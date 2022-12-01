Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/01/2022 - Exoneration of Director

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

held on November 30, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On November 30, 2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors

MEETING BOARD: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on the exoneration from this date of Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Officer without specific designation of the Compan.

ORDEM DO DIA: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously decision APPROVED the exoneration from this date of the Officer without specific designation of the Company, Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto, Brazilian citizen, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 1345836/PCDF, registered with the CPF/ME nº 563.238.081-53.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial - Chairman; Deborah Patricia Wright, Deborah Stern Vieitas, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto, Angel Santodomingo Martell, Mario Roberto Opice Leão, José Garcia Cantera, Marília Artimonte Rocca and Pedro Augusto de Melo- Directors. November 30, 2022.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

