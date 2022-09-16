Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Compliance Committee

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/ME nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

September 15, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 09.15.2022, at 3 p.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary

AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the exoneration of Mrs. Virginie Genès-Petronilho, member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company; (ii) the appointment of Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer as a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company; and (iii) to confirm the composition of the Risk and Compliance Committee of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the appropriate clarification, the members of the Board of directors, unanimously,

APPROVED: