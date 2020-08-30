Banco Santander Brasil S A : 08/30/2020 - Consolidated Synthetic Remote Voting Map on 08/31/2020

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Consolidated Synthetic remote voting map

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, we present the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions received from the Bookkeeper and the voting instructions directly received by the Company, with the identification of the approvals, rejections or abstentions received by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters to be submitted to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Item Resolution Voting Shares Voting Amount of Shares To ratify the hiring of PricewaterhouseCoopers Approve 84,907,240 Auditores Independentes, a specialized company responsible for preparing the 1 competent appraisal reports ("Appraisal ON Reject 0 Reports") of Bosan Participações S.A. ("Bosan") and Banco Olé Consignado S.A. ("Banco Olé" Abstain 6,502 and, jointly with Bosan, "Merged Companies"). Approve 84,907,240 2 To approve the Appraisal Reports. ON Reject 0 Abstain 6,502 To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol Approve 84,907,240 3 and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the ON Reject 0 Company, entered into on July 29, 2020 (Protocol and Justification of Bosan"). Abstain 6,502 To approve the merger of Bosan by the Approve 84,907,240 Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No. 4 6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Bosan"), ON Reject 0 under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of Bosan, with the consequent Abstain 6,502 extinction of Bosan. To approve the Private Instrument of Protocol Approve 84,907,240 5 and Justification of Merger of Bosan by the ON Reject 0 Company, entered into on July 29, 2020 (Protocol and Justification of Bosan"). Abstain 6,502 To approve the merger of Banco Olé by the Approve 84,907,240 Company, pursuant to article 227 of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended ("Merger of Banco Olé" Reject 0 6 and, jointly with Merger of Bosan, the ON "Mergers"), under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of Banco Olé, with the consequent Abstain 6,502 extinction of Banco Olé. Approve 84,907,240 To authorize the managers of the Company to 7 perform all necessary and/or convenient acts ON Reject 0 for the implementation of the Mergers. Abstain 6,502

Angel Santodomingo

Investors Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.