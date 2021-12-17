Banco Santander Brasil S A : 12/17/2021 - MDB - Succession Plan - Executive Officers

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on December 17, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On December 17, 2021, at 9 a.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: In continuity with the approval of the Succession Plan of the Company's senior

management resolved on July 28, 2021, resolve on: (i) the exoneration of Mr. Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company; (ii) the appointment of Mr. Mario Roberto Opice Leão, current Executive Vice President, to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company; (iii) the resignation of Mr. Juan Sebastián Moreno Blanco from the position of Executive Vice President of the Company; and (iv) the management of the current Directors without a Specific Designation, Ms. Andrea Marques de Almeida, Ms. Elita Vechin Pastorelo Ariaz, and Mr. João Marcos Pequeno De Biase, in the position of Executive Vice Presidents of the Company;

RESOLUTIONS: Made the appropriate clarification, the members of the Board of directors unanimously approved: