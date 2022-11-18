Advanced search
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:26 2022-11-18 am EST
15.02 BRL   +0.27%
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 11/17/2022 – Vice-President Executive Officers exoneration and election

11/18/2022 | 08:19am EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly Held Authorized Company

CNPJ/ME nº 90.400.888/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Director's Meeting held in

November 16 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On 11.16.2022, at 8 a.m., by teleconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander), met with the presence of all it's members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the member of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the acknowledgment of the resignation presented by of Mr. Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Vice-President Executive Officer of the Company; and (ii) the election of new Vice- President Executive Officer of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Having made the necessary clarifications, the present members of the Board of Directors, unanimously:

  1. Approved the acknowledgment of the resignation, with effects from the date of 01, December of 2022, presented by the Executive Vice-President of the Company, Mr. Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Brazilian citizen, married, business administrator, bearer of the Identity Card RG Nº. 07578580-8 SSP/RJ, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry CPF/ME Nº. 843.603807-04, to his role of Executive Vice-President the Company, pursuant to the Letter of Resignation ("Letter") received on this date and filed at the Company's headquarters; and
  2. Approved the election, for a complementary term of office, entering in force until the investiture of the elected people at the first Board of Directors' Meeting being held after the 2023 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the following person, as a Vice-PresidentExecutive Officer, Carlos José da Costa André, Brazilian, divorced, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº. 05935301-1 SSP/SP, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry CPF/ME Nº. 834.157.697-04; and Renato Ejnisman, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of the Identity Card RG nº. 13.440.778 SSP-SP and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer Registry CPF/ME N° 136.865.628-55, both with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041 - CJ 281, Bloco A, Cond. W Torre JK, Vila Nova Conceição, CEP 04543-011, São Paulo/SP.

It remains recorded in the minute that: (i) the elections approved above were recommended by the Company´s Nomination and Governance Committee; and (ii) the Officers just elected declare that they are not forbidden by law to perform the activities proper to their office and fulfill all the conditions set forth in Resolution CMN 4.970/2021, presenting the respective representations and authorizations required by the mentioned Resolution, and shall only take office of their respective office after authorization of their election by the Central Bank of Brazil.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these

minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio

Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. São Paulo, November 16, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
