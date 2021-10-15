Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 10/15/2021 –Getnet's opening auction

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS

PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A.

S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized

Capital

Capital

CNPJ/ME nº. 90.400.888/0001-42

CNPJ/ME nº. 10.440.482/0001-54

NIRE 35.300.332.067

NIRE 35.300.567.064

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") and GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. ("Getnet"), within the scope of the spin-off from Santander Brasil, with the objective of segregating all the shares issued by Getnet, approved at the extraordinary shareholders' meetings of each of the companies held on March 31, 2021 ("Spin-off"), and in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 16, 2020, February 2 and 25, 2021, July 14, 2021, August 10, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inform the market that, on October 18, 2021, the date on which, as previously informed, the common and preferred shares issued by Getnet ("Getnet Shares") and the respective certificates of deposit of shares ("Getnet Units") will begin to trade on the traditional segment of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as well as the common and preferred shares issued by Santander Brasil ("Santander Brasil Shares") and the respective certificates of deposit of shares ("Santander Brasil Units") will begin to trade ex-right to receive Getnet Shares and Getnet Units:

  1. the Santander Brasil Shares and Santander Brasil Units will have their trade price adjusted on B3. Considering that the spun-off portion in the Spin-off corresponds to 3.1422% of Santander Brasil's net equity, the pricing in the opening auction of its common shares (SANB3), preferred shares (SANB4) and Units (SANB11) will correspond to 96.8578% of the respective closing pricing on October 15, 2021;
  2. as for Getnet, considering the abovementioned percentage and that, as previously informed, for each one (1) common share, preferred share or Unit issued by Santander Brasil, 0.25 common share, preferred share or Unit issued by Getnet, respectively, shall be delivered, the pricing at the opening auction of each of its common shares (GETT3), preferred shares (GETT4) and Units (GETT11) will correspond to 12.5688% of the closing pricing on October 15, 2021, of the Santander Brasil common shares (SANB3), preferred shares (SANB4) and Units (SANB11), respectively; and
  3. Getnet's opening auction on October 18, 2021 will be longer than usual, starting at 9:45 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m., subject to applicable extensions as per B3 rules.

****

For further clarification, please contact the Investor Relations Office of Santander Brasil and/or of Getnet.

São Paulo, October 15, 2021.

Angel Santodomingo Martell

Luciano Decourt Ferrari

Investors Relations Officer

Investors Relations Officer

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para

Meios de Pagamentos S.A.

We remind the shareholders of Santander Brasil of the importance of keeping their registration data up to date with the bookkeeper of Santander Brasil Shares. To update your registration data, call center is available at 0800-2868484.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
11:22aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 10/15/2021 –Getnet's opening auction
PU
08:52aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. S..
PU
10/01Banco Santander S.A. acquired Liderança Cobranças Inteligentes.
CI
09/27BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 09/27/2021 – Getnet´s Roadshow Presentation
PU
09/16BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S A : Form 6-K)
PU
09/13Banco Santander S.A. agreed to acquire an unknown stake in Apê11 Tecnologia e Negócios ..
CI
08/19BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 08/19/2021 - 2Q21 Institutional Presentation
PU
08/11BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 2Q21 Transcript
PU
08/11BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A (F..
PU
08/11BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Getnet - Registration of as a Publicly-held Company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 163 M 13 153 M 13 153 M
Net income 2021 15 794 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 24 355 M 24 498 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 46 426
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Celso Clemente Giacometti Independent Director
José María Nus Badía Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-18.86%24 355
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.70%483 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.70%371 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%245 957
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.14%205 032
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.13%186 061