Banco Santander Brasil S A : 10/15/2021 –Getnet's opening auction

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. S.A. Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Capital CNPJ/ME nº. 90.400.888/0001-42 CNPJ/ME nº. 10.440.482/0001-54 NIRE 35.300.332.067 NIRE 35.300.567.064

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") and GETNET ADQUIRÊNCIA E SERVIÇOS PARA MEIOS DE PAGAMENTOS S.A. ("Getnet"), within the scope of the spin-off from Santander Brasil, with the objective of segregating all the shares issued by Getnet, approved at the extraordinary shareholders' meetings of each of the companies held on March 31, 2021 ("Spin-off"), and in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 16, 2020, February 2 and 25, 2021, July 14, 2021, August 10, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inform the market that, on October 18, 2021, the date on which, as previously informed, the common and preferred shares issued by Getnet ("Getnet Shares") and the respective certificates of deposit of shares ("Getnet Units") will begin to trade on the traditional segment of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as well as the common and preferred shares issued by Santander Brasil ("Santander Brasil Shares") and the respective certificates of deposit of shares ("Santander Brasil Units") will begin to trade ex-right to receive Getnet Shares and Getnet Units:

the Santander Brasil Shares and Santander Brasil Units will have their trade price adjusted on B3. Considering that the spun-off portion in the Spin-off corresponds to 3.1422% of Santander Brasil's net equity, the pricing in the opening auction of its common shares (SANB3), preferred shares (SANB4) and Units (SANB11) will correspond to 96.8578% of the respective closing pricing on October 15, 2021; as for Getnet, considering the abovementioned percentage and that, as previously informed, for each one (1) common share, preferred share or Unit issued by Santander Brasil, 0.25 common share, preferred share or Unit issued by Getnet, respectively, shall be delivered, the pricing at the opening auction of each of its common shares (GETT3), preferred shares (GETT4) and Units (GETT11) will correspond to 12.5688% of the closing pricing on October 15, 2021, of the Santander Brasil common shares (SANB3), preferred shares (SANB4) and Units (SANB11), respectively; and Getnet's opening auction on October 18, 2021 will be longer than usual, starting at 9:45 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m., subject to applicable extensions as per B3 rules.

For further clarification, please contact the Investor Relations Office of Santander Brasil and/or of Getnet.

São Paulo, October 15, 2021.