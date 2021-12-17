Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
Summary

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - EGM 12/17/2021 - Consolidated Synthetic remote voting map (final)

12/17/2021 | 05:50pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Synthetic Final voting map

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, we present the synthetic final voting map consolidating the remote voting instructions and the ones made in person by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters submitted to the approval of the Extraodinary General Meeting held on December 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

Class of Shares and total number of

Item

Resolution

Voting

Votes for each Resolution

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

Approve

3,664,615,589

0

To FIX the number of members that will compose

1

the Board of Directors in the current term of office

Reject

28,818

0

until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2023

Abstain

22,122

0

Approve

7,305,511

0

Do you wish to request the adoption of the

2

multiple vote process for the election of the Board

Reject

11,510,977

0

of Directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law 6404/76?

Abstain

3,506,494,967

0

Election of the board of directors by single

Approve

3,661,735,924

0

3

group of candidates

Reject

1,114,526

0

Indication of all members that compose the global

proposal - Chapa única

Abstain

1,816,079

0

In case one of the candidates that compose the

Approve

3,440,225,212

0

4

proposal fails to integrate it, can the votes

Reject

85,086,243

0

corresponding to their shares continue to be

awarded to the chosen proposal?

Abstain

0

0

Approve

3,451,395,686

0

In case of adoption of the multiple vote process,

5

do you wish to distribute the vote in percentages

Reject

0

0

to the candidates that compose the proposal? [

Abstain

73,915,769

0

View of all the candidates that compose the proposal to indicate the percentage of the votes to be assigned

Mario Roberto Opice Leão

33.33%

0

(1,150,465,229)

6

Angel Santodomingo Martell

33.33%

0

(1,150,465,229)

Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto

33.33%

0

(1,150,465,229)

Do you wish to request the separate election of a

Approve

54,700

54,700

7

member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to

Reject

14,215,041

14,215,041

article 141, paragraph four, item I and II, of the

Brazilian Corporation Law?

Abstain

3,511,041,714

3,344,378,879

to APPOINT Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, current

Approve

3,653,304,017

0

8

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the

Reject

11,341,448

0

position of Chairman of the Companys Board of

Directors, with effect from January 1st, 2022

Abstain

21,064

0

Election of the fiscal board by single group of

Approve

3,664,564,862

0

9

candidates

Reject

80,600

0

Indication of all members that compose the global

proposal - Chapa única

Abstain

21,067

0

If one of the candidates that compose the Chapa

Approve

3,440,407,572

0

Única fails to join it, to accommodate the

10

separate election referred to in arts. 161, § 4, and

Reject

84,903,883

0

240 of Law nº 6.404, of 1976, can the votes

corresponding to your shares continue to be

Abstain

0

0

conferred on the Chapa Única?

Angel Santodomingo

Investors Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 747 M 13 153 M 13 153 M
Net income 2021 16 364 M 2 880 M 2 880 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 B 21 109 M 21 078 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 49 286
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Deborah Patricia Wright Independent Director
Deborah Stern Vieitas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-27.33%21 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.29%474 054
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.47%368 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 981
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.52%202 861
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.16%200 558