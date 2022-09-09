Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-09 pm EDT
15.85 BRL   +1.28%
09/09BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 09/09/2022 – Vice-President Executive Officers exoneration and election
PU
08/29Banco Santander S.A. Appoints Elmo Mohr Junior or the Role of Ombudsman of the Company
CI
08/26BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/26/2022 - Appointment of a new Ombudsman
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/09/2022 – Vice-President Executive Officers exoneration and election

09/09/2022 | 08:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/ME nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

September 8, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 09.08.2022, at 6 p.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the exoneration of Mrs. Patricia Souto Audi, Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company; and (ii) the appointment of the current Officer without specific designation, Mrs. Maria Teresa Mauricio da Rocha Pereira Leite, to the position of Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Having made the necessary clarifications, the present members of the Board of Directors approved:

  1. the exoneration of the Executive Vice-President of the Company, Mrs. Patricia Souto Audi, Brazilian, in a stable union, administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 978860 SSP/DF, registered with the CPF/ME nº 457.864.021-34; and
  2. the appointment of the current Officer without specific designation, Mrs. Maria Teresa Mauricio da Rocha Pereira Leite, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº.17004145-1 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME nº 115.673.618-89 for the position of Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company.

It was recorded in the minutes that all movements approved herein: (i) will take effect from September 16, 2022 and; (ii) had their approvals recommended by the Company's Nomination and Governance Committee

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these

minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio

Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. September 08, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 00:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
09/09BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 09/09/2022 – Vice-President Executive Officers exonerat..
PU
08/29Banco Santander S.A. Appoints Elmo Mohr Junior or the Role of Ombudsman of the Company
CI
08/26BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/26/2022 - Appointment of a new Ombudsman
PU
08/15BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/05/2022 - Payment of IoC and dividends
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Distribution of IoC
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/05/2022 - Payment of IoC
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S A : Form 6-K
PU
08/05BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 2Q22 Transcript
PU
08/03BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 74 249 M 14 398 M 14 398 M
Net income 2022 15 573 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 B 21 796 M 21 796 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 52 993
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mario Roberto Opice Leão Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Non-Executive Director
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-1.88%21 238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.74%347 803
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.47%278 421
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.27%211 259
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.52%171 560
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%151 238