  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/27/2021 – Getnet´s Roadshow Presentation

09/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Sep-Oct 2021

Company Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes. The information contained in this presentation is only a summary and does not purport to be complete. This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as financial, legal, tax, accounting, investment or other advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are intended solely for the purposes of familiarizing shareholders of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") with the Company. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

To the extent available, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company, nor any of their respective subsidiary undertakings of affiliates, or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents has independently verified the data contained therein.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information pertaining to the Company and its subsidiaries, which reflect the current views and / or expectations of Santander Brasil and its management regarding its business performance and future events.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "forecast", "potential", "will likely result", or other words or expressions of similar meaning.

Such statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution that a number of important factors may cause actual results to differ substantially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed herein.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In no event shall Santander Brasil, or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees or agents be liable to any third party (including investors) for any investment or business decision or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages.

In addition to factors identified elsewhere in this presentation, the following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in the preferences and financial condition of our consumers and competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate, changes in economic, political and business conditions in Brazil; government interventions, resulting in changes in the Brazilian economy, taxes, tariffs or regulatory environment; our ability to compete successfully; changes in our business; our ability to successfully implement marketing strategies; our identification of business opportunities; our ability to develop and introduce new products and services; changes in the cost of our products and operating costs; our level of indebtedness and other financial obligations; our ability to attract new customers; inflation in Brazil; the devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar and interest rate fluctuations; current or future changes in laws and regulations; and our ability to maintain existing business relationships and create new relationships.

Except as otherwise stated all financial information included in this presentation is derived from the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with Brazilian generally accepted accounting practices ("BR GAAP"). This presentation may contain summarized, financial information that is not prepared in accordance with BR GAAP (such financial information referred to as "non-GAAP" financial measures). We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from the financial measures reported in accordance with IFRS and should be considered in conjunction with all other information available regarding the Company. For the convenience of readers, our income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement in BR GAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards are included in the appendix to this presentation.

By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations and to maintain absolute confidentiality regarding the information disclosed in this presentation until notified by the banks that research publication is permitted.

2

Getnet's Professionals

CEO - PagoNxt

Board Member Getnet BR

Javier San Félix

Previous Experience:

  • Chief Executive Officer PagoNxt
  • Senior Executive Vice President of Santander:
    • Head of Global Payments
    • Deputy CEO Santander UK
    • Global Head of Retail & Commercial Banking
    • SEVP Santander Consumer Finance
  • Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company and member of EU Financial Institutions senior leadership teams

General Manager

  • PagoNxt MS

Board Member Getnet BR

Ignacio Narvarte

Previous Experience:

  • General Manager of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions
  • +17 years of experience in payments
  • Worked as Director of Means of Payments in Santander
  • Previous experience in Chase and
    KPMG

CEO - Getnet

Board Member Getnet BR

Pedro Coutinho

Previous Experience:

  • Chief Executive Officer
  • +35 years of experience in financial markets
  • Worked as executive VP at Santander
  • Chairman of the Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies
  • Worked at Itaú Unibanco as officer of high-income individuals
  • Developed Retail business model in line with the Santander Group's
    Global strategy

CFO - Getnet

Andre Parize

Previous Experience:

  • Chief Financial Officer
  • +15 years of experience in financial markets
  • Previous experience in business modeling and valuation at EY
  • Worked at BV as head of research and strategist
  • Head of Investor Relations at Santander Brasil
  • Best IR Professional and Best IR Team by Institutional Investor - Latin America Executive Team

IRO - Getnet

Luciano Ferrari

Previous Experience:

  • Chief Investor Relations Officer
  • Joined Santander Group in 2003
  • Worked in Investor Relations at Santander Brasil for 6 years
  • Worked as Head of Private Banking Commercial Division

3

Multiservice Platform: a True One-Stop-Shop in the Brazilian Payments

Sector

Multiple Channels Platform

Acquiring

Large Corporate

Software

solutions

GetPay Link

TEF - Reconciliation

Traditional

SMEs

Payment Devices

GetPay Link

Tail

Microentrepreneurs

Long-

"Single Rate" Pre-Paid SuperGet Account

Multiservice Platform

Marketplace

Payment

Link

EcosystemSoftware

Multiservice platform as a way to enhance customer loyalty and accounting with e-commerce as a key growth channel

4

Unique Growth Track Record Among Peers in the Industry

Market Share (%)

53%

37%

27%

24%

16%

10%

3%

4%

9%

1%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1H21

Getnet

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

  1. Considers a single transaction within a 90-day period. Source: ABECS.

Active Clients ('000)1

2.0mm POS

891

876

CAGR ('15-20)

771

+20%

500

506

356

418

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1H21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
