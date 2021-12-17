Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - EGM 12/17/2021 - Consolidated Synthetic remote voting map (final)

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, we present the synthetic final voting map consolidating the remote voting instructions and the ones made in person by each item of the remote voting form, referring to the matters submitted to the approval of the Extraodinary General Meeting held on December 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.
Class of Shares and total number of
Item
Resolution
Voting
Votes for each Resolution
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
Approve
3,664,615,589
0
To FIX the number of members that will compose
1
the Board of Directors in the current term of office
Reject
28,818
0
until the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 2023
Abstain
22,122
0
Approve
7,305,511
0
Do you wish to request the adoption of the
2
multiple vote process for the election of the Board
Reject
11,510,977
0
of Directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law 6404/76?
Abstain
3,506,494,967
0
Election of the board of directors by single
Approve
3,661,735,924
0
3
group of candidates
Reject
1,114,526
0
Indication of all members that compose the global
proposal - Chapa única
Abstain
1,816,079
0
In case one of the candidates that compose the
Approve
3,440,225,212
0
4
proposal fails to integrate it, can the votes
Reject
85,086,243
0
corresponding to their shares continue to be
awarded to the chosen proposal?
Abstain
0
0
Approve
3,451,395,686
0
In case of adoption of the multiple vote process,
5
do you wish to distribute the vote in percentages
Reject
0
0
to the candidates that compose the proposal? [
Abstain
73,915,769
0
View of all the candidates that compose the proposal to indicate the percentage of the votes to be assigned
Mario Roberto Opice Leão
33.33%
0
(1,150,465,229)
6
Angel Santodomingo Martell
33.33%
0
(1,150,465,229)
Alberto Monteiro de Queiroz Netto
33.33%
0
(1,150,465,229)
Do you wish to request the separate election of a
Approve
54,700
54,700
7
member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to
Reject
14,215,041
14,215,041
article 141, paragraph four, item I and II, of the
Brazilian Corporation Law?
Abstain
3,511,041,714
3,344,378,879
to APPOINT Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, current
Approve
3,653,304,017
0
8
Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, to the
Reject
11,341,448
0
position of Chairman of the Companys Board of
Directors, with effect from January 1st, 2022
Abstain
21,064
0
Election of the fiscal board by single group of
Approve
3,664,564,862
0
9
candidates
Reject
80,600
0
Indication of all members that compose the global
proposal - Chapa única
Abstain
21,067
0
If one of the candidates that compose the Chapa
Approve
3,440,407,572
0
Única fails to join it, to accommodate the
10
separate election referred to in arts. 161, § 4, and
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:49:05 UTC.