"),
ON
Reject
0
under the terms of the Protocol and
Justification of Bosan, with the consequent
Abstain
6,502
extinction of Bosan.
To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol
Approve
84,907,240
5
and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the
ON
Reject
0
Company, entered into on July 29, 2020
(Protocol and Justification of Bosan").
Abstain
6,502
To approve the merger of Banco Olé by the
Approve
84,907,240
Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No.
6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Banco Olé"
Reject
0
6
and, jointly with Merger of Bosan, the
ON
"Mergers"), under the terms of the Protocol and
Justification of Banco Olé, with the consequent
Abstain
6,502
extinction of Banco Olé.
Approve
84,907,240
To authorize the managers of the Company to
7
perform all necessary and/or convenient acts
ON
Reject
0
for the implementation of the Mergers.
Abstain
6,502
Angel Santodomingo
Investors Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
