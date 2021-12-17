Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - MDB - Succession Plan - Committees

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

held on December 17, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On December 17, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE: The call was waived in view of the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: In continuity with the approval of the Succession Plan of the Company's senior

management resolved on July 28, 2021, resolve on: (i) the appointment of Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial, to the positions of Coordinator of the Nomination and Governance Committee and member of the Compensation and Risks and Compliance Committees of the Company; (ii) the dismissal of Messrs. Mario Roberto Opice Leão and Carlos Rey de Vicente from the positions of members of the Company's Sustainability Committee; and (iii) the appointment of Mrs. Andrea Marques de Almeida and Messrs. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza and Luiz Masagão Ribeiro Filho as members of the Company's Sustainability Committee.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously APPROVED: