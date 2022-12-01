Advanced search
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-01 pm EST
14.71 BRL   +0.75%
05:24pBanco Santander Brasil S A : 12/01/2022 - Exoneration of Director
PU
11/30Banco Santander Brasil S A : Notice to the Market - Banco PSA
PU
11/30Stellantis' Unit to Acquire Full Ownership of Joint Venture With Banco Santander Brasil
MT
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/01/2022 - Exoneration of Director

12/01/2022 | 05:24pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

held on November 30, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On November 30, 2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on the exoneration from this date of Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Officer without specific designation of the Compan.

ORDEM DO DIA: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously decision APPROVED the exoneration from this date of the Officer without specific designation of the Company, Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Brazilian citizen, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 1345836/PCDF, registered with the CPF/ME nº 563.238.081-53.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. November 30, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

1/2

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 22:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:24pBanco Santander Brasil S A : 12/01/2022 - Exoneration of Director
