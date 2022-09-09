Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/09/2022 – Vice-President Executive Officers exoneration and election

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/ME nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

September 8, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 09.08.2022, at 6 p.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the exoneration of Mrs. Patricia Souto Audi, Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company; and (ii) the appointment of the current Officer without specific designation, Mrs. Maria Teresa Mauricio da Rocha Pereira Leite, to the position of Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Having made the necessary clarifications, the present members of the Board of Directors approved:

the exoneration of the Executive Vice-President of the Company, Mrs. Patricia Souto Audi , Brazilian, in a stable union, administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 978860 SSP/DF, registered with the CPF/ME nº 457.864.021-34; and the appointment of the current Officer without specific designation, Mrs. Maria Teresa Mauricio da Rocha Pereira Leite , Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº.17004145-1 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME nº 115.673.618-89 for the position of Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company.

It was recorded in the minutes that all movements approved herein: (i) will take effect from September 16, 2022 and; (ii) had their approvals recommended by the Company's Nomination and Governance Committee

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these

minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio

Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. September 08, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary